Appetizers
Baked Clams Oreganata
A dozen little neck clams, topped with homemade oreganata bread crumbs
Buffalo Wings (12)
Hot, Sweet, Italian, BBQ, Crispy or Thai Chili
Capellini Cakes (1)
Capellini Cakes (2)
Angle hair pasta, ricotta cheese, peas & parmigiano reggiano fried to perfection
Chicken Fingers
Tender strips of chicken breast
(1)Chicken Parmesan Eggroll
Chicken Parmesan Eggrolls (2)
2 Hand rolled shredded chicken, fresh plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Fried fresh calamari with spicy plum tomato sauce. Spicy or mild
Stuffed Mushrooms
6 of Our delicious three cheese ravioli fried to perfection
Clams Posillipo
Our Brooklyn bread smothered in melted mozzarella, garlic & butter
Meatballs with Ricotta
3 of our delicious homemade meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with ricotta
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella sticks
Pepperoni Chips
12 Crisp little bites of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Rice Balls (1)
Rice Balls (3)
Arborio rice mixed with ground beef, cheese & peas, then fried
Potato Croquette
Stuffed Artichoke
Fried Ravioli
Baked Dishes
Baked Penne
Baked Ravioli
Baked Stuffed Shells
Homemade Manicotti
Fresh ricotta, fresh mozzarella & fresh Italian parsley in a homemade crepe
Homemade Lasagna
Fresh ricotta, ground beef, fresh mozzarella & San Marzano tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiano
Thinly sliced egg battered eggplant, homemade marinara and fresh mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Parmigiano
Pan fried chicken cutlet topped with San Marzano tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Chicken Marsala
Chicken cutlet sautéed with wild mushrooms in a marsala demi-glace
Chicken Francese
Chicken cutlet sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken cutlet over a bed of mixed grilled vegetables
Chicken San Giacomo
Chicken cutlet with caramelized pears, brandy demi-glace with gorgonzola cream sauce
Chicken Sorrentino
Chicken cutlet topped with Parma prosciutto, battered eggplant, fresh mozzarella, in a madeira wine sauce with a touch of tomato sauce
Chicken Milanese
Panko-breaded, thinly sliced chicken cutlet, pan fried & topped with baby mixed greens, red onion, chopped fresh tomato and pearlini mozzarella
Chicken Scarpariello
Tender Chicken braised with sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, mushroom in a brown sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
Dessert
Family Meal Deal
Fish Entrees
Shrimp Parmigiano
Panko breaded jumbo shrimp topped with fresh tomato sauce & melted fresh mozzarella
Shrimp Francese
Egg battered jumbo shrimp, finished in a lemon butter white wine sauce with Roman style artichokes & chopped tomatoes
Grilled Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe
Grilled jumbo shrimp over a bed of sautéed chopped broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans, roasted garlic & fresh rosemary
Red Snapper Francese
Red snapper sautéed in a butter lemon white wine sauce, topped with sliced tomatoes & artichoke hearts
Red Snapper Oreganata
Broiled filet of red snapper topped with oreganata bread crumbs
Hot Heros
Chicken Parmigiano Hero
Breaded chicken cutlet, San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella on hero bread
Veal Parmigiano Hero
Breaded veal cutlet, San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella on hero bread
Meatball Parmigiano Hero
Homemade meatball, simmered Sunday sauce & melted mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiano Hero
Battered eggplant layered with San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
Shrimp Parmigiano Hero
Breaded jumbo shrimp, San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
Sausage & Peppers Hero
Sausage and peppers, San Marzano tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Hero
Grilled chicken cutlet, fire roasted red peppers, fresh basil & melted mozzarella on toasted garlic bread
Potato, Egg And Onion Hero
Panini
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini
Parma prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, vine ripe tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil
Prosciutto & Pear Panini
Smoked prosciutto, sliced pears, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil, goat cheese & wild flower honey
Grilled Vegetable Panini
Grilled vegetables with fresh mozzarella & a sun-dried tomato spread
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, fire roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella
CYO Panini
Pasta Entrees
Alfredo
Creamy parmigian sauce
Alla Vodka
Shallot, Parma prosciutto, vodka flambé, San Marzano tomatoes, basil & a touch of cream
Bolognese
A delicious blend of beef and pork gently braised with carrots, celery, onions, San Marzano tomatoes & fresh herbs
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
With garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Carbonara
Filleto di Pomodoro
Prosciutto, onions, fresh basil & San Marzano tomato sauce
Marinara
Sautéed garlic, Italian parsley, grated Reggiano Parmigiano, & San Marzano tomato sauce
Pasta & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, our pork and beef mixture, simmered in Sunday sauce
Pesto
Roasted pignoli nuts, basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Reggiano Parmigiano
White Clam
Little neck clams sautéed with garlic, basil, Italian parsley, white wine & finished with extra virgin olive oil
Zuppa di Pesce
Clams, shrimp, calamari, scungelli, mussels, in a tomato basil broth
Primavera
Garlic & Oil
Butter
Rustica
Risotto
Sides
Meatballs - Side
Hand-crafted blend of beef, pork and fresh herbs, hand rolled & simmered in a Sunday style sauce
Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed broccoli rabe with garlic & oil
Escarole and Beans
Sautéed escarole in extra virgin olive oil & garlic with white cannellini beans
French Fries
Grilled Chicken - Side
Marinated grilled chicken breast
Roasted Potatoes
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed spinach in extra virgin olive oil & garlic
Slices
Soup & Salads
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with seasoned homemade croutons & shaved Reggiano parmigiana
Insalata Arlecchino
Mixed greens, caramelized pecans, Gorgonzola, sun dried cranberries & caramelized pears with a raspberry vinaigrette
Classic Greek Salad
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, onion & pearlini mozzarella with a balsamic dressing
Garden Salad
Pasta Fagioli
Stracciatella
Chicken broth with spinach and egg
Tuscan Bean Soup
Soup of the Day
Specialty Neapolitan Pizza
Alla Vodka
Balsamic Chicken
Panko breaded chicken cutlets, fire roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze 12
BBQ Chicken
Smoked mozzarella, red onions & sweet BBQ sauce 12” $14.95 18” $24.95
Bianca e Verde
Fresh mozzarella, fresh ricotta, baby spinach, mushrooms, garlic, extra virgin olive oil & Pecorino Romano 12” $14.95 or 8” $24.95
Bolognese
Shredded mozzarella, ground beef, fresh ricotta, San Marzano tomato sauce& Pecorino Romano 12” $14.95 18” 24.95
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Sautéed broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage atop our Neapolitan pizza 12” $14.95 18” $24.95
Buffalo Chicken
Tender chunks of chicken smothered in our own spicy buffalo sauce with mozzarella 12” $14.95 18” $24.95
Eggplant Florentine
Eggplant rolled with spinach, seasoned ricotta & baked on Neapolitan pizza 12” $14.95 18” $24.95
Mushroom
Fresh mozzarella, sliced portobello, button mushrooms, diced Roma tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, sea salt & Parmigiano Reggiano 12” $14.95 18” $24.95
General Tso Chicken
Asian style sauce, topped with chicken breast, sesame seeds & scallions 12” $14.95 18” $24.95
Regina Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella & fresh basil
Thai Chili Chicken
Sweet and spicy with fresh chilis, topped with chicken breast, scallions & sesame seeds 12” $14.95 18” $24.95
White
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Crumbled Sausage & Pesto
Specialty Pan Pizza
Alla Vodka
Bolognese
Crostino
Fully cooked thin crust topped with sliced fresh mozzarella, diced marinated tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil & Reggiano Parmagiano. Served cold on a warm crust.
Grandma
Crispy thin crust topped with homemade fresh mozzarella, San Marzano plum tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, garnished with fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil
Grandpa’s Sfingione
Same as our Nonna’s pizza, but topped with sweet balsamic caramelized onions & seasoned homemade
Marinara
Thick crust, topped with our homemade San Marzano tomato sauced & garnished with Pecorino Romano & fresh basil
Upside Down Sicilian
Thick Sicilian crust, fresh mozzarella, topped with homemade tomato sauce
Stromboli
Chicken & Broccoli Roll
Chicken Parmigiano Roll
Eggplant Parmigiano Roll
Sausage, Peppers & Onion Roll
Meat Lovers Roll
1 Garlic Knot
6 Garlic Knots
12 Garlic Knots
Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & Romano with a side of marinara
Vegetable Roll
Pinwheel - spinach
Pinwheel - Pepperoni
Pinwheel - sausage
Italian Meat Stromboli
Veal Entrees
Veal Parmigiano
Thinly sliced, panko breaded veal cutlet, pan fried and topped with fresh tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
Veal Sorrentino
Thinly pounded scaloppini of veal, beautifully topped with eggplant, Parma prosciutto & imported Fontina cheese, in a Madeira wine sauce
Veal Marsala
Scaloppini of veal sautéed with mushrooms, shallots & marsala wine sauce
Veal Francese
Scaloppini of veal sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce, with Roman style artichokes, chopped tomato & fresh basil
Veal Milanese
Panko breaded scaloppini of veal pan fried and topped with mixed greens, red onion, tomato & pearlini mozzarella
