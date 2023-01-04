  • Home
A map showing the location of Sam's Italian Foods - Marketplace Mall

Sam's Italian Foods - Marketplace Mall 12 - Marketplace Mall

review star

No reviews yet

675 Main Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizer

Wings

$9.49

Choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo

Breadsticks

$5.99+

Pepperoni Breadsticks

$5.25+

French Fries

$3.99

Garlic Loaf

$3.49

Garlic Loaf with Cheese

$4.49

Italians

Ham Italian

$7.40

Our classic Ham Italian served the same way since 1939! Comes with American cheese, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.

Salami Italian

$7.99

Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Veggie Italian

$7.40

Comes with American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Turkey Italian

$9.99

Comes with turkey, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Triple Italian

$10.49

Our classic Italian only TRIPLE the Meat. Comes with ham, genoa salami, capicola ham American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Roast Beef Italian

$10.79

Comes with roast beef, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Chicken Salad Italian

$10.49

Comes with Chicken Salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Combo Italian

$8.49

Comes with ham, salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Tuna Italian

$9.99

Comes with tuna, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Seafood Italian

$10.49

Comes with seafood salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Genoa Italian

$8.49

Comes with Genoa salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Pepperoni Italian

$8.49

Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Italian

$11.99

1/2 Ham Italian

$3.99

Our classic Ham Italian served the same way since 1939! Comes with American cheese, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil.

1/2 Salami Italian

$3.99

Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Veggie Italian

$3.99

Comes with American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Turkey Italian

$5.99

Comes with turkey, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Triple Italian

$4.99

Our classic Italian only TRIPLE the Meat. Comes with ham, genoa salami, capicola ham American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Roast Beef Italian

$6.99

Comes with roast beef, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Chicken Salad Italian

$5.49

Comes with Chicken Salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Combo Italian

$4.49

Comes with ham, salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Tuna Italian

$4.99

Comes with tuna, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Seafood Italian

$5.49

Comes with seafood salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Genoa Italian

$4.49

Comes with Genoa salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Pepperoni Italian

$4.49

Comes with salami, American cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, pickle, salt and oil

1/2 Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Italian

$5.99

Cold Sandwiches

Ham Dagwood

$8.49

BLT with Ham, Cheese and Mayo on a Bulkie Roll.

Turkey Dagwood

$10.49

BLT with Turkey, Cheese and Mayo on a Bulkie Roll.

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad and Lettuce on an Italian Roll.

1/2 Chicken Salad

$5.49

Chicken Salad and Lettuce on an Italian Roll.

1/2 Seafood Salad

$5.49

Seafood Salad with lettuce on an Italian roll.

Seafood Salad

$10.49

Seafood Salad with lettuce on an Italian roll.

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad

$11.49

1/2 Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad

$5.99

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$9.49

cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, Italian dressing

Chk Csr Wrap

$11.49

chicken salad and lettuce.

Club Wrap

$11.49

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ranch dressing, toasted

Mexican Wrap

$11.49

salsa, cheese, tomatoes, hamburg, onions, green peppers, lettuce, jalapenos, american black olives, toasted

Chk Salad Wrap

$9.99

chicken salad and lettuce.

CrAlmChkWrap

$11.49

Cranberry almond chicken salad and lettuce

Buff Chk Wrap

$11.49

buffalo chicken, lettuce, celery, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheese, toasted

Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.49+

Cranberry Almond

$6.49+

Romaine, cranberries and almonds.

Antipasto

$8.49+

Garden Salad with provolone cheese, capicola ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, Greek olives and pepperoncini.

Garden

$5.99+

Iceberg lettuce, romaine, celery, carrots, cucumbers, green pepper, onion and tomato.

Chef

$7.49+

Garden salad with American cheese, ham and boiled egg.

Grilled Chicken

$9.49+

Garden salad with grilled chicken.

Mexican

$6.99+

Iceberg lettuce, Hamburg and salsa mixture, green pepper, onion, black olives, jalapenos and pizza cheese.

Sampler

$10.49

Seafood salad, chicken salad and tuna on a bed of lettuce.

Pasta Salad

$7.49

Seasonal Pasta Salad. Spring through Summer. We make in house!

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$9.49+

Meatballs and cheese on a sub roll toasted

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.49+

Breaded chicken, pasta sauce and cheese in a sub roll toasted.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.49+

Breaded eggplant, pasta sauce and cheese on a sub roll toasted.

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.49+

Italian sausage, pasta sauce and cheese on a sub roll toasted.

Italian Sausage Sub

$9.65+

Italian sausage, cooked red peppers and cooked onions on a sub roll toasted.

Steak and Cheese

$9.99+

Philly Steak with American Cheese. Choose add-ons: Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Hot Italian Dagwood

$6.99+

Ham, American cheese, salami, pepperoni, pizza cheese toasted on a bulkie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and pickle added on after.

BLT

$8.49+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted Italian roll.

Hot Pastrami Sub

$9.49+

Pastrami and cheese on a sub roll toasted

Hot Roast Beef Sub

$9.49+

Roast Beef and Cheese on a sub roll toasted.

Seafood Melt

$9.49

Dinners

Spaghetti Dinner

$8.79

Comes with spaghetti, sauce, meatball, garlic bread portion and a side salad!

Ziti Diner

$8.79

Comes with ziti, sauce, meatball, garlic bread portion, side salad.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$11.99

Baked chicken with sauce and cheese, a portion of spaghetti, a garlic bread portion and a side salad.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$11.99

Baked eggplant with sauce and cheese, a portion of spaghetti, garlic bread portion and a side salad.

Lasagna Dinner

$11.99

Comes with a meat lasagna portion, garlic bread portion and a side salad.

