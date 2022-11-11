- Home
- /
- Raleigh
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
No reviews yet
11211 Galleria Ave #101
Raleigh, NC 27614
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Comes with chips
Chicken Wings (10)
10 wings per order
Fresh Tableside Guacamole
Comes with Chips
Grilled Pineapple Guacamole
Creamy avocado, lime juice, grilled pineapple, sundried tomatoes, jalapenos, red onion, goat cheese and cilantro. Comes with chips.
Queso Fundido (choriqueso)
A mix of Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, homemade chorizo, served in a sizzling skillet with a side of tortillas.
Camarones Gratinado
Grilled shrimp chopped with onions and served in a sizzling skillet of melted cheese.
Pollo Gratinado
Grilled chicken chopped with onions and served in a sizzling skillet of melted cheese.
Empanadas
4 assorted empanadas. Your choice of chicken, beef or chicken & beef. Served with a perico relish and an avocado dipping sauce.
Queso Poblano
Melted Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, roasted poblano pepper and corn. Served in a sizzling skillet with a side of tortillas.
OMG Nachos
A mix of chicken, chorizo and applewood bacon. Topped wtih refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and pickled jalepenos.
Fajitas Nachos
Grilled steak or chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers.
Nachos Supreme
You choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp with sauteed onion and bell peppers.
Beef Nachos
ground beef topped over a bed of nachos, topped with cheese sauce
Chicken Nachos
shredded chicken topped over a bed of nachos, topped with white melted cheese sauce
Ceviche tropical
Lunch
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch sized portion of a sizzling skillet with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese and tortillas.
Burrito Espinaca
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Topped with a creamy spinach sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Deluxe
One beef or chicken burrito with beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Burrito San Jose
Lunch sized burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Drizzled with cheese sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach. Topped with a creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice.
Chimichanga
Shredded beef or chicken filled flour tortilla, fried or soft, topped with sour cream and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.
1/2 Quesadilla Grill
grilled chicken or steak quesadilla served your choice of rice or beans and salad.
Enchiladas Bandera
One chicken enchilada and one beef enchilada. Topped with green spinach sauce and red ranchera sauce.
Gringa
Guadalajara lunch classic! Grilled steak or chicken quesadilla with onions and melted cheese wrapped in foil. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Torta La Milanesa
Breaded beef steak, avocado spread, queso fresco, tomato, roasted rajas and a mayo chipotle spread all grilled in ciabatta bread. Served with a side of french fries.
Torta Juana La Cubana
Juicy pork confit, ham, chorizo, provolone cheese, pickles, red onions in a ciabatta bread with a mayo chipotle spread. Served with a side of french fries.
Deluxe Wrap
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese and lettuce.
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole dip, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken served over mexican rice and cheese sauce.
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
(2) corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and spinach, topped with creamy poblano sauce and served with your chocie of rice or beans.
Tacos De Carnitas (2)
(2) pork carnitas tacos topped with cilantro and diced onions. Served with rice or beans.
Lunch Pollo Santafe
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and topped with white melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Shrimp Fried Rice
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and topped with white melted cheese.
Chicken Soup
Chicken brother with shredded chicken, rice, avocado and pico de gallo.
Pollo Salad
Grilled chicken, lettucem tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese and served with your choice of dressing.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and white melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Fajita Nachos
Tender sliced beef or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Served over a bed of nacho chips with white melted cheese.
Enchiladas Chipotle (2)
(2) shredded chicken enchiladas. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo, Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled zucchini, broccoli and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
1/2 Fresh Guacamole
Comes with chips.
Lunch Texas Fajitas
grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, and flour tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
3 eggs over easy topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Lunch # 1
Chile relleno, spinach and chicken quesadilla and you choice of rice or beans
Lunch # 2
Burrito Rice or Beans
Lunch # 3
Enchilada, spinach and chicken quesadilla, and your choice of rice or beans.
Lunch # 4
Chile relleno, taco rice and beans
Lunch # 5
Burrito, taco and rice
Lunch # 6
Two chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a side of rice. Garnished with sour cream.
Lunch # 7
grilled steak or chicken fajita quesadilla, salad and your choice of rice or beans
Lunch # 8
Beef or chicken quesadilla and two beef tacos.
Lunch # 9
Beef burrito, beef enchilada, and your choice of rice or beans
Lunch # 10
Chicken enchilada and chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Speedy Gonzalez
Taco, enchilada, and your choice of rice or beans.
Sides
Rice
Black Beans
Rice and Beans
Pinto Beans
Broccoli
Side Guacamole
Side Grilled Spinach
Side Grilled Corn
Side Grilled Zucchini
Side Grilled Squash
Grilled Shrimp (6)
Six Grilled Shrimp
Side of Sour Cream
Side Flour Tortillas (3)
Chips #4
4 people
1 Taco Soft Beef
Taco Hard Beef
Side Avocado
Side Ground Beef
Side Sour Cream
Side Pickled Jalapeños
Side Fries
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Side Fresh Jalapenos
Combos
Jalisco
Taco, (2) enchiladas and your choice of rice or beans. Topped with sour cream.
Chapas
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Guerrero
Enchilada, taco, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Monterrey
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Hidalgo
Enchilada, tamale, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Yucatan
Chicken burrito, chicken quesadilla and tamale. Topped with sour cream.
Chihuahua
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Puebla
(2) tacos, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Michoacan
Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Zacatecas
Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Guanajuato
(2) chicken enchiladas with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Topped with sour cream.
Colima
Burrito, taco and enchilada. Topped with sour cream.
Family Packs
Family Fajitas for 4
grilled steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with peppers and onions cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Family ACP for 4
Arroz con Pollo (ACP) for four. Grilled chicken, Rice & Melted White Cheese. Everything separated in a large tray.
Chimichangas for 4
8 Chimichangas with your choice of: chicken, ground beef, shredded beef. Served with rice, beans
A Little Bit of Everything
4 Chicken Enchiladas, 4 Beef Burritos, 4 Soft Beef Tacos, Rice & Beans. Served with guacamole and cheese dip.
#1 Family Tacos
12 tacos (hard or soft) ground beef or chicken served with a side of rice and beans
#2 Family Burritos
8 burritos (ground beef or chicken) served with a side of rice and beans.
#3 Family Enchiladas
12 enchiladas, choose from beef, chicken or cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Family Cheese Dip
1/2 Gallon of Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon of Unsweetened Tea
1/2 Gallon Margarita Mix
lime margarita mix
Family Chori Pollo
Six grilled chicken breast, topped with chorizo and served with rice and beans. Cheese is on the side, served with flour tortilla, chips and salsa.
Family Quesadilas
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado slices and cheese. Your choice of dressing.
La Flaka Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado slices, roasted corn, black beans, cucumbers, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry vinaigrette. Garnished with crispy corn tortillas strips.
Azteca Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes and cheese.
La Pinata Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumber, pineapple, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, croutons, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds in a honey vinaigrette dressing.
Fiesta Salad
Mixed greens, sliced zucchini, carrots, cucumber, mango, roasted pineapple, queso fresco, red onions, croutons in a citrus balsamic vinaigrette.
Seafood
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sauteed shrimp in garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh acovado. Served over rice.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and cheese sauce.
Enchiladas Los Cabos
(3) Flour tortillas filled with avocado and queso fresco. Topped with a creamy shrimp and scallop seafood sauce. Served with a citrus green mix salad.
Seafood Chimichangas
(2) Flour tortillas, fried or soft, filled with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Pescado Azteca
Mahi Mahi with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, spinach and roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Salmon Tropikal
Slamon fillet in a passion habanero glaze garnished with a perico relish. Served with a side of rice and grilled seasonal vegetables.
