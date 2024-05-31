- Home
- /
- East Rutherford
- /
- Samurai Sushi East Rutherford 245 Paterson Avenue
Samurai Sushi East Rutherford 245 Paterson Avenue
245 Paterson Avenue
East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food (TO GO)
Hot Appetizer
- Samurai Bites$12.00
Crispy rice, topped with spicy tuna and jalapenos
- Steamed Buns$12.00
Chashu pork, radish, cucumbers, winter salad, avocado
- Beef Negimaki$15.00
Beef rolled around scallions, japanese BBQ sauce
- Rock Shrimp$14.00
Shrimp tempura with creamy spicy sauce
- Gyoza$8.00
Pan-seared dumplings
- Shumai$8.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Tuna Tataki$16.00
Seared tuna with scallions, sesame seeds
- Salmon Tataki$15.00
Seared Salmon sashimi, ponzu sauce, sweet miso sauce
- Tuna Tartare$14.00
Diced tuna, mango, avocado, ikura, ponzu sauce
- Lava Drops$12.00
Battered kani with spicy sauce
- Edamame (Steamed)$6.00
Boiled soybeans with salt
Cold Appetizers
- Carpaccio$16.00
Thinly sliced sashimi, chef sauce, sesame seeds
- Treasure Island$16.00
Diced tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, ikura
- Chu-toro Jalapeno$18.00
Chu-toro sashimi, jalapenos, tobilko, ponzu sauce, white truffle oil
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$16.00
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapenos, tobiko, ponzu saue, white truffle oil
Soups and Salads
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
Special Rolls Raw
- Samurai Roll$15.00
In: Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, Out: tuna sashimi, chipotle aoli
- Chef Roll$14.00
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, Out: salmon sashimi, spicy aoli, eel sauce, tobiko
- Loka Roll$13.00
In: spicy tuna, cream cheese, tempura flakes, Out: avocado, eel glaze, rice crisps
- Tropical Roll$15.00
In: Spicy salmon, avocado, crispy onions, Out: peppered tuna, mango, wasabi aoli, pineapple
- Red Bull Roll$15.00
In: Tuna, avocado, spicy kani, Out: salmon sashimii, spicy aoli, masago, eel glaze
- Salmon Lovers Roll$15.00
In: spicy salmon, crispy onions, Out: torched salmon sashimi, avocado, mango, chili sauce
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
In: kani, asparagus, cucumber, Out: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, mango
- Angry Shrimp Roll$15.00
In: Shrimp tempura, avocado, Out: Spicy tuna, eel glaze, spicy aioli
- Green Roll (Rice Paper)$11.00Out of stock
In: Avocado, mango, pineapple, asparagus, cucumber, romain lettuce, seaweed salad, Out: Mango, chili sauce
- Kamikaze Roll (5pc)$12.00
In: Tuna, spicy aioli, scallions, avocado, Out: Tempura wrap, eel glaze, masago
- Naruto Roll$16.00
In: Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, Out: Cucumber, ponzu sauce
- Trio Roll (Soy Paper)$15.00
In: Avocado, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, Out: Tobiko, masago, eel glaze, spicy aioli
- Mt. Fuji Roll$14.00
In: Spicy tuna, avocado, crispy onions, Out: Eel, eel glaze, spicy aioli
- Nemo Roll (Soy Paper)$13.00
In: Spicy tuna, avocado, Out: Chipotle aioli, tobiko
- Volcano Roll$14.00
In: Kani, cucumber, avocado, Out: Spicy tuna, eel glaze, tempura flakes
- Winter Roll$16.00
In: Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, avocado, Out: Torched yellowtail, rice crisp, ponzu sauce
Special Rolls Cooked
- Lava Roll$14.00
In: Shrimp tempura, avocado, Out: Spicy Kani, masago, eel glaze
- Dragon Roll$13.00
In: Grilled eel, cucumber, Out: Avocado, eel glaze, tobiko
- Dancing Eel Roll$14.00
In: Kani, asparagus, avocado, Out: Grilled eel sashimi, eel glaze, sesame seeds
- KFC Roll$12.00
In: Chicken, crispy quinoa, cucumber, avocado, romain lettuce, Out: Chipotle aioli
- Spider Roll$15.00
