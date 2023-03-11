Restaurant header imageView gallery

SAN JOSE TAQUERIA 4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd

No reviews yet

4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd

Waterford, MI 48328

Popular Items

MEXICAN BOWL
FAJITA BURRITO
QUESA-BIRRIA

FOOD

APPETIZERS

FAJITA NACHOS

$12.99

Crispy tortilla chips topped with your meat selection, cheese, beans, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeño and guacamole. Steak-Chicken- Pastor (marinated Pork) Ground Beef-Tripa-Chorizo-Buche-Vegetarian- Lengua-Camarones.

SUPER NACHOS

$12.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with Ground Beef, cheese, beans, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeño and guacamole

CHORIQUESO

$6.99

Hot melted cheese & chorizo (Mexican sausage), served with tortillas.

QUESO DIP

$5.99

Melted cheese & Cheese.

TOSTADA

$3.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$3.99

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.99

BREAKFAST

CHILAQUILES

$10.99

Tortilla chips w/ green or red salsa, topped with your meat selection, cheese & Sour cream. huevo-steak-chicken-pastor-ground beef-chorizo-tripa-buche-vegetarian.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.99

3 Over easy eggs nestled on two lightly crispy corn tortillas topped in a delicate mix salsa.

CHORIEGGS

$9.99

3 scrambled eggs with Mexican Sausage & tortillas

HUEVOS CON JAMON

$8.50

3 Scrambled eggs with Ham & tortillas.

HUEVOS ALA MEXICANA

$7.99

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, Jalapeño & tortillas.

TACOS

TACO MEX

$2.39

Soft Corn, Soft Flour, Hard Corn, with your choice of meat, cilantro & onion.

TACO AMERICANO

$2.49

Tortilla options,Soft Corn, Soft Flour, Hard Corn with your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes & lettuce.

TACO CAPORAL

$11.99+

Served on corn or flour tortilla, meat, cheese, tomato, cilantro, grilled onion & jalapeño.

TACO DINNER MEX

$10.49

3 tacos with your choice of meat, rice & beans

TACO DINNER AMER

$10.49

3 Tacos with your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, Rice & Beans.

SHIRMP TACOS

$3.99+

Soft corn or soft flour tortillas, coleslaw, Avocado ,c ilantro , Chipotle Ranch.

TACOS DE LENGUA DINNER

$15.49

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA

$7.99

10" flour tortilla loaded with your choice meat and melted cheese, Served with lettuce and sour cream.

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$9.99

10" flour tortilla meat, cheese, green peppers, tomato, onion. Served with lettuce and sour cream

QUESADILLA RANCHERA

$12.99

QUESADILLA SUPREMA

$10.99

12" flour tortilla loaded with marinated pico chicken, melted cheese. Served with lettuce and sour cream.

QUESA-BIRRIA

$13.99

3 Corn tortilla, birria & cheese, consommé, onions & cilantro.

BURRITOS

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

12" Flour tortilla w/ you choice of meat & cheese, rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.

FAJITA BURRITO

12" Flour tortilla w/ you choice of meat, mixed grilled peppers, onions, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

BIG BURRITO

12" Flour tortilla w/ you choice of meat & cheese. Lettuce, beans, onions, cilantro and tomato.

FAVORITES

HUARACHE

$8.99

Corn dough, beans, meat, cotija cheese, onion, red or green sauce.

TORTA

$9.49

Beans, Cheese, Sour cream, Meat , Lettuce, jalapeños, tomato and avocado.

DINNER

ENCHILADAS

$10.99

4 Chicken enchiladas topped with red or green sauce, Served with rice & beans.

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$11.99

4 Chicken enchiladas topped green sauce, sour cream & mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$11.99

4 Chicken enchiladas with Poblano sauce, sour cream & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$11.99

4 Chicken enchiladas with ranchero sauce, sour cream & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$12.99+

4 Crispy taquito w/ chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream& cotija cheese.

TAMALE DINNER

$11.99

3 tamales chicken or pork. Served with rice & beans.

BISTECK RANCHERO

$14.99

Grilled steak and onions. served with rice beans guacamole & tortillas

COSTILLAS SALSA ROJA

$10.99

Pork back ribs with red sauce.

LENGUA EN SALSA VERDE

$17.49

Beef tonge with green sauce.

FAJITAS

$10.99

Sizzling grilled mix pepper, onions, tortillas, rice, beans with your choice meat.

CHIPOTLE CHIMI

$11.99

Fried flour tortilla, meat, tomato, cilantro, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans.

CHIMI POBLANA

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla, meat, tomato, cilantro, topped with poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans.

CHIMI SAN JOSE

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla, meat, topped with cheese, tomato, queso dip & guacamole.

CARNITAS DINNER

$12.99

Fried pork, pico, house salsa and tortillas

MILANESA PLATTER

$12.99

Fried breaded chicken / steak, with tortillas.

ALAMBRE LOCO

$13.49

Grilled steak, chicken, bacon , onions, green peppers, cheese and tortillas.

CARNE CASCABEL

$12.99

MEXICAN DINNER

$13.99

SOUPS & SALADS

POZOLE 32OZ

$11.99

Hominy corn pork soup

MENUDO

$11.99

Beef stomach soup

SOUP BIRRIA

$11.99

Spicy beef soup.

CALDO DE RES

$11.99

Vegetable soup beef.

MEXICAN BOWL

$10.99

Meat, rice, cheese, guacamole, ranch or chipotle ranch.

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, ranch or chipotle ranch.

VEGGIE OPTIONS

VEGGIE TACO DINNER

$10.99

3 tacos with beans & avocado. And 2 choices American, (cheese, lettuce and tomato), or Mexican (onion and cilantro).

TACO VEGGIE MEX SOLO

$2.29

Taco with beans & avocado, onion and cilantro.

TACO VEGGIE AMER SOLO

$2.29

VEGGIE BIG BURRITO

$13.49

Big flour tortilla rolled up, beans, cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, avocado & sour cream.

VEGGIE BURRITO FAJITA

$13.99

Big flour tortilla rolled up, rice, melted cheese, grilled onions, green pepper, tomato and cilantro.

SEAFOOD

CEVICEH TOSTADA

$3.99

Crunchy flat tortilla, fish and avocado.

SHRIMP TOSTADA

$5.49

Crunchy flat tortilla and avocado.

BREADED TILAPIA

$15.99

Fried tilapia, rice, beans and avocado.

SHRIMP AL MOJO DE AJO

$15.99

Shrimp in garlic sauce.

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA

$15.99

Shrimp in spicy red sauce.

SHRIMP ZARANDEADOS

$15.99

Shrimp in special sauce.

SHIMP EMPANIZADOS

$15.99

Shrimp Deep fried.

SHRIMP SAN JOSE

$15.99

Shrimp on grilled onion and jalapeño in chipotle sauce.

FILETE EMPANIZADO

$15.99

Fried fish filet, rice, beans and avocado.

QUESADILLA CAMARON

$15.99

Flour tortilla with melted cheese, shrimp, onion, peppers, chipotle sauce. Rice and guacamole.

LANGOSTINOS DINNER

$18.49

CHAROLA SHRIMP

$37.99

CHAROLA LANGOSTINOS

$37.99

MOJARRA FRITA

$15.99

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$1.99

SIDE BEANS

$1.99

RICE & BEANS

$2.99

RICE & BEANS KIDS

$1.99

GRILLED ONIONS

$1.50

GRILLED PEPPERS

$1.99

PICO DE GALLO

$2.99

AVOCADO SIDE

$3.99

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$1.99

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

CORN TORTILLAS SIDE

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS SIDE

$1.50

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.99

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.99

SM GUACAMOLE

$1.99

COMBOS, Only one Meat

COMBO #1

$10.99

2 tostadas

COMBO #2

$10.99

6" QUESADILLA AND ONE TOSTADA

COMBO #3

$10.99

Two tacos one tostada

COMBO #4

$10.99

Two tacos one quesadilla

COMBO #5

$10.99

Two Tacos one 8" Burrito

COMBO #6

$10.99

Two Tacos One Burrito.

KIDS

KIDS BURRITOS

$2.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$2.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$3.99

BEVERAGES

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.99

TAMARINDO

$2.99

JARRITOS

MANDARINA

$2.49

ORANGE

$2.49

LIME

$2.49

SIDRAL

$2.49

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.49

PINEAPPLE

$2.49

STRAWBERRY

$2.49

SANGRIA

$2.49

TAMARINDO

$2.49

TANGERING

$2.49

JUGO JUMEX

PEACH

$2.49

STRAWBERRY

$2.49

MANGO

$2.49

GUAVA

$2.49

APPLE

$2.49

GUANABANA

$2.49

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$2.49

CAN SODA

COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

MEXICAN COKE

$2.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.49

CAFE

CAFE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

DESSERT

DESSERTS

FLAN

$3.99

RUM CAKE

$3.99

CHURROS DE CAJETA

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4550 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328

Directions

