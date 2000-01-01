Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
2,516 Reviews
$
435 S Cherry St
Glendale, CO 80246
Mary's & Mimosas - ON LINE
*House Bloody Mary
16 oz cup filled with Sam's house Bloody Mary mix, well Vodka and garnished with celery, lime, and olive: (Only if product is available)
*Loaded Bloody Mary
16 oz cup filled with Sam's house Bloody Mary mix, well Vodka and garnished with bacon, pepperoncini, pickle, celery, lime, and olive: (Only if product is available)
*Patron Bloody Maria
*3 Alarm Bloody Mary
16 oz cup filled with Sam's house Bloody Mary mix, well Vodka and a 3 spice blend of Sam's house Chipotle Red hot Sauce, Sam's house Garlic Serrano hot sauce, and Siratcha. Garnished with celery, lime, pepperoncini and olive: (Only if product is available)
*Virgin Bloody Mary
16 oz cup filled with Sam's house Bloody Mary mix and garnished with celery, lime, and olive: (only if product is available) Non-Alcoholic.
Mimosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine and a splash of orange juice. garnished with an orange: (only if product is available)
Anti-Oxidant Mimosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Absolut Acai Pomegranate-Blueberry Vodka and a splash of cranberry juice. garnished with blueberries: (only if product is available)
Bubbly Dog Mimosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, splash of cranberry and grapefruit juice. Garnished with a grapefruit slice. (only if product is available)
Flip Flop Mimosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Smirnoff Pineapple Vodka, pineapple juice, and a splash of orange juice. Garnished with a pineapple: (only if product is avaliable)
Lemoni Bellinni Mimosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, and a splash of peach puree. Garnished with a lemon: (only if product is available)
Mango Mimosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Colorado Vodka, and a splash of mango puree.
Mimosa Pitcher (4 glasses)
Poinsettia Mimosa
Cranberry Mimmosa
Prickly Pear Pink Mimosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Absolut Pear Vodka, Prickly Pear syrup, and a splash of orange juice, Garnished with an orange slice: (only if product is available)
Siberian Stoli Man-Mosa
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Stoli Vodka, and a splash of orange juice. Garnished with an orange slice: (only if product is available)
House Sparkling FLUTE 16oz
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine.
COCKTAILS & SHOTS! - ON LINE
VODKA + MIXER 16oz
16oz cup filled with Vodka choice and your choice of mixer
WHISKEY/SCOTCH + MIXER 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Whiskey or Scotch choice and your choice of mixer.
GIN + MIXER 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Gin choice and your choice of mixer.
RUM + MIXER 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Rum Choice and your choice of mixer.
TEQUILA + MIXER 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Tequila Choice and your choice of mixer.
Long Island Iced Tea 16oz TOP
16 oz cup filled with Top Shelf Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Sweet-N-Sour and a splash of Cola.
Tequila Sunrise 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Tequila, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine. Garnished with a orange slice: (Only if product is available)
White Russian 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Vodka choice, Kahlua and Half-N-Half.
Green Tea SHOT
Pancake SHOT
Wash Apple SHOT
Jagermeister SHOT
Fire Ball SHOT
Tuaca SHOT
Screwball SHOT
Baileys
Lemon DROP
Banana Whiskey Shot
Espresso Martini
Mixers & COOL Aids & Mules - ON LINE
O/L Electric Lemonade 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Blue Curacao and a splash of Sweet-N-Sour. Garnished with a lemon: (Only if product is available)
O/L Ruby Cool-aid 16oz
16 oz cup filled with sparkling wine, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, a splash of grapefruit juice and a splash of cranberry juice. Garnished with a grapefruit slice: (Only if product is available)
O/L COLORADO Bulldog 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Vodka, Kahlua, Half-N-Half and a splash of Cola.
O/L Pirate Peach Cooler 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Captain Morgan Rum, Peach Schnapps, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine. Garnished with a maraschino cherry: (Only if product is available)
O/L Tropicana 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Vodka, orange juice, pineapple juice and a splash of mango puree. Garnished with a orange slice: (Only if product is available)
O/L Grateful Fed 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Tequila, Vodka, Rum, Sweet-N-Sour and a splash of Black Raspberry Liquor. Garnished with a lemon:(Only if product is available)
O/L Lynchburg Lemonade 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Jack Daniels Whiskey, Triple Sec, Rose's Lime juice, Sweet-N-Sour and a splash of Sierra Mist. Garnished with a lemon: (only if product is available)
O/L COLORADO Cool-aid 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama Liquor, Sparkling Wine, and a splash of orange juice. Garnished with a orange slice: (Only if product is available)
O/L Moscow Mule 12oz
12 oz cup filled with Well Vodka, Ginger Beer, sparkling water, and garnished with a lime: (Only if product is available)
O/L Mango Mule 12oz
12 oz cup filled with Colorado Vodka, Ginger Beer, mango puree, sparkling water, and garnished with a lime: (Only if product is available)
O/L Mayan Mule 12oz
12 oz cup filled with Patron Tequila, muddled fresh jalapenos, Simple Syrup, sparkling water, and garnished with a lime: (Only if product is available)
O/L Georgia Peach Mule 12oz
12 oz cup filled with Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Ginger Beer, peach puree, sparkling water, and garnished with a lime: (Only if product is available)
O/L Namaste Mule 12oz
12 oz cup filled with Absolut Berri Acai Vodka, Ginger Beer, sparkling water, and muddled blueberries and cucumbers: (Only if product is available)
O/L Straw-Man Mule 12oz
12 oz cup filled with Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, strawberry puree, Ginger Beer, sparkling water, and garnished with a lime: (Only if product is available)
O/L MAVE-MANGO Mule 12 oz
WINE - HALF BOTTLE (12oz pour) - ON LINE
O/L Cabernet (House Red) 12oz
Spain, (House Cabernet Sauvignon)
O/L Murphy Goode Pinot Noir 12oz
California (Pinot Nior)
O/L Loscano Blend 12oz
Argentina (Malbec Private Reserve)
O/L Benvolio Pinot Grigio 12oz
Italy (Pinot Grigio)
O/L Glenbrook CHARDONNAY 12oz
California (Chardonnay)
O/L Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc 12oz
California (Sauvignon Blanc)
O/L Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 12oz
California (Chardonnay)
WINE - BOTTLE - ON LINE
O/L HOUSE Sparkling BTL
Sparking Wine
O/L Cabernet (House Red) BTL
Spain, (House Cabernet Sauvignon)
O/L Murphy Goode Pinot Noir BTL
California (Pinot Nior)
O/L Loscano Malbec BTL
Argentina (Malbec Private Reserve)
O/L Benvolio Pinot Grigio BTL
Italy (Pinot Grigio)
O/L Glenbrook CHARDONNAY BTL
California (Chardonnay)
O/L Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc BTL
California (Sauvignon Blanc)
O/L Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL
California (Chardonnay)
SAM-Margaritas (ROCKS ONLY) - ON LINE
O/L Sam's HOUSE RITA 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Tequila, Sweet-N-Sour, Rose's Lime juice, and Triple Sec. Garnished with a lime and salt: (Only if product is available)
O/L Purple People RITA 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Tequila, Black Raspberry Liquor, Sweet-N-Sour, Rose's Lime juice, and Triple Sec. Garnished with a lime and salt: (Only if product is available)
O/L Italian RITA 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Tequila, Amaretto, Sweet-N-Sour, Rose's Lime juice, and Triple Sec. Garnished with a lime and salt: (Only if product is available)
O/L Drunken Smurf RITA 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Well Tequila, Blue Curacao, Sweet-N-Sour, Rose's Lime juice, and Triple Sec. Garnished with a lime and salt: (Only if product is available)
O/L Jalapeno-Paradise RITA 16oz
16 oz cup filled with Top Shelf Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Muddled fresh jalapeno and blueberries, peach puree, pineapple juice and Simple syrup. Garnished with a lime and salt: (Only if product is available)
BEER & CIDERS- BTLS N CANS - ON LINE
DAMM Gluten Free Lager BTL
Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic
Stem Paloma Cider CAN (GF)
White Claw Hard Seltzer BLACK CHERRY
White Claw Hard Seltzer GRAPEFRUIT
Modelo Michelada 24oz CAN
Lefthand Nitro Stout
Budweiser BTL
Bud Light BTL
Miller Light BTL
Corona BTL
Coors Light BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
PBR 12oz CAN
Beverages*
*Coffee
Coffee of Sam's No.3 exclusive blend. Made by Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company.
NITRO COLD BREW 12oz
Its bonafide craft brew coffee.
NITRO COLD BREW 16oz
Its bonafide craft brew coffee.
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea (celestial & lipton)
*Soda Pop Fountain
Pepsi products.
Coke Bottle (Mexico)
*Iced Tea
Unsweet Tea.
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
A mix of unsweet tea and lemonade.
Juice 12oz
Juice varieties: orange, apple, cranberry, tomato, and grapefruit.
Juice 16oz
Juice varieties: orange, apple, cranberry, tomato, and grapefruit.
Milk 12oz
Milk varieties: whole or skim.
Milk 16oz
Milk varieties: whole or skim.
Chocolate Milk 12oz
Chocolate Milk 16oz
Espresso & Spiked Hot Stuff*
Americano
3 Shots of espresso topped with hot water.
Chai Tea Latté
3 shots of espresso topped with chai tea, steamed milk, and foam on top.
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam on top.
Caramel Machiatto
2 shots of espresso with caramel sauce, steamed milk, and foam on top.
Latté
2 shots of espresso with lots steamed milk and foam on top.
MATCHA (green)(NEW!)
Mocha Latté
2 shots of espresso, Ghirardelli mocha sauce, lots of steamed milk, and topped with foam.
Snickers Latté
2 shots of espresso, Ghirardelli mocha sauce, caramel sauce, hazelnut syrup, a lot of steamed milk, and foam on top.
Van Halen Latté
2 shots of espresso, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup, a lot of steamed milk, and foam on top.
White Chocolate Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso, Ghirardelli white chocolate sauce, a lot of steamed milk, and foam on top.
Baileys Latte
2 shots of espresso, 1 shot of Baileys, steamed milk and foam on top.
Bailey’s & Coffee
Sam's Gore Range coffee blend with 1 shot of Baileys.
Hot Toddy
Mandarin Orange tea, 1 shot of Kentucky Gentleman whiskey, a pad of butter, and cinnamon stick.
Kahlua & Coffee
Sam's Gore Range coffee blend with 1 shot of Kahlua liquor.
Breakfast Sides O/L
$ Bacon Side (4)
$ HAM Steak side
$ Sausage Link Side (4)
$ Sausage Patty Side (3)
$ Sausage Link (2 links)
$ Bacon, 2 Slices
$ Gravy Brown Side, ADD
$ Gravy Chix Side, ADD
$ Gravy Cnty Side, ADD
$ Taco Meat SIDE (4oz)
$ Tomato Slice 3
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
ADD $Avocado Whole
ADD $Avocado ½
ADD $Diced Bacon
ADD $Diced Gyro
ADD $Diced Ham
ADD $Diced Sausage
ADD $Extra Cheese
ADD $Guacamole Side (4oz)
ADD $Guacamole Souffle (2oz)
Add $Jalapeno Whole FRIED
ADD CHILI & CHEESE (8oz)
ADD Cup of Chili (8oz)
ADD Side of Chili (4oz)
Canned CB Hash Side
Caramel Pecan Roll
Cinna-Monster Roll
Cottage Cheese Side
Fruit Salad Side
HASHBROWN side
HOMEFIRES side
Hollandaise Side
Refired Beans w/ cotija
Scratch Hash Side
Toast
Turkey Sausage side (3)
Handheld Burritos
Handheld Spero Burrito
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Bacon
Diced bacon w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Buffalo
Ground buffalo meat w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chicken
Diced grilled chicken w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Ham
Diced ham w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Sausage
Diced sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Steak
Grilled steak slices w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Turkey Sausage
Diced turkey sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Veg Chili - matches classic
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's veggie green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito Half Bacon Half Sausage
Diced bacon and sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Breakfast Favorites
* Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast
3 farm fresh eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes and a breakfast side.
1 Biscuit & Gravy
1 buttermilk biscuit smothered in sausage country gravy.
2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy.
3 Biscuits & Gravy
3 buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy.
6oz Bistro Steak + eggs
6 oz. Bistro steak served with two farm fresh eggs and breakfast side choice.
Biscuits & Gravy w/ Meat
3 buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy and served with your choice of breakfast meat.
Breakfast BBBBBLT
Your choice of toasted bread w/ two farm fresh scrambled eggs, lettuce, tomato, 5 pieces of bacon and your choice of cheese. Mayo will be served ON THE SIDE.
