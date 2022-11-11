Restaurant header imageView gallery

Samurai Sushi - Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

2215 Elliston Place

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Gyoza - Beef
Mr. Daniel Roll

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$6.50
Edamame Chili

Edamame Chili

$8.50
Gyoza - Beef

Gyoza - Beef

$8.50
Spring Roll - Veggie

Spring Roll - Veggie

$6.95
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.50

Avocado Bomb

$11.50

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.00
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.50
Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$3.95
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$8.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Side Sauce

Side Of Sushi Rice

$3.00

Agedashi tofu

$6.50

Nigiri (2pc) / Sashimi (3pc)

Tuna (maguro)

$7.50

White Tuna

$7.50

Yellowtail (hamachi)

$7.50

Salmon (sake)

$7.50

Smoked Salmon

$7.95

Eel (Unagi)

$8.50

Egg Omelette (tamago)

$4.95

Mackerel (saba)

$6.95

Squid (ika)

$7.50

Scallop

$8.50

Surf Clam (hokigai)

$7.50

Smelt Roe (masago)

$7.95

Salmon Roe (ikura)

$7.95

Flying Fish Roe (tobiko)

$8.00

Shrimp (ebi)

$6.95

Crabmeat (kani)

$5.95

Octopus (tako)

$7.50

Sweet Shrimp

$10.00

Baby Octopus

$8.50

Simple Rolls

Alaska Roll

$8.95

fresh salmon & avocado

California Roll

$6.95

crabmeat, avocado, cucumber

Crunchy Crab Roll

$7.50

shrimp, cucumber, tempura flakes

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$7.50

shrimp, cucumber, tempura flakes

Dynamite Roll

$6.95

spicy crabmeat & cucumber

Eel Roll

$8.50

eel & cucumber

Salmon Roll

$7.50

only salmon

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

spicy tuna, cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$9.50

smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, & cream cheese

Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

yellowtail, green onion, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Raw Fish Rolls

Alaska Roll

$8.95

fresh salmon & avocado

Jane Roll

$13.50

spicy crab, cucumber, covered with yellowtail, green onion, avocado & wasabi sauce

Mr. Daniel Roll

$13.95

spicy tuna, cucumber, covered with tuna, avocado, & spicy mayo

Ninza Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, covered with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado & spicy mayo

Poki Roll

$12.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, covered with seaweed salad

Salmon Roll

$7.50

only salmon

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

spicy tuna, cucumber

Tuna Maki

$7.50

tuna, seaweed outside

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

california roll with outside covered with tuna, salmon, white fish, & wasabi sauce

Wasabi Roll

$12.50

spicy crab, cucumber, covered with tuna, avocado, & wasabi sauce

Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

yellowtail, green onion, cucumber

Hand Rolls

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.50

tuna, green onion, cucumber

Big Daddy Hand Roll

$8.95

salmon, crab, eel, avocado, crunch

Raw & Cooked Rolls

Choo Choo Roll

$13.50

salmon, crab, cream cheese, covered with avocado, strawberry, nut & eel sauce

Happy Roll

$13.95

deep-fried shrimp, avocado covered w/ tuna, crunch, wasabi sauce & eel sauce

Hurricane Roll

$12.95

spicy crab, cucumber, covered with avocado, jalapeno & spicy tuna

Playboy Roll

$13.95

deep-fried shrimp, avocado covered w/ tuna, crunch, wasabi sauce & eel sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$13.95

Eel, cucumber covered with tuna, avocado & eel sauce

Samurai Roll

$13.95

salmon, crab, cream cheese, covered with avocado, & eel sauce

Tiger Roll

$14.95

deep-fried shrimp, spicy tuna covered with eel, avocado & spicy crabmeat

Tom & Jerry Roll

$13.95

deep-fried shrimp, avocado covered w/ tuna, crunch, wasabi sauce & eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$12.95

spicy tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, covered with avocado & spicy crabmeat

Sunshine Roll

$13.95

fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crab stick inside, tuna, salmon, white tuna on top, eel sauce

Music City Roll

$12.95

california roll with tuna and salmon on top

Oops Roll

$12.95

spicy white tuna, cucumber inside, tuna on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi sauce on top

Like Butter Roll

$13.50

torched salmon on top, spicy tuna and avocado inside, eel sauce, sriracha, japanese mayo, and bonito flakes on top

Naruto Roll (wrapped in cucumber, no rice w/ yuzu sauce)

Rainbow Naruto

$14.95

tuna, crabmeat, salmon, white fish & avocado

Tuna Naruto

$13.50

tuna & avocado

Salmon Naruto

$12.50

salmon & avocado

Crab Naruto

$11.95

crabmeat & avocado

Deep Fried Rolls

Crispy Roll (cut 5pc)

$11.95

salmon, spicy crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese & eel sauce

Mr. Kaiser Roll (cut 5pc)

$11.95

spicy crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese & spicy mayo

Sunday Morning Roll

$12.95

spicy tuna, cucumber, chili & eel sauce

Tempura Cali Roll

$12.95

crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Vandy Roll (cut 5pc)

$11.95

eel, crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce & wasabi

Calamari Roll

$12.50

Cooked Fish Rolls

Ace Roll

$14.50

spider roll covered with eel, avocado & eel sauce

California Roll

$6.95

crabmeat, avocado, cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

$12.50

fried shrimp, eel, cream cheese, covered with avocado & eel sauce

Crunchy Crab Roll

$7.50

shrimp, cucumber, tempura flakes

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$7.50

shrimp, cucumber, tempura flakes

Dragon Roll

$13.50

eel, cucumber, covered with avocado, & eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$6.95

spicy crabmeat & cucumber

Eel Roll

$8.50

eel & cucumber

Elliston Roll

$12.50

fried shrimp, eel, cream cheese, covered with avocado & eel sauce

Fried Shrimp Roll

$9.50

fried shrimp, crab, avocadi, cucumber, & eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$9.50

smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, & cream cheese

San Francisco Roll

$12.50

fried shrimp, eel, cream cheese, covered with avocado & eel sauce

Spider Roll

$11.95

fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo & eel sauce

T.J. Roll

$10.95

fried shrimp, crunchy covered with spicy crabmeat & eel sauce

Yum Yum Roll

$9.95

spicy crabmeat, cucumber, covered with crabmeat & spicy mayo

Oyster Roll

$11.95

Fried oyster and cream cheese inside, eel sauce on top

Calamari Roll

$10.50

fried calamari, avocado inside and spicy mayo on top (5pc roll)

Vegetable Rolls

Vegetable Roll

$11.50

japanese pickle, avocado, cucumber, covered with seaweed salad

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

cucumber, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

$5.95

avocado

Cilantro Lover Roll

$10.50

avocado, cucumber, cilantro & jalapeno

Fruits & Fish (soybean paper) Rolls

Crazy Monkey Roll

$17.95

tuna, salmon, white fish, crab, cucumber covered with eel, avocado & eel sauce

Dr. Bob Roll

$17.95

spicy crabmeat, spicy tuna, avocado covered with tuna & spicy scallops

Dr. Cori Roll

$16.95

salmon, shrimp, crab, avocado, cream cheese covered with tuna & eel sauce

Dr. Dave's Roll

$15.95

spicy crabmeat, tempura flakes, cucumber covered with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, chili & eel sauce

Dr. Larry Roll

$15.95

fried shrimp, spicy tuna covered with mango, avocado, salmon, wasabi sauce, eel sauce, & spicy mayo

Hawaiian Roll

$13.50

fried shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus covered with mango & eel sauce

Iron Miss Roll

$14.50

tuna, salmon, avocado, covered with strawberry, kiwi, mango, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce & eel sauce

Palm Beach Roll (Copy)

$13.50

fried shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus covered with mango & eel sauce

Sushi Burrito

$12.95

fried shrimp, spicy crabmeat, avocado, wasabi sauce & eel sauce

Yellowtail Lover Roll

$16.50

spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with yellowtail, avocado, sliced jalapeno, & ponzu sauce

Combinations

Special Combo

$24.95

7pc sushi & california roll

Regular Combo

$19.95

4pc sushi & tuna roll

Sashimi Combo

$26.95

chef's special 12pc sashimi

Chirashi

$28.95

chef's choice sashimi w/ sushi rice

Hot Food

Tonkatsu

$17.95

Tonkatsu + Udon

$17.95

Tempura Udong ( Soup)

$14.95

Soda + Tea

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Beer

BTL Sapporo 12oz

$6.00

CAN Sapporo 22oz

$10.00

Hippies & Cowboys

$5.00

CAN Bearded Iris IPA 16oz

$9.50

Koji Gold

$8.00

Muchacho

$5.00

Orion

$6.50

Southern Wit

$5.00

Tiny Bomb 16oz

$6.00

Shot & Beer

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy sushi restaurant on Elliston Place

Website

Location

2215 Elliston Place, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Elliston Soda Shop - Food Truck - 2105 Elliston Place
orange starNo Reviews
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Row Kitchen and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
110 Lyle Ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
orange star3.8 • 453
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
1907 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
300 20th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Two Boots Midtown Nashville
orange star4.2 • 1,769
1925 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston