Sam's Chowder House
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nestled on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Sam’s offers stunning sunsets, oceanfront outdoor dining, and an authentic seafood experience reminiscent of an East Coast style seafood house. We are family-friendly, and open daily for indoor and outdoor dining and takeout. Outdoor dining is on a first come, first-served basis, weather permitting, and well behaved pups are welcome on our outdoor patio. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available, as well as a kids menu for 12 and under. Thanks for choosing Sam’s, and we look forward to serving you!
Location
4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Gallery
