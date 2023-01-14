San Francisco Bay Restaurant 5725 S. Pecos Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
San Francisco style seafood pasta and cioppino clam chowder soup.
Location
5725 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120
Gallery