Plaza Del Mar
Mahi Mahi fillet topped with scallops and shrimp topped with a seafood sauce. served with rice and a mango pico de gallo.
Pasta De Chipotle Con Camaron
Pan seared delicious fettuccine with shrimp, chipotle roasted corn sauce, cilantro and queso fresco.
Camarones A La Diablo
Jumbo shrimp cooked in our diablo sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalepeno peppers and avocados in a tomato sauce.
Camarones San Jose
Grilled shrimp cooked with green and yellow squash, mushrooms, carrots and broccoli. Served with rice and mixed salad.
Chicken
Chicken & Spinach
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with salad and rice.
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken served over Mexican rice and cheese sauce.
Pollo Relleno
Pan roasted chicken breast stuffed with sauteed vegetables, cheese, roasted tomato, chipotle sauce and black beans.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with homemade chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice, black beans and tortillas.
Pollo Sonora
Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. servied with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Con Rajas
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano rajas and jalepenos in a sour cream base sauce. Served with a side of rice, black beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled zucchini, broccoli and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz Texano
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, cooked with peppers and onions over a bed of rice. Topped with melted cheese.
Pollo Santa Fe
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and white melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Cicken Soup
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avocado and pico de gallo.
Pollo Al Fogon
Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp red peppers, and melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, onions and smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz Con Pollo & Vegetables
Chicken strips grilled with broccoli, onions, zucchini, squash and mushrooms over a bed of rice. Topped with melted cheese.
Steaks
Carne Asada
Tender rib-eye steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Carnitas Dinner
Tender pork cubes in a citrus and Mexican spices marinade. Pork is slowly roasted until golden and is served with a side of onions, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Chori-Steak
Grilled 12 oz. t-bone steak topped with homemade chorizo drizzled with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.
El Paisano
Your choice of a 12 oz. t-bone steak or a grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled with our cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans. Price depends on selection
Ranchero Special
A delicious combo of grilled chicken breast and a rib-eye steak, one chicken enchilada with a side of pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.
Molcajete Azteca
A traditional feast! A hot volcanic stone bowl filled with a juice rib-eye steak, butterflied chicken breast, grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, onions, pineapple chunks and our homemade pasilla sauce topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Pork stew in a red chile tomato base sauce. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas. A Mexican classic.
Chile Verde
Hearty beef stew in a chile verde and tomatillo sauce with potato. Served with a side of rice, black beans and tortillas.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled tender sliced chicken. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled tender chicken and steak. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Texas Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Pina Loka
Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in our homemade pasilla sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Veggie Fajitas
Fresh grilled pepper, mushrooms, squash, carrots, tomato and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fajitas for Two
The perfect mix of beef, chicken, shrimp and pork. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fajitas Vallarta
Mexican chorizo, grilled chicken and steak. Served with grilled bell peppers, onions + a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, grated cheese and sour cream.
Fajitas Poblanas
Sliced chicken breast grilled with poblano peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and corn. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Quesadillas
Quesadillas Rancheras
(1) quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Filled with beans, cheese and onions. Served with crema salad.
Quesadillas Rellenas
(2) quesadillas with shredded beef or chicken with choice of rice and beans.
Quesadillas Del Mar
(1) quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, beans, onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of salad.
Spinach and Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Served with a creamy poblano salsa.
Special Quesadilla Dinner
Quesadilla filled with cheese, steak, shrimp, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Texana
Extra large flour tortilla filled with cheese, chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice and salad.
Enchiladas
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
(3) Grilled chicken enchiladas filled with sauteed spinach topped with a creamy poblano sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Enchiladas Suizas
(3) Grilled chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Enchiladas Supreme
(4) Enchiladas, one chicken, one ground beef, one shredded beef and one cheese, topped with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Rancheras
(2) cheese enchiladas topped with pork confit, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Nortenas
(3) corn tortillas, one filled with chicken topped with spinach sauce, one filled with shredded pork topped with chipotle sauce and one filled with potato and homemade chorizo topped with cheese sauce, served with a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Bandera
(3) corn tortillas, one with chicken, one with ground beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Chipotle
Three enchiladas. one shredded beef, one ground beef, and one chicken Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and pico do gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Yolanda
(3) enchiladas filled with shredded chicken in a green tomatillo sauce served with rice and a crema salad.
