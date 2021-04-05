Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam's Chowder House

4210 Cabrillo Highway North

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

SALADS

MIXED FIELD GREENS

$11.00

With house-made ginger, Tamari vinaigrette

DAYLIGHT FARMS BEET SALAD

$14.95

Wild arugula, frisée, mandarin oranges, toasted pistachios, feta cheese, house-made lemon vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$14.95

House-made Caesar dressing, garlic-toasted croutons, Parmigiano cheese

SAM’S BLUE CRAB & SHRIMP LOUIS

$25.95

Blue crab, shrimp, Fuji apple, butter lettuce, cucumber, hard-cooked egg and our house-made Louis dressing

SAM'S SHRIMP LOUIS

$21.95

SAM'S CRAB LOUIS

$27.95

SAM'S LOBSTER LOUIS

$32.95

SEAWEED SALAD

$12.00

With cherry tomatoes, field greens

SPECIAL SALAD

$13.00

OYSTER BAR

PRAWN COCKTAIL

$13.95

With house-made cocktail sauce

MAINE LOBSTER CEVICHE

$21.95

In a tortilla shell with pineapple and passion fruit vinaigrette

AHI TUNA POKE

$16.95

Marinated with soy sauce, sesame oil, green onion

APPETIZERS

COLD SMOKED SALMON

$14.00

Pickled cucumber, herbed cream cheese, toast points

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.50

With cocktail and tartar sauces

CRISPY LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKE

$15.25

Shaved fennel, frisée, rémoulade sauce

BAKED OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$16.95

Parmigiano, spinach, bread crumbs in the traditional style

DAYBOAT SCALLOPS

$17.50

Melted leeks and fennel, lemon butter sauce, tiny greens

ROASTED GARLIC CHILI PRAWNS

$15.50

Feta cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, chili flake, basil pesto Add linguini 6.00

GNOCCHI

$17.50

House-made gnocchi with shaved Brussels sprouts, toasted hazelnuts and a brown butter, sage cream sauce

SPICY POPCORN SHRIMP

$14.95

With cocktail sauce

GRILLED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$17.95

Roasted fingerling potatoes, baby arugula and a grilled lemon, castelvetrano olive tapenade.

GRANDMA FLORA’S SAVORY MEATBALLS

$11.00

Tomato sauce, Parmigiano, grilled sourdough

STEAMED MEDITERRANEAN MUSSELS

$19.95

In our delicious house-made marinara sauce Add linguini 6.00

STEAMED MANILA CLAMS

$19.95

Italian pancetta, leeks, chili flakes, fresh thyme Add linguini 6.00

SAVORY SIDES

OLD BAY FRIES

$7.00

POLENTA FRIES

$7.00

COLESLAW

$5.00

ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

SAUTEED SPINACH WITH ALMOND & GOLDEN RAISINS

$8.00

GIUSTI FARMS BRUSSELS SPROUTS ROASTED WITH SMOKED BACON

$8.50

CREAMY WILD MUSHROOMS WITH PARMIGIANO

$9.00

CHOWDERS & GUMBO

NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER

$9.50+

Little Neck clams, Yukon Gold potatoes, smoked bacon, cream, bay leaf

MANHATTAN CHOWDER

$9.50+

Tomato-based Little Neck clam chowder with herbs, potatoes, vegetables

HALF & HALF CHOWDER

$9.50+

NEW ORLEANS STYLE GUMBO

$9.50+

Blue crab and Andouille sausage

DAILY FRESH CATCH

PETRALE SOLE

$28.00

Cauliflower puree, baby leeks, roasted butternut squash with a brown butter sage sauce and toasted hazelnuts

LOCAL HALIBUT

$34.00

Creamy wild mushrooms, Giusti Farms Brussels sprouts, and black truffle butter

KING SALMON

$34.00

Umbrian lentils, roasted broccoli Romanesque, golden raisin agrodolce

BRANZINO SEA BASS

$34.00

Sweet and spicy tomato, pepper sauce, Sardinian cous cous, manila clams, baby spinach

