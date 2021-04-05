Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 Chowdermobile #1
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sam's ChowderMobile offers the same fresh New England style seafood as our original restaurant location, Sam's Chowder House in Half Moon Bay. Our fleet of mobile trucks travel throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, from Napa to Monterey San Francisco Bay Area gourmet food truck serving fresh seafood, lobster rolls, clam chowder and more for lunch, dinner, corporate events, private events and weddings.
Location
4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