Ziti Alfredo Dinner

$11.99+

Comes with ziti, alfredo, broccoli, a garlic bread portion and a side salad.

Sampler Dinner

$13.49

Lasagna Portion

$9.75

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti or Ziti with choice of regular, meat, or alfredo sauce. Get in pint, quart, or try our famous pasta bucket!

Ziti

Sauce

Side of Sauce

$2.49

Pint

$6.49

Pint with Meat Sauce

$8.75

Quart

$9.75

Quart with Meat Sauce

$14.49

Side of Alfredo

$4.50

Pint of Alfredo

$11.75

Pizza

Mini Cheese

$5.99

Regular Cheese

$8.99

Large Cheese

$16.99

Specialty Pizza

Loaded

$8.99+

ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, Greek olives, onions, green peppers, sauce, cheese

All Meat

$8.99+

Veggie

$8.99+

green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sauce, cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99+

buffalo chicken, celery, ranch dressing, cheese

Hawaiian

$8.99+

ham, pineapple, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce, cheese

Mexican

$8.99+

salsa, spiced hamburger, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives, cheese

Chicago

$8.99+

Supreme Pizza

Chicken Supreme

$9.15+

BBQ Chicken Supreme

$9.15+

Alfredo Chicken Supreme

$9.15+

Steak Supreme

$9.15+

BBQ Chicken Supreme

$9.15+

Calzone

Mini Calzone

$5.99

sauce and cheese

Regular Calzone

$9.49

sauce and cheese

Specialty Calzone

Deluxe Calzone

$9.49+

Veggie Calzone

$9.49+

green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheese and sauce

All Meat Calzone

$9.49+

pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, meatball, sauce and cheese

Seafood Calzone

$9.49+

Seafood salad, sauce and cheese

Spaghetti and Meatball Calzone

$9.49+

spaghetti, meatball, sauce and cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$9.49+

breaded chicken, ham, Alfredo sauce and cheese

Breakfast

Mini Breakfast Pizza

$5.99

Garlic butter, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, cheese

Regular Breakfast Pizza

$8.49

Garlic butter, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, cheese

Large Breakfast Pizza

$16.49

Garlic butter, American cheese, green pepper, onion, egg, cheese

Breakfast Italian

Breakfast Wrap

Sam'n'eggms

Dessert

Whoopie Pie

$2.99

PB Whoopie Pie

$2.99

Creme Horns

$2.99

Shape Up

$2.49

Ice Cream

$3.50

Cookie

$2.99

Platters

Value Platter

$44.49

Prem. Platter

$54.49

CranAlmPlatter

$66.49

Whoopie Pie Plat

$31.49

Cookie Platter

$31.49

Extras

Meatballs

$1.99

Italian Sausage

$1.99

Dinner Salad

$1.99

Chk Parm Patty

$4.99

Egg Parm Patty

$4.99

Garlic Portion

$1.99

Eggplant Patty

$3.99

Chk Grilled

$3.99

Chk Breaded

$3.99

1 Scoop Chk Sal

$2.49

1 Scoop CrAlChk

$2.99

1 Scoop Sea Sal

$2.49

1 Scoop Tuna

$2.99

Bread

Itl Roll Each

$0.99

Itl Roll Dozen

$11.49

Dough-Mini

$1.99

Dough-Reg

$1.99

Dough-LG

$3.99

Fantini/EA

$1.99

Fantini/DZ

$11.49

Crust 10"

$2.99

Hamburg Roll/Ea

$1.99

Hamburg Roll/Dz

$10.49

Finger Roll DZ

$5.99

Italian Bread

$3.99

Raisin Bread

$4.49

Italian Roll Bag

$8.49

Egg Roll/Ea

$1.99

Egg Roll/Dz

$10.49

Tap Beverages

Small Tap Soda

$2.49

Large Tap Soda

$2.99

Pitcher Soda

$4.49

Small Water

Large Water

Pitcher Water

Bottle Beverages

Aquifina

$2.55

Soda

$2.55

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Ocean Spray

$3.10

Gatorade

$2.85

Sobe

$3.25

Life Water

$3.25

Rockstar

$3.80

Starbucks

$3.80

Naked

$3.85

Kavita

$3.85

Orange Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.20

Prem Milk

$2.30

Eggnog

$2.40

Alcohol

Beer

Beer 6 Pack

Wine Single Serve

Wine Bottle

Selzer/Tea

RTD

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Tea

$1.75

Lunch Special

Lunch Special Italian

$7.99

Lunch Special Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Lunch Special Spaghetti

$7.99

Wednesday Special

Wednesday Bucket

$14.49

Wednesday Bucket with meat sauce

$16.49

Wednesday spaghetti dinner

$7.99

Wednesday spaghetti dinner with meat sauce

$10.49

Wednesday Pint

$4.49

Wednesday Pint with meat sauce

$7.49

Grocery

Bottle Oil

$4.49

Btl. Itl Dress

$5.99

Frozen Pep

$6.99

Frozen Ch

$5.49

Meatball Mix

$3.99

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Whole Pickle

$1.99

Gift Certificates

Gift Cert Sold

$10.00

Grab Bag

Dirty Chip

$1.69

Dirty

Dirty

$1.69

Medium

Medium

$2.29

Large

Large

$4.59

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

$15.99

Blueberry Pie

$15.99

Raspberry Pie

$15.99

Mixed Berry Pie

$15.99

Pecan Pie

$18.99

Apple Pie

$15.99

Dutch Apple Pie

$15.99

Turkey or Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99

Grab and Go

Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Fruit Salad

$3.99

Mac Salad

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Chili

$5.49+

Vegetarian Chili

$4.49+

Turkey Noodle Soup

$4.49+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

675 Main Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

