Sam's Chowder House

Restaurant info

Nestled on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Sam’s offers stunning sunsets, oceanfront outdoor dining, and an authentic seafood experience reminiscent of an East Coast style seafood house. We are family-friendly, and open daily for indoor and outdoor dining and takeout. Outdoor dining is on a first come, first-served basis, weather permitting, and well behaved pups are welcome on our outdoor patio. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available, as well as a kids menu for 12 and under. Thanks for choosing Sam’s, and we look forward to serving you!

Website