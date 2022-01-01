Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Sam's Social Club

2,591 Reviews

$$$

1712 Lincoln Avenue

Calistoga, CA 94515

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Rustic New American cuisine with an emphasis on fresh local ingredients and favorite dishes reinterpreted to meet today's discerning tastes. Dine-in & Take-out available daily. All Day Menu: 8am-3pm Lounge Menu: 3pm-5pm Dinner Menu: 5pm-9:00pm (5pm-9:30pm Friday-Saturday) Place your order now or schedule it for a later time or date.

1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga, CA 94515

