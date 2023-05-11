  • Home
  Norcross
  Alex Restaurant and Bar - 4790 Peachtree Ind Blvd ste 112
Alex Restaurant and Bar 4790 Peachtree Ind Blvd ste 112

4790 Peachtree Ind Blvd ste 112

Norcross, GA 30071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$11.50

Queso Fundido

$14.65

Cheese Dip

$9.48

Esquite

$8.90

Steak Cheese Fries

$15.80

Chicken Cheese Fries

$13.50

Nachos Supreme

$16.80

Steak Nachos Fajita

$18.95

Shrimp Nachos Fajita

$17.95

Chicken Nachos Fajita

$16.95

Rice Bowls

Veggie Rice Bowl

$14.50

Pollo Rice Bowl

$16.95

Camaron Rice Bowl

$16.95

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$18.20

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$16.80

Salmon Rice Bowl

$21.40

Salads

Steak Salad

$17.99

Chicken Salad

$14.90

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Al Pastor Taco

$5.10

Barbacoa Taco

$5.30

Lengua Taco

$5.60

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Pollo Taco

$5.10

Campechano Taco

$5.60

Red Snapper Taco

$5.10

Pescado Taco

$5.70

Salmon Taco

$5.40

Papas Con Queso Taco

$6.80

Veggie Taco

$7.50

Grilled Pepper Taco

$7.99

Shrimp Taco

$8.90

24 Taco Rosca

$156.80

12 Taco Rosca

$78.80

Borrego Taco

$5.50

Traditional

Alex Carne Asada Plate

$26.20

Carne Asada Plate

$23.90

Alex Mole Mexican Plate

$16.75

Carnitas

$20.25

Fajitas Mixtas

$26.25

Fajitas Steak

$23.95

Fajitas Chicken

$23.95

Fajitas Shrimp

$23.95

Sopes

$8.90

Tostadas

$7.75

Tostada De Camaron

$9.90

Menudo

$18.50

Flautas

$15.65

Pambazo

$16.75

Echiladas

$18.50

Chicken Tamal

$5.50

Pork Tamal

$5.50

Sweet Tamal

$4.50

Coctel de Camaron

$21.99

Barbacoa Borrego Plate

$23.90

Consome De Borrego

$9.75

Tortas

Grilled Steak Torta

$14.90

Al Pastor Torta

$14.80

Barbacoa Torta

$14.50

Lengua Torta

$14.80

Carnitas Torta

$14.85

Milanesa Torta

$15.65

Chorizo Torta

$13.80

Chorizo & Huevo Torta

$13.80

Pollo Torta

$13.80

Pescado Torta

$15.90

Bean & Cheese Torta

$13.50

Cubana Torta

$15.60

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$16.80

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$13.80

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.90

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.90

Al Pastor Burrito

$15.80

Chorizo Burrito

$16.99

Shrimp Burrito

$16.80

Veggie Burrito

$11.80

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.60

Burrito Ahogado

$13.75

Kids Menu

Taco Kids

$8.05

Burrito Kids

$8.05

Quesadilla Kids

$8.05

Nachos Kids

$8.05

Dessert

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$13.99

Tres Leches Cake

$13.80

Choco Flan

$7.75

Churros

$5.75

Flan

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.75

BREAKFAST

Chorizo & Eggs

$13.50

Eggs with Potato

$13.90

Mexican Style

$13.90

Huevos Divorciados

$12.50

Scrambled Eggs

$13.75

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Green Chilaquiles

$14.99

Sides

Side Rice

$4.50

Side Beans

$4.50

Side French Fries

$5.20

Side Cheese Dip

$5.50

Side Tomato

$2.25

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$2.20

Side Corn Tortilla

$2.20

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.20

Side Lettuce

$2.25

Side Rice & Beans

$6.80

Lunch Special

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

2 Tacos

$8.50

Torta Jamon con Papas

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

BAR MENU

Bottle/CanBeer

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$7.50

Pacifico

$7.50

Victoria

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$8.50

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Mich Ultra

$8.50

Dos X

$7.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Draft Beer

Corona 16oz

$8.00

Corona 32oz

$14.00

Modelo Especial 160z

$8.00

Modelo Especial 32oz

$14.20

Modelo Negra 32oz

$14.00

Modelo Negra 16oz

$8.11

Dos X 16oz

$8.00

Dos X 32oz

$14.20

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$8.00

Michelob Ultra 32oz

$14.00

Monday Night Slap Fight 16oz

$5.50

Slap Fight 32oz

$10.00

Michelada 32 oz

$9.00

Michelada 16oz

$7.00

16 oz Special

$3.50

32 oz Special

$7.00

Dos X

$14.20

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$9.50

Classic Margarita

$11.20

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$14.15

La Calavera

$15.50

Tipsy Duck

$13.30

Mangonada

$13.20

Alex Punch

$16.15

Cantarito

$11.50

Cazuela

$13.30

Pina Colada

$11.50

Mexican Mule

$9.50

Mojito

$11.75

Jarritos Locos

$8.50

San Luis Punch

$13.00

Purple Haze

$13.00

Redbull Tropical Tequila

$8.00

Redbull Tropical Blueberry Vodka

$8.00

Daquiri

$6.00

Classic Pitcher

$24.00

Frozen Pitcher

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Paloma

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$8.00

Mezcalrita

$10.00

Purple Haze

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Patron Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Pineapple

$11.00

Pride Margarita

$13.00

Texas Margarita

$6.00

Margarita Special

$3.00

Top Margarita

$13.00

Rum Coke

$6.00

Jack & Coke

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

The Grinch

$12.00

Tipsy Santa

$13.00

Candy Cane Margarita

$13.00

Feliz Navidad

$10.00

Bitter Elf

$13.00

Spiced Snowman Shot

$8.00

Texas Pitcher

$25.00

Long Island

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Love In The Air

$10.00

Cupids Heart

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

The Flirty Duck

$13.00

Heart Taco Tray

$25.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Hot Romance

$7.00

Lemon Drop Drink

$10.00

Fishbowl Frozen

$24.00

Fishbowl Rocks

$30.00

Martini

$8.00

Tequila

Herradura Silver

$18.50

Herradura Reposado

$19.79

Herradura Anejo

$30.15

Don Julio 1942

$53.50

Don Julio 1970

$32.50

Don Julio 1800 Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio 1800 Reposado

$10.50

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Clase Azul

$55.50

Blue Nectar Blanco/Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$15.50

Patron Anejo

$17.80

Milagro Silver

$13.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.50

Milagro Anejo

$17.80

Adictivo Doble o Reposado

$19.50

Luna Azul Silver o Anejo

$19.50

Luna Azul Blanco

$13.75

Crown Royal

$19.50

Jack Daniels

$17.50

Buchanans

$19.50

Tito's

$7.00

Ciroc Original

$20.30

Summer Watermelon Apple

$18.50

Summer Watermelon Pineapple

$19.50

Casa Migos

$9.50

Evan Williams

$14.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$4.50

Pepsi Zero

$4.50

Deit Pepsi

$4.50

Fruit Punch

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Sierra Mist

$4.50

Tea

$2.99

Horchata Agua Fresca

$5.00

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$6.25

Mango Agua Fresca

$6.25

Jarrito

$6.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4790 Peachtree Ind Blvd ste 112, Norcross, GA 30071

