Samurai Hibachi Grill Foodtruck 1013 W Olympic blvd LA CA 90015

No reviews yet

1013 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Samurai Trio Plates

Ribeye, Lobster and shrimp

Ribeye, Lobster and shrimp

$45.00

Superior angus ribeye steak, 5 oz warm water lobster tail and jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Filet mignon, Lobster and shrimp

Filet mignon, Lobster and shrimp

$43.00

New York, Lobster and Shrimp

$40.00
Salmon, Chicken and Shrimp

Salmon, Chicken and Shrimp

$32.00

8 oz Salmon, chicken breast and jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Lobster, Salmon and shrimp

$37.00

Lobster, Chicken and Shrimp

$36.00

Ribeye, Lobster and Salmon

$47.00

New York, Salmon and Shrimp

$42.00

SPICY SEAFGOD UDON

$32.00

SPICY CHICKEN, STEAK AND SHRIMP UDON

$35.00
New York, Chicken and Shrimp

New York, Chicken and Shrimp

$33.00

Superior angus New York steak, chicken and jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Filet mignon, Chicken and Shrimp

Filet mignon, Chicken and Shrimp

$35.00

Ribeye, Chicken and Shrimp

$37.00

Samurai Bowl

FRIED RICE

$5.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$10.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$11.00

BEEF FRIED RICE

$11.00
BEEF, CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FRIED RICE

BEEF, CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.00

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$13.00

BEEF TERIYAKI

$13.00
CAJUN SPICY SHRIMP

CAJUN SPICY SHRIMP

$13.00

Samurai Combo Plates

Filet mignon And Salmon

Filet mignon And Salmon

$30.00

Superior angus filet mignon and salmon cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Filet mignon and shrimp

Filet mignon and shrimp

$28.00
Filet mignon and chicken

Filet mignon and chicken

$28.00

Superior angus filet mignon and chicken breast, cooked with garlic butter comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Filet mignon and Scallops

Filet mignon and Scallops

$30.00

Superior angus Filet mignon and 5 oz scallops cooked with garlic butter comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Lobster and chicken

$30.00

5 oz Warm water Lobster and chicken breast cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Filet mignon and Lobster

Filet mignon and Lobster

$35.00
New York steak and Lobster

New York steak and Lobster

$32.00

8 oz angus ribeye Steak and 5 oz warm water lobster tail, comes with steamed rice and vegetables

Ribeye steak and Lobster

Ribeye steak and Lobster

$36.00

Lobster and Salmon

$34.00

Lobster and shrimp

$32.00
New York steak and chicken

New York steak and chicken

$24.00

Scallops and shrimp

$29.00
Ribeye steak and salmon

Ribeye steak and salmon

$32.00
Ribeye steak and shrimp

Ribeye steak and shrimp

$30.00

Salmon and chicken

$20.00

Salmon and shrimp

$22.00
New York steak and shrimp

New York steak and shrimp

$24.00
Chicken and shrim

Chicken and shrim

$24.00

Samurai Entrees

1. Vegetarian plate

1. Vegetarian plate

$13.00

Grilled teriyaki tofu plate comes with steamed rice and vegetables

1. Chicken Plate

1. Chicken Plate

$13.00
1. New York steak Plate

1. New York steak Plate

$17.00

6 oz superior angus new York steak cooked with garlic butter comes with steamed rice and vegetables

1. Salmon Plate

1. Salmon Plate

$17.00

8 oz Salmon cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables

1. Shrimp Plate

1. Shrimp Plate

$20.00

Half pound of jumbo shrimp cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables

1. Scallops Plate

1. Scallops Plate

$22.00

Half pound of scallops cooked with garlic butter and lemon, comes with steamed rice and vegetables

1. Filet Mignon Plate

1. Filet Mignon Plate

$18.00

6 oz of superior angus Filet Mignon comes with steamed rice and vegetables

12 oz Ribeye Steak Plate

12 oz Ribeye Steak Plate

$28.00

12 oz of superior angus ribeye steak grilled comes with steamed rice and vegetables

2 Lobster tail Plate

2 Lobster tail Plate

$36.00

2 warm water lobster tails 5 oz each cooked with garlic butter and lemon comes with steamed rice and vegetables

CALAMARI STEAX PLATE

$18.00

KOREA BBQ RIBS PRIME

$28.00

Side Orders

GRILLED TOFU $5.00

$5.00

GARLIC EDAMAME

$6.00

GYOZA

$6.00

STEAM RICE

$3.00

VEGGIES

$4.00

CHICKEN

$8.00

SALMON

$11.00

NEW YORK

$11.00

FILE MINON

$14.00

SHRIMPS

$10.00

SCALLOBS

$11.00

LOBSTER

$18.00

BBQ RIBS

$20.00

Side noodles

$6.00

Ribeye

$24.00

Hibachi Sauces

Yum yum

Garlic butter

Teriyaki

Chili paste

Spicy mayo

Ginger sauce

Sriracha

Eel sauce

Ponzu

Wasabi

Ginger

Drinks

Snapple

$3.50

Orange gatorade

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Apple juice

$3.50

Crank berry

$3.50

Pink lemonade

$3.50

Snapples tea

$3.50

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:02 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:02 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:02 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:02 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:02 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:02 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:02 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our high quality hibachi food Take out express service

Location

1013 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

