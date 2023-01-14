Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Francisco Bay Restaurant 5725 S. Pecos Road

5725 S. Pecos Road

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$14.99

1/2 DOZ Oysters

$18.99

DOZ Oysters

$34.99

Fried Calamari APP

$9.99

Fried Calamari FULL

$16.99

Fish N' Chips APP

$9.99

Fish N' Chips FULL

$16.99

Shrimp N' Chips APP

$9.99

Shrimp N' Chips FULL

$17.99

Mango Ceviche

$14.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Loaded Green Mussels

$13.99

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

$14.99

Thick chowder made from clams, potatoes, onions and bacon served with a sourdough bread bowl on the side

Seven Seas Soup

$19.99

Clams And Mussels Soup

$17.99

Cioppino

$27.99

Lobster Cream Soup

$16.99

Buttery Lobster Bisque in a sourdough bread bowl (served on the side)

House Salad FULL

$9.99

Spring Mix with Carrots, Cucumber and Tomatoes with our house Italian Dressing

Louie Salad

$15.99

your choice of Crab or Shrimp with Lettuce, Cucumber, Hard Boiled eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, and Avocado

Chicken Caesar Salad FULL

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing (Contains Anchoives)

Cup Of Lobster Cream Soup

$7.99

Cup Of Clam Chowder

$7.99

Sandwiches

Classic Club Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Pastas & Pizzas

Seven Seas Pasta

$18.99

Homemade Pasta with Crab Meat, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, and Calamari

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Pasta made from scratch with your choice of crab meat, shrimp, chicken or salmon

Cajun Alfredo

$19.99

Crab Meat, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, and Calamari with our Homemade Pasta, Cajun seasoning, and Smoked Sausage

Vegetarian Pasta

$15.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Seven Seas Pizza

$19.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Just 4 Kids

Cheeseburger KIDS

$10.99

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

On The Grill

Pier 12 Seafood Plate

$44.99

Sauteed Fish, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Octopus, and Crab Served with Sliced Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Garlic Butter House Bread

Seven Seas Fried Rice

$19.99

Crab and Shrimp Roll

$17.99

Crab and Shrimp mixed with our Secret Sauce stuffed into our House Bread with Coleslaw and a side of fries

Star Jumbo Shrimp

$25.99

5 Jumbo Shrimp with Lemon served on a bed of Mashed Potatoes

Lobster Tail

$24.99

Grilled Octopus

$19.99

Fish Fillet

$18.99

Your choice of Grilled Salmon or Grilled Mahi-Mahi served with two sides of any choice

Stuffed Lobster Tail

$29.99

Stuffed Salmon

$26.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$25.99

Garlic Crab HALF

$26.99

Half Dungeness Crab Legs cooked in Garlic Butter, Paprika, Lemon, and Parsley with Potatoes

Garlic Crab WHOLE

$49.99

Whole Dungeness Crab cooked in Garlic Butter, Paprika, Lemon, and Parsley with Potatoes

Ny Strip Steak

$28.99

Grill Thrill Burger

$17.99

Sides

Grilled Aspargus

$3.99

House Salad SIDE

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Roasted Vegetables

$3.99

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$5.99

Banana Al Disaranno

$5.99

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Karaoke Night

6 beer bucket

$23.99

2 for 1 Maragarita

$11.99

2 for 1 Shots

Drinks

Regular Water

Fresh Juice

$5.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Tea

$3.99

Breakfast Shake

$7.99

Smoothie

$5.99

Club Soda

$4.99

S.Pellegrino Mineral Water

$4.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Bud Weiser

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Dos Equis Amber

$6.50

Dos Equis Lager

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Liquor

Absolut vodka shot

$5.99

Azul Agave Shot

$18.99

Bacardi Rum Shot

$5.99

Baileys shot

$5.99

Buchanans Scotch shot

$8.99

Buendia Tequila Shot

$7.99

Chivas Regal shot

$7.99

Courvoisier cogniac shot

$6.99

Crown Royal Shot

$8.99

Disaronno Shot

$6.99

Dos Artes Shot

$19.99

Grand Marnier

$6.99

Grey Goose Vodka shot

$6.99

Hornitos shot

$5.99

Ignite Vodka shot

$5.50

J&B scotch shot

$5.50

Jack Daniels Black shot

$6.50

Jack Daniels Ten. Fire shot

$6.50

jagermeister shot

$5.99

Johnnie Walker Black shot

$8.99

Johnnie Walker Red shot

$7.99

Jose Cuervo

$5.99

Kahula Coffee shot

$5.99

Ketel one vodka

$5.99

Malibu Coconut shot

$6.50

presidente brand shot

$5.99

Sin Vodka Shot

$6.99

Skyy vodka shot

$5.99

Smirnoff Vodka shot

$4.99

Stolichnaya vodka shot

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Tavern Keep Shot

$3.99

Patron shot

$9.99

Wine

Apothic Cab. Sauvignon

$5.99

Apothic Red

$4.99

Rediculous Red Blend

$9.99

Hybrid Chardonay

$9.99

Hybrid Pinot Grigio

$9.99

Hybrid Sauvignon Blanc

$9.99

Fam. Reserve Cab. Sauvignon

$20.99

Apothic BOTTLE

$31.99

Hybrid BOTTLE

$35.99

Fam. Res. BOTTLE

$79.99

Sangria glass

$4.99

Mascato glass

$4.99

Mixed Drinks/Cocktails

Beach Waves Cocktail

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$9.99

Bottomless Margarita

$27.99

Cape Codder

$10.99

Corona Margarita

$14.99

Cosmopolitan

$10.99

Daiquiri

$16.99

Gimlet

$11.99

Gin & Tonic

$9.99

Jack and Coke

$11.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.99

Margarita

$11.99

Martini

$11.99

Michelada

$9.99

Mimosa

$18.99

Mojito

$11.99

Old Fashioned

$11.99

Pina Colada

$15.99

Pineapple Daiquiri

$17.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$17.99

Virgin Margarita

$6.99

Virgin Michelada (Sparkling Water)

$5.99

Vodka Tonic

$9.99

Whiskey Sour

$11.99

cosmo

$11.99

tequila sunrise

$11.99

Manhattan

$9.99

Appetizers

1/2 DOZ Wild Caught Fresh Oysters

$22.49

Half a dozen of the days freshly chosen oysters

DOZ Wild Caught Fresh Oysters

$42.49

Loaded Green Mussels

$16.24

6 Loaded Green Mussels with our Homemade Alfredo Mix and Mozzarella Cheese on a bed of Mashed Potatoes

Mango Ceviche

$18.74

Mahi-Mahi ccoked in Lime Juice with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Cilantro, Bell Peppers, Mango and Habanero

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.74

Shrimp cooked in Lime juice with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Cilantro, and Habanero

Fried Calamari APPETIZER

$11.99

Half Order of our Fried Calamari and Fries

Fried Calamari FULL

$18.99

8 Calamari Rings and a side of fries

Fish N' Chips APPETIZER

$11.99

2 Crispy Breaded Fish with a half order of fries

Fish N' Chips FULL

$18.99

4 Crispy Breaded Fish with a order of fries

Shrimp N' Chips APPETIZER

$12.99

2 Breaded Jumbo Shrimp with a side of fries

Shrimp N' Chips FULL

$19.99

4 Breaded Jumbo Shrimp with a side of fries

Chicken Wings

$14.99

6 Chicken wings with your choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ with a side of fries

Crab Cakes

$18.50

3 Crab Cakes with Red Cabbage and tartar sauce

Sandwiches

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$16.24

A grilled tuna fillet with a coleslaw mix and Bacon stuffed into your choice of White, Wheat, or Sourdough bread served with a side of fries

Classic Club Sandwich

$16.24

Turkey, Black forest ham, Bacon, Gouda Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado Mayo Mix stuffed into your choice of White, Wheat, Or Sourdough Bread served with a side of fries

Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

House Bread with Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Gouda Cheese, Tomatoes, and Lettuce with a side of fries

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

Eggs, Ham, Avocado, and Gouda Cheese on our House Bread served with a side of fries

Pastas & Pizzas

Seven Seas Pasta

$23.74

Homemade Pasta with Crab Meat, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, and Calamari

Fettuccine Alfredo

$23.74

Pasta made from scratch with your choice of crab meat, shrimp, chicken or salmon

Cajun Alfredo

$24.99

Crab Meat, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, and Calamari with our Homemade Pasta, Cajun seasoning, and Smoked Sausage

Seven Seas Pizza

$23.74

Pizza made from scratch topped with Crab Meat, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Mahi-Mahi, Salmon, and Scallops with Tomatoes, Onions, and Bell Peppers

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99

Vegetarian Pasta

$18.50

Gluten Free Spaghetti with Carrots, Zuchinni, Bell Pepper, and Asparagus

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Pizza made from scratch with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Meatballs

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

$18.74

Thick chowder made from clams, potatoes, onions and bacon served with a sourdough bread bowl on the side

Lobster Cream Soup

$21.24

Buttery Lobster Bisque in a sourdough bread bowl (served on the side)

Clams & Mussels Soup

$21.24

Clams and Mussels in a Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce served with bread on the side

Cioppino

$33.74

Crab Legs, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, Mahi-Mahi, and Calamari in a Seafood stew made with Onions, Tomatoes, and White wine topped with Parsley

House Salad FULL

$12.49

Spring Mix with Carrots, Cucumber and Tomatoes with our house Italian Dressing

Louie Salad

$19.99

your choice of Crab or Shrimp with Lettuce, Cucumber, Hard Boiled eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, and Avocado

Chicken Caesar Salad FULL

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing (Contains Anchoives)

Cup Of Lobster Cream Soup

$9.99

Cup Of Clam Chowder

$9.99

Seven Seas Soup

$23.99

Crab Legs, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, Mahi-Mahi, Calamari, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Cilantro mixed into our house seafood broth

On The Grill

Pier 12 Seafood Plate

$56.24

Sauteed Fish, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Octopus, and Crab Served with Sliced Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Garlic Butter House Bread

Seven Seas Fried Rice

$23.99

Crab Meat, Octopus, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Shrimp, Mahi-Mahi, and Calamari sauteed with Jasmine Rice

Crab and Shrimp Roll

$22.49

Crab and Shrimp mixed with our Secret Sauce stuffed into our House Bread with Coleslaw and a side of fries

Star Jumbo Shrimp

$32.49

5 Jumbo Shrimp with Lemon served on a bed of Mashed Potatoes

Lobster Tail

$27.49

Lobster Tail cooked with Garlic Butter, Lemon, and Paprika served with two sides of any choice

Grilled Octopus

$22.49

Octopus Grilled in Garlic Butter served with two sides of any choice

Fish Fillet

$23.74

Your choice of Grilled Salmon or Grilled Mahi-Mahi served with two sides of any choice

Stuffed Lobster Tail

$34.99

Lobster Tail cooked with Garlic Butter and stuffed with our Crab Mix and your choice of two sides

Stuffed Salmon

$30.99

Salmon stuffed with our crab mix with your choice of two sides

Stuffed Shrimp

$29.99

Four Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with our Crab mix on a bed of Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Crab HALF

$33.74

Half Dungeness Crab Legs cooked in Garlic Butter, Paprika, Lemon, and Parsley with Potatoes

Garlic Crab WHOLE

$62.49

Whole Dungeness Crab cooked in Garlic Butter, Paprika, Lemon, and Parsley with Potatoes

New York Strip

$32.99

14 oz. Steak served with two sides of any choice

Grill Thrill Burger

$21.24

A Quarter Lb. Patty with American Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions served with a side of fries

Just 4 Kids

Cheeseburger KIDS

$12.99

Beef Patty with Lettuce, Cheese, and Tomatoes served with a side of fries

Chicken Fingers KIDS

$12.99

3 Chicken Fingers served with a side of fries

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

6-8" Pizza either Cheese or Pepperoni

Sides

Grilled Aspargus

$4.99

House Salad SIDE

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Roasted Vegetables

$4.99

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.88

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Mousse

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Drinks

Regular Water

Lemonade

$4.99

Coca-Cola

$3.13

Diet Coke

$3.13

Sprite

$3.13

Root Beer

$3.13

Dr. Pepper

$3.13

Tea

$4.99

Smoothie or Milshake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

San Francisco style seafood pasta and cioppino clam chowder soup.

Location

5725 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120

Directions

Gallery
San Francisco Bay Restaurant image
San Francisco Bay Restaurant image
San Francisco Bay Restaurant image

