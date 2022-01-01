Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Sam's Fish & Chick

review star

No reviews yet

408 N. Main

Williamstown, NJ 08094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Apps

6pc Wing Ding

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Old Bay Fries

$4.00

Fried Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Mask

$7.50

10 Party Wings

$8.95

Cleaned Cooked Crabs

$40.00

Cooked Crabs

$25.00

Scallop Cream Butter Sauce w/Shrimp

$12.00

5 Chicken Wings

$9.00

Meal Platters

Whiting Fish Platter

$12.00

2 Tilapia Fish Platter

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$14.00

Catfish Platter

$14.00

Chicken Wings Platter

$12.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.00

4 Whole Wings

$8.00

Chicken Gizzard Platter

$12.00

Beef Oxtails

$15.00

Extra Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Yams

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Baked Mac 'n Cheese

$3.00

Okra Corn Tomatoes

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Cornbread

$1.00

No Sides

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

1pc W/Fish

$3.00

Land & Sea

Chicken N' Waffles

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fish & Grits

$10.00

Shrimp & Grits

$10.00

Fish & Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Tilapia

$8.00

Fried Whiting

$8.00

Catfish Only

$10.00

Shrimp Only

$8.00

Clams

$10.50

Pound Of Snow Crabs

$20.00

Dungenesse Boil

$35.00

Ox Tails

$12.00

Half Dozen Crabs

$20.00

Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

4 Whole Wings

$8.00

5wings

$9.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Whole Pie

$10.00

Caramel Apple Cake

$4.00

Pumkin Cake

$3.50

Specials

Baked Turkey Wings

$13.00

Center Cut Pork Chops

$13.00

Pigs Feet

$13.00

Curry Chicken

$13.00

Chitterlings Platter

$14.00

Side of Turkey Wings

$9.00

Side of Pigs Feet

$9.00

Side of Pork Chops

$9.00

Side of Curry Chicken

$9.00

Side of Chitterlings

$10.00

Side of BBQ Ribs

$9.00

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sam's Cucumber Orange Lemonade

$3.00

Half Gallon Sam's Cucumber Orange Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Kool Aid

$2.00

20oz Bottle Soda

$1.89

2L Soda

$2.89

Pina Colada

$1.89

20oz Snapple

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

408 N. Main, Williamstown, NJ 08094

Directions

Gallery
Sam's Fish & Chick image
Sam's Fish & Chick image
Sam's Fish & Chick image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,199
920 Kings Highway Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurantnext
Caffe Aldo Lamberti - 2011 Marlton Pike W
orange star4.6 • 2,026
2011 Marlton Pike W Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Gabriella's Viet-Thai Grillhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1837 E Passyunk Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
228 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Little Fish BYOB - 746 S. 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
746 s. 6th street philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Frame - Frame
orange starNo Reviews
222 market st Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Williamstown
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Hammonton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston