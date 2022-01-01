A map showing the location of SAMURAI kitchen + sushiView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

886 Reviews

$$

2767 W 12TH ST

ERIE, PA 16505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna*
California
Philly

Kitchen Apps

Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers

$9.00

6, served with sweet thai chili sauce

Spicy Calamari

$9.00

Pan fried with red pepper + onion, with a bold kimchi sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Soy beans in pod, steamed and salted

Shumai

$7.00

6, Steamed shrimp dumplings

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00Out of stock

6, Japanese vegetable dumplings, served with gyoza sauce

Fried Oysters

$9.00

Breaded and deep fried, served with 2 dipping sauces

Curry Vegetable Samosa

$9.00Out of stock

4, Fried pastry filled with spicy vegetables

Edamame Gyoza

$9.00

Salad

House Salad

$3.00

Romain with tomato + house made ginger dressing

Hibachi

Hibachi Vegetable

$17.00

Hibachi Chicken

$19.95

Hibachi Steak

$20.95

Hibachi Jumbo Shrimp

$22.55

Hibachi Scallops

$24.95Out of stock

Hibachi Salmon

$21.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$31.95

Hibachi Choice of 2

$22.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon + Chicken

$30.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon + Shrimp

$30.95

Emperial Dinner

Hibachi Samurai Special

$38.95Out of stock

Filet Mignon (5 oz) + Lobster (7 oz) + 6 Jumbo shrimp

Hibachi Sumo Special

$33.95

Filet Mignon (5 oz) + 6 Jumbo Shrimp + 5 oz Chicken

Hibachi Geisha Special

$33.95

Filet Mignon (5 oz) + 6 Jumbo Shrimp + Salmon

Hibachi Surf + Turf

$29.95Out of stock

Filet Mignon (5 oz) + lobster (7 oz)

Rice + Noodles

Mie Goreng

$17.00

Indonesian stir fried egg noodles with egg, vegetables and choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or tofu

Nasi Goreng

$17.00

Indonesian stir fried rice with egg and vegetables, choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or tofu

Yaki Udon Seafood

$20.00

Pan fried thick noodles with Shrimp + Scallop + Squid

Yaki Udon

$17.00

Pan fried thick noodles with vegetable and choice of chicken, beef or shrimp ($1)

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Yaki Soba

$17.00Out of stock

Soup

Bakso

$15.00

A favorite Indonesian street food. Rice noodles with meatballs + tofu + fried wonton + scallion + fried onion

Pho

$16.00

Vietnamese noodle soup. Rice noodles + bean sprouts + thinly sliced beef + scallions in beef broth. Vegan version with fried tofu also available

Clear soup

$3.00

Miso soup

$3.00

Dessert

Fried Banana

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00

Mochi

$6.00

Sushi Apps

Salmon + Tuna Tartare*

$15.00

Chopped tuna + salmon with avocado in special sauce

Tuna Tataki*

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced red pepper tuna on crisp cucumber, served with ponzu sauce

Sunset Tuna Maki Roll*

$13.00Out of stock

Flash fried, cooked medium/medium rare with panko. Served with spicy mayo

Summer Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Salad

Kani Salad

$6.00

Crab stick salad with masago mayo sauce

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Avocado Salad

$8.00

House salad topped with avocado + masago + house made ginger dressing

A LA CARTE *indicates raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Tuna (maguro)*

$7.00

Maguro Tataki

$8.00

Salmon (sake)*

$7.00

Octopus (tako)

$6.00

Mackerel (saba)*

$6.00

Squid (ika)*

$6.00

Shrimp (ebi)

$7.00

White Tuna (escolar)*

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (amaebi)*

$13.00

Sea Urchin (uni)*

$17.00

Yellowtail (hamachi)

$7.00

Scallop (hotate)*

$9.00

Salmon Roe (ikura)*

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe (tobiko)*

$6.00

Tilapia (izumidai)*

$6.00

Striped Bass Glazed With Ponzu

$8.00Out of stock

Crab Stick (kani)

$6.00

Eel (unagi)

$7.00

Tamago

$4.50

O'Toro

$15.00

Chu Toro

$8.00

Aburi Otoro

$16.00

Seared otoro

Roll or Hand Roll *indicates raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Yellowtail Scallion*

$7.00

Spicy Tuna*

$7.00

Spicy Scallop*

$7.00

Spicy Salmon*

$7.00

Spicy Squid*

$7.00

Alaska*

$7.00

Salmon + Avocado

Spicy Crab

$7.00

Kani

Chicken Tempura (5pcs)

$6.00

California

$6.00

Crab stick + cucumber + avocado

Boston

$6.00

Shrimp + lettuce + cucumber + mayo

Philly

$7.00

Smoked salmon + cream cheese + avocado

Shrimp tempura (5 pcs)

$7.00

Sweet Potato tempura (5 pc)

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Eel avo roll

$8.00

Eel + avocado

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Maguro maki

$14.00Out of stock

Negi Toro Roll

$12.00

Sushi Special Rolls *indicates raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Samurai Roll*

$19.55

Shrimp tempura + avocado + lettuce topped with seared scallops +jalapeno, served with spicy mayo + eel sauce + wasabi

Kamikazi Roll*

$17.55

Spicy crab + avocado topped with salmon + yellowtail and served with spicy mayo + eel sauce

Amazing Tuna Roll*

$17.55

Spicy tuna + crab stick + avocado, topped with peppered tuna, served with spicy mayo + eel sauce

Erie Sunset Roll

$19.55

Spicy tuna + spicy crab + smoked salmon + cream cheese + avocado + white fish, rolled and deep fried, topped with special sauces and scallion

Crazy Dragon Roll

$17.55

Eel + crispy crab stick, topped with eel + avocado and served with eel sauce

Kami Roll

$17.55

Shrimp tempura + avocado, topped with spicy crab, served with spicy mayo + eel sauce

Last Warrior Roll*

$19.55

Spicy tuna + cucumber + cilantro, topped with tuna + salmon + yellowtail + tobiko + scallions. On a bed of wasabi sauce + spicy mayo + unagi sauce

Winter Roll*

$21.55

Scottish salmon + avocado, topped with torch Scottish salmon + bed of spicy mayo + squeeze of fresh lime +yuzu sauce + unagi sauce + ebi fumi furikake flake + bonito* R

Sushi Entrees *indicates raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Sashimi Deluxe*

$27.95

18 pieces of sashimi

Sushi + Sashimi Combo*

$31.95

6 pieces sushi + 12 pieces sashimi + spicy crab roll

Chirashi*

$24.95

14 pieces sashimi over sushi rice

Poke Bowl*

$19.95

Generous portion of chopped salmon + tuna in special sauce +avocado + seaweed salad + ginger over bed of rice + masago

Unagi Don

$25.95

Filet Sushi Platter

$26.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2767 W 12TH ST, ERIE, PA 16505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Popular restaurants in ERIE

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 672
506 State Street Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ERIE
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston