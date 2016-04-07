Samurai Sushi and Hibachi 12905 Shelbyville Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Spring Roll
Midnight Roll
Calamari Roll

Kitchen Appetizers

Chicken Broth Soup

$2.50

Chicken & beef base soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Soy Bean Paste soup base with Tofu & Seaweed.

Ginger Salad

$2.99

House salad w/homemade ginger dressing

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Soybean

Fried Rice

$5.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Chicken Tender Fried Rice Cooked in Mustard Sauce

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

Beef Fried Rice

$12.00

USDA New York Steak Fried Rice in Mustard Sauce

Combo Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice in Mustard Sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00

Vegetable Fried Rice in Mustard Sauce

Shrimp Tempura APP

$6.95

5 pc Tempura Fried Shrimp with Tempura Sauce

Pork Gyoza

$7.50

8 pc pork dumplings pan fried with special sauce

Spring Roll

$7.99

4 pc homemade vegetable spring rolls deep fried with sweet & sour & spicy sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Tempura Deep Fried Calamari & Veggies with Tempura Sauce

Vegetable Tempura APP

$6.95

7 pc Tempura Deep Fried Vegetable with Tempura Sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00

8 pc Vegetable Dumplings Pan Fried w/Special Sauce

Fried Softshell Crab

$11.95

2pc Jumbo Softshell Crab deep fried w/tempura sauce

Fried Oysters

$8.95

Breaded Oyster Deep Fried 6 pc w/tonkatsu sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$6.50

Shrimp dumplings 8 pc Deep Fried w/teriyaki & mustard sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Tempura Deep Fried Tofu w/Tempura Sauce

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice mixed w/Rice Vinegar

Sushi Appetizers

Baby Octopus Salad

$7.95

Baby Octopus marinated, served with cucumber in ponzu sauce

Beef Tataki

$16.00

Slightly seared USDA New York Strip served with radish and tataki sauce

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Cucumber in ponzu sauce

Kani Salad

$6.00

Crab sticks served with cucumber in ponzu sauce

Poke Salad

$14.00

Light sushi rice in a bowl, topped with cucumber, avocado, edamame. Choose tuna or salmon with poke sauce

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Assorted raw fish marinated with avocado & cucumber in special spicy sauces.

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad served with cucumber with ponzu sauce

Spicy Crab Salad

$5.95

Spicy crab served with cucumber

Squid Salad

$6.95

Squid served with cucumber in ponzu sauce

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Raw tuna marinated in tartare sauce

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Slightly seared tuna served with radish in tataki sauce

Hibachi Dinner Menu

D-Teriyaki Chicken

$17.95

Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Spicy Chicken

$19.95

Chicken Tender Cooked in Spicy Yum Yum Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Sukiyaki Steak

$25.95

USDA New York Strip Cooked with mixed Veggies in Teriyaki sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Teriyaki Shrimp

$22.95

Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Teriyaki Scallops

$23.95

Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Teriyaki Salmon

$22.95

Salmon Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Lobster Dinner

$34.95

Two Lobster Tails Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Vegetarian Dinner

$14.95

Mixed Grilled Vegetables Cooked in Brown Ginger Sauce, Served with Salad, Chicken broth soup and Fried Rice.

D-Shrimp & Chicken

$23.95

Shrimps & Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Shrimp & Scallops

$26.95

Shrimps & Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-New York Strip

$24.95

USDA New York Strip, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Steak & Chicken

$24.95

USDA New York Strip & Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Steak & Shrimp

$26.95

USDA New York Strip & Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Steak & Scallops

$27.95

USDA New York Strip & Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Steak & Lobster Tail

$34.95

USDA New York Strip & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Steak & Chicken & Shrimp

$32.95

USDA New York Strip & Chicken Tender & Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Filet Mignon

$26.95

USDA Filet Mignon, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Filet Mignon & Chicken

$27.95

USDA Filet Mignon & Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$29.95

USDA Filet Mignon & Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Filet Mignon & Scallops

$30.95

USDA Filet Mignon & Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail

$36.95

USDA Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Filet Mignon & Shrimp & Lobster

$39.95

USDA Filet Mignon & Shrimps & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

D-Shrimp & Scallop & Lobster

$37.95

Shrimps & Scallops & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.

Kitchen Dinner Menu

D- Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Chicken Tender cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.

D- Beef Teriyaki

$22.95

USDA New York Strip Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.

D- Shrimp Teriyaki

$20.95

Shrimp Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.

D- Scallop Teriyaki

$21.95

Sea Scallop Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.

D- Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Salmon Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.

D- Tofu Teriyaki

$13.95

Fried Tofu, Stir-Fried with Vegetables in Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.

D- Szechuan Spicy Chicken

$16.95

Stir-Fried Chicken with Vegetables in Spicy Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.

D- Szechuan Spicy Beef

$21.95

Stir-Fried USDA New York Strip with Vegetables in Spicy Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.

D- Szechuan Spicy Tofu

$15.95

Stir-Fried Fried Tofu with Vegetables in Spicy Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.

D- Bento Box

$24.95

USDA New York Strip Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Shrimp Tempura, 3pcs Pork Gyoza, California Roll. Served w/Salad, Soup and Rice.

D- Chicken Katsu

$15.95

Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tender with Side of Japanese Katsu Sauce. Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.

D- Tonkatsu

$15.95

Deep Fried Breaded Pork Loin with Side of Japanese Katsu Sauce. Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.

D- Shrimp Tempura

$15.95

Deep Fried 4pc Tempura Shrimps and 8pc Vegetables. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.

D- Vegetable Tempura

$13.95

Deep Fried 12pcs Tempura Vegetables. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.

Noodles

D-Yakisoba

$14.95

Stir Fried Noodles with Chicken & Vegetables (sub Shrimp or Beef add $3)

D-Udon

$11.95

Thick Noodles with Fish Cake & Vegetables in a broth

D-Tempura Udon

$14.95

Thick Noodles with Fish Cake & Vegetables in a broth, and 2pc Fried Shrimp,3pc Fried Vegetables onside

D-Pad Thai

$14.95

Stir fried rice noodles with chicken, vegetable, tofu, and eggs, in a sweet and savory sauce (sub Shrimp or Beef add $3)

Extra Side Orders

Side Chicken Teriyaki

$9.00

Chicken tender cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte

Side Shrimp Teriyaki

$11.00

Shrimps cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte

Side New York Strip

$11.00

USDA New York Strip a la carte

Side Filet Mignon

$14.00

Filet Mignon a la carte

Side Salmon Teriyaki

$11.00

Salmon cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte

Side Scallop Teriyaki

$12.00

Sea Scallops cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Stir-fried mixed veggies cooked in brown ginger sauce a la carte

Side Lobster Teriyaki

$17.00

Lobster cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte

Side Noodles

$5.00

House Special Rolls

Bang Bang Shrimp Roll

$13.95

Crab, avocado & cucumber inside, topped with tempura shrimp, crab & crunch mix with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Cardinal Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, avocado inside top with seared salmon with eel sauce

Crystal Roll

$13.95

Cooked shrimp, spicy crab & avocado wrapped in cucumber, no rice, with ponzu sauce

Dream Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, asparagus, cream cheese & crunch, topped with spicy crawfish & crab mix, caviar with eel sauce & wasabi mayo

Eel Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna crunch inside, top with eel, avocado with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Flaming Roll

$15.95

Choice of fish (tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, Crab), avocado & cream cheese inside, top with spicy crawfish & crab mix, with spicy mayo & eels sauce on a flaming plate

Fresh Roll

$14.95

Tuna, white tuna, salmon, crab and avocado inside wrap in cucumber, no rice, with ponzu sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$13.95

2 pc Tempura shrimps, cream cheese and asparagus inside top with mango, avocados with eel sauce and walnuts

Hot Mama Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, cooked shrimps inside, top with spicy crawfish and crunch, with chili Thai sauce and hot sauce

Hot Night Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado inside top with tuna and green caviar

Hot Papa Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, avocado, asparagus, topped with spicy tuna jalapeno mix, caviar & eel sauce

Kiss of Fire Roll

$14.95

Tempura fried shrimp, spicy crab inside, topped with seared salmon,tempura flake & eel sauce on a flaming plate

Lobster Roll

$16.95

Tempura lobster, cucumber, asparagus and avocado inside, topped with crunch & baked spicy mayo mix with caviar

Mark's Roll

$15.95

Yellowtail, salmon, tune & fried jalapeno inside, topped with baked spicy crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo & siracha hot sauce on a flaming plate.

Middletown Roll

$14.95

Tempura shrimp and mango inside, top with spicy crab and avocados, with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Midnight Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber and crunch inside, top with salm- on, tuna and caviar, w/chili Thai sauce and wasabi mayo

Ninja Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna and tempura shrimps inside top with spicy crab, crunch with eel sauce

Red Bull Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab inside, top with seared New York strip, with eel sauce, wasabi mayo

Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab and cucumber inside, top with crab and crunch, with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Rock N Roll

$15.95

Tempura fried shrimp, crab, asparagus & avocado topped with seared tuna & caviar with tataki sauce & eel sauce

Samurai Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura shrimp, topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, caviar & eel sauce

Seafood Roll

$16.95

Tempura shrimps, spicy crab and avocado inside, top with torched spicy mayo mix with caviar, seared scallops and shrimps, with eel sauce

Spicy Spider Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab and avocado inside, top with crunchy softshell crab mix w/ cucumber, with special sauces

Summer Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, cucumber inside top with yellow tail, avocado, caviar and green onion with spicy mayo

Sunshine Roll

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, crab, avocado & shredded radish, wrapped in rice paper, with ponzu sauce. No rice.

Texas Roll

$16.95

Spicy crab, cream cheese, asparagus & avocado, topped with seared New York steak with eel sauce & tataki sauce

UK Roll

$15.95

Tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy crab and eel inside, top with seared salmon with eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, top with avocado, spicy crab and caviar, with eel sauce and chili Thai sauce.

Wasabi Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado inside top with salmon, caviar with wasabi mayo

Westport Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna inside top with spicy salmon, spicy crab with chili Thai sauce

King's Roll

$15.95

Inside Salmon, Cream Cheese & Avocado deep fried first. Top with Spicy crab & crawfish mix & caviar, with eel sauce.

Miss You Roll

$15.95

Fried jalapeno, spicy crab & crawfish mix, and avocado inside, top with fresh Tuna & Caviar & Crunch, with eel sauce & wasabi mayo.

Derby Roll

$16.95

Inside Tempura Fried Shrimp, Spicy Crab, & Avocado, deep fried first. Top with seared Salmon & caviar with eel sauce.

Halloween Roll

$15.95

Tempura Fried Soft Shell Crab, Tempura fried shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber & avocado, wrapped in soy paper. With wasabi mayo, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Special Rolls

Big Mouth Roll

$12.95

Deep fried spicy tuna, spicy crab and avocado inside top with caviar and eel sauce

BMW Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab inside, top with tuna and avocado, with spicy mayo

Churchill Roll

$14.95

Fried red snapper, spicy crab, asparagus, avocado and cream cheese inside top with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Crazy Roll

$13.95

Red snapper, salmon, tuna, yellow tail and avocado with spicy mayo

Crunch Munch Roll

$13.95

Spicy crab inside, top with cook shrimps and crunch, with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$14.95

California roll top w/ eels, caviar and avocado with eel sauce

Fruit Roll

$9.95

Deep fried banana and avocado inside top with mango, strawberry with eel sauce, avocado and walnuts

Hot and Spicy Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna and jalapeño inside, top with seared yellow tail and red snapper, with eel sauce, wasabi sauce and chili Thai sauce

Mango Roll

$14.95

3pc Tempura shrimps, avocado, asparagus and cream cheese inside top with mango with eel sauce and walnuts, in soy wrap

New York Roll

$12.95

Tempura shrimps and crunch inside, top with spicy crab, with eel sauce

Play Boy Roll

$14.95

4 Tempura shrimps and crunch inside, top with spicy tuna, with eel sauce and wasabi sauce

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

Crab, avocado and cucumber inside top with salmon, tuna, red snapper and caviar

Sakura Roll

$16.95

Yellow tail with green onion inside top with salmon, tuna with caviar

Salmon Lover Roll

$14.95

Salmon inside, top with salmon, lime slices on the side

Shelbyville Roll

$15.95

Eel, salmon, cream cheese, crab inside, top with avocado, strawberry, with walnut and eel sauce

Shrimp Killer Roll

$15.95

Tempura shrimps, spicy crab and eel inside, top with shrimps, avocados and crunch, with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Snow White Roll

$14.95

Tempura shrimps, spicy crab inside, top with white tuna, with eel sauce and hot sauce

Spicy Girl Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna and crunch inside top with tuna and avocados

Spicy Munch Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna, spicy crab and jalapeño inside, top w/ crunch with eel sauce, spicy mayo and hot sauce

Squid Roll

$13.95

California Roll top with squid and slices lime

Sunset Roll

$14.95

Crab, avocado and cucumber inside top with salmon and lime slices

Thunder Roll

$14.95

Tempura shrimps inside, top with tuna, avocado, crunch and caviar, with eel sauce and mayo

Tiara Roll

$15.95

Red snapper and yellow tail inside top with spicy tuna, salmon and jalapeños

Tuna Lover Roll

$14.95

Tuna inside, top with tuna, lime slices on the side

Vacation Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna and crunch inside top w/ spicy crab and caviar with eel sauce

Valentine Roll

$14.95

Tempura shrimps, spicy crab and avocado inside, top with salmon, tuna and caviar, with eel sauce

Venture Roll

$14.95

Spicy salmon and crunch inside, top with avocados, cooked shrimps and caviar, with eel sauce

Happy Roll

$10.99

Fried Spicy tuna inside with cream cheese & avocado, top with spicy crab & mango. With eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Regular Rolls

Alaska Roll

$8.95

Salmon with cream cheese

Calamari Roll

$8.95

Fried calamari and avocado inside, with spicy mayo

California Roll

$6.50

Crab, avocado and cucumber inside top with caviar

Cooked Chicken Roll

$8.00

Fried chicken breasts and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce

Crunchy Roll

$8.95

Tempura shrimps and cucumber inside, with crunch and caviar, w/ spicy mayo and eel sauce

Easter Egg

$13.95

Spicy Crab & Cream Cheese stuffed in Avocado, deep fried. With spicy mayo & eel sauce. It looks like an egg!

Fried Shrimp Roll

$8.95

Tempura shrimps, crab, avocado, cucumber and caviar inside, with eel sauce

Jack's Roll

$7.95

Fried red snapper and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce

Oyster Roll

$7.95

Fried oyster and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce

Salmon Roll

$8.95

with avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

Fried Salmon skin and cucumber inside, with eel sauce

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber

Spicy California Roll

$7.50

Spicy Crab, Cucumber & Avocado (no caviar)

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy salmon and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$8.95

Spicy yellow tail with cucumber

Spider Roll

$12.95

Fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber and caviar inside, with eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$8.95

with avocado

Yellow Tail Roll

$8.95

Yum Yum Roll

$9.95

Spicy crab, cucumber top with crab and spicy mayo

Deep Fried Rolls

Crispy Roll

$13.95

Shrimps, eel, avocado, caviar and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce

Fried Crab Roll

$12.95

Spicy crab, cucumber and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce

Fried Special Roll

$13.95

Shrimps, crab, avocado, caviar and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce

Happy Sunday

$11.95

Salmon and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce & hot sauce

Highlander Roll

$12.95

Tempura shrimps, pickled jalapeño and cream cheese inside, with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Vegetable Roll

$10.50

Cucumber and asparagus inside, top w/ avocados

Tofu Roll

$6.95

Fried tofu and avocado inside, w/eel sauce

Nigiri

Sushi 2 pc With Rice

Crab "N"

$4.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Unagi Eel "N"

$5.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Tamago Egg "N"

$4.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Ikura Salmon Roe “N”

$6.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Mackerel "N"

$5.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Octopus "N"

$4.95

(2pcs) with rice.

Quail eggs Shooter

$4.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Red Snapper "N"

$4.50

(2pcs) with rice.

Salmon "N"

$5.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Scallops "N"

$7.50

(2pcs) with rice.

Shrimp Ebi "N"

$5.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Smelt Roe Masago "N"

$7.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Smoked salmon "N"

$5.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Spicy Scallop "N"

$9.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Squid "N"

$4.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Surf Clam "N"

$6.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Sweet Shrimp "N"

$8.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Tobiko Flying fish Roe “N”

$7.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Tuna "N"

$5.00

(2pcs) with rice.

White Tuna "N"

$5.00

(2pcs) with rice.

Yellowtail "N"

$5.95

(2pcs) with rice.

Sashimi

Sashimi without rice

Crab “S”

$7.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Unagi Eel “S”

$8.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Tamago Egg “S”

$7.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Ikura Salmon Roe “S”

$8.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Mackerel “S”

$8.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Octopus “S”

$7.50

(4pcs) no rice.

Red Snapper “S”

$6.95

(4pcs) no rice.

Salmon “S”

$9.95

(4pcs) no rice.

Scallops “S”

$8.50

(4pcs) no rice.

Shrimp Ebi “S”

$7.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Masago Smelt roe “S”

$9.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Smoked salmon “S”

$8.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Squid “S”

$6.50

(4pcs) no rice.

Surf Clam “S”

$9.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Sweet Shrimp “S”

$11.00

(3 pcs) no rice.

Tobiko Flying fish Roe “S”

$9.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Tuna “S”

$9.95

(4pcs) no rice.

White Tuna “S”

$8.00

(4pcs) no rice.

Yellowtail “S”

$9.95

(4pcs) no rice.

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.95

No Sides.

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice

Kids New York Steak

$15.95

USDA New York Strip, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice

Kids Fillet Mignon

$17.95

USDA Filet Mignon, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice

Kids Teriyaki Salmon

$14.95

Salmon Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice

Kids Teriyaki Shrimp

$14.95

Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice

French Fries

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

