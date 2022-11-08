San Giacomo Trattoria imageView gallery

San Giacomo

21 Reviews

$$

91 Broadway

Greenlawn, NY 11740

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Clams Oreganata

$13.25

A dozen little neck clams, topped with homemade oreganata bread crumbs

Buffalo Wings (12)

$13.25

Hot, Sweet, Italian, BBQ, Crispy or Thai Chili

Capellini Cakes (1)

$4.50

Capellini Cakes (2)

$8.75

Angle hair pasta, ricotta cheese, peas & parmigiano reggiano fried to perfection

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Tender strips of chicken breast

(1)Chicken Parmesan Eggroll

$3.85

Chicken Parmesan Eggrolls (2)

$7.65

2 Hand rolled shredded chicken, fresh plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$13.25

Fried fresh calamari with spicy plum tomato sauce. Spicy or mild

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

6 of Our delicious three cheese ravioli fried to perfection

Clams Posillipo

$13.25

Our Brooklyn bread smothered in melted mozzarella, garlic & butter

Meatballs with Ricotta

$10.95

3 of our delicious homemade meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with ricotta

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.35

Fried mozzarella sticks

Pepperoni Chips

$6.55

12 Crisp little bites of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Rice Balls (1)

$2.75

Rice Balls (3)

$7.65

Arborio rice mixed with ground beef, cheese & peas, then fried

Potato Croquette

$8.75

Stuffed Artichoke

$10.95

Fried Ravioli

$14.25

Baked Dishes

Baked Penne

$16.45

Baked Ravioli

$16.45

Baked Stuffed Shells

$16.45

Homemade Manicotti

$16.45

Fresh ricotta, fresh mozzarella & fresh Italian parsley in a homemade crepe

Homemade Lasagna

$16.45

Fresh ricotta, ground beef, fresh mozzarella & San Marzano tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiano

$16.45

Thinly sliced egg battered eggplant, homemade marinara and fresh mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.45

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Parmigiano

$19.75

Pan fried chicken cutlet topped with San Marzano tomato sauce &amp; fresh mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$19.75

Chicken cutlet sautéed with wild mushrooms in a marsala demi-glace

Chicken Francese

$20.85

Chicken cutlet sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Grilled Chicken

$20.85

Grilled chicken cutlet over a bed of mixed grilled vegetables

Chicken San Giacomo

$20.85

Chicken cutlet with caramelized pears, brandy demi-glace with gorgonzola cream sauce

Chicken Sorrentino

$20.85

Chicken cutlet topped with Parma prosciutto, battered eggplant, fresh mozzarella, in a madeira wine sauce with a touch of tomato sauce

Chicken Milanese

$19.75

Panko-breaded, thinly sliced chicken cutlet, pan fried & topped with baby mixed greens, red onion, chopped fresh tomato and pearlini mozzarella

Chicken Scarpariello

$20.85

Tender Chicken braised with sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, mushroom in a brown sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.45

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.95

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.50

New York Cheesecake

$6.50

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

1 Dozen Zeppolis

$9.75

Family Meal Deal

$43.95 Family Meal Deal

$43.95

Fish Entrees

Shrimp Parmigiano

$21.95

Panko breaded jumbo shrimp topped with fresh tomato sauce & melted fresh mozzarella

Shrimp Francese

$21.95

Egg battered jumbo shrimp, finished in a lemon butter white wine sauce with Roman style artichokes & chopped tomatoes

Grilled Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe

$21.95

Grilled jumbo shrimp over a bed of sautéed chopped broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans, roasted garlic & fresh rosemary

Red Snapper Francese

$24.25

Red snapper sautéed in a butter lemon white wine sauce, topped with sliced tomatoes & artichoke hearts

Red Snapper Oreganata

$24.25

Broiled filet of red snapper topped with oreganata bread crumbs

Gourmet Pizza

Cauliflower

$12.00

Gluten Free

$12.00

Neapolitan

$12.00+

Sicilian

$18.65

Hot Heros

Chicken Parmigiano Hero

$10.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella on hero bread

Veal Parmigiano Hero

$12.00

Breaded veal cutlet, San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella on hero bread

Meatball Parmigiano Hero

$9.85

Homemade meatball, simmered Sunday sauce & melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiano Hero

$9.85

Battered eggplant layered with San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Shrimp Parmigiano Hero

$13.25

Breaded jumbo shrimp, San Marzano tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$9.85

Sausage and peppers, San Marzano tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Hero

$10.95

Grilled chicken cutlet, fire roasted red peppers, fresh basil & melted mozzarella on toasted garlic bread

Potato, Egg And Onion Hero

$9.85

Panini

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini

$10.95

Parma prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, vine ripe tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto & Pear Panini

$10.95

Smoked prosciutto, sliced pears, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil, goat cheese & wild flower honey

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$9.85

Grilled vegetables with fresh mozzarella & a sun-dried tomato spread

Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.95

Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, fire roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella

CYO Panini

$9.85

Pasta Entrees

Alfredo

$15.35

Creamy parmigian sauce

Alla Vodka

$17.55

Shallot, Parma prosciutto, vodka flambé, San Marzano tomatoes, basil &amp; a touch of cream

Bolognese

$17.55

A delicious blend of beef and pork gently braised with carrots, celery, onions, San Marzano tomatoes & fresh herbs

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$17.55

With garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Carbonara

$17.55

Filleto di Pomodoro

$17.55

Prosciutto, onions, fresh basil & San Marzano tomato sauce

Marinara

$15.35

Sautéed garlic, Italian parsley, grated Reggiano Parmigiano, &amp; San Marzano tomato sauce

Pasta & Meatballs

$18.65

Homemade meatballs, our pork and beef mixture, simmered in Sunday sauce

Pesto

$15.35

Roasted pignoli nuts, basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Reggiano Parmigiano

White Clam

$19.75

Little neck clams sautéed with garlic, basil, Italian parsley, white wine & finished with extra virgin olive oil

Zuppa di Pesce

$25.25

Clams, shrimp, calamari, scungelli, mussels, in a tomato basil broth

Primavera

$17.55

Garlic & Oil

$5.95+

Butter

$5.95+

Rustica

$20.85

Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$17.55

Wild mushrooms, peas, Reggiano Parmigiano & truffle essence

Vegetable Risotto

$16.45

Mixed grilled vegetables

Seafood Risotto

$27.45

Clams, shrimp, crab meat & calamari

Sides

Meatballs - Side

$10.95

Hand-crafted blend of beef, pork and fresh herbs, hand rolled & simmered in a Sunday style sauce

Broccoli Rabe

$8.75

Sautéed broccoli rabe with garlic & oil

Escarole and Beans

$8.75

Sautéed escarole in extra virgin olive oil & garlic with white cannellini beans

French Fries

$5.45

Grilled Chicken - Side

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast

Roasted Potatoes

$8.75

Sautéed Spinach

$7.65

Sautéed spinach in extra virgin olive oil & garlic

Slices

Regular Slice

$2.85

Regular Slice with Topping

$3.35

Specialty Slice

$4.75

Square Slice

$3.65

Square Slice with Toppings

$4.15

Stuffed Pizza

$6.95

Lunch Special

$6.50

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.65+

Classic Caesar salad with seasoned homemade croutons & shaved Reggiano parmigiana

Insalata Arlecchino

$8.75+

Mixed greens, caramelized pecans, Gorgonzola, sun dried cranberries &amp; caramelized pears with a raspberry vinaigrette

Classic Greek Salad

$8.75+

House Salad

$7.65+

Mixed greens with tomato, onion & pearlini mozzarella with a balsamic dressing

Garden Salad

$7.65+

Pasta Fagioli

$6.95

Stracciatella

$6.95

Chicken broth with spinach and egg

Tuscan Bean Soup

$6.95

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Specialty Neapolitan Pizza

Alla Vodka

$16.45+

Balsamic Chicken

$16.45+

Panko breaded chicken cutlets, fire roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil &amp; balsamic glaze 12

BBQ Chicken

$16.45+

Smoked mozzarella, red onions & sweet BBQ sauce 12” $14.95 18” $24.95

Bianca e Verde

$16.45+

Fresh mozzarella, fresh ricotta, baby spinach, mushrooms, garlic, extra virgin olive oil &amp; Pecorino Romano 12” $14.95 or 8” $24.95

Bolognese

$16.45+

Shredded mozzarella, ground beef, fresh ricotta, San Marzano tomato sauce& Pecorino Romano 12” $14.95 18” 24.95

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$16.45+

Sautéed broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage atop our Neapolitan pizza 12” $14.95 18” $24.95

Buffalo Chicken

$16.45+

Tender chunks of chicken smothered in our own spicy buffalo sauce with mozzarella 12” $14.95 18” $24.95

Eggplant Florentine

$16.45+

Eggplant rolled with spinach, seasoned ricotta &amp; baked on Neapolitan pizza 12” $14.95 18” $24.95

Mushroom

$16.45+

Fresh mozzarella, sliced portobello, button mushrooms, diced Roma tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, sea salt & Parmigiano Reggiano 12” $14.95 18” $24.95

General Tso Chicken

$16.45+

Asian style sauce, topped with chicken breast, sesame seeds &amp; scallions 12” $14.95 18” $24.95

Regina Margherita

$16.45+

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella &amp; fresh basil

Thai Chili Chicken

$16.45+

Sweet and spicy with fresh chilis, topped with chicken breast, scallions & sesame seeds 12” $14.95 18” $24.95

White

$16.45+

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.45+

Greek Salad

$16.45+

Crumbled Sausage & Pesto

$16.45+

Specialty Pan Pizza

Alla Vodka

$27.95

Bolognese

$27.95

Crostino

$22.95

Fully cooked thin crust topped with sliced fresh mozzarella, diced marinated tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil &amp; Reggiano Parmagiano. Served cold on a warm crust.

Grandma

$18.95

Crispy thin crust topped with homemade fresh mozzarella, San Marzano plum tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, garnished with fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil

Grandpa’s Sfingione

$20.95

Same as our Nonna’s pizza, but topped with sweet balsamic caramelized onions & seasoned homemade

Marinara

$20.95

Thick crust, topped with our homemade San Marzano tomato sauced & garnished with Pecorino Romano & fresh basil

Upside Down Sicilian

$22.95

Thick Sicilian crust, fresh mozzarella, topped with homemade tomato sauce

Stromboli

Chicken & Broccoli Roll

$8.75

Chicken Parmigiano Roll

$8.75

Eggplant Parmigiano Roll

$8.75

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Roll

$8.75

Meat Lovers Roll

$8.75

1 Garlic Knot

$0.75

6 Garlic Knots

$3.50

12 Garlic Knots

$7.00

Cheese Calzone

$7.65

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & Romano with a side of marinara

Vegetable Roll

$8.75

Pinwheel - spinach

$4.25

Pinwheel - Pepperoni

$4.25

Pinwheel - sausage

$4.25

Italian Meat Stromboli

$7.95

Veal Entrees

Veal Parmigiano

$21.95

Thinly sliced, panko breaded veal cutlet, pan fried and topped with fresh tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Veal Sorrentino

$21.95

Thinly pounded scaloppini of veal, beautifully topped with eggplant, Parma prosciutto & imported Fontina cheese, in a Madeira wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$21.95

Scaloppini of veal sautéed with mushrooms, shallots & marsala wine sauce

Veal Francese

$21.95

Scaloppini of veal sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce, with Roman style artichokes, chopped tomato & fresh basil

Veal Milanese

$21.95

Panko breaded scaloppini of veal pan fried and topped with mixed greens, red onion, tomato & pearlini mozzarella

Eggplant Entree

Eggplant Parmigiano Entree

$17.55

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$18.65

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

Pellegrino - Can

$2.25

Powerade

$2.75

Water

$2.15+

Juice

$2.50

Bottled Soda 20 Oz

$2.25

Dunkin Coffee

$3.45

Honest Tea

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Peace Tea

$2.25

Monster 12oz

$2.50

Salad

Arugula - SPECIAL

$15.97

Soup

Chicken Noodle - SPECIAL

$6.97

Escarole - SPECIAL

$6.97

Appetizer

Calamari - SPECIAL

$13.97

Fig Pie - SPECIAL

$14.97

Eggplant Tower - SPECIAL

$12.97

Zucchini - SPECIAL

$13.97

Pasta

Parppardelle- SPECIAL

$21.97

Rigatoni - SPECIAL

$20.97

Chicken

Chicken Scarpiello - SPECIAL

$21.97

Pork

Pork Chop - SPECIAL

$21.95

Seafood

Mahi Mahi - SPECIAL

$23.97

Red Snapper - SPECIAL

$24.97

Blackened Cod - SPECIAL

$23.97

Ravioli

Crab & Lobster - SPECIAL

$23.95

Pumpkin - SPECIAL

$21.95

Veal

Veal - SPECIAL

$22.95

Dessert

Zeppoles - SPECIAL

$5.95

Rainbow Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.50

Cannoli

$4.50

Limoncello Cake

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Lunch Special

Lunch Special Pick two

$10.99

Cheese Steak - Special

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet Hero - Special

$11.95

Fish Filet Sandwich - Special

$11.95

Potato Pepper & Egg - Special

$10.95

2 Slices & Soda

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

91 Broadway, Greenlawn, NY 11740

Directions

San Giacomo Trattoria image