In: Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, Out: Eel glaze, sesame seeds
- Lobster Roll$22.00
In: Crispy lobster, avocado, cucumber, scallions, Out: Chipotle ailoi, tobiko
- Osaka Roll$14.00
In: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, Out: Seaweed, chipotle aioli, masago, eel glaze
- New York Roll$14.00
In: Shrimp tempura, crunch cilantro, cucmber, avocado, jalapeno, carrots, Out: Mango chili sauce, chipotle aioli
Classic Rolls
- Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon, nori, rice roll
- Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna, nori, rice
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.50
Salmon, avocado, nori, rice roll
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.50
Tuna, avocado, nori, rice
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
Eel, avocado, nori, rice, eel sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Spicy salmon, nori, rice
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy tuna, nori, rice
- California Roll$6.50
Kani, cucumber, avocado
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
- Alaskan Roll$7.50
Salmon, cucumber, avocado
- Boston Roll$8.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber, boiled shrimp, masago
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$8.00
Yellowtail, scallions, ponzu sauce
- Negitoro Roll$12.00
Fatty tuna, scallions
Veggie Rolls
Sushi
- 2 Pc Tuna Sushi$9.00
2pc Tuna sushi
- 2 Pc Chu-Toro Sushi$12.00
2pc Chu-toro sushi
- 2 Pc O-Toro Sushi$15.00
2pc O-toro sushi
- 2 Pc Salmon Sushi$7.00
2pc Salmon sushi
- 2 Pc King Salmon Sushi$9.00
2pc King salmon sushi
- 2 Pc Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi$8.00
2pc Hamachi (yellowtail) sushi
- 2 Pc Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sushi$9.00
2pc Kanpashi (amberjack) sushi
- 2 Pc Eel Sushi$7.00
2pc Eel sushi
- 2 Pc Uni Sushi$25.00Out of stock
2pc Uni sushi
- 2 Pc Madai (Red Snapper) Sushi$10.00
2pc Madai (red snapper) sushi
- 2 Pc Tako (Octopus) Sushi$7.00
2pc Tako (octopus) sushi
- 2 Pc Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi$7.00
2pc Ebi (shrimp) sushi
- 2 Pc Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi$10.00
2pc Ikura (salmon roe) sushi
- 2 Pc Scallop Sushi$9.00
2pc Scallp sushi
- 2 Pc Tamago (Egg Omelette) Sushi$6.00
2pc Tamago (egg omelette) sushi
- 2 Pc Kani (Crab) Sushi$6.00
2pc Kani (crab) sushi
- 2 Pc Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg)$8.00
2pc Tobiko (flying fish egg) Sushi
- 2 Pc Botan Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi$15.00
2pc Botan Ebi (sweet shrimp) with head sushi
Sashimi
- 2 Pc Tuna Sashimi$9.00
2pc Tuna sashimi
- 2 Pc Chu-Toro Sashimi$12.00
2pc Chu-toro sashimi
- 2 Pc O-toro Sashimi$15.00
2pc O-toro sashimi
- 2 Pc Salmon Sashimi$7.00
2pc Salmon sashimi
- 2 Pc King Salmon Sashimi$9.00
2pc King salmon sashimi
- 2 Pc Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi$8.00
2pc Hamachi (yellowtail) sashimi
- 2 Pc Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sashimi$9.00
2pc Kanpashi (amberjack) sashimi
- 2 Pc Eel Sashimi$7.00
2pc Eel sashimi
- 2 Pc Uni Sashimi$25.00Out of stock
2pc Uni sashimi
- 2 Pc Madai (Red Snapper) Sashimi$10.00
2pc Madai (red snapper) sashimi
- 2 Pc Tako (Octopus) Sashimi$7.00
2pc Tako (octopus) sashimi
- 2 Pc Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi$7.00
2pc Ebi (shrimp) sashimi
- 2 Pc Scallop Sashimi$9.00
2pc Scallop sashimi
- 2 Pc Tamago (Egg Omelette) Sashimi$6.00
2pc Tamago (egg omelette) sashimi
- 2 Pc Kani (Crab) Sashimi$6.00
2pc Kani (crab) Sashimi
- 2 Pc Botan Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi$15.00
2pc Botan Ebi (sweet shrimp) with head sashimi
Ramen
Hot Dishes
Sides
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
245 Paterson Avenue, East Rutherford, NJ 07073