Sams on the Waterfront
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in ANNAPOLIS
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant