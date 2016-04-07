- Home
Samurai Sushi and Hibachi
12905 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40223
Popular Items
Kitchen Appetizers
Chicken Broth Soup
Chicken & beef base soup
Miso Soup
Soy Bean Paste soup base with Tofu & Seaweed.
Ginger Salad
House salad w/homemade ginger dressing
Edamame
Steamed Soybean
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Tender Fried Rice Cooked in Mustard Sauce
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
USDA New York Steak Fried Rice in Mustard Sauce
Combo Fried Rice
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice in Mustard Sauce
Vegetable Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice in Mustard Sauce
Shrimp Tempura APP
5 pc Tempura Fried Shrimp with Tempura Sauce
Pork Gyoza
8 pc pork dumplings pan fried with special sauce
Spring Roll
4 pc homemade vegetable spring rolls deep fried with sweet & sour & spicy sauce
Fried Calamari
Tempura Deep Fried Calamari & Veggies with Tempura Sauce
Vegetable Tempura APP
7 pc Tempura Deep Fried Vegetable with Tempura Sauce
Vegetable Gyoza
8 pc Vegetable Dumplings Pan Fried w/Special Sauce
Fried Softshell Crab
2pc Jumbo Softshell Crab deep fried w/tempura sauce
Fried Oysters
Breaded Oyster Deep Fried 6 pc w/tonkatsu sauce
Shrimp Shumai
Shrimp dumplings 8 pc Deep Fried w/teriyaki & mustard sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Tempura Deep Fried Tofu w/Tempura Sauce
Steamed Rice
Sushi Rice
Steamed Rice mixed w/Rice Vinegar
Sushi Appetizers
Baby Octopus Salad
Baby Octopus marinated, served with cucumber in ponzu sauce
Beef Tataki
Slightly seared USDA New York Strip served with radish and tataki sauce
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber in ponzu sauce
Kani Salad
Crab sticks served with cucumber in ponzu sauce
Poke Salad
Light sushi rice in a bowl, topped with cucumber, avocado, edamame. Choose tuna or salmon with poke sauce
Sashimi Salad
Assorted raw fish marinated with avocado & cucumber in special spicy sauces.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad served with cucumber with ponzu sauce
Spicy Crab Salad
Spicy crab served with cucumber
Squid Salad
Squid served with cucumber in ponzu sauce
Tuna Tartare
Raw tuna marinated in tartare sauce
Tuna Tataki
Slightly seared tuna served with radish in tataki sauce
Hibachi Dinner Menu
D-Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Spicy Chicken
Chicken Tender Cooked in Spicy Yum Yum Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Sukiyaki Steak
USDA New York Strip Cooked with mixed Veggies in Teriyaki sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Teriyaki Shrimp
Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Teriyaki Scallops
Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Teriyaki Salmon
Salmon Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Lobster Dinner
Two Lobster Tails Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Vegetarian Dinner
Mixed Grilled Vegetables Cooked in Brown Ginger Sauce, Served with Salad, Chicken broth soup and Fried Rice.
D-Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimps & Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Shrimp & Scallops
Shrimps & Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-New York Strip
USDA New York Strip, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Steak & Chicken
USDA New York Strip & Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Steak & Shrimp
USDA New York Strip & Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Steak & Scallops
USDA New York Strip & Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Steak & Lobster Tail
USDA New York Strip & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Steak & Chicken & Shrimp
USDA New York Strip & Chicken Tender & Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Filet Mignon
USDA Filet Mignon, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Filet Mignon & Chicken
USDA Filet Mignon & Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Filet Mignon & Shrimp
USDA Filet Mignon & Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Filet Mignon & Scallops
USDA Filet Mignon & Scallops Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail
USDA Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Filet Mignon & Shrimp & Lobster
USDA Filet Mignon & Shrimps & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
D-Shrimp & Scallop & Lobster
Shrimps & Scallops & Lobster Tail Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Chicken broth soup, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice.
Kitchen Dinner Menu
D- Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Tender cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.
D- Beef Teriyaki
USDA New York Strip Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.
D- Shrimp Teriyaki
Shrimp Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.
D- Scallop Teriyaki
Sea Scallop Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.
D- Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served with Salad and soup, Vegetables and Rice.
D- Tofu Teriyaki
Fried Tofu, Stir-Fried with Vegetables in Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.
D- Szechuan Spicy Chicken
Stir-Fried Chicken with Vegetables in Spicy Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.
D- Szechuan Spicy Beef
Stir-Fried USDA New York Strip with Vegetables in Spicy Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.
D- Szechuan Spicy Tofu
Stir-Fried Fried Tofu with Vegetables in Spicy Sauce. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.
D- Bento Box
USDA New York Strip Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Shrimp Tempura, 3pcs Pork Gyoza, California Roll. Served w/Salad, Soup and Rice.
D- Chicken Katsu
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tender with Side of Japanese Katsu Sauce. Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.
D- Tonkatsu
Deep Fried Breaded Pork Loin with Side of Japanese Katsu Sauce. Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.
D- Shrimp Tempura
Deep Fried 4pc Tempura Shrimps and 8pc Vegetables. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.
D- Vegetable Tempura
Deep Fried 12pcs Tempura Vegetables. Served with Salad, Soup and Rice.
Noodles
D-Yakisoba
Stir Fried Noodles with Chicken & Vegetables (sub Shrimp or Beef add $3)
D-Udon
Thick Noodles with Fish Cake & Vegetables in a broth
D-Tempura Udon
Thick Noodles with Fish Cake & Vegetables in a broth, and 2pc Fried Shrimp,3pc Fried Vegetables onside
D-Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with chicken, vegetable, tofu, and eggs, in a sweet and savory sauce (sub Shrimp or Beef add $3)
Extra Side Orders
Side Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken tender cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte
Side Shrimp Teriyaki
Shrimps cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte
Side New York Strip
USDA New York Strip a la carte
Side Filet Mignon
Filet Mignon a la carte
Side Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte
Side Scallop Teriyaki
Sea Scallops cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte
Side Vegetables
Stir-fried mixed veggies cooked in brown ginger sauce a la carte
Side Lobster Teriyaki
Lobster cooked in teriyaki sauce a la carte
Side Noodles
House Special Rolls
Bang Bang Shrimp Roll
Crab, avocado & cucumber inside, topped with tempura shrimp, crab & crunch mix with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Cardinal Roll
Spicy crab, avocado inside top with seared salmon with eel sauce
Crystal Roll
Cooked shrimp, spicy crab & avocado wrapped in cucumber, no rice, with ponzu sauce
Dream Roll
Spicy crab, asparagus, cream cheese & crunch, topped with spicy crawfish & crab mix, caviar with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
Eel Roll
Spicy tuna crunch inside, top with eel, avocado with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Flaming Roll
Choice of fish (tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, Crab), avocado & cream cheese inside, top with spicy crawfish & crab mix, with spicy mayo & eels sauce on a flaming plate
Fresh Roll
Tuna, white tuna, salmon, crab and avocado inside wrap in cucumber, no rice, with ponzu sauce
Hawaiian Roll
2 pc Tempura shrimps, cream cheese and asparagus inside top with mango, avocados with eel sauce and walnuts
Hot Mama Roll
Spicy crab, cooked shrimps inside, top with spicy crawfish and crunch, with chili Thai sauce and hot sauce
Hot Night Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado inside top with tuna and green caviar
Hot Papa Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, asparagus, topped with spicy tuna jalapeno mix, caviar & eel sauce
Kiss of Fire Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, spicy crab inside, topped with seared salmon,tempura flake & eel sauce on a flaming plate
Lobster Roll
Tempura lobster, cucumber, asparagus and avocado inside, topped with crunch & baked spicy mayo mix with caviar
Mark's Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, tune & fried jalapeno inside, topped with baked spicy crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo & siracha hot sauce on a flaming plate.
