San Fernando Coffee Inc.
1240 Truman San Fernando, CA 91340
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Local Owned Coffee Shop, Serving Great Coffee and Food With Fantastic Service
1240 Truman Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
