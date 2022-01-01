Samuel's
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 1523 Sansom Street, Samuel's is a modern take on all-day dining. We make it all in house! Breads, bagels, pastries, cured deli meats and salmon lox.
Location
1523 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