Middletown Roll
Tempura shrimp and mango inside, top with spicy crab and avocados, with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Midnight Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and crunch inside, top with salm- on, tuna and caviar, w/chili Thai sauce and wasabi mayo
Ninja Roll
Spicy tuna and tempura shrimps inside top with spicy crab, crunch with eel sauce
Red Bull Roll
Spicy crab inside, top with seared New York strip, with eel sauce, wasabi mayo
Red Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab and cucumber inside, top with crab and crunch, with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Rock N Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, crab, asparagus & avocado topped with seared tuna & caviar with tataki sauce & eel sauce
Samurai Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura shrimp, topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, caviar & eel sauce
Seafood Roll
Tempura shrimps, spicy crab and avocado inside, top with torched spicy mayo mix with caviar, seared scallops and shrimps, with eel sauce
Spicy Spider Roll
Spicy crab and avocado inside, top with crunchy softshell crab mix w/ cucumber, with special sauces
Summer Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber inside top with yellow tail, avocado, caviar and green onion with spicy mayo
Sunshine Roll
Tuna, salmon, crab, avocado & shredded radish, wrapped in rice paper, with ponzu sauce. No rice.
Texas Roll
Spicy crab, cream cheese, asparagus & avocado, topped with seared New York steak with eel sauce & tataki sauce
UK Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy crab and eel inside, top with seared salmon with eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, top with avocado, spicy crab and caviar, with eel sauce and chili Thai sauce.
Wasabi Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado inside top with salmon, caviar with wasabi mayo
Westport Roll
Spicy tuna inside top with spicy salmon, spicy crab with chili Thai sauce
King's Roll
Inside Salmon, Cream Cheese & Avocado deep fried first. Top with Spicy crab & crawfish mix & caviar, with eel sauce.
Miss You Roll
Fried jalapeno, spicy crab & crawfish mix, and avocado inside, top with fresh Tuna & Caviar & Crunch, with eel sauce & wasabi mayo.
Derby Roll
Inside Tempura Fried Shrimp, Spicy Crab, & Avocado, deep fried first. Top with seared Salmon & caviar with eel sauce.
Halloween Roll
Tempura Fried Soft Shell Crab, Tempura fried shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber & avocado, wrapped in soy paper. With wasabi mayo, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Special Rolls
Big Mouth Roll
Deep fried spicy tuna, spicy crab and avocado inside top with caviar and eel sauce
BMW Roll
Spicy crab inside, top with tuna and avocado, with spicy mayo
Churchill Roll
Fried red snapper, spicy crab, asparagus, avocado and cream cheese inside top with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Crazy Roll
Red snapper, salmon, tuna, yellow tail and avocado with spicy mayo
Crunch Munch Roll
Spicy crab inside, top with cook shrimps and crunch, with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
California roll top w/ eels, caviar and avocado with eel sauce
Fruit Roll
Deep fried banana and avocado inside top with mango, strawberry with eel sauce, avocado and walnuts
Hot and Spicy Roll
Spicy tuna and jalapeño inside, top with seared yellow tail and red snapper, with eel sauce, wasabi sauce and chili Thai sauce
Mango Roll
3pc Tempura shrimps, avocado, asparagus and cream cheese inside top with mango with eel sauce and walnuts, in soy wrap
New York Roll
Tempura shrimps and crunch inside, top with spicy crab, with eel sauce
Play Boy Roll
4 Tempura shrimps and crunch inside, top with spicy tuna, with eel sauce and wasabi sauce
Rainbow Roll
Crab, avocado and cucumber inside top with salmon, tuna, red snapper and caviar
Sakura Roll
Yellow tail with green onion inside top with salmon, tuna with caviar
Salmon Lover Roll
Salmon inside, top with salmon, lime slices on the side
Shelbyville Roll
Eel, salmon, cream cheese, crab inside, top with avocado, strawberry, with walnut and eel sauce
Shrimp Killer Roll
Tempura shrimps, spicy crab and eel inside, top with shrimps, avocados and crunch, with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Snow White Roll
Tempura shrimps, spicy crab inside, top with white tuna, with eel sauce and hot sauce
Spicy Girl Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside top with tuna and avocados
Spicy Munch Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy crab and jalapeño inside, top w/ crunch with eel sauce, spicy mayo and hot sauce
Squid Roll
California Roll top with squid and slices lime
Sunset Roll
Crab, avocado and cucumber inside top with salmon and lime slices
Thunder Roll
Tempura shrimps inside, top with tuna, avocado, crunch and caviar, with eel sauce and mayo
Tiara Roll
Red snapper and yellow tail inside top with spicy tuna, salmon and jalapeños
Tuna Lover Roll
Tuna inside, top with tuna, lime slices on the side
Vacation Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside top w/ spicy crab and caviar with eel sauce
Valentine Roll
Tempura shrimps, spicy crab and avocado inside, top with salmon, tuna and caviar, with eel sauce
Venture Roll
Spicy salmon and crunch inside, top with avocados, cooked shrimps and caviar, with eel sauce
Happy Roll
Fried Spicy tuna inside with cream cheese & avocado, top with spicy crab & mango. With eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Regular Rolls
Alaska Roll
Salmon with cream cheese
Calamari Roll
Fried calamari and avocado inside, with spicy mayo
California Roll
Crab, avocado and cucumber inside top with caviar
Cooked Chicken Roll
Fried chicken breasts and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce
Crunchy Roll
Tempura shrimps and cucumber inside, with crunch and caviar, w/ spicy mayo and eel sauce
Easter Egg
Spicy Crab & Cream Cheese stuffed in Avocado, deep fried. With spicy mayo & eel sauce. It looks like an egg!
Fried Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimps, crab, avocado, cucumber and caviar inside, with eel sauce
Jack's Roll
Fried red snapper and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce
Oyster Roll
Fried oyster and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce
Salmon Roll
with avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried Salmon skin and cucumber inside, with eel sauce
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Crab, Cucumber & Avocado (no caviar)
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Spicy yellow tail with cucumber
Spider Roll
Fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber and caviar inside, with eel sauce
Tuna Roll
with avocado
Yellow Tail Roll
Yum Yum Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber top with crab and spicy mayo
Deep Fried Rolls
Crispy Roll
Shrimps, eel, avocado, caviar and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce
Fried Crab Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce
Fried Special Roll
Shrimps, crab, avocado, caviar and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce
Happy Sunday
Salmon and cream cheese inside, with eel sauce & hot sauce
Highlander Roll
Tempura shrimps, pickled jalapeño and cream cheese inside, with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Vegetarian Rolls
Nigiri
Crab "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Unagi Eel "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Tamago Egg "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Ikura Salmon Roe “N”
(2pcs) with rice.
Mackerel "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Octopus "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Quail eggs Shooter
(2pcs) with rice.
Red Snapper "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Salmon "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Scallops "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Shrimp Ebi "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Smelt Roe Masago "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Smoked salmon "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Spicy Scallop "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Squid "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Surf Clam "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Sweet Shrimp "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Tobiko Flying fish Roe “N”
(2pcs) with rice.
Tuna "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
White Tuna "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Yellowtail "N"
(2pcs) with rice.
Sashimi
Crab “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Unagi Eel “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Tamago Egg “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Ikura Salmon Roe “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Mackerel “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Octopus “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Red Snapper “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Salmon “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Scallops “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Shrimp Ebi “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Masago Smelt roe “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Smoked salmon “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Squid “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Surf Clam “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Sweet Shrimp “S”
(3 pcs) no rice.
Tobiko Flying fish Roe “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Tuna “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
White Tuna “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Yellowtail “S”
(4pcs) no rice.
Kid's Menu
Chicken Nuggets & Fries
No Sides.
Kids Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Tender Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice
Kids New York Steak
USDA New York Strip, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice
Kids Fillet Mignon
USDA Filet Mignon, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice
Kids Teriyaki Salmon
Salmon Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice
Kids Teriyaki Shrimp
Shrimps Cooked in Teriyaki Sauce, Served With Soup Or Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Fried Rice
French Fries
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223