Tacos
California Fish Tacos
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with breaded or grilled mahi mahi. Topped with red cabbage and a creamy chipotle sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Sauteed shrimp in a bisque sauce topped with goat cheese, cilantro, tomato and chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
Tacos Al Pastor
Pork confit in an al pastor marinade topped with a pineapple pico de gallo. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
Tacos De Carne Asada
Steak topped wtih onions, cilantro and chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
Tacos De Carnitas
Pork confit topped with onions, cilantro and chile habanero sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
Tacos De Pollo
Grilled chicken with tomato, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado and a chile de arbol sauce. Comes with a side of rice and black beans.
Burritos
Philly Steak Burrito
Thinly slice steak meat, onions mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burritos Fajitas (2)
(2) burritos filled with steak or chicken, onions drizzled with cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burrito San Jose
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, homemade chorizo rice and beans. Finished with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burritos Deluxe (2)
(2) burritos , one filled with chicken and beans another filled with beef and beans topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Chimichanga Dinner
(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Chimichanga Supreme
(2) flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burrito De La Ruleta
(1) flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice beans and onions. Drizzled with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burrito De Espinaca
(1) flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and onions. Topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burrito Mex
(1) flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken rice, beans, and onions. Topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burrito Chipotle
(1) flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, peppers, your choice of rice or beans. Drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream and a mango pico de gallo. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Carnitas Burrito
(1) flour tortilla filled with pork confit, rice, beans and guacamole dip. Drizzled with cheese sauce and a side of habanero sauce. Made with flour tortilla and drizzled with sour cream.
Burrito Bowls
Your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, al pastor, chorizo, shrimp or veggies. Comes with lettuce, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.
Kids Menu
Dessert
Churros
Comes with 4.
Flan
Vanilla custard with a caramel top.
Chocolate Lava Cake
A delicious warm chocolate cake with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup.
Fried Ice Cream
Xango
Cheesecake wrapped in flour tortilla with strawberries and cajeta (Mexican caramel sauce).
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Mist Twist
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Nature Twist Pink Lemonade
Cheerwine
Sweet Ice Tea
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Coffee
Tea
Jamaica
Horchata
Tamarindo
flavor margarita 16 oz
House MG
Domestic Bottle
Top Shelf
Crazy Margarita
Kiwi Strawberry
Import Bottle
Latin Lover
Beer-Rita
Exotic Rita
Amazonia
Brazilian Margarita
Tropical Margarita
Miami Vice
Skinny Margarita
Peach Sangria MG
Cucumber Jala MG
Angry Margarita
Angry MG
Henny Colada
Vegas Bomb
A La Carta
Side Burrito
Side Soft Taco
Side Quesadilla
Side Enchilada
3 Soft Beef Tacos
Side Chile Relleno
Side 2 Chili Relleno
Side 3 Chili Relleno
Side Tamal
Chicken Tamal
Side 2 Tamal
Side 3 Tamal
3 Chicken Tamales
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp (6)
Six grilled shrimp
Cheese Quesadilla
Vegetarian
Sonora
Cheese quesadilla, cheese enchilada and a bean burrito drizzled with cheese sauce.
Durango
Potato burrito, mushroom quesadilla and a cheese enchilada.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)
Cheese, bean, and potato enchiladas, topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice.
Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas with spinach, topped with a roasted poblano sauce. Served with rice.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Flour tortilla filled a mix of sauteed spinach, green zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms and baby corn.
Mushroom Quesadillas
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Topped with pico de gallo and cheese.
Burrito Bowl Plain
A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole dip, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Vegan Burrito Bowl
A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh, NC 27614