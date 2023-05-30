A map showing the location of Rare Society RS - San ClementeView gallery

Rare Society RS - San Clemente

226 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, CA 92672

Wine BTB

White Bottle

Corkage

$30.00

LUCIEN SANCERRE

$85.00

CHAMBEYRON CONDRIEU

$128.00

DOMAINE D'HENRI CHABLIS

$122.00

STAGS LEAP AVETA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$90.00

CAKEBREAD CHARDONNAY

$92.00

ROCHIOLI CHARDONNAY

$123.00

ELENA WALCH PINOT GRIGIO

$62.00

ALBAMAR ALBARINO

$72.00

RAUL PEREZ GODELLO

$75.00

Red Bottle

ANDREW WILL CABERNET FRANC

$85.00

ARRIETA

$163.00

AUSTIN HOPE

$94.00

B. LEIGHTON PETIT VERDOT

$97.00

BOIS DE BOURSAN CDP

$125.00

BOOKER OUBLIE

$168.00

BUSSOLA AMARONE

$158.00

CHAMBEYRON COTE ROTIE

$132.00

CHATEAU DE PEZ ST-ESTEPHE

$130.00

CLOSE DE LUZ CARMENERE

$76.00

DAOU SOUL OF A LION

$315.00

DOMAINE LE SANG VACQUEYRAS

$88.00

DOMAINE SERENE PINOT NOIR

$195.00

DOMAINE TEMPIER

$157.00

DONNACHADH SYRAH

$125.00

DUMOL

$244.00

FRANCOIS & DENIS SANTENAY

$125.00

FRANCOIS LECLERC GEVREY CHAMBERTIN

$265.00

GIOVANNI ROSSO

$175.00

HEITZ LOT C-91

$190.00

K. VITNERS SYRAH

$92.00

L'AVENTURE OPTIMUS

$132.00

LARKMEAD

$178.00

LAS HORMIGAS MALBEC

$82.00

LISINI BRUNELLO

$138.00

MARGERUM M-5 RHONE BLEND

$72.00

MONTEPELOSO A QUO

$83.00

ODDERO BAROLO

$325.00

PALACIOS PRIORAT

$72.00

PALMAZ

$287.00

PAOLO BEA

$175.00

PATZ & HALL PINOT NOIR

$155.00

PRIDE MERLOT

$132.00

RACINE PINOT NOIR

$187.00

RAMEY

$155.00

RAUL PEREZ GUNDINAS

$95.00

REX HILL PINOT NOIR

$80.00

RIDGE ZINFANDEL

$94.00

ROBERT BIALE PETIT SYRAH

$112.00

SANDHI PINOT NOIR

$85.00

SPRING MOUNTAIN 10'

$328.00

TIGNANELLO

$285.00

TYRELLS VAT 8 SHIRAZ

$115.00

YOHAN LARDY BEAUJOLAIS

$68.00

HENDRY

$140.00

Bubbles

R.H. COUTIER ROSE

$152.00

PHILIPPONNAT BLANC DE NOIRS

$225.00

KRUG

$650.00

Rare List

BOND MATRIARCH 03'

$625.00

DOMINUS 06'

$785.00

ABREU LAS POSADAS 12'

$1,150.00

ALAIN VERSET CORNAS 10'

$315.00

CHATEAU DE BEAUCASTEL 00'

$1,225.00

CALON-SEGUR 95'

$775.00

CHATEAU MARGAUX 99'

$1,380.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$11.00
