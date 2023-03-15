- Home
San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount
1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Food Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Melted cheese mix with jalapeno
Queso Fundido
Combination of melted cheese and chorizo (Mexican sausage)
Empanadas
Four assorted empanadas: 2 chicken 2 beef. Served with chipotle ranch sauce
Street Corn
Mexican style corn on the cob with mayo, queso fresco, tajin
San Jose's Loaded Potato
Baked potato with grilled chicken or steak, bacon, white cheese and sour cream
Pollo Gratinado
Grilled chicken chopped with onions and covered with melted Mexican cheese
Chicken Wonton Tacos (3)
Teriyaki flavored chicken cooked with ginger and onion. Served with a side of rice
Southwest Rolls
Deep-fried colorful combination of golden corn, black beans, chicken, tomato & sweet pepper. Served with Chipotle ranch sauce
Fresh Guacamole
Mouth-watering fresh chunks of avocado, diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro and splash of lime, Market Price
Seafood Dip
Chopped shrimp, scallops and melted cheese
Camaron Aguachile
Shrimp cooked with lime and topped with onions, cucumbers & spicy green sauce
Dynamite Shrimp
Battered fried shrimp coated in spicy mayo served with rice
Tostada de Camaron
Flat crunchy corn tortilla topped with shrimp mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado slices
Ceviche
Marinated fish or shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo.
Tostada de Ceviche
Wings
Guacamole dip
Tacos
Tacos de Al Pastor Pork
Marinated pork with pineapples
Tacos Carne Asada
Grilled Steak
Tacos Carnitas
Pork Tips
Tacos Mix
Pick 3 tacos of your choice
Tacos California Fish
Crispy fish fillet served in flour tortillas topped with purple cabbage, served with chipotle ranch sauce
Tacos Shrimp
Succulent Shrimp
Tacos Chorizo
Mexican sausage
Tacos de Pollo
Grilled chicken
Tacos Baja Fish
Corn tortillas stuffed with grilled mahi mahi in an annatto marinade and grilled pineapple. Topped with a pico de gallo served with chipotle ranch sauce
Tacos Pork Belly
Perfectly spiced cubes of pork belly, topped with smoky homemade salsa and creamy and tangy avocado cream all folded into a wam tortilla
Pork
Costilla de Puerco
Pork ribs with roasted tomatillo sauce and spinach served with rice and beans
Chile Verde
Pork chunks covered in green sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas
Carinatas
Mexico's original pork dish! Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas
Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Soups
Quesadillas
Quesa - Birria (3)
3 corn tortilla tacos stuffed with beef and cheese and topped onions and cilantro. Served with consome for dipping
Quesadilla San Jose
One quesadilla filled with grilled steak or chicken topped with cheese
Quesadilla Grill
Two quesadillas filled with grilled chicken or steak
Chorizo-Chicken Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken and cheese
Spinach-Chicken Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and spinach
Quesadilla del Mar
One quesadilla filled with grilled chopped shrimp and scallops, onions and melted cheese
Quesadilla Fajita
One quesadilla filled with grilled steak of chicken, bell peppers and onions
Salads
Flaca Salad
Salad mix, tomato, onions, avocado, toasted corn, black beans, cucumber, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry citrus vinaigrette garnished with crispy tortilla strips
Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp served over a bed of salad mix with corn, queso fresco, tomatoes, onions and avocado
San Jose Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over a bed of salad mix, tomato, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Taco Salad
Crispy taco shell bowl filled with lettuce, bans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, cucumbers, avocado slices, a queso fresco
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, peppers, queso fresco, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, salad mix, creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, and corn
Side sour cream Salad
Enchiladas
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco
Enchiladas Bandera
Three corn tortillas, one with chicken one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces
Enchilada Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, grated cheese, sour cream and onions
Enchiladas Supremas
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one beans, one cheese and one beef enchilada. All topped with special sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Enchiladas Los Cabos
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and scallops topped with a creamy seafood sauce, queso fresco and avocado
Chipotle Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our delicious chipotle cheese salsa, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
Enchiladas Rancheras
3 bean enchiladas topped with shredded pork and grilled bell pepper and onions and queso fresco served with rice
Flautas Mexicanas
Two shredded chicken and two shredded beef served with sour cream salad and rice. (Deep-fried)
Combos
Fajitas
Fajitas
Grilled chicken or steak
Mixed Fajitas
Tender sliced steak and chicken
Texas Fajitas
Tender sliced steak, chicken and shrimp
Shrimp Fajitas
Fresh jumbo shrimp
Fajitas San Jose
A mix of chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken, carnitas and steak
Fajitas for Two
The most delicious fajitas for two people with fresh mix of steak, chicken, shrimp and Mexican sausage
Fajitas Poblanas
Sliced chicken breast grilled with poblano peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and corn topped with shredded cheese
Fajitas Chihuahua
Steak, chicken and bacon cooked to perfection, topped with melted cheese
Veggie Fajitas
Fresh-grilled vegetables, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, tomato and onions
Fajitas del Mar
Scallops and shrimp
Tierra y Mar
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp are all served up in a bowl topped with melted cheese, Served with a side or rice and three tortillas
Pina Loca
Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in a honey pasilla sauce, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and flour tortillas
Fajita Vallarta
Burritos
Burrito Chicken Chipotle
A tortilla wrapped with grilled chicken, filled with rice, green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans
California Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, wrapped on a big flour tortilla and topped with salsa, cheese sauce, and pico de gallo.
Philly Steak Burrito
Thinly sliced steak sauteed with onions, mushrooms, and poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce.
Burrito San Jose
12-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip, and pico de gallo
Burritos Deluxe (2)
Two burritos - one shredded chicken with beans, and one ground beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce, and sour cream
Burrito Mex
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak of chicken, rice, black beans and onions. Topped with queso dip, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Fajita Burritos (2)
Tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers covered with cheese sauce and sour cream on top, served with rice or beans
Chicken and Spinach Burrito
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and spinach, topped with our signature spinach sauce garnished with sour cream
Chimichanga Burrito
Two fried or soft flour tortillas, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice or beans
Surf & Turf Burrito
Burrito stuffed with Grilled shrimp, marinated steak, rice, grilled onions and creamy chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and avocado cream sauce served with black beans
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, and chopped lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Burrito Ruleta
Specialty Rice Dishes
Chicken
Chicken Spinach
Highly recommended! Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with salad and your choice of rice or mashed potato
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce served with rice and beans
Pollo-Sonora
Grilled chicken strips over a layer of rice topped with cheese sauce
Pollo Relleno
Grilled chicken strips over a layer of rice topped with cheese sauce
Pollo Super Charro
Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection with bacon, Mexican (Chorizo) and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and charro beans
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection and topped with steamed broccoli, yellow squash, zucchini, and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Pollo San Jose
Grilled chicken breast and mushrooms covered with poblano peppers, onions and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chicken Fajita Pasta
Fajita-style chicken grilled with red and green peppers, and onions tossed in our homemade chipotle sauce over a bed of fettuccine pasta topped with queso fresco
Pollo ranchero
Veggie
Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas with spinach toped with a roasted poblano sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice
Quesadilla Vegetarianas
Flour tortilla filled with a mix of sauteed spinach, green zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn, and shredded cheese
Mushroom Quesadilla
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions and peppers. Topped with cheese
Vegan Burrito Bowl
A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Enchiladas Vegetarian
Three corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn, and spinach topped with spinach sauce, sour cream of top and grated shredded cheese
Chiles Poblanos
Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, topped with a homemade tomato sauce. Served with a side of rice or beans.
Steak
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced skirt steak
El Paisano
Choice of T-Bone Steak or Grilled chicken breast with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes with a creamy cheese sauce
Ranchero Special
A delicious combo of grilled chicken breast and sliced steak, one chicken enchilada and pico de gallo
Chori-Steak
T-bone steak covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce
Steak Chipotle
Tender stripes of Rib-eye steak, sauteed with chipotle sauce with onions, tomatoes, and zucchini
Steak la Paz
Rib-eye steak cooked with zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions
Bistec a la Mexican
Rib-eye steak strips cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
Jalisco Steak
Rib eye steak grilled with jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce
Molcajete
Seafood
Camarones Empanizados
Fried breaded shrimp served with rice and salad
Camarones a la Diabla
Jumbo shrimp cooked in our Diablo sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic-butter with avocado chunks, and guajillo peppers strips. Served with rice
Pescado San Jose
Fish filet with fresh shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce. Served with your choice of rice or mashed potatoes
Shrimp Fried Rice
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and cheese sauce
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with chopped onions, tomatoes cilantro, jalapeno peppers, and avocados in a tomato sauce
Pasta de Chipotle Camaron
Pan-seared delicious fettuccine with shrimp, chipotle roasted corn sauce and queso fresco
Camarones Envueltos
Shrimp stuffed with cheese wrapped bacon served rice and salad
Mojarra
Fried whole tilapia fish. Served with rice & mix salad
Pescado Empanizado
Breaded fish filet, served with rice and salad
Seafood Chimichangas
Flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp and scallops deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad
Plaza de Mar
Fish filet, scallops, and shrimp topped with a seafood sauce served with rice
Kids Meal
Soft Drinks
TOGO FEE
Margaritas
Miami Vice
Skinny Margarita
Peach Sangria Margarita
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Angry Margarita
Henny Colada
Vegas Bomb Margarita
Crazy Margarita
Latin Lover Margarita
Kiwi Strawberry Margarita
Beer-Rita
Exotic Margarita
Amazonia Margarita
Brazlian Margarita
Tropical Margarita
Margarita
Strawberry margarita
Mango Margarita
Peach Margarita
marga rona
Pomegrant Rita
Margarita Tower
Mucho Rita
Mucho strawberry Rita
Mucho Mango Rita
Mucho Peach Rita
PIT Lime Rita
PIT Strawberry Rita
PIT Mango Rita
PIT Peach Rita
Margarits flight
Top Shelf Rita
Cadilac Margarita
Stinger Margarita
Perfect Margarita
Treasure Margarita
San Jose Treasure
Cliff Diver Margarita
Swirl Margarita
Texas Margarita
Pomegranate Margarita
Madre Mexicana
Gold Margarita
Black Jack Margarita
Coco Margarita
Bonita Blue Margarita
Gran Raspbery-peach Rita
Zorro Margarita
blueberry Pom Rita
Cocktails
AMARETTO SOUR
BAHAMA MAMA
BAY BREEZE
BLUE MOTORCYCLE
BLOODY MARY
BACHANITA
BLUE HAWAIIAN
CARIBEAN PUNCH
CANTARTITO
ELEC LEMONADE
HURRICANE
HENNY STRAWBERRY
IRISH MULE
IRISH TRASH CAN
JALISCO MULE
LONG BEACH
LIQUID MARIJUANA
LIT
MAI TAI
MUSIC ICON
MANGONEADA
PALOMA
PINA COLADA
SCREWDRIVER
SPORTS LEGEND
SEX ON THE BEACH
STRAWBERRY SUNRISE
TEQUILA SUNRISE
TOM COLLINS
VAMPIRO
WHISKEY SOUR
WHITE RUSSIAN
PALOMA
CANTARITO
VAMPIRO
JALISCO MULE
Scotch/Whisky/Bourbon
Black Label
Buchannas
18y Buchannas
Chivas Regal
Macallan
Woodford Reserve
Crown Royal
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Crown Apple
Dewars White
Fire Ball
J&B
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson/orange
Jameson
Jim Bean
Makers Mark
Red Label
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey 80
Wild Turkey 101
Buffalo Trace
Buchanans pineapple
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Daiquiri no/Alcohol
No/Alcohol Margaritas
Tequila
1800 Cristailo
1800 Sliver
1800 Reposado
!800 Anejo
Adctvo extra
Avion 44
Avion sliver
Avion reposado
Agaves Blanco
Altos blanco
Altos reposado
Casamigos blanco
Casamigos reposado
Casamigos anejo
Centenario
Cinco blanco
Cinco reposado
Clase azul
Cabo wabo
Cabo wabo reposado
Corralejo reposado
Corralejo anejo
Cazadores
Jose cuervo sliver
Jose cuervo gold
Jose cuervo Trad reposado
Jose cuervo trad
Don juilo 1942
Don juilo pimav
Don juilo 70
Don juilo blanco
Don juilo Reposado
Don juilo anejo
El mayor
El jimador blanco
El jimador reposado
El jimador anejo
Espolon sliver
Espolon Reposado
Hornitos Plati
Hornitos
Hornitos Black
Herradurra ultra
Herradurra sliver
Herradurra reposado
Herradurra anejo
Komos anejo
Milagro reposado
Milagro anejo
Monte alban
Montelobos
Patron sliver
Patron reposado
Patron SJ Reposado
Patron anejo
Patron SJ anejo
Santo fino
Sauza 3 Gen
Sauza 901
Sauza gold
Teremana blanco
Teremana reposado
House tequila
De Leon Sliver
De Leon Reposado
Cognac
Amaretto
Bailey's
Blue curaco
Chambord
Cinn Schanpps
Creme Menthe G
Curvosier
Frangelico
Gold schlager
Grand marnier
Henesey
Dusse
Kahlua
Martell VS
Martell Vsop
Midori
Remy
Sloe gin
Southrn comfort
Jaeger meister
Beer
Bottle beer
Bud
Budlight
Corona
Corona light
Corona familia
Corona preimer
Corona grenadi
Coors lite
1 Coronita
5 Coronas
6 Coronitas
6 Modelito
Dosxx lager
Dosxx amber
Heineken
Michelada
Miller lite
Michelob ultra
Modelo
Nat light
Negra modelo
Pacifico
Redds apple
Red stripe
Sol
Stella Artois
Tecate
Victoria
Yueng
Michelob ultra amberbock
IPA voodoo ranger
IPA hoppyum
Sides
1\2 GR SHRIMP
1\2 GR STEAK
1\2 GRILL CHICKEN
3 CORN TORTILLAS
3 FLOUR TORTILLAS
CHEESE RICE
CORN TORTILLAS
FLOUR TORTILLA
GR Chicken
GR SHRIMP
GR STEAK
LG CHIPS
LG RED SALSA
LG SALSA TOMATILLO
LG WHITE SAUCE
MED CHIPS
MED RED SALSA
MED SALSA TOMATILLO
MED WHITE SAUCE
ORDER BREADSHRIMP
SD ARROZ
SD AVOCADO
SD BLACK BEANS
SD CHARRO BEANS
SD CHORIZO
SD FISH
SD FRIED JALAPENOS
SD FRIES
SD GREEN ZUCCHINI
SD GRILL ONIONS
SD GRILL PEPPERS
SD GROUND BEEF
SD JALAPENOS
SD MUSHROOMS
SD PICO DE GALLO
SD PINTO BEANS
SD RICE&BEANS
SD SCALLOPS
SD SHREDDED BEEF
SD SHREDDED CHICKEN
SD SPINACH
SD TOMATOES
SD VEGETABLES
SHREDDED CHEESE
SM CHIPS
SM RED SALSA
SM SALSA TOMATILLO
SM WHITE SAUCE
YELLOW SQUASH
Sd crema
SM CHZ DIP
Mojito/Martini
Regular Mojito
Blueberry Mojito
Mango Mojito
Mexican Mojito
Pineapple Mojito
Strawberry Mojito
Raspberry Mojito
Passion fruit Mojito
Peach Mojito
Coco Mojito
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Apple tini
Pineapple tini
Mango tini
Orange tini
Strawberry tini
Peach tini
Cosmopolitan
Choco tini
A La Carte
1 HARD TACO
3 HARD TACOS
1 SOFT TACO
2 SOFT TACOS
3 SOFT TACOS
1 STREET TACO
1 CHILE POBLANO
2 CHILE POBLANS
1 CHILE RELLON
2 CHILE RELLON
1 ENCHILADA
3 ENCHILADA
1 QUESDAILLA
2 QUESDAILLA
1 TOSTADA
2 TOSTADA
1 BURRITO
2 BURRITO
1 CHIMICHANGA
2 CHIMICHANGA
1 TAMAL
2 TAMALS
1 TAQUITO
2 TAQUITOS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