WHOLE 1 1⁄4 LB. MAINE LOBSTER

$55.00

Served with drawn butter and your choice of two delicious sides

WHOLE DUNGENESS CRAB

$52.00

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI

$25.95

Prawns, mussels, clams, fresh fish, octopus, spicy tomato sauce

SHRIMP SCAMPI AND LINGUINI

$24.95

White wine, garlic, butter & fresh herbs, served over linguine pasta

PRAWNS STUFFED WITH LUMP BLUE CRAB

$31.95

Wrapped in smoked bacon, and served with Italian chard, garlic potato purée, horseradish cream sauce

CIOPPINO

$37.95

Savory shellfish stew with cracked Dungeness crab, prawns, mussels, clams, rock fish

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$36.95

Traditional Paella rice, with Dayboat scallops, prawns, mussels, clams

LOBSTER CLAMBAKE FOR TWO (1 1⁄4 LB MAINE LOBSTER)

$79.95

A taste of Cape Cod, with fresh Maine lobster, fresh corn-on-the-cob, mussels, clams, savory Andouille sausage and red potatoes. Served with clam chowder and coleslaw

LOBSTER SPAGHETTI FOR TWO

$79.95

A seafood feast of whole Maine lobster, prawns, mussels, octopus and clams in a spicy tomato sauce served over spaghetti

CRISPY FRIED SHRIMP ROLL

$16.50

Wild shrimp lightly battered and fried, with house-made lemon aioli. Served with coleslaw and chips

NAKED LOBSTER ROLL

$29.95

Traditional Connecticut style, with delicious warmed lobster meat served “naked”, lightly tossed with butter and celery

DRESSED LOBSTER ROLL

$29.95

Authentic Maine style, with delicious chilled lobster meat served “dressed”, mixed with lemon aioli, celery and chives

FROM THE LAND

1⁄2 LB. GRILLED HAMBURGER

$15.95

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$17.95

ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$24.50

GRILLED NEW YORK STEAK

$38.00

SLOW BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB

$27.95

VEGGIE PLATE

$16.00

VEGGIE PASTA

$16.00

VEGGIE RISOTTO

$16.00

FRIED PLATTERS

FRIED SHRIMP

$25.95

With Anchor Steam beer batter

FRIED SEAFOOD COMBINATION

$37.95

Prawns, crab cake, calamari, pollock

“MARYLAND STYLE” LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKES

$31.95

FISH AND CHIPS

$19.95

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.95

SCHWARZ ALL BEEF HOT DOG

$9.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

SPAGHETTI

$9.50

GRILLED SALMON

$15.95

FISH & CHIPS 1PC

$7.50

FISH & CHIPS 2PCS

$13.50

MAC N CHEESE

$9.50

FRUIT BOWL

$6.95

KIDS SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM

$4.95

DESSERT

STRAUS ORGANIC SOFT SERVE

$5.95

SOFT SERVE W SEA SALT & OLIVE OIL

$6.50

SWIRL SUNDAE

$8.95

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$7.25

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

WARM APPLE & CRANBERRY CRUMBLE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

BANANA CHOC CHIP BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

AFFOGATO

$6.50

SPECIAL DESSERT

$9.00

SORBET

$6.00

Cake Cutting

$3.00

FAMILY PACKS TO GO

6 CHILLED BLUE CRAB CAKES

$48.00

12 CHILLED BLUE CRAB CAKES

$96.00

6 GRANDMA FLORA’S MEATBALLS

$12.00

12 GRANDMA FLORA’S MEATBALLS

$24.00

RED COLD CHOWDER QUART

$15.00

WHITE COLD CHOWDER QUART

$15.00

ENTRÉE SALADS

HOUSE-SMOKED KING SALMON SALAD

$19.95

Baby spinach, shaved fennel, toasted farro, mandarin oranges, crème fraiche dressing

GRILLED PRAWN SALAD

$16.95

Bosc pear, baby kale, feta cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds and pear vinaigrette

SAM’S BLUE CRAB & SHRIMP LOUIS

$25.95

Blue crab, shrimp, Fuji apple, butter lettuce, cucumber, hard-cooked egg and our house-made Louis dressing

