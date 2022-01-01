Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sams Meats & Deli - Wilmington

498 Reviews

$

1209 W Locust St #2057

Wilmington, OH 45177

Order Again

MEAT DEALS

Due to the preparation time of the Mega Deal it cannot be ordered online! Please, give us a call to place an order. It contains 40 lbs. of 80 % Lean Ground Beef, 40 1/4 lb 80% Lean Ground Beef Patties, 16 1/2 lb. 85% Lean Ground Beef Patties, 4 Chuck Roasts, 4 Rolled Beef Roasts, 10 NY Strip Steaks, 10 Rib eye Steaks, 10 Sirloin Grillers, 6 Cubed Steaks

PORK DEAL

$85.00

Pork Deal: 3 lbs. Fresh Sausage, 6 Boneless Pork Chops, 6 Bone in Pork Chops, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 3 lbs. Sliced Bacon, 1 Pork Loin. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.

MINI DEAL

$105.00

Mini Deal: 3 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 3 N Y Strips, 2 Frying Chickens, 3 lbs. Sliced Bacon. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.

MEAT DEAL

$215.00

Meat Deal: 10 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 2 Chuck Roasts, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 4 NY Strips, 4 Sirloin Grillers, 4 Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.

STEAK DEAL

$275.00

Steak Deal: 4 T-Bone Steaks, 4 NY Strip Steaks, 4 Rib eye Steaks, 2 Sirloin Steaks, 8 1/2 lb 85 % Lean Ground Beef Patties, 5 lbs. 81 % Lean Ground Beef. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.

JUMBO DEAL

$275.00

Jumbo Deal: 15 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 2 Chuck Roasts, 5 lbs. Sliced Bacon, 4 NY Strips, 4 Sirloin Grillers, 4 Frying Chickens, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.

C-19 DEAL

$200.00

C-19 Deal: 10 lbs. 80% Lean Ground Beef, 5 lbs. Bacon, 3 NY Strips, 3 Rib eyes, 2 Whole Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders

check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 2001. Specializing in fresh meats, made to order breakfast, grill, & deli sandwiches, homemade bakery items, catering, hot meals, and party trays.

1209 W Locust St #2057, Wilmington, OH 45177

