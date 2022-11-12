- Home
Sam's Table
14 Reviews
1115 University Av
Huntsville, TX 77340
Popular Items
Chicken
Dessert
Kids meal
Panini/Burger
Sam's Secret
Lightly Grilled Bun with Chardonnay Butter, 100% ground beef by hand, seasoned in secret condiments of the house, Onions Confit, Arugula, Tomato, and Cheese
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled Salmon panini
The Caprese Panini
The Caprese is an ode to the generosity of summer, brimming with the bright acidity of fresh tomatoes, the subtle bite of the basil leaves, and the unctuous and salty creaminess of the hand-tossed mozzarella, seasoned in balsamic vinegar reduction
Del Tre's BLT Panini
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes
Salads
Sam's House Salad
Baby greens, fresher tomato, avocado, homemade croutons, grated carrots and olives, seasoned in house dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine leaves topped with our traditional Caesar dressing and optional anchovy filets
Small Caesar Salad
Summer Salad
Don Juan Saslad
Sides
Soups
Cup - Butternut Squash Cream Soup
Bowl - Butternut Squash Cream Soup
Homemade chicken stock, roasted pumpkin, onion, celery, cream and garnished with sour cream and apple
Cup - Chicken noodle
Bowl - Chicken Noodle
Cup - Soup of the day
Bowl - Soup of the Day
Selection of the finest ingredients of the chef, transformed into a work of art
Cup - Potato
Bowl - Potato
Soup Flight
Steaks & Chops
Tapas
Chef- Style Cheese Board
Selection of Cheese ; 2 oz. Aged Cheddar, 2 oz. French Swiss, 2 oz. Dutch Gouda, 2 oz. Creamy Havarti, 3 oz. Italian Dry Salami, Red Grapes, Olives & Crackers
Prosciutto Crostini
Beef Carpaccio
Ceviche
A Costa Rican seafood staple, ceviche is made from fresh white fish, and soaked on lemadarin, lime, chopped onion, bell pepper minced and fresh cilantro
CR Seafood tapas
Fried Calamari with Chipotle Mayo
Saluted Shrimps with Poblano Peppers
Bruschetta Neapolitans
Platatas a la Brava
Creamy Brie Crostini with Port Pear and Almonds
Meatballs
Patacones
Tacos
Catering
Empanadas
Party Rent
Special Dinner
Caramelized tostada
Loaded Potato Skins
Vegan
Beer
2 Equis
Becks
Bud Lite
Budweiser
Corona
Lite
Miller Lite
Peroni
Saint's IPA
Shiner
Stela Artois
Stesti K
Ultra
Goose Island IPA
Modelo especial
Heineken 00
Coors Light
Ziegenbock
2 Equis Keg
Yuengling
Cocunut Moon
Blueberry Tap
Bohemian Rhapsody-Tap
Hopadillo IPA
2 Equis-Tap
Crawford Bock
Bud Light 16 FL
Crush City IPA
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Flash Point
Margarita
Mimosa
Piña Colada
Screw Driver
Large Margarita
Margarita Happy H
L/Margarita Happy H
Sangria Happy H
Blue Hawaiians Tu/Th
Happy Hour Wine
Flavor
Carafe Red Sangria
Blue Hawaiians
Carafe Rose Sangria
Hurricane
Rita Margarita
Happy Pina Colada
Fireball
Fireball Happy H
Sam Houston Tea DD
Sam Houston Tea SS
AMF Happy H
Wells
MargaritaTu/Th
Cocktail Tu/Th
Tequila Sunrise Tu/Th
Tequila Sunrise
Gehrig"s coctail
Wine
Riesling Ich bin ein
Peter Brum
Peter Brum Sweet
Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle- 2019 Beatrice Peach, Texas Dessert
Bottle- 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle- San Giovese, Texas Red
Bottle- 2018 Cornelius, California Red
Glass- 2019 Blanc Du Bois
Bottle- 2019 Blanc Du Bois
Glass- 2018 Lenoir Semi-Sweet
Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Semi-Sweet
Glass- 2018 Lenoir Dry
Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Dry
Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Rose
Glass- 2018 Blanc Du Bois Semi-Sweet
Bottle- 2018 Blanc Du Bois Semi-Sweet
Bottle- 2018 Blanc Du Bois Dry
Glass- 2017 Blanc Du Bois Dry
Bottle- 2017 Blanc Du Bois Dry
Old World
Bottle 2015 Blanc Du Bois Sweet
Glass 2019 Blanc Du Bois Sweet
Glass- 2018 Pink Rose of Texas
Bottle- 2018 Pink Rose of Texas
Bottle- 2017 Lenoir Blush Sweet
Glass- 2017 Lenoir Dry
Bottle- 2017 Lenoir Dry
Bottle- 2012 Bounty Land Crossing
Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Blush
Glass-2018 Lenoir Blush
Bottle-2015 Lenoir Blush
Glass-2017 Lenoir Blush
Glass- 2019 Chardonnay, ST.Francis
Bottle- 2019 Chardonnay, ST.Franis
Glass- 2013 Pinot Grigio, Castello Banfi
Bottle- 2013 Pinot Grigio, Castello Banfi
Glass- 2020 Moscato, Terra d' Oro
Bottle- 2020 Moscato, Terra d' Oro
Champagne
Glass-Champagne
Glass Pino Grigio Tavernello
Bottle 2020 Pinot Grigio Tavernello
Bottle Prisma Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Prisma Sauvignon Blanc
Glass- 2018 Sangre Tempranillo
Bottle- 2018 Sangre Tempranillo
Glass- 2008 Malbec, Finca El Portillo
Bottle- 2008 Malbec, Finca El Portillo
Glass- 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Z. Alexander
Bottle- 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Z. Alexander
Glass- 2019 Sierra Pinot Noir,
Bottle- 2019 Sierra Pinot Noir
Glass- 2012 Red Diamond, pinot noir
Bottle- 2012 Red Diamond, pinot noir
Glass Rosso Tavernello
Bottle Rosso Tavernello
Bottle Marqués Tempranillo
Glass Marques Tempranillo
Syrah 1864
2020 Rose Toro Bottle
2020 Rose Toro Glass
Cabernet
Merlot
Marqués Tempranillo
Cabernet
Merlot
Tempranillo
Sangria
Chardonnay
Moscato
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
BTT Flash Point
Chardonnay
Moscato
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
Wine Flight
Seltzer
Happy Hour Beer
Happy Hour Wine
Wine Tour
Murder Mystery
Rehearsal dinner
Finger food pak
Cork Fee
Rent Fee
Cleaning Fee
Copa Alexandra
Babe Shower
TAPAS
SALADS
SOUPS
ENTREES
BURGERS & PANINIS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1115 University Av, Huntsville, TX 77340
