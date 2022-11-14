Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam's Diner To Go

34 Reviews

$$

2601 S 24th St

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon & Egg Burrito
Chipotle Shrimp Burrito
Sam's BLT

Burritos

Served with Chipotle Salsa and Wrapped in Local Hand-Stretched Tortillas.
Brisket & Egg Burrito

Brisket & Egg Burrito

$9.95

Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$9.95

Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.

Bacon & Egg Burrito

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$9.95

Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.

Sandwiches

Pork Sausage Sandwich

Pork Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Pork Sausage Patties, Eggs, Cheddar on an Oversized English Muffin, and Home Fries.

Bacon & Gouda Sandwich

$8.95

Applewood Bacon, Eggs, Gouda on an Oversized English Muffin, and Home Fries

Specialities

Buttermilk Waffle

$9.95

Buttermilk Waffle, Applewood Bacon, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

Buttermilk Pancakes topped with fresh berries, Sausage Patty, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup

Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuit

Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuit

$11.95

Southern Fried Chicken, Cheddar Scallion Biscuit, and Country Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

Cheddar Scallion Biscuit and Country Gravy, and a Side of Home Fries.

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.95

Two Eggs, Applewood Bacon or Pork Sausage Patties, Hashbrowns or Home Fries, and 12-Grain Bread or English Muffin

Three Egg Omelette

$10.95

Three Eggs with Your Choice of three Fillings, Hash Browns or Home Fries, Bacon or Sausage, Toast or English Muffin.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

12 Grain Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Applewood Bacon Each

$1.95

Pork Sausage Patty Each

$2.95

Thick- Sliced Turkey Bacon Each

$1.95

Hashbrowns

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.95

Roasted seasoned potatoes

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Strawberries and Blueberries

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

Egg

$1.95

Pancake

$4.00

Avocado

$1.95

Sliced tomato

$1.95

Waffle Each

$4.00

Cheddar Scallion Biscuit

$2.95

Burritos

Served with Tortilla Chips and Wrapped in Local Hand-Stretched Tortillas.
Smoked Brisket Burrito

Smoked Brisket Burrito

$10.95

Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Fresh Cilantro, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$9.95

Citrus Braised Carnitas, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Fresh Cilantro, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$9.95

Chicken Tinga, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

Baja Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Slow Simmered Pinto Beans with Fresh Cilantro, Salsa Verde Infused Basmati Rice, Sliced Avocado, Homemade Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, and Shredded Iceberg Lettuce.

Chipotle Shrimp Burrito

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp, Salsa Verde Infused Basmati Rice, Homemade Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, and Jalapenos, Finished with Fresh Cilantro.

Birria Burrito

$13.95

Salads

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.95

Arcadia Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Snap Peas, Bell Pepper, Cashews, Dried Cherries, and Sesame Ginger Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine Hearts, Smoked Brisket or Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Croutons, and Grape Tomatoes.

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, and Parmesan Croutons, with Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Creamy Balsamic Dressing.

Korean Salad

$10.95

Arugula Mixed with Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumbers, and Carrots Tossed with Gochujang Vinaigrette Finished with Korean BBQ Shrimp and Fresh Cilantro.

Greek Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion

Asian Salad (new)

$12.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Served with House Potato Chips, Hand-Cut Fries, or Arcadia Salad with Sriracha Ranch.
Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$11.95

Cubano Panini, Ham, Gruyere, Smoked Pork Loin, Slab Pickle, and Mustard, on a Sourdough Roll.

Herb Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Herb-Marinated Chicken Breast Grilled, with Pepper Olive Relish, Arugula, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a brioche bun.

Korean Chicken Sandwich

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Korean BBQ Chicken, Asian Slaw, and Sriracha Mayo, on a Local Brioche Bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Pickle Fried Chicken, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Butter-Toasted Brioche Bun.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Veggie Panini, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers, Balsamic Onion, Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, and Guacamole, on Local 12-Grain Bread.

Sam's BLT

$10.95

Local Sourdough Bread Mounded with Apple Bacon, Herb Aioli, Fresh Leaf Lettuce, and Sliced Vine-Ripe Tomato. Choice of Side.

Corned Beef Rueben

$14.95Out of stock

Catfish Po'boy

$15.95Out of stock

Burgers

Served with House Potato Chips, Hand-Cut Fries, or Arcadia Salad with Sriracha Ranch.

Flat Top Burger

$12.95

Flat Top Seared Beef Burger, Cheddar, Shaved Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Local Brioche Bun. CAUTION Consuming raw or undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Smoked BBQ Burger

Smoked BBQ Burger

$12.95

Smoked BBQ Burger, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Applewood Bacon, and American Cheese, on a Local Brioche Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Steakhouse Burger

$12.95

Grilled Burger, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Iceberg Lettuce, and Heirloom Tomato, on a Local Brioche Bun. CAUTION Consuming raw or undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Signature Veggie Black Bean Burger

$11.95

Seared Veggie Black Bean Burger, Topped with Vegan Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Balsamic Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, and Red Pepper Jam on a Local Brioche Bun.

Flat top Burger (new)

$14.95Out of stock

Specialities

Fried Chicken & Biscuit

Fried Chicken & Biscuit

$11.95

Buttermilk Southern Fried Chicken, with a Cheddar Scallion Biscuit and Country Gravy.

Chicken and Waffle

$14.95

fried chicken, buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, and Maple syrup.

Tacos

All served with Tortilla Chips.

Pick 3

$10.95

Mix and match to make it your own! Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa.

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$10.95

Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa. Comes with 3 Tacos.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.95

Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa. Comes with 3 Tacos.

Carnitas Tacos

$10.95

Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa. Comes with 3 Tacos.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa. Comes with 3 Tacos.

Double Decker Fajita Tacos

$10.95

Sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini, homemade guacamole, and vegan cheese laid inside a crisp corn tortilla wrapped in a warm local flour tortilla, topped with cabbage slaw

Fish taco

$13.95

Birria Tacos

$13.95

Emit's BBQ Sandwiches

Brisket sandwich

Brisket sandwich

$14.50

Brioche bun Brisket cole slaw pickles bbq sauce

Pulled Pork sandwich

Pulled Pork sandwich

$12.95

Brioche bun pulled pork cole slaw pickles bbq sauce

Smoked turkey BLT

Smoked turkey BLT

$12.95Out of stock

Sourdough Smoked turkey Bacon lettuce tomato bbq sauce

Hot link sandwich

Hot link sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Hoagie roll Hot link cole slaw pickle bbq sauce

Emit's BBQ Plates

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$14.95

Slow smoked brisket with corn bread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.50

Slow smoked pork butt, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

$13.50Out of stock

Slow smoked turkey breast, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Hot Links Plate

Hot Links Plate

$12.50Out of stock

Schreiner's hot links, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$15.95Out of stock

Choice of 2 smoked meats, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Choice of 3 smoked meats, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Spare rib plate

$14.95Out of stock

Sides

House Cut Fries

$3.95

House cut golden french fries

Home Fries

$3.95

Roasted seasoned potatoes

Hash Browns

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Crinkle Fries

$3.95

Potato Chips

$3.95Out of stock

Thin and crispy potato chips made in house

Arcadia Salad

$3.95

Arcadia greens, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers

Emit's Cole Slaw (half pint)

$3.95

Emit's Macaroni Salad (half pint)

$3.95

Emit's Potato Salad (half pint)

$3.95

Meats by the pound

Brisket

$18.95

Pulled Pork

$14.50

Turkey Breast

$14.50

Spare ribs (full rack)

$16.95

Hot links

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic

Arizona Iced Tea (Green Tea)

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea Zero

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.95

pom

$3.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sioux City Root Beer

$2.95

Sioux City Sarsaparilla

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Squirt

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root

$5.00

Citrus

$5.00

Straight Watermelon

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

State 48

$5.00

Green

$5.00

Cookies

3 pack Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$6.00

3 Pack Snickerdoodle Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

3 pack Butterscotch Cookies

$5.25Out of stock

3 Pack Peanut Butter Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Butterscotch Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Traditional BBQ with some modern flair

Website

Location

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Directions

Gallery
Sam's Diner To Go image
Banner pic
BG pic
Emit's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Emit's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S. 24th Street Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
orange star4.0 • 263
3202 S 40th St Phoenix, AZ 85040
View restaurantnext
Huss Brewing - DTPHX
orange starNo Reviews
225 E. Monroe St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Little Miss BBQ-University
orange star4.9 • 3,174
4301 E University Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
EZBACHI TEPPANYAKI
orange starNo Reviews
1713 S. Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
The Phoenix Theatre Company - ArtBar + Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1825 N. Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,538
201 E Washington St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club CityScape
orange star4.0 • 798
2 E Jefferson St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 017 Sky Harbor Land
orange star4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 016 Sky Harbor Air
orange star4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Cityscape
orange star4.3 • 404
50 West Jefferson Street #160 Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston