Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East

ANNAPOLIS, MD 21403

Popular Items

Grilled Wings
Crab Cake Sandwhich
Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp

Appetizers

Capt. Crunch Coconut Shrimp

Capt. Crunch Coconut Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp encrusted with panko/Capt. Crunch breading served with sweet chili sauce

Crab Mac

Crab Mac

$18.00

Our award winning House made Mac N' Cheese with New England Lobster

Sesame Encrusted Tuna

$18.00
Crispy Atlantic Calamari

Crispy Atlantic Calamari

$15.00

Lightly Fried served with Sauteed with Banana and Bell Peppers

Brussels & Bacon

Brussels & Bacon

$13.00
Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$20.00

Served with a parmesan & creamy sweet pea risotto

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

White wine, butter, garlic, parsley, lemon served with a toasted crustini

Flatbread & Street Tacos

Baja Fish Street Tacos

Baja Fish Street Tacos

$14.00

Lightly Fried & served with Pico de Gallo, fresco, & jalapeno crema with your choice of Bibb or Corn tortillas

Camarones Con Chorizo Street Tacos

Camarones Con Chorizo Street Tacos

$14.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Chorizo Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onion, Pico de Gallo, fresco, & jalapeno crema with your choice of Bibb or Corn tortillas

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

House mozzarella, BBQ sauce, carmamelized onions, & grilled chicken

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Marinara, onion, tomato, mushrooms, peppers & spinach

Soups & Salads

Cream of Crab Bowl

Cream of Crab Bowl

$9.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.00
Cream of Crab Cup

Cream of Crab Cup

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$6.00
Winter Organic Mixed Greens

Winter Organic Mixed Greens

$12.00

Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp & Scallop Salad

Blackened Shrimp & Scallop Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, Heirloom tomato, radish, onion, cucumber, with a jalapeno lime dressing

Hot Wedge Salad

Hot Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, topped with a warm crispy applewood bacon, garlic, shallots & blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Sam's Award Winning 'Kobe

Sam's Award Winning 'Kobe

$17.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, & fries

Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Fresh Sourdough Bread, served with Fries.

Crab Cake Sandwhich

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$23.00

Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries

Crab Melt

Crab Melt

$24.00

Served on sourdough bread, crab cake, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caper remoulade with fries

Maryland Fried Chicken Sandwich

Maryland Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk soaked fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, chipolte aioli, with coleslaw & fries

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$23.00Out of stock

Traditional New england Lobster roll with lemon aioli & fries

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Beef Brisket, Chipotle BBQ, Fried Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mayo & Fries

Entrees

Beef Bolognaise

Beef Bolognaise

$22.00+

Gemelli Pasta, Ground Angus Beef in a Delicate Red Wine Sauce Served With a Toasted Garlic Baguette.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.00+

Chicken Breast Topped With a Mushroom & Marsala Wine Sauce, Roasted Fingerlings & Mixed Vegetables

Fish 'N Chips

Fish 'N Chips

$17.00+

Beer battered fried Atlantic cod, served with fries.

Chicken Da Vinci Pasta

Chicken Da Vinci Pasta

$23.00+

Sauteed Chicken breast with spinach, roasted red pepper, garlic white wine sauce in a fresh egg noodle pasta

Blackened Rockfish

Blackened Rockfish

$35.00

Fresh Rockfish filet wrapped around a crabcake & topped with a lemon buerre blanc served eith jasmine rice and mixed seasonal vegetables

Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp

Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Stuffed with lump crabmeat & sweet peppers over a creamy sweet pea risotto

Smoked Beef Brisket

$24.00+

Smoked Angus beef brisket, Au Jus, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes & Mixed Vegetables

Seafood Ciopinno

Seafood Ciopinno

$30.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels & fish in a rich tomato broth served with a toasted baguette

Sam's Seafood Pasta

Sam's Seafood Pasta

$31.00+

Dry sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, crab in a delicate pink rose sauce

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$33.00

Filet Mignon with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables Topped with a Warm Blue Cheese Bacon And Shallot Dressing

Annapolis Best Crab Cakes

Annapolis Best Crab Cakes

$39.00

Two Maryland Crab Cakes with lemon caper remoulade, toasted vegetable orzo & mixed vegetables

Pork Chop

$27.00

Specials

Eggs Your Way

$12.00

O

$29.00Out of stock

Shrimp N Lobsta Pasta

$30.00

Rocktacos

$15.00Out of stock

Surf & Surf

$33.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghtti

$9.00

Kids Steak

$9.00

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Fish 'N Chips

$9.00

Kids Kobe Burger

$9.00

Quarts to Go

Cream of Crab quart

Cream of Crab quart

$21.00

Full Quart of Cream of Crab to go

Sides

Side of Gratin Potatos

$5.00

Side of Roasted Fingerling

$5.00

Side of Mixed Veggies

$7.00

Side of Broccolini

$7.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Winter Mixed Greens

Side of Jasmine rice

$4.00

Side of Orzo

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mussel Bread

$3.00

Side Of Asparagus

$7.00

Sd Crabcake

$19.00

Sd Risotto

$4.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee Cheese Cake

Creme Brulee Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Smith Island Cake

Smith Island Cake

$9.00
Red Velvet Smith Island Cake

Red Velvet Smith Island Cake

$9.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00
Chocolate Tort - Gluten Free

Chocolate Tort - Gluten Free

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sampler

$7.00

A La Mode

$4.50

Beer

Guinness Draught Stout

$7.60

Hebrew 'Meshiah Bold' Nut brown Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Natty Boh

$3.00Out of stock

Red Stripe (16oz. can)

$5.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00Out of stock

Becks Non-Alcoholic

$5.75

BellsTwo Hearted IPA

$7.50

Blue Moon Wheat Ale

$6.50

Bold Rock Virgina Apple Hard Cider

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25Out of stock

Devils Backbone 16 Point Imperial IPA

$7.00

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$7.00

Evolution Primal Pale Ale

$6.50

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$6.25

Heinekin

$6.50

Innis & Gunn Bourbon Barrel Scotch ALE

$10.00

Loose Cannon IPA

$6.75

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Light

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.50Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.75

Thelonisous Monk Belgian Abby Ale

$10.00

Yards Brawler English Mild Ale

$6.25

Yuengling Lager

$5.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Sparkling Saratoga

$5.50

Spring Saratoga

$5.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Shrily Temple

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Cofffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.25

Decaf Espresso

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Virgin Daquiri

$6.50

Virgin Mary

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

Specialty Drinks To Go

Hot Buttered Rum (Copy)

$10.00+

Bacoo 12yr old Rum, Hot Cider, House Made Butter Spice.

Margarita (Copy)

$8.50+

Topez Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime Juice

Orange Crush (Copy)

$9.50+

New Amsterdam Orange Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Triple Sec, Soda

Strawberry Basil Lemonade (Copy)

$13.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Strawberry, Ginger Simple, Fresh Basil, Soda.

Winter Mule (Copy)

$13.00+

Dogfish Head Analog Vodka, Grand Marnier, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21403

