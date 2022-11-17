Sam's Steakhouse 91 Route 103 S

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

8oz Filet
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Sweet Potato fries

Appetizers

Classic French Onion Soup

Classic French Onion Soup

$10.00

Baked with Caraway croutons, Sharp Cheddar and Swiss cheese. Made with beef and chicken stock. Gluten free if no crouton selected.

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$10.00

Blue Cheese fundu

Grilled Bacon Slab

Grilled Bacon Slab

$13.00

One half-inch thick slab of bacon, served with an apple cider reduction drizzle.

Bacon Scallops

$15.00

Three large sea scallops, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, with a VT Maple Syrup drizzle.

Mediterranean Baked Feta

Mediterranean Baked Feta

$10.00

Feta cheese, olives, tomato, rosemary, parsley, thyme, garlic, and olive oil. Served with a half loaf of our famous ciabatta bread. Our Baked Feta can only be prepared cold for take-out orders. Please heat to 425º for ten minutes in shallow oven safe dish at home.

Potato Skins

$12.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Salads

Classic Wedge

$9.00

Iceburg, tamato, onion, bacon, blue cheese

Caesar

Seasonal Salad

Daily inspiration

House Salad

Iceburg, tomato, cucumber, onion, cruton

Sides

VT Maple Glazed Carrots

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Black Garlic Vinaigrette

Cream Corn

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Smashed Potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Chipolte aioli

Sweet Potato fries

$8.00

Button Mushrooms

$8.00

Balsamic Onions

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Daily Veg

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Mashed

$6.00

Local Favs

Wagyu Burger

$22.00

Cabot cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onion

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Tuna tossed in seasame ginger soy sauce, arugula, edamame, avacado, pineapple, red peppers, forbidden rice, sriracha aioli

Apple Cider Chicken Breast

$24.00

Maple mustard Vinaigrette

St. Louis Ribs

Seafood

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$26.00

Served with seasonal vegetable

Baked Cod Loin

$24.00

Captains cut, ritz cracker crumb topping

VT Baked Sea Scallops

$36.00

Bacon crumb topping, maple syrup, lemon, butte

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$110.00

1 Lb

Steaks

Jimmy Cut

$32.00

12 oz Cut

Sam's Cut

$44.00

16 oz Cut

8oz Filet

$38.00

10oz Filet

$49.00

Bone-in Ribeye

$54.00

NY Sirloin

$38.00

Hanger Steak

$28.00

The hanger steak is prized for it's flavor, and often considered the most tender cut of beef. Our 8oz hanger steak is served over a bed of caramelized balsamic red onions and your choice of one side.

Pork Chop

$28.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Choc Cake

$9.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Add Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$10.00

Kids Prime rib

$13.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Wine

Sangiovese Blend, Caparzo, Tuscany, Italy

$36.00

BTL Rose

$36.00

BTL Merlot

$40.00

BTL FS PN

$40.00

BTL MR PN

$52.00

BTL Oyster Bay

$36.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$52.00

BTL Reisling

$40.00

BTL RS Cabernet

$56.00

BTL RS Chard

$40.00

BTLRuffino PG

$36.00

BTL J Lohr

$48.00

BTL Simi Chard

$52.00

BTL Altos Malbac

$36.00

BTL Trefethen

$60.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual fine dining, serving some of the best cuts of meat around including 100% full blood Wagyu. Full service sit down restaurant, specializing in dry aged meats, specialty cocktails and Vermont craft beers.

Website

Location

91 Route 103 S, Ludlow, VT 05149

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