SAM'S SHRIMP LOUIS

$21.95

SAM'S CRAB LOUIS

$27.95

SAM'S LOBSTER LOUIS

$32.95

SANDWICHES

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM SANDWICH

$13.95

Roasted piquillo pepper, balsamic onions, wild arugula, house-made pesto aioli

BLACKENED FISH SANDWICH

$14.95

Sweet and sour cabbage slaw with jalapeño aioli on a brioche bun

SALMON BURGER

$15.95

Caramelized onions, baby field greens, house-made spicy rémoulade on a brioche bun

BLUE CRAB SANDWICH

$20.95

Fresh blue crab with a tomato, cucumber salsa, spicy rémoulade on a brioche bun

CRISPY FRIED SHRIMP ROLL

$16.50

Wild shrimp lightly battered and fried, with house-made lemon aioli. Served with coleslaw and chips

NAKED LOBSTER ROLL

$29.95

Traditional Connecticut style, with delicious warmed lobster meat served “naked”, lightly tossed with butter and celery

DRESSED LOBSTER ROLL

$29.95

Authentic Maine style, with delicious chilled lobster meat served “dressed”, mixed with lemon aioli, celery and chives

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI

$26.95

Prawns, mussels, clams, fresh fish, octopus, spicy tomato sauce

SHRIMP SCAMPI AND LINGUINI

$24.95

White wine, garlic, butter & fresh herbs, served over linguine pasta

PRAWNS STUFFED WITH LUMP BLUE CRAB

$31.95

Wrapped in smoked bacon, and served with Italian chard, garlic potato purée, horseradish cream sauce

CIOPPINO

$37.95

Savory shellfish stew with cracked Dungeness crab, prawns, mussels, clams, rock fish

DAILY FRESH CATCH

PETRALE SOLE

$28.00

Cauliflower puree, baby leeks, roasted butternut squash with a brown butter sage sauce and toasted hazelnuts

LOCAL HALIBUT

$34.00

Creamy wild mushrooms, Giusti Farms Brussels sprouts, and black truffle butter

KING SALMON

$34.00

Umbrian lentils, roasted broccoli Romanesque, golden raisin agrodolce

BRANZINO SEA BASS

$34.00

Sweet and spicy tomato, pepper sauce, Sardinian cous cous, manila clams, baby spinach

WHOLE 1 1⁄4 LB. MAINE LOBSTER

$55.00

Served with drawn butter and your choice of two delicious sides

WHOLE DUNGENESS CRAB

$52.00

FRIED PLATTERS

FISH & CHIPS

$19.95

With Anchor Steam beer batter

FRIED SHRIMP

$25.95

With Anchor Steam beer batter

FRIED SEAFOOD COMBINATION

$37.95

Prawns, crab cake, calamari, pollock

“MARYLAND STYLE” LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKES

$31.95

FROM THE LAND

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$17.95

GRILLED NEW YORK STEAK

$38.00

ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$24.50

1⁄2 LB. GRILLED HAMBURGER

$15.95

VEGGIE PLATE

$16.00

VEGGIE PASTA

$16.00

VEGGIE RISOTTO

$16.00

Draft Beer

Allagash

$7.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Calicraft Hazy IPA

$7.00

Celebration Ale

$7.00

Fort Pt. Animal IPA

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Revision Emerald Bay IPA

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Wheat

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

North Coast, Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

Calicraft, Kool Kids Juicy IPA

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Duvel, Strong Pale Ale

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Golden State Hard Cider

$8.00

Can Stella

$6.00

Beach Juice

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Sam's offers stunning sunsets, oceanfront outdoor dining, and an authentic seafood experience reminiscent of an East Coast style seafood house. We are family-friendly, and open daily for indoor and outdoor dining and takeout. Outdoor dining is on a first come, first-served basis, weather permitting, and well behaved pups are welcome on our outdoor patio. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available, as well as a kids menu for 12 and under. Thanks for choosing Sam's, and we look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Directions

