San Vicente Resort

You’ll find the Par Lounge to be a modern sports bar with excellent food and special happy hours! It's the perfect spot for locals and visitors alike, whether you dine indoors or outside on the deck, both areas showcase expansive views of area mountains and the gorgeous golf course. Our dinner menu offers seasonal options to keep selections exciting. The menu choices feature a fresh, elevated approach, presenting California cuisine at its best. From refreshing salads to inventive burgers, our menus are designed to delight you. Weekend brunch offers a complimentary glass of champagne to accompany a wide variety of breakfast choices. Our regular breakfast menu items are available Tuesday through Friday. We offer a wide selection of beers, handcrafted cocktails and wines — including many from our local Ramona Valley wineries — to enhance your culinary experience.