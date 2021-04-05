Main picView gallery

Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 Chowdermobile #1

review star

No reviews yet

4210 Cabrillo Highway North

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Glass Soda

Glass Soda

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00
La Croix

La Croix

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Starters

Calamari- Full

Calamari- Full

$11.95

1/2 Calamari

$6.50
Popcorn Shrimp- Full

Popcorn Shrimp- Full

$11.95

1/2 Popcorn Shrimp

$6.50
Clam Chowder 12oz

Clam Chowder 12oz

$6.50

Clam Chowder 8oz

$4.95

Cold Quart Red Chowder

$15.00

Cold Quart White Chowder

$15.00

Mains

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$22.50
Shortie

Shortie

$17.50
2pc Fish n' Chips

2pc Fish n' Chips

$13.95
3pc Fish n' Chips

3pc Fish n' Chips

$15.95
Shrimp Po'Boy and Fries

Shrimp Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95

Shrimp Po'Boy No Fires

$12.95

Andouille Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95

Andouille Po'Boy No Fries

$12.95
Chicken Po'Boy and Fries

Chicken Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95

Chicken Po'Boy No Fries

$12.95
Fish Sandwich and Fries

Fish Sandwich and Fries

$14.95

Fish Sandwich No Fries

$12.95
Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Fried Fish Taco

$6.50
Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$9.50

Veggie Taco

$6.50
Crab Cake Tray

Crab Cake Tray

$12.95

Sides

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Chips

$2.25

Roll on Side

$1.00
ADD Crab Cake

ADD Crab Cake

$10.75

ADD Andouille

$3.50

ADD Fish

$6.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

1/2 Fries

$3.25

Kids

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$7.00
1pc Fish n' Chips

1pc Fish n' Chips

$8.25
Hot dog w/Fries

Hot dog w/Fries

$6.75

PE1

PE Calamari- Full

$11.95

PE 1/2 Calamari

$6.50

PE Popcorn Shrimp- Full

$11.95

PE 1/2 Popcorn Shrimp

$6.50

PE Clam Chowder 12oz

$6.50

PE Clam Chowder 8oz

$4.95

PE Lobster Roll

$22.50

PE Shortie

$17.50

PE 2pc Fish n' Chips

$13.95

PE 3pc Fish n' Chips

$15.95

PE Shrimp Po'Boy and Fires

$14.95

PE Shrimp Po'Boy No Fires

$12.95
PE Andouille Po'Boy and Fries

PE Andouille Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95

PE Andouille Po'Boy No Fries

$12.95

PE Chicken Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95

PE Chicken Po'Boy No Fries

$12.95

PE Fish Sandwich and Fries

$14.95

PE Fish Sandwich No Fries

$12.95

PE Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.50

PE Fried Fish Taco

$6.50

PE Lobster Taco

$9.50

PE Veggie Taco

$6.50

PE Crab Cake Tray

$12.95

PE Grilled Prawn Wrap

$12.50

PE Dressed Lobster Roll

$22.50

PE Dressed Shortie Roll

$17.50

PE Old Bay Fries

$5.00

PE Chips

$2.25

PE Roll on Side

$1.00

PE ADD Crab Cake

$10.75

PE ADD Andouille

$3.50

PE ADD Fish

$6.00

PE Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

PE 1/2 Fries

$3.25

PE Key Lime Pie

$6.50

PE Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$7.00

PE 1pc Fish n' Chips

$8.25

PE Hot dog w/Fries

$6.75

PE2

PE 6 pack Crab Cakes

$48.00

PE 6 Pack Meatballs

$12.00

PE Fried Oyster Po'Boy w/ Fries

$14.95

PE Fried Oyster Po'Boy No Fries

$12.95

PE Blue Crab Sandwich with Fries

$14.95

PE Blue Crab Sandwich No Fries

$12.95

PE Crab Louie

$15.00

PE Caesar Salad

$6.00

PE Caesar Salad with Prawns

$15.00

PE Caesar Salad with Chicken

$10.00

PE Fried Prawns with Fries

$15.95

PE 3oz Filet

$10.00

PE 6oz Filet

$20.00

PE Add Grilled Chicken

$10.00

PE Add Whole Lobster

$55.00

PE Ahi Poke app

$3.50

PE Seafood Ceviche

$3.50

PE Chocolate Cake Bite

$2.50

PE ADD Clams

$2.00

PE Dessert Trio

$8.00

PE Fanny Bay Oyster

$4.00

PE Grilled Prawn Po'Boy w/Fries

$14.95

PE Grilled Prawn Po'Boy No Fries

$12.95

PE Key Lime Pie Bite

$2.50

PE Kids Pasta

$6.99

PE Lobster Clambake

$85.00

PE Lobster Upgrade

$5.00

PE Mac and Cheese

$7.50

PE Add Meatball

$2.50

PE Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

PE Polenta Fries

$6.00

PE Portobello Sandwich w/Fries

$19.95

PE Salmon Burger w/Fries

$14.95

PE Shrimp Cocktail

$2.50

PE Supplemental Clambake

$25.00

PE Veggie Pasta

$16.00

PE Veggie Burger

$11.50

PE Veggie Crostini

$3.00

PE Beverages

PE Bottled Water

$1.75

PE Glass Soda

$2.50

PE Snapple

$3.00

PE La Croix

$2.00

PE Can Soda

$2.00

PE San Pellegrino

$2.50

Specials

6 pack Crab Cakes

$48.00

6 Pack Meatballs

$12.00

Fried Oyster Po'Boy w/ Fries

$14.95

Fried Oyster Po'Boy No Fries

$12.95

Blue Crab Sandwich with Fries

$14.95

Blue Crab Sandwich No Fries

$12.95

Crab Louie

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad with Prawns

$15.00

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$10.00

Fried Prawns with Fries

$15.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sam's ChowderMobile offers the same fresh New England style seafood as our original restaurant location, Sam's Chowder House in Half Moon Bay. Our fleet of mobile trucks travel throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, from Napa to Monterey San Francisco Bay Area gourmet food truck serving fresh seafood, lobster rolls, clam chowder and more for lunch, dinner, corporate events, private events and weddings.

Location

4210 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam's Chowder House
orange starNo Reviews
4210 Cabrillo Highway North Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie
orange star4.5 • 21
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
orange star3.5 • 268
20 Stone Pine Rd Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
San Benito House
orange starNo Reviews
356 Main St Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
It’s Italia Restaurant - 401 Main St
orange star4.6 • 1,935
401 Main St Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Puerto 27 Peruvian Kitchen & Pisco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
525 A Crespi Dr. Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Half Moon Bay

Pasta Moon
orange star4.2 • 2,143
845 Main St Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
It’s Italia Restaurant - 401 Main St
orange star4.6 • 1,935
401 Main St Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie
orange star4.5 • 21
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Half Moon Bay
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
No reviews yet
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston