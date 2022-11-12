A map showing the location of Sam's TableView gallery

Sam's Table

14 Reviews

1115 University Av

Huntsville, TX 77340

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesecake
Filet Mignon
Pork Chops 8 oz

------------------------------

-------------------------

Chicken

Chicken

$17.00

Dessert

Copa Alexandra

$7.95

Vanilla ice cream topped with Richer smoother homemade eggnog brandy with chocolate sauce

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Our famous molten chocolate bliss served with vanilla ice cream.

Mini Cheesecakes

$7.00

A deep, rich cheesecake with strawberry sauce

Dessert Bar

$10.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Kids meal

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Grilled Chz

$6.50

Panini/Burger

Sam's Secret

$12.75

Lightly Grilled Bun with Chardonnay Butter, 100% ground beef by hand, seasoned in secret condiments of the house, Onions Confit, Arugula, Tomato, and Cheese

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.50

Grilled Salmon panini

$14.75

The Caprese Panini

$10.75

The Caprese is an ode to the generosity of summer, brimming with the bright acidity of fresh tomatoes, the subtle bite of the basil leaves, and the unctuous and salty creaminess of the hand-tossed mozzarella, seasoned in balsamic vinegar reduction

Del Tre's BLT Panini

$10.95

Crispy Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$12.00

Five Cheese Tortellini

$12.99

Spaghetti Pomedoro

$11.99

Peperoni Pizza

$8.99

Salads

Sam's House Salad

$7.50

Baby greens, fresher tomato, avocado, homemade croutons, grated carrots and olives, seasoned in house dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine leaves topped with our traditional Caesar dressing and optional anchovy filets

Small Caesar Salad

$5.75

Summer Salad

$9.50

Don Juan Saslad

$10.00

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Baked potato

$3.50

Beans

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Rice

$2.25

Side salad

$3.00

Veggies

$2.75

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Deposit

$800.00

Soups

Cup - Butternut Squash Cream Soup

$4.00

Bowl - Butternut Squash Cream Soup

$8.75

Homemade chicken stock, roasted pumpkin, onion, celery, cream and garnished with sour cream and apple

Cup - Chicken noodle

$4.50

Bowl - Chicken Noodle

$8.25

Cup - Soup of the day

$4.50

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$8.50

Selection of the finest ingredients of the chef, transformed into a work of art

Cup - Potato

$4.50

Bowl - Potato

$8.50

Soup Flight

$9.50

Steaks & Chops

Rib-Eye 12 oz

$40.00

Tenderloin Steak 8 oz

$30.00

Pork Chops 8 oz

$20.00

Filet Mignon

$27.00

10 oz. New York Strip

$32.00

Rib-Eye 12 oz

$40.00

Tapas

Chef- Style Cheese Board

$17.00

Selection of Cheese ; 2 oz. Aged Cheddar, 2 oz. French Swiss, 2 oz. Dutch Gouda, 2 oz. Creamy Havarti, 3 oz. Italian Dry Salami, Red Grapes, Olives & Crackers

Prosciutto Crostini

$9.50

Beef Carpaccio

$9.50

Ceviche

$12.00

A Costa Rican seafood staple, ceviche is made from fresh white fish, and soaked on lemadarin, lime, chopped onion, bell pepper minced and fresh cilantro

CR Seafood tapas

$12.95

Fried Calamari with Chipotle Mayo

$12.00

Saluted Shrimps with Poblano Peppers

$12.00

Bruschetta Neapolitans

$9.75

Platatas a la Brava

$7.00

Creamy Brie Crostini with Port Pear and Almonds

$9.50

Meatballs

$7.50

Patacones

$7.00

Tacos

$9.99

Catering

$200.00

Empanadas

$7.99

Party Rent

$200.00

Special Dinner

$35.00

Caramelized tostada

$9.50

Loaded Potato Skins

$6.50

Vegan

Gallo Pinto (Costa Rican Beans and Rice)

$9.99

Gallo pinto means

Casado (Costa Rican Typical Lunch)

$10.55

Casado means “Married “Our own version of typical Casado, Rice, Beans, Fried Plantain, Tortilla and Salad

Beer

2 Equis

$4.50

Becks

$4.50

Bud Lite

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Lite

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Peroni

$4.50

Saint's IPA

$4.50

Shiner

$4.00

Stela Artois

$4.50

Stesti K

$4.00

Ultra

$3.99

Goose Island IPA

$4.50

Modelo especial

$4.50

Heineken 00

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.99

Ziegenbock

$3.99

2 Equis Keg

$50.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Cocunut Moon

$3.99

Blueberry Tap

$3.99

Bohemian Rhapsody-Tap

$3.99

Hopadillo IPA

$4.25

2 Equis-Tap

$4.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Bud Light 16 FL

$4.99

Crush City IPA

$3.99

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Flash Point

$4.00

Margarita

$4.75

Mimosa

$5.25

Piña Colada

$6.25

Screw Driver

$5.50

Large Margarita

$6.50

Margarita Happy H

$3.95

L/Margarita Happy H

$4.95

Sangria Happy H

$5.00

Blue Hawaiians Tu/Th

$3.25

Happy Hour Wine

$5.00

Flavor

$1.00

Carafe Red Sangria

$16.00

Blue Hawaiians

$5.00

Carafe Rose Sangria

$16.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Rita Margarita

$6.00

Happy Pina Colada

$4.95

Fireball

$2.99

Fireball Happy H

$2.99

Sam Houston Tea DD

$9.00

Sam Houston Tea SS

$5.50

AMF Happy H

$2.50+

Wells

$2.50+

MargaritaTu/Th

$3.25+

Cocktail Tu/Th

$3.95+

Tequila Sunrise Tu/Th

$3.95

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Gehrig"s coctail

$6.50

Wine

Riesling Ich bin ein

$32.00

Peter Brum

$32.50

Peter Brum Sweet

$32.50

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Bottle- 2019 Beatrice Peach, Texas Dessert

Bottle- 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.99

Bottle- San Giovese, Texas Red

$32.00

Bottle- 2018 Cornelius, California Red

$36.00

Glass- 2019 Blanc Du Bois

$6.50

Bottle- 2019 Blanc Du Bois

$26.00

Glass- 2018 Lenoir Semi-Sweet

$6.00

Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Semi-Sweet

$22.99

Glass- 2018 Lenoir Dry

$6.00

Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Dry

$22.99

Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Rose

$23.00

Glass- 2018 Blanc Du Bois Semi-Sweet

$6.00

Bottle- 2018 Blanc Du Bois Semi-Sweet

$26.00

Bottle- 2018 Blanc Du Bois Dry

$26.00

Glass- 2017 Blanc Du Bois Dry

$6.95

Bottle- 2017 Blanc Du Bois Dry

$29.75

Old World

$30.00

Bottle 2015 Blanc Du Bois Sweet

$30.00

Glass 2019 Blanc Du Bois Sweet

$6.99

Glass- 2018 Pink Rose of Texas

$6.95

Bottle- 2018 Pink Rose of Texas

$30.00

Bottle- 2017 Lenoir Blush Sweet

$27.00

Glass- 2017 Lenoir Dry

$6.75

Bottle- 2017 Lenoir Dry

$29.75

Bottle- 2012 Bounty Land Crossing

$36.00

Bottle- 2018 Lenoir Blush

$29.50

Glass-2018 Lenoir Blush

$6.95

Bottle-2015 Lenoir Blush

$29.00

Glass-2017 Lenoir Blush

$6.75

Glass- 2019 Chardonnay, ST.Francis

$6.99

Bottle- 2019 Chardonnay, ST.Franis

$35.00

Glass- 2013 Pinot Grigio, Castello Banfi

$7.25

Bottle- 2013 Pinot Grigio, Castello Banfi

$35.00

Glass- 2020 Moscato, Terra d' Oro

$7.00

Bottle- 2020 Moscato, Terra d' Oro

$31.75

Champagne

$37.50

Glass-Champagne

$6.00

Glass Pino Grigio Tavernello

$6.99

Bottle 2020 Pinot Grigio Tavernello

$30.00

Bottle Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$30.99

Glass Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$6.75

Glass- 2018 Sangre Tempranillo

$7.00

Bottle- 2018 Sangre Tempranillo

$32.00

Glass- 2008 Malbec, Finca El Portillo

$7.00

Bottle- 2008 Malbec, Finca El Portillo

$29.75

Glass- 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Z. Alexander

$7.25

Bottle- 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Z. Alexander

$35.00

Glass- 2019 Sierra Pinot Noir,

$7.50

Bottle- 2019 Sierra Pinot Noir

$32.00

Glass- 2012 Red Diamond, pinot noir

$6.50

Bottle- 2012 Red Diamond, pinot noir

$25.00

Glass Rosso Tavernello

$6.50

Bottle Rosso Tavernello

$28.50

Bottle Marqués Tempranillo

$30.00

Glass Marques Tempranillo

$7.00

Syrah 1864

$36.00

2020 Rose Toro Bottle

$30.00

2020 Rose Toro Glass

$6.95

Cabernet

$24.00

Merlot

$24.00

Marqués Tempranillo

$30.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Tempranillo

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Chardonnay

$26.00

Moscato

$26.00

Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTT Flash Point

$35.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Wine Flight

Wine Flight

$9.50

Seltzer

Seltzer

$3.99

Happy Hour Beer

Ultra

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Budwiser

$3.50

Miller lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Dos xx Draf

$3.25

Saint's IPA

$4.00

Becks

$4.00

Stesti Draf

$3.75

Shiner

$3.99

Corona

$3.50

Modelo

$3.25

Crawford Bock

$3.75

Crush City

$3.50

Happy Hour Wine

Chardonnay

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Tempranillo

$4.50

Cabernet Savignon

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

Hurricane

$4.50

Rita Margarita

$4.00

Sangria

$4.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.70

Coke

$2.70

Diet Coke

$2.70

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.70

Dr. Pepper

$2.70

Lemonade

$2.70

Non-Alch mixed

$3.25

San Palagrino

$3.00

Sprite

$2.70

Sweet Tea

$2.70

Unsweet tea

$2.70

Zenwtr

$3.00

TICKTS

$3.80

Wine Tour

Wine Tour

$150.00

Murder Mystery

Dinner

$75.00

Rehearsal dinner

Fajitas

$22.50

Mediterranean Chicken

$22.50

Finger food pak

Finger food

$7.50

Cork Fee

Cork Fee

$10.00

Rent Fee

Rent

$100.00

Cleaning Fee

Cleaning Fee

$75.00

Copa Alexandra

Copa Alexandra

$7.00

Babe Shower

Babe Shower

$17.50

TAPAS

CEVICHE

$9.25

COSTA RICAN SEAFOOD PLATE

$11.95

S- SHRIMP WITH POBLANO PEPPERS

$10.25

BRUSCHETTA NAPOLETANA

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$9.99

SALADS

SAM’S HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

SUMMER SALAD

$9.00

ADD CHICKEN

$4.00

ADD SHIRIMP

$6.00

ADD AVOCADO

$1.00

SOUPS

BOWLL BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

$8.50

CUP BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

$4.15

BOWLL SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.50

CUP SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00

Bowll Broccoli

$8.50

CUP Broccoli

$3.99

Bowll Potato

$8.50

Cup Potato

$3.99

Bowll Chucken

$8.50

Coup Chicken

$4.00

Soup Flight

$8.99

ENTREES

TENDERLOIN STEAK 8 Oz

$27.00

PORK CHOPS 8 oz

$14.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.50

TILAPIA FILET

$12.95

SHRIMP

$16.50

CATCH OF THE DAY

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

GALLO PINTO

$12.00

CASADO

$12.00

ADD FRIED EGG

$2.00

add Chicken

$4.00

add Shrimp

$6.00

Pasta Pomedoro

$10.00

ADD Meatball

$4.00

Grilled Salmon

$14.99

BURGERS & PANINIS

SAM’S SECRET BURGER

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN PANINI

$12.00

GRILLED SALMON PANINI

$13.50

CAPRESE PANINI

$12.00

DEL TRE’S BLT PANINI

$12.00

DESSERT

COPA ALEXANDRA

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.50

CHEESECAKES

$5.00

Crème Brûlée

$6.00

ADD ICED CREAM

$1.75

Specials

Lunch Special

$11.99

Quesadilla

$14.99

Soup Salad

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1115 University Av, Huntsville, TX 77340

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