Breakfast Melt + Side
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage on grilled Texas toast with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Served w/ your choice of breakfast potatoes and mayo served ON THE SIDE
Breakfast Melt NO SIDE
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage on grilled Texas toast with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Mayo served ON THE SIDE
Breakfast Quesadilla
A folded grilled flour tortilla w/ farm fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese and diced bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE. Your choice of breakfast potato included.
Chicken Souvlaki & Eggs
Grilled chicken souvlaki, tomato, and red onion served with 2 farm fresh eggs, and your choice of breakfast side. Served w/ Tzatziki sauce ON THE SIDE.
Chili Rellenos & Eggs
Two of Sam's housemade and crispy egg roll wrapped chili strips with a cheddar cheese filling. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and more cheddar cheese. Served w/ 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.
Chorizo & Eggs
Spicy Mexican patty sausage served w/ 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.
Chorizo Tacos
3 warm corn tortillas stacked with crispy hash browns, chorizo-egg scrambler, and topped with jack and cheddar cheese. Sam's house made green tomatillo salsa served ON THE SIDE.
Classic eggs n potatos
2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of breakfast potatoes and toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Coney Breakfast
1/2 lb. hamburger patty smothered in Sam's No.3 Red Chili, and topped with cheddar cheese and a tomato slice. Served w/ 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast potato.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Canned Hash (corned beef and potatoes grilled, with 2 eggs and some breakfast choices.
Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
Breaded chopped chicken w/ country sausage gravy, 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.
Country Fried Pork Chops and Eggs
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded chopped steak w/ country sausage gravy, 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.
Grilled Pork Chops and Eggs
Gyro & Eggs
Gyro meat, tomato and onion served w/ 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.
Hard Hat
2 farm fresh eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of breakfast meat, and potatoes and toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Huevos Rancheros
2 farm fresh eggs any style, 2 tortillas, hash browns, refried beans, and Sam's kickin pork green chili.
Mexi-Steak & Eggs
Breaded chopped steak smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and cheddar cheese. Served w/ 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.
Mexican Breakfast
3 egg scrambler of chorizo, onion, canned jalapenos, tomato, and jack cheese. Served w/ flour tortillas, refried beans, avocado slices, and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE.
Naked French Canadian Swiss Melt
2 scrambled eggs with Swiss cheese and Canadian bacon on French toast. Dusted with powdered sugar and served w/ sweetened strawberry puree and your choice of breakfast potato.
Pancake Sandwich
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast meat. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
Polish Sausage and Eggs
Pork Souvlaki and Eggs
Grilled Pork (loin) souvlaki, diced tomatos, and red onion served with 2 farm fresh eggs, and your choice of breakfast side. Served w/ Tzatziki sauce ON THE SIDE.
Ribeye & Eggs
A 16 oz. hand cut and Heavily marbled (fatty) portion of steak served with 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.
Scratch Hash & Eggs
SCRATCH MADE HASH (GREEN PEPPERS, POTATOES, SPICES and Colorado Raised Corned BEEF, served with 2 farm fresh eggs, and your choice of breakfast side.
Tamales & Eggs (SMOOTHER)
Turkey Sausage & Eggs
Breakfast Burrito - on line*
#1 Spero’s Burrito - o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. $ You can add bacon, sausage, or ham!
#2 El Gordo Burrito o/l
A burrito Supreme but... with 4 eggs! *ham, bacon, sausage & gyro!
#3 Burrito Supreme o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced ham, bacon, sausage and gyro meat in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#4 Souvlaki Pork Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potatoes w/ pork souvlaki mixed with tomato and red onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.
#4 Souvlaki Chicken Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potatoes w/ chicken souvlaki mixed with tomato and red onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.
#5 Greek Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potatoes w/ diced gyro mixed with tomato and red onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.
#6 Steak Mushroom Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and mushrooms in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#7 Vegetarian Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ onion, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms and spinach in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's veggie green chili and melted jack cheese.
#8 Steak Fajita Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and fajita cut onions and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with red salsa ON THE SIDE.
#9 Havana Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced sausage, onion, and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#10 Denver Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced ham, onion, and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#11 X-MAS Burrito
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili AND Sam's coney island red chili w/ melted cheddar cheese.
#12 Kitchen Sink Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced ham, bacon, sausage, gyro meat, onion, tomato, green peppers and mushroom in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#13 Avalanche Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced bacon, onion, and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#14 Chorizo & Onion Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced chorizo and onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#15 Farmer’s Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced sausage, onion and tomato in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in sausage country gravy. (No Cheese)
#16 Huevos Burrito o/l
Breakfast potato w/ refried beans in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with 2 eggs made any style ON TOP.
#17 Corned Beef Hash Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ canned corn beef hash in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#17 Scratch Corned Beef Hash Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ Sam's scratch made corn beef hash in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#18 Taco Tex-Mex Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ taco meat in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili AND Sam's coney island red chili w/ melted cheddar cheese.
#19 Aurora Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced polish sausage, onion, and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled chicken and fajita cut onions and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with red salsa ON THE SIDE.
#21 Poppa’s Big as a House Burrito o/l
6 scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced ham, bacon, sausage, gyro meat, onion, tomato, green peppers and mushroom in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar, Swiss, jack and American cheese.
#22 Macho Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced chorizo, onion, tomato and canned jalapenos in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted jack cheese.
#23 Colorado Buffalo Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ ground buffalo meat, fresh jalapenos and diced bacon in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili w/ melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a half avocado and red salsa ON THE SIDE.
#24 Rockies Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ two of Sam's homemade and deep fried chili rellenos in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#25 sMACdown Burrito o/l
Scrambled eggs and tater tots w/ diced chorizo and Mac-N-Cheese in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili.
OMELETES (flat top 4 eggs) - on line
3 Cheese Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ jack, American and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Athena Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ gyro meat, tomato, spinach and feta cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.
Aurora Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ Polish sausage, onion, bell pepper and American cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Avalanche Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ diced bacon, onion, bell pepper and American cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Chorizo & Cheddar Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ diced chorizo and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Sam's kickin pork green chili and your choice of breakfast side.
Denver Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ diced ham, onion, bell pepper and American cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Greek Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ gyro meat, tomato, red onion and feta cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.
Havana Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ diced sausage, onion, bell pepper and American cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Kitchen Sink Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ diced bacon, ham, sausage, gyro meat, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Sam's kickin pork green chili and your choice of breakfast side.
Mazatlán Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ tomato, onion and cheddar cheese. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and your choice of breakfast side. Sour cream served ON THE SIDE.
Meat & Cheese Omlette
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ your choice of meat and choice of cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Momma’s Big Fat Omelet
Flat top, 6 egg omelet w/ diced bacon, ham, sausage, gyro meat, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushrooms, cheddar, Swiss, jack and American cheese. Served with a side of Sam's kickin pork green chili and your choice of breakfast side.
Popeye Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ diced bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese. Sour Cream and chives served ON THE SIDE. Choice of breakfast side included.
Rueben Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ corned beef and Swiss cheese. Served with sauerkraut ON THE SIDE. Your choice of breakfast side included.
Steak Fajita Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ grilled steak slices, fajita cut onions and bell peppers with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side. Red salsa served ON THE SIDE.
Supreme Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ diced bacon, ham, sausage, gyro meat, and jack cheese. Served with a side of Sam's kickin pork green chili and your choice of breakfast side.
Swiss Mushroom Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Veggie Omelet
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ onion, bell peppers, tomato, spinach, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
SKILLETS - on line
High Maintenance Gluten-Dairy Friendly Skillet
Breakfast potatoes with sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomato and mushrooms. Topped with avocado slices. Served with 2 corn tortillas, a side of black beans and a side of Sam's veggie green chili. (Eggs are NOT included, but available in breakfast add ons)
Aurora Skillet
Polish sausage, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with cheddar cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Avalanche Skillet
Diced bacon, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with cheddar cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Country Fried Steak Skillet
Breaded chopped steak, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with sausage country gravy. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Country Sausage Skillet
Diced sausage, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with sausage country gravy. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Denver Skillet
Diced ham, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with cheddar cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Greek Skillet
Diced gyro meat, onion and tomatoes on a pile of breakfast potatoes with feta cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Tzaziki and butter served ON THE SIDE.
Havana Skillet
Diced sausage, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with cheddar cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Kitchen Sink Skillet
Diced ham, bacon, sausage, gyro, onion, bell peppers, tomato and mushrooms on a pile of breakfast potatoes with cheddar cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Supreme Skillet
Diced gyro, bacon, sausage and ham on a pile of breakfast potatoes with jack cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Trailblazer-WORKS
Platter of breakfast potatoes, LOTS of grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese and your choice of smothered Sam's kickin pork green chili, Sam's veggie green chili or Sam's coney island red chili. 2 farm fresh eggs on top. Served with toast and butter ON THE SIDE.
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, spinach and tomato on a pile of breakfast potatoes with jack cheese and Sam's veggie green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Wild Bill Skillet
Ground buffalo, fresh jalapenos, onion and tomato on a pile of breakfast potatoes with jack cheese and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Yukon Skillet
Diced Canadian bacon, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with Sam's hollandaise sauce. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Bennys!!! on line*
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ Canadian bacon and smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Canadian Bacon & Avocado Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ Canadian bacon and chilled avocado. Smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Tomato, Canadian Bacon & Avocado Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ Canadian bacon, tomato and avocado slices. Smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
T.S.A Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ tomato, spinach and avocado slices. Smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
The Yum Yum Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ Canadian bacon, red onion, tomato, spinach, and avocado slices. Smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Huevos Benedict
2 egg and chorizo sausage scrambler on an English muffin and smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and Mexican cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast potato. (No hollandaise sauce)
Honey Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ honey smoked salmon and bacon and smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Garnished with green onions. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Avocado & Tomato Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ chilled avocado and tomato slices and smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Cowboy Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ a 6 oz. sirloin (grilled to order), grilled red onion and tomato slices and smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ canned corn beef hash and smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Scratch Corned Beef Hash Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ Sam's scratch made corn beef hash and smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
The What?! Benedict
Two basted eggs on an English muffin w/ sliced deli turkey, spinach, and bacon. Smothered with Sam's hollandaise sauce and paprika. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Country Benedict
2 scrambled eggs and sausage patties on a buttermilk biscuit. Smothered in sausage country gravy and served with your choice of breakfast potato. (No English muffin or hollandaise sauce)
Pancakes & French Toast ON LINE
Stack of Minis
Three mini sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup.
1 Large Pancake
Large sweet cream pancake served with country crock and syrup.
Short Stack (2 Large)
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup.
Stack 3 Large Pancakes
Three large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup on the side.
1 Mini Cake
One mini sweet cream pancake served with country crock and syrup.
1 Slice French Toast
1 thick sliced bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
2 Slices French Toast
2 thick slices of bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
3 Slices French Toast
3 thick slices of bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
Pancake Sandwich
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast meat. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
Fruit Parfait & stuff o/l
Breakfast Banana Split
Greek Parfait Cup
Greek Parfait Bowl
Vanilla Parfait Cup
Vanilla Parfait Bowl
Cup of Granola
Banana
Banana & Fresh Strawberry
Banana & Frozen Strawberry
Blueberries
Fresh Strawberry Side
Frozen Strawberry Side
Fruit Salad Side (4oz)
Fruit Salad Cup (8oz)
Fruit Salad Bowl (12oz)
Greek Yogurt Cup
Greek Yogurt Bowl
Vanilla Yogurt Cup
Vanilla Yogurt Bowl
APPETIZERS ON LINE
6 CHICKEN WINGS
12 CHICKEN WINGS
12 Chix wings, NO CARROTS OR CELERY FOR ON LINE ORDERS
12 CHICKEN WINGS 12 ONION RINGS
12 Chix wings & 12 breaded and fried onion rings, NO CARROTS OR CELERY FOR ON LINE ORDERS
12 ONION RINGS
12 gourmet breaded onion rings
24 CHICKEN WINGS
24 Chix wings, NO CARROTS OR CELERY FOR ON LINE ORDERS
BLACK BEAN MACHO NACHO
Tortilla chips with black beans, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, green onions, sour cream, homemade guacamole, and Sam's veggie green chili.
CHEESECURDS (bowl)
Breaded and deep fried mozzarella bites. Served with marinara sauce and your choice of dipping sauce ON THE SIDE.
CHICKEN MACHO NACHO
Tortilla chips with grilled chicken, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, green onion, sour cream, homemade guacamole, and Sam's kickin pork green chili.
CHICKEN STRIPS N FRIES
Breaded & fried tenders with your choice of sauce for dipping.
CHICKEN STRIPS N ONION RINGS
Breaded & fried chicken tenders with gourmet fried onion rings.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES LARGE
Choice of potato smothered with your choice of Sam's kickin pork green chili, Sam's veggie green chili, or Sam's coney red chili with cheddar cheese.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES SMALL
Choice of potato smothered with your choice of Sam's kickin pork green chili, Sam's veggie green chili, or Sam's coney red chili with cheddar cheese.
CHIPS N SALSA
Tortilla chips with your choice of red salsa or tomatillo green salsa.
CHIPS W/ GUACAMOLE N SALSA
Tortilla chips with your choice of red salsa or tomatillo green salsa & Sam's No.3's homemade guacamole.
LARGE FRIES
MAC N CHEESE DIP BOWL
Mac-N-Cheese topped with chorizo sausage and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Served with tortilla chips.
MAC N CHEESE DIP CUP
Mac-N-Cheese topped with chorizo sausage and Sam's kickin pork green chili. Served with tortilla chips.
MACHO NACHO
Tortilla chips with taco meat, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, green onions, sour cream, homemade guacamole, & Sam's kickin pork green chili.
SMALL FRIES
½ Cheese Curds (cup)
6 ONION RINGS (6)
SALADS (DRESSINGS ON THE SIDE) - ON LINE
6oz Steak Summer Salad
Fresh Spinach, chopped bacon, red onion, BLUE cheese crumbles, fresh berries and choice of dressing *steak cooked to temp
BBQ Ranch Onion Ring Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chix breast, lettuce mix, cheddar & jack cheese, cuccumber, tomato, red onion & a slice o bacon...ranch n bbq sauce
Big Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing ON THE SIDE.
Buffalo Chicken Breast Salad
Fried chix breast tossed in wing sauce, lettuce mix, cucumber & tomato.
Caesar Dinner Salad
Parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing ON THE SIDE.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens w/ cut turkey and ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, cucumber, hard boiled egg and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
Chicken Fiesta Salad
Grilled chicken on mixed greens w/ black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato, homemade guacamole, and corn tortilla chips. Red salsa and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE.
Chicken Souvlaki Ceasar Salad
Grilled souvlaki seasoned chicken w/ parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing ON THE SIDE.
Cowboy Caesar
6 oz bistro steak cooked to temp and sliced, with Red Onions, BLUE cheese crumble, diced tomato, croutons, parm cheese and choice of dressing (we suggest ceaser)
Dinner Salad
Mixed lettuce w/ purple cabbage, carrot, black olives, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, red onion, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
Fiesta Salad (No Meat)
Mixed greens w/ black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato, homemade guacamole, and corn tortilla chip. Red salsa and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE.
LG Chicken Souvlaki GREEK Salad
Grilled chicken souvlaki on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
LG Greek Salad
Mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
LG Gyro GREEK Salad
Gyro meat on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
LG Pork Souvlaki Greek Salad
Grilled PORK (loin) souvlaki on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
Mini Greek CHICKEN SOUVLAKI Salad
A small version of a Chicken Souv salad: See description above.
Mini Greek GYRO Salad
A small version of a large Gyro salad: See description above.
Mini Greek PORK SVL salad
A small version of a PORK Souv salad: See description above.
Mini Greek Salad
A small version of a large Greek salad: See description above.
Mr. Sam’s Cobb Salad
Mixed greens w/ cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, chopped bacon, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, black olives, cucumber, tomato, a hard boiled egg and fresh sliced avocado. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken on mixed greens w/ diced canned jalepenos, black olives, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, and homemade guacamole. Red salsa and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE.
Steak, Pecan, Mushroom Salad
6oz bistro steak temp and sliced to order, with red onion, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and pecan on some lettuce, we suggest Greek Dressing
Summer Spinach Salad (No Meat)
Fresh Spinach, chopped bacon, red onion, BLUE cheese crumbles, fresh berries and choice of dressing *add a protein if u wanna.
Taco Meat Fiesta Salad
Spicy taco meat on mixed greens w/ black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato, homemade guacamole, and corn tortilla chips. Red salsa and Sam's kickin pork green chili ON THE SIDE.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge topped with BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, tomato, chopped bacon, and gourmet onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing, ON THE SIDE.