San Francisco Deli 2395 Athens Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2395 Athens Ave

Redding, CA 96001

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey
Hot Pastrami
B.L.T

Deli Sandwiches Online

Hot Pastrami

$14.99

Baked Ham

$11.99

Corned Beef

$12.25

Roast Beef

$12.25

Salami

$12.25

Cappicola

$11.99

Turkey

$11.99

Meatloaf

$10.25

Mortadella

$10.25

Liverwurst

$9.99

Egg Salad

$10.25

Tuna Salad

$10.25

Cheese

$7.50

Specialty Sandwiches Online

SFD Ruben

$13.99

Classic Ruben

$13.99

French Dip

$12.99

Dutch Dip

$10.99

Hoagy

$12.99

Mama Mia

$12.99

North Beach

$12.99

Vegetarian

$10.25

B.L.T

$10.25

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.50

Kids Sandwich Online

Kids Ham Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Mortadella Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Roast Beef Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Salami Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.50

Kids Peanut Butter and Honey

$4.50

Salads Online

Chef's Salad

$11.25

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Tuna Salad

$11.25

Green Salad

$5.99+

Tri-Color Pasta Salad

$2.99+

Antipasta Salad

$4.99+

Coleslaw

$2.99+

3 Bean Salad

$2.99+

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Dill Potato Salad

$2.99+Out of stock

Jalapena Potato Salad

$2.99+

Macaroni Salad

$2.99+

Summer Salad

$2.99+

Side Dressings and Side Bread

Cold Plate

$9.49

Soups Online

Ask or Call About Our Soup of The Day!

$4.25+

Clam Chowder (Available on Fridays)

$5.59+

Sides Online

Artichoke Hearts

$2.99+

Black Olives

$2.99+

Green Olives

$2.99+

Peperoncini

$1.99+

Deviled Egg

$0.99

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.99

Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.49

Frisco Bob

$4.25

Sourdough Roll

$2.00

Sourdough Loaf

$3.75

Chips Online

Baked Lays BBQ

$1.25

Baked Ruffles Sour & Cheddar

$1.25

Cheetos

$1.25

Dirty Chips

$1.49

Lays BBQ

$1.25

Lays Classic

$1.25

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$1.25

Miss Vickie's BBQ

$1.25

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

$1.25

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.25

Sunchips French Onion

$1.25Out of stock

Sunchips Garden Salsa

$1.25Out of stock

Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

$1.25Out of stock

Sunchips Original

$1.25Out of stock

Desserts Online

Cookies - Chocolate Chip

$0.69

Cookies - White Chocolate Macadamia

$0.69

Brownies - Fudge

$0.95

Bottle Drinks

Powerade Orange

$1.89

Powerade Lemon Lime

$1.89

Powerade Fruit Punch

$1.89

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$1.89

Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade

$1.99

Calypso Original Lemonade

$1.99

Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade

$1.99

Calypso Strawberry Limeade

$1.99

Calypso Sweet Cherry Limeade

$1.99

Cherry Pepsi

$1.89

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$1.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Pepsi

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Dairigold Chocolate Milk

$0.99

Dairigold 2% Milk

$0.99

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.99

Crystal Geyser 16.9 oz

$1.39

Core Water

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.49

Diet Red Bull

$2.49

Henry Weinhards Black Cherry

$1.89

Henry Weinhards Cream Soda

$1.89

Henry Weinhards Orange Cream

$1.89

Henry Weinhards Root Beer

$1.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2395 Athens Ave, Redding, CA 96001

Directions

Gallery
San Francisco Deli image
San Francisco Deli image
San Francisco Deli image

