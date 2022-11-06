Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Luis Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

4790 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Norcross, GA 30071

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Pollo Taco
Campechano Taco

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Cheese Dip

$6.50

Esquite

$6.00

Grilled corn topped with chili powder, lime juice, cheese, and mayonnaise.

Steak Cheese Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with cheese sauce and steak.

Chicken Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with chicken and cheese sauce.

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Your choice of chicken or steak topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese dip, and pico de gallo.

Steak Nachos Fajita

$13.00

Nachos topped with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese sauce.

Shrimp Nachos Fajita

$13.00

Nachos topped with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese sauce.

Chicken Nachos Fajita

$13.00

Nachos topped with grilled peppers, onions, and cheese sauce.

Large Cheese Dip

$10.00

Large Side Of Pico

$2.50

Rice Bowls

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.00

Bed of rice with pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and cheese dip.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.00

Bed of rice with you choice of meat topped with pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.00

Bed of rice with you choice of meat topped with pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Steak Rice Bowl

$14.00

Bed of rice with you choice of meat topped with pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$12.00

Bed of rice with you choice of meat topped with pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Salmon Rice Bowl

$16.00

Bed of rice with you choice of meat topped with pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Chicken Cheese Rice

$11.00

Salads

House Salad Chicken

$11.00

Your choice of meat, with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

House Salad Shrimp

$12.00

Your choice of meat, with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

House Salad Carnitas

$12.00

Your choice of meat, with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

House Salad Steak

$13.00

Your choice of meat, with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Grilled steak topped with cilantro and onions.

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Shredded beef topped with cilantro an onions.

Lengua Taco

$4.00

Beef tongue topped with cilantro and onions.

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Roasted pork topped with cilantro and onions

Campechano Taco

$4.00

Grilled steak and sausage topped with onions and peppers.

Pescado Taco

$4.50

Tilapia topped with pico de gallo, cabbage, and our special chipotle sauce.

Salmon Taco

$5.00

Salmon topped with pico de gallo, cabbage, and our special chipotle sauce.

Red Snapper Taco

$5.50

Red snapper topped with pico de gallo, cabbage, and our special chipotle sauce.

Pollo Taco

$3.50

Chicken topped with cilantro and onions.

Papas Con Queso Taco

$3.50

Fried potato topped with cheese.

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Taco filled with veggies.

Grilled Pepper Taco

$3.50

Taco with poblano pepper, onions, cheese, and corn.

24 Taco Tray

$84.00

Asada, Al Pastor, Barbacoa, Chicken, and Carnitas. Topped with cilantro and onions.

12 Taco Tray

$42.00

Asada, Al Pastor, Barbacoa, Chicken, and Carnitas. Topped with cilantro and onions.

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Grilled shrimp taco topped with cilantro and onions.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Traditional

Carne Asada Plate

$18.00

Grilled steak topped with roasted jalapeno, onions, and tomato. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans.

Carnitas Plate

$15.00

Pulled pork served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.

Sopes

$4.00

Sope topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomato.

Tostadas

$5.00

Topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Tostada De Camaron

$6.00

Pozole

$14.00

Menudo

$15.00

Echiladas

$11.00

Flautas

$11.00

5 fried chicken taquitos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Tamale

$3.50

Pork Tamale

$3.50

Coctel Del Camqron

$16.00

Grill Chicken Plate

$12.00

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$11.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Al Pastor Torta

$10.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Barbacoa Torta

$10.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Lengua Torta

$11.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Carnitas Torta

$10.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Milanesa Torta

$11.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Chorizo Torta

$10.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Jamon Torta

$10.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Chorizo & Huevo Torta

$10.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Cubana

$11.00

Pollo Torta

$10.00

Pescado Torta

$11.00

Stuffed with tomato, onions, lettuce, beans, jalapeno, cheese, and mayo.

Bean & Cheese Torta

$9.00

Only beans and cheese.

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Stuffed with beans and cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Choco Flan

$7.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$8.00

Churros

$5.00

Churros With Ice Cream

$7.00

Breakfast

Chorizo Eggs

$11.00

Eggs With Potato

$9.00

Eggs Mexicana

$9.00

Divorced Eggs

$9.00

Breakfast Buritto

$11.00

Molete Mexicano

$9.00

Green Chilaquiles

$11.00

Scrambbled Eggs

$6.00

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Cheese Dip

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Shred Cheese

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Chile Toreado

$1.50

Avacado Slices

$2.50

To Go Salsa

$5.00

Side Of Guac

$1.50

Side Of Shrimp

$5.00

To Go Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Draft Beer

Corona 16oz

$6.00

Corona 32oz

$11.00

Model Especial 16oz

$6.00

Modelo Especial 32oz

$11.00

Modelo Negra 32oz

$11.00Out of stock

Modelo Negra 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Budlight 16oz

$5.00

Budlight 32oz

$9.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 32oz

$9.00

Slap Fight 16oz

$6.00

Slap Fight 32oz

$10.00

Michelada 32 Oz

$9.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$15.00

Budlight Pitcher

$15.00

Michelada 16 Oz

$7.00

Imported Pitcher

$20.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi Zero

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Virgin Michelada

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sidral

$4.00

Sidral

$4.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Limon

$5.00

Mango

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4790 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross, GA 30071

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

