Samuel's 113 SE Fourth Street

113 SE Fourth Street

Evansville, IN 47708

CLASSIC
FRIES
PEANUT BUTTER BURGER

KITCHEN

BRUSSELS

$8.00

BROCCOLI

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

FRIES

$4.00

BLT

$12.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH & KALE SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

SIMPLE SALAD

$8.00

TOMATO MOZZARELLA FEATURE

$10.00Out of stock

CLASSIC

$12.00

PEANUT BUTTER BURGER

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

VEGGIE SANDWICH W/ MOZZARELLA

$12.00

STEAK FRITES

$30.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 SE Fourth Street, Evansville, IN 47708

Directions

