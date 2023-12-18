Sam’s Soda 15 N Main St
No reviews yet
15 N Main St
Grace, ID 83241
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Signature Drinks
- Red Devil$1.59+
Dr. Pepper + Raspberry Puree + Coconut Cream
- The Gem$1.59+
Mountain Dew + Mango Puree + Strawberry
- Shooting The Flume$1.59+
- Down & Dirty$1.59+
Dr. Pepper+Vanilla+Coconut Cream
- Bear River Floating$1.59+
Coke+Coconut+Fresh Lime
- Brent's Beverage$1.59+
Orange Fanta +Vanilla+Cream
- Fairground Fun$1.59+
Mountain Dew + Mango Puree
- Fizzy Grizzy$1.59+
Mountain Dew+Grape+Fresh Lime
- Caribou Classic$1.59+
Coke+Vanilla+Vanilla Cream+Fresh Lime
- Ice Cave Cold$1.59+
Sprite+Cherry+Fresh Lime
- To Di For$1.59+
Dr. Pepper+Peach+Vanilla
- Black Canyon Crush$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+Raspberry Puree+Black Berry+Fresh Lime
- Going Baldy$1.59+
Sprite+Green Apple+Watermelon
- Rodeo Ridin'$1.59+
Coke+Strawberry+vanilla+Coconut Cream
- Cool Cowboy$1.59+
Dr. Pepper+Strawberry + Vanilla +Coconut Cream
- Grizzly Gulp$1.59+
Mountain Dew + Pomegranate +Grapefruit +Fresh Lime
- Black Ice$1.59+
Coke+ blackberry+ vanilla cream
- Chocolate Cake$1.59+
Coke+ chocolate syrup+ whipped cream
- The Utah Mom$1.59+
Coke+ coconut cream+ lime
- Calvin and Hobbes$1.59+
coke+ coconut+ raspberry
- Guilty as charged$1.59+
Dr. Peppe+almond+cherry
- The Idahoan$1.59+
Dr. Pepper+Huckleberry+Vanilla Cream
- Dirty Doo$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ coconut cream
- Grease Monkey$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ vanilla+ strawberry puree+ coconut cream
- The Matt$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ peach
- Dirty Cherry$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ cherry+ lime+ coconut cream+ whipped cream
- Frostbite$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ blue curaçao+ coconut
- Doctor Colada$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ pineapple+ coconut cream
- What's Up Doc$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ cranberry+ coconut cream
- Nailed It$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+blackberry, coconut cream
- Coconut Cabana$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ blue raspberry+ coconut+ coconut cream
- Fresh Frenzy$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ huckleberry+ strawberry puree+ lime
- Head Over Heels$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ guava+ mango
- Peach Please$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ peach+ coconut cream
- The 208$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ huckleberry
- Buck wild$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ blood orange+ peach puree+ guava+ coconut cream
- Tongue Tied$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ guava+ strawberry+ coconut cream
- Footloose$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ blackberry+ raspberry+ vanilla cream
- Purple Rain$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ pomegranate+ huckleberry+ watermelon
- Live Wired$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ blue raspberry+ kiwi
- Tony Stark$1.59+
Mountain Dew+ Pina colada puree+ watermelon
- Day at the Beach$1.59+
coke+ peach puree+ coconut cream
- Optimus Prime$1.59+
Coke+ strawberry+ vanilla+ coconut cream
- Root Beer Float$1.59+
Root Beer+ vanilla+ root beer syrup+ vanilla cream+ caramel+ whipped cream
- Teacher's Pet$1.59+
Root Beer+ cherry+ coconut cream
- Dr.Jekyll$1.59+
Root Beer+ vanilla+ vanilla cream
- Happy Harvest$1.59+
Root Beer+ pumpkin spice+ vanilla cream
- Twilight's Last Gleaming$1.59+
Red Cream Soda+ blue curaçao+ vanilla cream
- Mr. Hyde$1.59+
Red Cream Soda+ coconut+ coconut cream
- Singing The Blues$1.59+
Lemonade+ blue curacao+ pineapple+ vanilla cream
- Good Game$1.59+
Lemonade+ guava+ grapefruit
- Sweet Caroline$1.59+
Red Cream Soda+ peach+ coconut
- Rapid Fire$1.59+
Red Cream Soda+ strawberry+ Watermelon
- Niter Exciter$1.59+
- Berry Fun$1.59+
Sprite+ Cranberry+ Raspberry Puree+ Fresh Lime
- Snake River$1.59+
Mtn Dew+ peach+ coconut cream+ strawberry
- Crazy Good$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ pomegranate+ coconut cream
- Home Town$1.59+
Sprite+ peach+ watermelon+ strawberry
- Draggin Main$1.59+
1/2 Mtn Dew+ 1/2 Lemonade+ blue curaco+ green apple /
- Good Graces$1.59+
Sprite+ mango+ pineapple+ strawberry+ coconut cream
- Just Peachy$1.59+
Dr.Pepper+ peach+ fresh lime
- Cow Tippin$1.59+
Coke+ pineapple+ coconut cream
- Thatcher Catch$1.59+
Mtn Dew+ green apple+ pineapple
- Field Full$1.59+
Coke+ pineapple+ raspberry
- Country Drive$1.59+
Sprite+ blue curaco+ peach
- Handsome Hanful$1.59+
Coke+ raspberry puree+ fresh lime
- Middle of Nowhere$1.59+
Lemonade+ blackberry+ strawberry+ vanilla cream
- Small Town Gossip$1.59+
Lemonade+ peach+ pineapple+ pomegranate+ coconut cream
- Huckleberry Colada$1.59+
Lemonade+ huckleberry+ coconut
- All Tropical$1.59+
Lemonade+ coconut+ pineapple+ mango
- Strawberry Kiwi$1.59+
Lemonade+ strawberry+ kiwi
- Coconut Crazy$1.59+
Lemonade+ coconut+ watermelon+ blackberry
- Fruit Punch$1.59+
Lemonade+ blackberry+ guava+ raspberry
- Hot Summer$1.59+
Lemonade+ watermelon+ vanilla
- Lime in the Coconut$1.59+
Lemonade+ coconut+ coconut cream+ lime
- 8 Mile$1.59+
lemonade+ peach+ pineapple+ vanilla cream
- Blue Lagoon$1.59+
Lemonade+ blue curaçao+ coconut cream
- Tigers Blood Lemonade$1.59+
Lemonade+ raspberry+ coconut
- Strawberry lemonade$1.59+
Lemonade+ strawberry+ strawberry puree
- Crantastic$1.59+
Sprite+ vanilla+ cranberry
- Emerald City$1.59+
Sprite+ blue curaçao+ mango
- Vampire$1.59+
1/2 Orange soda+ 1/2 Sprite+ pomegranate
- Caramel Apple Craving$1.59+
Sprite+ green apple+ caramel
- Raspberries N Cream$1.59+
Sprite+ raspberry+ vanilla cream
- Huckleberry Shake$1.59+
Sprite+ huckleberry+ vanilla+ vanilla cream
- Captain America$1.59+
Sprite+ blue raspberry+ strawberry
- The Hulk$1.59+
Sprite+ green apple+ vanilla cream
- Watermelon Sugar$1.59+
Sprite+ watermelon+ vanilla cream
- Cloud Nine$1.59+
Sprite+ raspberry puree+ pomegranate+ coconut cream
- Peach pit$1.59+
Sprite+ peach+ grapefruit
- Strawberry Cheesecake$1.59+
Sprite+ strawberry+ cheesecake+ vanilla+ coconut cream
- Peach Perfection$1.59+
Sprite+ peach puree+ coconut
- Shark Bite$1.59+
Sprite+ blue raspberry
- Bear Cub$1.59+
Sprite+ stawberry
- Road Kill$1.59+
Root Beer+ cherry+ whipped cream
- Kermit$1.59+
Sprite+ green apple
- Cotton Candy Carnival$1.59+
Sprite+ cotton candy
Energy Drink
Cookies
Secret Drinks
Refill
Refill Signature
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
We sell specialty mixed sodas
15 N Main St, Grace, ID 83241
Photos coming soon!