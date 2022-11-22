Sams Square Pie 5301 Winthrop Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Carry out only, Entrance located on the Winthrop Ave side, but feel free to come early and have a big lug beer at Half Liter Barbecue
Location
5301 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gallery Pastry Shop - 54th Steet
No Reviews
1101 East 54th Street Suite G Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurant