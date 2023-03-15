Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount

No reviews yet

1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard

Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Food Menu

Appetizers

Add Grilled Shrimp To Any Meal For $4.50

Cheese Dip

$4.95

Melted cheese mix with jalapeno

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Combination of melted cheese and chorizo (Mexican sausage)

Empanadas

$9.50

Four assorted empanadas: 2 chicken 2 beef. Served with chipotle ranch sauce

Street Corn

$3.50

Mexican style corn on the cob with mayo, queso fresco, tajin

San Jose's Loaded Potato

$7.99

Baked potato with grilled chicken or steak, bacon, white cheese and sour cream

Pollo Gratinado

$8.50

Grilled chicken chopped with onions and covered with melted Mexican cheese

Chicken Wonton Tacos (3)

$11.99

Teriyaki flavored chicken cooked with ginger and onion. Served with a side of rice

Southwest Rolls

$9.25

Deep-fried colorful combination of golden corn, black beans, chicken, tomato & sweet pepper. Served with Chipotle ranch sauce

Fresh Guacamole

$9.99

Mouth-watering fresh chunks of avocado, diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro and splash of lime, Market Price

Seafood Dip

$10.00

Chopped shrimp, scallops and melted cheese

Camaron Aguachile

$13.99

Shrimp cooked with lime and topped with onions, cucumbers & spicy green sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.99

Battered fried shrimp coated in spicy mayo served with rice

Tostada de Camaron

$4.99

Flat crunchy corn tortilla topped with shrimp mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado slices

Ceviche

$9.99+

Marinated fish or shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo.

Tostada de Ceviche

$4.99

Wings

$9.99

Guacamole dip

$5.95

Tacos

All tacos are served on corn tortillas and include 3 tacos. Tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with a side of homemade tomatillo salsa. Served with your choice of rice of beans

Tacos de Al Pastor Pork

$11.99

Marinated pork with pineapples

Tacos Carne Asada

$11.99

Grilled Steak

Tacos Carnitas

$11.99

Pork Tips

Tacos Mix

$11.99

Pick 3 tacos of your choice

Tacos California Fish

$11.99

Crispy fish fillet served in flour tortillas topped with purple cabbage, served with chipotle ranch sauce

Tacos Shrimp

$11.99

Succulent Shrimp

Tacos Chorizo

$11.99

Mexican sausage

Tacos de Pollo

$11.99

Grilled chicken

Tacos Baja Fish

$11.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with grilled mahi mahi in an annatto marinade and grilled pineapple. Topped with a pico de gallo served with chipotle ranch sauce

Tacos Pork Belly

$11.99

Perfectly spiced cubes of pork belly, topped with smoky homemade salsa and creamy and tangy avocado cream all folded into a wam tortilla

Pork

Costilla de Puerco

$13.99

Pork ribs with roasted tomatillo sauce and spinach served with rice and beans

Chile Verde

$13.00

Pork chunks covered in green sauce. Served with rice, beans and three tortillas

Carinatas

$14.00

Mexico's original pork dish! Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas

Nachos

San Jose Nachos

$9.50

A mix of chicken, chorizo and bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos

Nachos Supreme

$9.50

Beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese

Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Bed of nachos covered in melted cheese

Fajita Nachos

All fajita nachos are served with grilled peppers and onions

Steak Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Shrimp Fajita Tacos

$14.99

Mix (Chicken and Steak) Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Texano (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp) Fajita Nachos

$16.00

Soups

Add Grilled Shrimp to any meal for $4.50

Chicken Soup

$8.25

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avocado, and pico de gallo

Shrimp Soup

$16.99

Shrimp broth served with fresh onions, jalapeno, cilantro and lime

Quesadillas

All quesadillas are served with rice, salad or beans

Quesa - Birria (3)

$13.75

3 corn tortilla tacos stuffed with beef and cheese and topped onions and cilantro. Served with consome for dipping

Quesadilla San Jose

$12.99

One quesadilla filled with grilled steak or chicken topped with cheese

Quesadilla Grill

$11.75

Two quesadillas filled with grilled chicken or steak

Chorizo-Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

One quesadilla filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken and cheese

Spinach-Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and spinach

Quesadilla del Mar

$10.99

One quesadilla filled with grilled chopped shrimp and scallops, onions and melted cheese

Quesadilla Fajita

$12.00

One quesadilla filled with grilled steak of chicken, bell peppers and onions

Salads

Flaca Salad

$8.00

Salad mix, tomato, onions, avocado, toasted corn, black beans, cucumber, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry citrus vinaigrette garnished with crispy tortilla strips

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp served over a bed of salad mix with corn, queso fresco, tomatoes, onions and avocado

San Jose Salad

$12.50

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over a bed of salad mix, tomato, queso fresco, and pico de gallo

Taco Salad

$8.95

Crispy taco shell bowl filled with lettuce, bans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce, cucumbers, avocado slices, a queso fresco

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.50

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, peppers, queso fresco, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, salad mix, creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, and corn

Side sour cream Salad

$2.25

Enchiladas

All enchilada plates are served with your choice of rice or beans

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco

Enchiladas Bandera

$11.99

Three corn tortillas, one with chicken one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces

Enchilada Suizas

$11.99

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, grated cheese, sour cream and onions

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one beans, one cheese and one beef enchilada. All topped with special sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Enchiladas Los Cabos

$14.99

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and scallops topped with a creamy seafood sauce, queso fresco and avocado

Chipotle Enchiladas

$11.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our delicious chipotle cheese salsa, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

3 bean enchiladas topped with shredded pork and grilled bell pepper and onions and queso fresco served with rice

Flautas Mexicanas

$11.99

Two shredded chicken and two shredded beef served with sour cream salad and rice. (Deep-fried)

Combos

All combos are made with ground beef or shredded chicken served with rice and beans. No exceptions. Choices: Taco (Hard & Soft), Enchilada, Burrito, Chile Relleno, Tamal, Quesadilla, Beef & Cheese Tosatada Choose any two items $9.95 Add $2.25 for each item upgraded to grilled steak of chicken

Combo Meal

$9.95

Fajitas

All fajitas are served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppes and onions, served with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo
Fajitas

$14.99+

Grilled chicken or steak

Mixed Fajitas

$16.99

Tender sliced steak and chicken

Texas Fajitas

$17.99

Tender sliced steak, chicken and shrimp

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp

Fajitas San Jose

$18.50

A mix of chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken, carnitas and steak

Fajitas for Two

$29.99

The most delicious fajitas for two people with fresh mix of steak, chicken, shrimp and Mexican sausage

Fajitas Poblanas

$15.99

Sliced chicken breast grilled with poblano peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and corn topped with shredded cheese

Fajitas Chihuahua

$16.99

Steak, chicken and bacon cooked to perfection, topped with melted cheese

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Fresh-grilled vegetables, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, tomato and onions

Fajitas del Mar

$18.50

Scallops and shrimp

Tierra y Mar

$18.50

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp are all served up in a bowl topped with melted cheese, Served with a side or rice and three tortillas

Pina Loca

$18.99

Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions in a honey pasilla sauce, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and flour tortillas

Fajita Vallarta

$17.50

Burritos

Add grilled shrimp to any meal for $4.50

Burrito Chicken Chipotle

$11.99

A tortilla wrapped with grilled chicken, filled with rice, green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans

California Burrito

$11.99

Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, wrapped on a big flour tortilla and topped with salsa, cheese sauce, and pico de gallo.

Philly Steak Burrito

$12.50

Thinly sliced steak sauteed with onions, mushrooms, and poblano peppers. Drizzled with cheese sauce.

Burrito San Jose

$12.50

12-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip, and pico de gallo

Burritos Deluxe (2)

$12.99

Two burritos - one shredded chicken with beans, and one ground beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce, and sour cream

Burrito Mex

$11.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak of chicken, rice, black beans and onions. Topped with queso dip, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Fajita Burritos (2)

$12.99

Tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers covered with cheese sauce and sour cream on top, served with rice or beans

Chicken and Spinach Burrito

$11.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans and spinach, topped with our signature spinach sauce garnished with sour cream

Chimichanga Burrito

$14.99

Two fried or soft flour tortillas, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice or beans

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.99

Burrito stuffed with Grilled shrimp, marinated steak, rice, grilled onions and creamy chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and avocado cream sauce served with black beans

Burrito Bowl

$10.50

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, and chopped lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Burrito Ruleta

$11.00

Specialty Rice Dishes

Bed of rice topped with your choice of grilled meat and covered with melted cheese

Arroz con Pollo

$13.50

Rice with grilled chicken

Arroz con Steak

$14.50

Rice with grilled steak

Arroz con Camaron

$14.99

Rice with grilled shrimp

Arroz Texano

$16.95

Rice with grilled shrimp, steak and chicken, served with chili and onions

Chicken

Add Grilled Shrimp to any meal for $4.50 The shredded chicken is cooked with onion and tomato to enhance flavor

Chicken Spinach

$15.75

Highly recommended! Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with salad and your choice of rice or mashed potato

Chori-Pollo

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce served with rice and beans

Pollo-Sonora

$14.50

Grilled chicken strips over a layer of rice topped with cheese sauce

Pollo Relleno

$14.99

Grilled chicken strips over a layer of rice topped with cheese sauce

Pollo Super Charro

$16.85

Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection with bacon, Mexican (Chorizo) and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and charro beans

Pollo Loco

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection and topped with steamed broccoli, yellow squash, zucchini, and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Pollo San Jose

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast and mushrooms covered with poblano peppers, onions and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Fajita Pasta

$13.50

Fajita-style chicken grilled with red and green peppers, and onions tossed in our homemade chipotle sauce over a bed of fettuccine pasta topped with queso fresco

Pollo ranchero

$13.99

Veggie

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.00

Three corn tortillas with spinach toped with a roasted poblano sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice

Quesadilla Vegetarianas

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with a mix of sauteed spinach, green zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn, and shredded cheese

Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.50

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions and peppers. Topped with cheese

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$9.00

A rice bowl topped with black beans, corn, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Enchiladas Vegetarian

$10.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn, and spinach topped with spinach sauce, sour cream of top and grated shredded cheese

Chiles Poblanos

$10.00

Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, topped with a homemade tomato sauce. Served with a side of rice or beans.

Steak

Add Grilled Shrimp to any meal for $4.50 All steaks are served with tortillas and a choice of two sides: rice, beans, mashed potato, salad mix, fries or steam vegetables

Carne Asada

$17.95

Thinly sliced skirt steak

El Paisano

$18.99+

Choice of T-Bone Steak or Grilled chicken breast with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes with a creamy cheese sauce

Ranchero Special

$18.95

A delicious combo of grilled chicken breast and sliced steak, one chicken enchilada and pico de gallo

Chori-Steak

$18.95

T-bone steak covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce

Steak Chipotle

$18.95

Tender stripes of Rib-eye steak, sauteed with chipotle sauce with onions, tomatoes, and zucchini

Steak la Paz

$18.95

Rib-eye steak cooked with zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions

Bistec a la Mexican

$18.95

Rib-eye steak strips cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes

Jalisco Steak

$19.99

Rib eye steak grilled with jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce

Molcajete

Molcajete

$29.99

A traditional feast! A hot volcanic stone bowl! Filled with a juice Rib-Eye steak, chicken breast, grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, onions, pineapple chunks, and a honey pasilla sauce topped with shredded cheese. Served with two plates of rice, beans and flour tortillas

Seafood

Add Grilled Shrimp to any meal for $4.50

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Fried breaded shrimp served with rice and salad

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked in our Diablo sauce. Served with rice and black beans

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic-butter with avocado chunks, and guajillo peppers strips. Served with rice

Pescado San Jose

$15.99

Fish filet with fresh shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers in a delicious white wine sauce. Served with your choice of rice or mashed potatoes

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and cheese sauce

Coctel de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp cocktail with chopped onions, tomatoes cilantro, jalapeno peppers, and avocados in a tomato sauce

Pasta de Chipotle Camaron

$15.99

Pan-seared delicious fettuccine with shrimp, chipotle roasted corn sauce and queso fresco

Camarones Envueltos

$17.99

Shrimp stuffed with cheese wrapped bacon served rice and salad

Mojarra

$15.00

Fried whole tilapia fish. Served with rice & mix salad

Pescado Empanizado

$13.99

Breaded fish filet, served with rice and salad

Seafood Chimichangas

$16.99

Flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp and scallops deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad

Plaza de Mar

$16.99

Fish filet, scallops, and shrimp topped with a seafood sauce served with rice

Kids Meal

12 years and under ONLY All kids meals included unlimited refills for fountain drinks! No refills on juice or milk (Kids meals served with choice of rice, beans or french fries)

Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Cheese Pizza

$6.25

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.25

Ground Beef Burrito

$6.25

Taco (Soft or Hard)

$6.25

Kids ACP

$6.25

Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, served with melted cheese on the side

Soft Drinks

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$1.50

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

Strawberry lemonade

$3.95

water

pepsi

$2.99

diet pepsi

$2.99

Mt dew

$2.99

Dr.pepper

$2.99

sunkist

$2.99

fruit punch

$2.99

sweet tea

$2.99

pink lemonade

$2.99

Mist Twist

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

TOGO FEE

TOGO FEE

$0.50

Margaritas

Miami Vice

$14.99

Skinny Margarita

$14.99

Peach Sangria Margarita

$14.99

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$14.99

Angry Margarita

$14.99

Henny Colada

$14.99

Vegas Bomb Margarita

$14.99

Crazy Margarita

$14.99

Latin Lover Margarita

$14.99

Kiwi Strawberry Margarita

$14.99

Beer-Rita

$14.99

Exotic Margarita

$14.99

Amazonia Margarita

$14.99

Brazlian Margarita

$14.99

Tropical Margarita

$14.99

Margarita

$5.50

Strawberry margarita

$8.99

Mango Margarita

$8.99

Peach Margarita

$8.99

marga rona

$14.99

Pomegrant Rita

$14.99

Margarita Tower

$45.99

Mucho Rita

$14.99

Mucho strawberry Rita

$14.99

Mucho Mango Rita

$14.99

Mucho Peach Rita

$14.99

PIT Lime Rita

$14.99

PIT Strawberry Rita

$14.99

PIT Mango Rita

$14.99

PIT Peach Rita

$14.99

Margarits flight

$18.99

Top Shelf Rita

$16.00

Cadilac Margarita

$16.00

Stinger Margarita

$16.00

Perfect Margarita

$16.00

Treasure Margarita

$16.00

San Jose Treasure

$16.99

Cliff Diver Margarita

$16.99

Swirl Margarita

$16.99

Texas Margarita

$12.99

Pomegranate Margarita

$14.99

Madre Mexicana

$18.99

Gold Margarita

$14.99

Black Jack Margarita

$14.99

Coco Margarita

$14.99

Bonita Blue Margarita

$14.99

Gran Raspbery-peach Rita

$14.99

Zorro Margarita

$14.99

blueberry Pom Rita

$9.99

Cocktails

AMARETTO SOUR

$7.95

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.99

BAY BREEZE

$8.95

BLUE MOTORCYCLE

$9.50

BLOODY MARY

$8.50

BACHANITA

$8.75

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$8.99

CARIBEAN PUNCH

$7.50

CANTARTITO

$8.75

ELEC LEMONADE

$7.50

HURRICANE

$7.95

HENNY STRAWBERRY

$9.95

IRISH MULE

$7.95

IRISH TRASH CAN

$8.95

JALISCO MULE

$8.50

LONG BEACH

$8.50

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$9.85

LIT

$9.00

MAI TAI

$7.95

MUSIC ICON

$10.50

MANGONEADA

$9.95

PALOMA

$7.00

PINA COLADA

$6.95

SCREWDRIVER

$7.50

SPORTS LEGEND

$10.50

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

$9.95

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.95

TOM COLLINS

$5.00

VAMPIRO

$9.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$7.50

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.50

PALOMA

$9.00

CANTARITO

$9.00

VAMPIRO

$9.00

JALISCO MULE

$8.00

Scotch/Whisky/Bourbon

Black Label

$11.00+

Buchannas

$10.95+

18y Buchannas

$14.95+

Chivas Regal

$8.95+

Macallan

$18.50+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$6.95+

Crown Peach

$7.95+

Crown Vanilla

$14.40+

Crown Apple

$7.95+

Dewars White

$8.25+

Fire Ball

$7.00+

J&B

$7.50+

Jack Daniels

$6.95+

Jack Honey

$7.50+

Jameson/orange

$7.85+

Jameson

$7.50+

Jim Bean

$6.95+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

Red Label

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.95+

Seagrams VO

$7.95+

Southern Comfort

$6.95+

Wild Turkey 80

$10.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.25+
Buchanans pineapple

Buchanans pineapple

$12.95+

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Daiquiri no/Alcohol

NO ALCOHOL Mango Daq

$4.00

NO ALCOHOL Passion Fruit Daq

$4.00

NO ALCOHOL Peach Daq

$4.00

NO ALCOHOL Pina Colada

$4.00

NO ALCOHOL Strawberry Daq

$4.00

No/Alcohol Margaritas

NO ALCOHOL Lime Rita

$4.50

NO ALCOHOL strawberry Rita

$4.50

NO ALCOHOL Mango Rita

$4.50

NO ALCOHOL Peach Rita

$4.50

NO ALCOHOL Passion Fruit Rita

$4.50

Tequila

1800 Cristailo

$10.50+

1800 Sliver

$8.00+

1800 Reposado

$8.00+

!800 Anejo

$10.00+

Adctvo extra

$25.00+

Avion 44

$29.85+

Avion sliver

$9.50+

Avion reposado

$11.50+

Agaves Blanco

$8.50+

Altos blanco

$8.50+

Altos reposado

$11.50+

Casamigos blanco

$11.00+

Casamigos reposado

$12.00+

Casamigos anejo

$12.95+

Centenario

$8.95+

Cinco blanco

$23.00+

Cinco reposado

$28.00+

Clase azul

$38.50+

Cabo wabo

$9.00+

Cabo wabo reposado

$9.95+

Corralejo reposado

$9.00+

Corralejo anejo

$10.95+

Cazadores

$7.50+

Jose cuervo sliver

$8.00+

Jose cuervo gold

$8.00+

Jose cuervo Trad reposado

$9.50+

Jose cuervo trad

$8.00+

Don juilo 1942

$38.50+

Don juilo pimav

$29.99+

Don juilo 70

$16.00+

Don juilo blanco

$11.00+

Don juilo Reposado

$12.00+

Don juilo anejo

$13.50+

El mayor

$8.00+

El jimador blanco

$8.00+

El jimador reposado

$10.50+

El jimador anejo

$10.95+

Espolon sliver

$8.00+

Espolon Reposado

$10.50+

Hornitos Plati

$9.95+

Hornitos

$8.00+

Hornitos Black

$9.50+

Herradurra ultra

$13.50+

Herradurra sliver

$10.50+

Herradurra reposado

$11.50+

Herradurra anejo

$12.50+

Komos anejo

$20.00+

Milagro reposado

$9.75+

Milagro anejo

$14.50+

Monte alban

$8.00+

Montelobos

$8.50+

Patron sliver

$11.00+

Patron reposado

$12.00+

Patron SJ Reposado

$16.00+

Patron anejo

$13.50+

Patron SJ anejo

$18.00+

Santo fino

$9.50+

Sauza 3 Gen

$9.50+

Sauza 901

$8.00+

Sauza gold

$8.00+

Teremana blanco

$9.00+

Teremana reposado

$9.85+

House tequila

$6.75+

De Leon Sliver

$8.50+

De Leon Reposado

$9.50+

Cognac

Amaretto

$6.95+

Bailey's

$6.95+

Blue curaco

$6.00+

Chambord

$6.00+

Cinn Schanpps

$6.00+

Creme Menthe G

$5.00+

Curvosier

$9.50+

Frangelico

$6.50+

Gold schlager

$6.95+

Grand marnier

$8.00+

Henesey

$8.95+

Dusse

$9.95+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Martell VS

$8.00+

Martell Vsop

$9.99+

Midori

$6.50+

Remy

$9.00+

Sloe gin

$7.25+

Southrn comfort

$7.95+

Jaeger meister

$6.95+

Shots

SHOT cinna toast crunch

$7.50

SHOT jagerbomb

$9.75

SHOT cucaracha

$6.50

SHOT lifesaver

$5.00

SHOT babyguinn

$9.00

SHOT fireball

$7.50

SHOT kamkazi

$5.95

SHOT royalflush

$8.50

SHOT buttnippl

$6.95

SHOT increhulk

$6.95

SHOT lemdrop

$6.95

SHOTwashapple

$6.00

Vodka\Gin

Absolut

$7.50+

Belvedere

$7.95+

Ciroc

$7.95+

Ciroc pineapple

$7.95+

Ciroc peach

$7.95+

Ciroc passion fruit

$7.95+

Ciroc red berry

$7.95+

Ciroc coconut

$7.95+

Gray goose

$7.95+

Hendricks

$8.95+

Ketel one

$7.95+

Sky cherry

$7.95+

Sky

$7.55+

Smirnoff

$7.25+

Titos

$7.95+

Tanqueray

$8.25+

Well gin

$6.50+

Well vodka

$6.50+

Rum

Bacardi sliver

$6.50+

Bacardi 151

$6.00+

Cruzan sliver

$6.00+

Cruzan mango

$6.00+

Cruzan white

$6.50+

Captain morgan

$6.75+

Malibu

$6.95+

Ron castillo

$6.00+

Myer's dark

$6.95+

Well rum

$4.00+

Beer

Bottle beer

Bud

$4.75

Budlight

$4.75+

Corona

$4.75

Corona light

$4.75

Corona familia

$4.75

Corona preimer

$4.75+

Corona grenadi

$4.75

Coors lite

$4.75

1 Coronita

$4.75

5 Coronas

$19.99

6 Coronitas

$13.99

6 Modelito

$13.99

Dosxx lager

$4.75

Dosxx amber

$4.75+

Heineken

$4.75

Michelada

$8.99

Miller lite

$4.75

Michelob ultra

$4.75+

Modelo

$4.75+

Nat light

$4.75

Negra modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Redds apple

$4.75

Red stripe

$4.75

Sol

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Yueng

$4.75

Michelob ultra amberbock

$4.75+

IPA voodoo ranger

$4.75+

IPA hoppyum

$4.75+

Sides

1\2 GR SHRIMP

$4.95

1\2 GR STEAK

$5.75

1\2 GRILL CHICKEN

$4.00

3 CORN TORTILLAS

$0.85

3 FLOUR TORTILLAS

$0.85

CHEESE RICE

$4.50

CORN TORTILLAS

$0.35

FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.35

GR Chicken

$5.50

GR SHRIMP

$9.00

GR STEAK

$10.00

LG CHIPS

$3.95

LG RED SALSA

$3.50

LG SALSA TOMATILLO

$3.50

LG WHITE SAUCE

$4.50

MED CHIPS

$2.95

MED RED SALSA

$2.50

MED SALSA TOMATILLO

$2.50

MED WHITE SAUCE

$3.50

ORDER BREADSHRIMP

$12.75

SD ARROZ

$3.25

SD AVOCADO

$2.85

SD BLACK BEANS

$3.25

SD CHARRO BEANS

$4.00

SD CHORIZO

$5.25

SD FISH

$6.25

SD FRIED JALAPENOS

$1.85

SD FRIES

$3.95

SD GREEN ZUCCHINI

$1.85

SD GRILL ONIONS

$2.00

SD GRILL PEPPERS

$2.00

SD GROUND BEEF

$4.25

SD JALAPENOS

$1.25

SD MUSHROOMS

$1.50

SD PICO DE GALLO

$1.75

SD PINTO BEANS

$3.25

SD RICE&BEANS

$4.25

SD SCALLOPS

$8.95

SD SHREDDED BEEF

$4.75

SD SHREDDED CHICKEN

$4.75

SD SPINACH

$1.50

SD TOMATOES

$0.65

SD VEGETABLES

$2.25

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.95

SM CHIPS

$1.95

SM RED SALSA

$1.50

SM SALSA TOMATILLO

$1.50

SM WHITE SAUCE

$2.50

YELLOW SQUASH

$1.85

Sd crema

$0.45

SM CHZ DIP

$2.00

Wine

Berry Sangria

$7.95

Peach Sangria

$7.95

Glass Burgandy

$6.50

Glass Cabernet

$6.50

Glass Chablis

$6.50

Glass Chardonnay

$6.50

Glass Merlot

$6.50

Glass Moscato

$7.99

Glass Pino Grigio

$6.50

Glass Pino Noir

$6.50

Glass Riesling

$6.50

Glass Rose

$6.50

Glass zin

$6.50

Champagne

$6.99

Mojito/Martini

Regular Mojito

$8.99

Blueberry Mojito

$8.99

Mango Mojito

$8.99

Mexican Mojito

$8.99

Pineapple Mojito

$8.99

Strawberry Mojito

$7.00

Raspberry Mojito

$8.99

Passion fruit Mojito

$8.99

Peach Mojito

$8.99

Coco Mojito

$8.99

Martini Gin

$8.50

Martini Vodka

$8.50

Apple tini

$8.50

Pineapple tini

$8.50

Mango tini

$8.50

Orange tini

$8.50

Strawberry tini

$8.50

Peach tini

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Choco tini

$8.50

Desserts

Nino Envuelot

$5.99

Churros Rellenos

$5.99

Chocolate Passion Cake

$5.99

Helado Frito

$5.99

Flan de Vainilla

$5.99

A La Carte

1 HARD TACO

$2.35

3 HARD TACOS

$6.99

1 SOFT TACO

$2.95

2 SOFT TACOS

$5.99

3 SOFT TACOS

$8.50

1 STREET TACO

$3.99

1 CHILE POBLANO

$5.25

2 CHILE POBLANS

$8.99

1 CHILE RELLON

$5.00

2 CHILE RELLON

$8.99

1 ENCHILADA

$2.95

3 ENCHILADA

$7.50

1 QUESDAILLA

$3.00

2 QUESDAILLA

$5.75

1 TOSTADA

$3.25

2 TOSTADA

$5.50

1 BURRITO

$3.25

2 BURRITO

$6.50

1 CHIMICHANGA

$4.75

2 CHIMICHANGA

$8.50

1 TAMAL

$4.50

2 TAMALS

$8.95

1 TAQUITO

$2.85

2 TAQUITOS

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

