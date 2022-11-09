Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu

158 Reviews

$

125 Vallecitos de Oro

San Marcos, CA 92069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey & Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$9.50+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.50+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Roast Beef & Cheese

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.50+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Salami & Cheese

Salami & Cheese

$9.50+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$9.50+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Veggie

Veggie

$9.00+

With Cheddar & Jack cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, and “The Works”. *Note: “The Works” includes mayo, unless you request it to be left off.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$9.00+

Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.50+

RB & T Club

$11.50+
Super Club

Super Club

$11.50+

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Grande Burrito

$9.00
Supreme Burrito

Supreme Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Scramble

$8.00

Toast

$2.49

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Bagel

$3.00

Breakfast Side

Protein Scramble

$9.50

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Coffee/Smoothies/Frappes

100% Maui Coffee - Small

$2.75

100% Maui Coffee - Large

$3.25

Refill

$1.35

Aloha Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Mahalo Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry & Banana

Ohana Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry, Mango, Raspberry

Nalu Smoothie

$5.00

Pineapple, Mango, Banana

Duke's Caramel Frappe

$5.00+

Duke's Mocha Frappe

$5.00+

Duke's Vanilla Frappe

$4.50+

Maui Frappe

$5.00+

Sugar Free Mocha Frappe

$5.00+

Sugar Free Vanilla Frappe

$5.00+

Prepared Beverages

Chai

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Caffe Latte

$3.50+

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Caffe Mocha

$4.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Mocha Bianco

$4.00+

Caffe Mexicano

$4.00+

Duke's Caramel Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Maui

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Duke's Sweet Cream

$4.00+

Espresso, Sweet Cream, and Milk

Espresso Shot

$2.00+

Matcha

$3.75+

Breakfast

Supreme Burrito

Supreme Burrito

$10.00

Ham, bacon, sausage and avocado with egg, cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper and potato. Salsa served on the side.

Grande Burrito

$9.00

Ham, bacon and sausage with egg, cheese and potato. Salsa served on the side.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Includes egg, potato, cheese and choice of filling. Salsa served on the side.

Breakfast Scramble

$8.00

Includes choice of toast, hash brown patty, and eggs scrambled with choice of filling and topped with cheese. Served with Salsa on the side.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

On your choice of toast with egg, cheddar cheese, and choice of meat or topping.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Choose from either plain, everything, or jalapeno cheese bagel.

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Choice of Toast, Focaccia, or Bagel with Avocado & Tomato Slices.

Protein Scramble (Low Carb)

$9.50

Three scrambled eggs with cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, and avocado.

Club Sandwiches

Club sandwiches are triple-decker sandwiches on your choice of toast. All club sandwiches come standard with "The Works", as well as bacon and avocado.

Super Club

$11.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado and provolone cheese.

Turkey Club

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado and cheddar cheese.

RB&T Club

$11.50

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, avocado and provolone cheese.

Hot Sandwiches

Cubano

$12.00

Roasted Pork & Ham, Swiss, Pickles, and Deli Mustard on a Grilled Roll.

Dipper Deluxe

$12.00

Roast beef, Pastrami, Horseradish Sauce, Crunchy Jalapenos, and Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Roll with Au Jus for dipping.

Kickin' Thanksgiving

$11.50

Turkey, Swiss, whole berry cranberry sauce, jalapenos and Sriracha mayo on grilled rosemary focaccia.

Tuscan Turkey Melt

$11.50

Turkey, pesto, provolone and roasted red pepper strips.

Hot Pastrami

$11.50

With "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicins and red onions) on soft rye bread.

Reuben

$11.50

Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye.

French Dip

$11.00

Roast beef, crunchy onions, and Swiss on a roll with side of au jus for dipping.

Ham & Cheese Melt

$9.00

Swiss and honey Dijon sauce on grilled sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Tuna salad and Cheddar on sourdough.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American and Provolone cheese on sourdough.

Chicken Panini

$10.50

Chicken, bacon, jack cheese, tomato, onion and honey dijon sauce on a grilled roll.

BBQ Chicken Club

$11.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion and chipotle BBQ sauce on a grilled roll.

Signature Sandwiches

Athena (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Tomato, and Spring Mix on Rosemary Focaccia.

B.L.T.A.

$10.50

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato with avocado and "the works" On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)

California Tuna

$10.00

Tuna salad, Provolone cheese and avocado. On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)

Italiano

$11.50

Ham, genoa salami, Provolone and Mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing on a soft roll. On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)

Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Tuna salad, Pepper Jack cheese and jalapenos. On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)

T.C.A.

$10.00+

Turkey, Cheddar cheese and avocado. On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)

Tasty Turkey

$10.75

Turkey, avocado, cucumbers, Provolone and honey Dijon sauce. On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, with "the Works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, peperoncini, red onions)

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese

$9.50

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.50

Salami & Cheese

$9.50

B.L.T.

$9.50

Egg Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Build Your Own

BYO Sandwich

$7.99

Build Your Own Custom Sandwich

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crunchy Fried Onions, and Buffalo Ranch.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Hummus, Olives, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Romaine, and Basil Vinaigrette.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Bacon, roasted red bell pepper, Provolone cheese, lettuce and pesto mayo.

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Black bean and corn salsa, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and BBQ ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato, crunchy fries onions and ranch.

Veggi-Cali Wrap

$10.50

Avocado, cucumbers, tomato, spring mix lettuce, pesto, cream cheese and Pepper Jack cheese.

Salads

Italian Chopped Salad

$10.75

Salami, pepperoni, ham, Italian cheese blend, olives, pepperoncinis , grape tomatoes and red onion. Vinaigrette on the side.

Harvest Apple Salad

$10.75

With Turkey, Granny Smith apples, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries and Blue cheese crumbles. Raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Southwest BBQ Salad

$10.75

With chicken, black bean and corn salsa with crunchy tortilla strips. BBQ ranch on the side.

Caesar Salad

$10.75

With Chicken, Romaine tossed with homemade garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

$10.75

With chicken, pepperoncinis, black olives, red onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes and Feta cheese. Vinaigrette on the side.

Chef Salad

$10.75

With turkey and ham, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, grape tomatoes and shredded cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.

Cobb Salad

$10.75

With turkey, bacon crumbles, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, grape tomatoes and Blue cheese crumbles. Ranch dressing on the side.

Cran-Almond Salad

$10.75

With chicken, dried cranberries, sliced almonds and Feta cheese. Raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Sides

Chips • Cookies • Pickles • Muffins • Meal Deal

Chips

$1.75

Two Cookies

$1.49

Whole Pickle

$3.00

Scoop of Deli Salad (Tuna, Egg, or Ck)

$4.49+

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Meal Deal

Beverages

Soda • Tea • Coffee

Hot Coffee (Brewed)

$2.75+

Snapple

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.89

Energy Drink

$2.69

Bottled Water, 16oz (Aquafina)

$2.19

V-8 Vegetable Juice

$1.79

Canned Coke Product

$1.49

Arizona Tea

$1.49

Coke Mexico Glass Bottle, 1/2 Litre

$2.39

Coke Bottle, 20oz

$2.19

Pepsi Can

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$2.00+

Duke's Sweet Cream

$4.00+

Espresso, Sweet Cream, and Milk

Bagged Coffee for Sale

100% Maui Espresso

$20.00+

100% Maui Mokka

$35.00+

100% Maui Peaberry

$25.00+

100% Maui Red Catuai

$20.00+

Dukes Platinum

$15.00+

Vanilla Macadamia Nut

$15.00+

Acai

Lahaina

$7.50

Granola, Banana, Strawberry

Kihei

$8.50

Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Peanut Butter

Napili

$9.50

Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Honey

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please note our system requires 24 hour notice for catering orders. If you can not order due to our systems time requirement please feel free to call us at 760.752.9844 and we will try our best to fit you in.

Website

Location

125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos, CA 92069

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu image
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TERI Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
555 Deer Springs Rd San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurantnext
When Pigs Fly BBQ - Main Street
orange star4.4 • 1,352
230 Main St. Vista, CA 92084
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6985 el camino real #108 carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
When Pigs Fly BBQ - Gas Station
orange star4.4 • 1,352
1211 E Vista Way Vista, CA 92084
View restaurantnext
Side Yard Public House - 10326 Meadow Glen Way E
orange starNo Reviews
10326 Meadow Glen Way E Escondido, CA 92026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Marcos

The Bellows
orange star4.3 • 1,014
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Churchill's Pub & Grill
orange star4.0 • 879
887 W San Marcos Blvd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
San Elijo Vine & Tap
orange star4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Amalfi Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 433
1035 La Bonita Rd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Station Pizza
orange star4.2 • 396
1531 W Mission Rd San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurantnext
FroYo Love
orange star4.2 • 360
300 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, Ste 100 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Marcos
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston