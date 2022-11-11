Samuel's 113 SE Fourth Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
113 SE Fourth Street, Evansville, IN 47708
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2nd Language Ramen - 401 NW 2nd St Suite A
No Reviews
401 NW 2nd St Suite A Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurant