Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
158 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Please note our system requires 24 hour notice for catering orders. If you can not order due to our systems time requirement please feel free to call us at 760.752.9844 and we will try our best to fit you in.
Location
125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos, CA 92069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TERI Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar
No Reviews
555 Deer Springs Rd San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Marcos
San Elijo Vine & Tap
4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurant