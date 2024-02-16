San Jose - Hardscrabble 4525 Hard Scrabble Rd
No reviews yet
4525 Hard Scrabble Rd
Columbia, SC 29229
Food
Appetizers and Dips
- Chunky Guacamole$7.99
- Small Cheese Dip$4.99
- Large Cheese Dip$7.99
- Small Spinach Dip$4.99
- Large Spinach Dip$7.99
- Bean Dip$7.99
- Small Guacamole Dip$4.99
- Large Guacamole Dip$8.99
- Carne Con Queso Dip$8.99
- Choriqueso Dip$8.99
- Pancho's Fries$11.99
Crinkled french fries topped with chorizo, bacon, queso dip, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Nachos Supreme$11.50
Nachos
Soup and Salad
- Taco Salad$9.99
A crispy flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, ranchero sauce, cheese, and sour cream. Choice of ground beef, chicken, or beef tips
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.49
Beef or chicken
- Tossed Salad$4.49
- Guacamole Salad$4.49
- Chicken Salad$10.49
- Chicken and Shrimp Salad$12.99
- Chicken Soup$10.99
- Salad$3.99