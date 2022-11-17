Sam's Steakhouse 91 Route 103 S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual fine dining, serving some of the best cuts of meat around including 100% full blood Wagyu. Full service sit down restaurant, specializing in dry aged meats, specialty cocktails and Vermont craft beers.
Location
91 Route 103 S, Ludlow, VT 05149
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crown Point Pub - 155 Golf Course Road
No Reviews
155 Golf Course Road Springfield, VT 05156
View restaurant