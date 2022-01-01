American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sam's Social Club
2,591 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rustic New American cuisine with an emphasis on fresh local ingredients and favorite dishes reinterpreted to meet today's discerning tastes. Dine-in & Take-out available daily. All Day Menu: 8am-3pm Lounge Menu: 3pm-5pm Dinner Menu: 5pm-9:00pm (5pm-9:30pm Friday-Saturday) Place your order now or schedule it for a later time or date.
Location
1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga, CA 94515
Gallery