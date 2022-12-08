Sam's Italian Foods - Augusta 14 - Augusta
No reviews yet
137 Civic Center Drive
Augusta, ME 04330
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Italians
Ham Italian
Our classic Ham Italian served the same way since 1939! Comes with American cheese, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
Salami Italian
Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Veggie Italian
Comes with American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Turkey Italian
Comes with turkey, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Triple Italian
Our classic Italian only TRIPLE the Meat. Comes with ham, genoa salami, capicola ham American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Roast Beef Italian
Comes with roast beef, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Chicken Salad Italian
Comes with Chicken Salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Combo Italian
Comes with ham, salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Tuna Italian
Comes with tuna, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Genoa Italian
Comes with Genoa salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Pepperoni Italian
Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Italian
1/2 Ham Italian
Our classic Ham Italian served the same way since 1939! Comes with American cheese, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.
1/2 Salami Italian
Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Veggie Italian
Comes with American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Turkey Italian
Comes with turkey, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Triple Italian
Our classic Italian only TRIPLE the Meat. Comes with ham, genoa salami, capicola ham American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Roast Beef Italian
Comes with roast beef, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Chicken Salad Italian
Comes with Chicken Salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Combo Italian
Comes with ham, salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Tuna Italian
Comes with tuna, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Seafood Italian
Comes with seafood salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Genoa Italian
Comes with Genoa salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Pepperoni Italian
Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil
1/2 Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Italian
Cold Sandwiches
Ham Dagwood
BLT with Ham, Cheese and Mayo on a Bulkie Roll.
Turkey Dagwood
BLT with Turkey, Cheese and Mayo on a Bulkie Roll.
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad and Lettuce on an Italian Roll.
1/2 Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad and Lettuce on an Italian Roll.
1/2 Seafood Salad
Seafood Salad with lettuce on an Italian roll.
Seafood Salad
Seafood Salad with lettuce on an Italian roll.
Lobster Roll
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
1/2 Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, Italian dressing
Chk Csr Wrap
chicken salad and lettuce.
Club Wrap
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ranch dressing, toasted
Mexican Wrap
salsa, cheese, tomatoes, hamburg, onions, green peppers, lettuce, jalapenos, american black olives, toasted
Chk Salad Wrap
chicken salad and lettuce.
CrAlmChkWrap
Cranberry almond chicken salad and lettuce
Buff Chk Wrap
buffalo chicken, lettuce, celery, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheese, toasted
Salad
Caesar Salad
Cranberry Almond
Romaine, cranberries and almonds.
Antipasto
Garden Salad with provolone cheese, capicola ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, Greek olives and pepperoncini.
Garden
Iceberg lettuce, romaine, celery, carrots, cucumbers, green pepper, onion and tomato.
Chef
Garden salad with American cheese, ham and boiled egg.
Grilled Chicken
Garden salad with grilled chicken.
Mexican
Iceberg lettuce, Hamburg and salsa mixture, green pepper, onion, black olives, jalapenos and pizza cheese.
Sampler
Seafood salad, chicken salad and tuna on a bed of lettuce.
Pasta Salad
Seasonal Pasta Salad. Spring through Summer. We make in house!
Hot Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatballs and cheese on a sub roll toasted
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken, pasta sauce and cheese in a sub roll toasted.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded eggplant, pasta sauce and cheese on a sub roll toasted.
Sausage Parm Sub
Italian sausage, pasta sauce and cheese on a sub roll toasted.
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian sausage, cooked red peppers and cooked onions on a sub roll toasted.
Steak and Cheese
Philly Steak with American Cheese. Choose add-ons: Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Hot Italian Dagwood
Ham, American cheese, salami, pepperoni, pizza cheese toasted on a bulkie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and pickle added on after.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted Italian roll.
Hot Pastrami Sub
Pastrami and cheese on a sub roll toasted
Hot Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef and Cheese on a sub roll toasted.
Seafood Melt
Dinners
Spaghetti Dinner
Comes with spaghetti, sauce, meatball, garlic bread portion and a side salad!
Ziti Diner
Comes with ziti, sauce, meatball, garlic bread portion, side salad.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Baked chicken with sauce and cheese, a portion of spaghetti, a garlic bread portion and a side salad.
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Baked eggplant with sauce and cheese, a portion of spaghetti, garlic bread portion and a side salad.
Lasagna Dinner
Comes with a meat lasagna portion, garlic bread portion and a side salad.
Ziti Alfredo Dinner
Comes with ziti, alfredo, broccoli, a garlic bread portion and a side salad.
Sampler Dinner
Lasagna Portion
Pasta
Sauce
Specialty Pizza
Loaded
ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, Greek olives, onions, green peppers, sauce, cheese
All Meat
Veggie
green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese
Buffalo Chicken
buffalo chicken, celery, ranch dressing, cheese
Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce, cheese
Mexican
salsa, spiced hamburger, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives, cheese
Chicago
Supreme Pizza
Specialty Calzone
Deluxe Calzone
Veggie Calzone
green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheese and sauce
All Meat Calzone
pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, meatball, sauce and cheese
Seafood Calzone
Seafood salad, sauce and cheese
Spaghetti and Meatball Calzone
spaghetti, meatball, sauce and cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
breaded chicken, ham, Alfredo sauce and cheese
Breakfast
Mini Breakfast Pizza
Garlic butter, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, cheese
Regular Breakfast Pizza
Garlic butter, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, cheese
Large Breakfast Pizza
Garlic butter, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, cheese
Breakfast Italian
Breakfast Wrap
Sam'n'eggms
Platters
Extras
Bread
Tap Beverages
Bottle Beverages
Hot Beverages
Grab Bag
Dirty
Medium
Large
Pies
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Courtesy, Quality and Service Since 1939!
137 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME 04330