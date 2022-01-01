- Home
San Marcos
3599 hwy 14
Millbrook, AL 36054
Popular Items
Appetizers!
Soups and salads
New Favorites
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita Chimichanga Dinner
Chile Colorado
Pork Chop Dinner
Garlic Shrimp
Mojarra Frita
Queso fundido
a mixture of chile colorado, puerco verde and chile relleno
Loaded Pollo Fundido
chicken breast on top of onion, bellpeppers and tomatoes topped with cheese
Elote
Tostada de Tinga
Huarache
baked potato
Chilaquiles
Nachos
fajitas
Vegetarian Fajitas
onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas
#38 Steak Fajitas
steak cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.
#39 Chicken Fajitas
chicken cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.
#40 Chicken and Steak fajitas
chicken and steak cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.
#41 Mixed Fajitas
chicken, Steak and shrimp, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.
#42 Shrimp Fajitas
shrimp cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.
Cheesy fajitas
chicken,steak,and chorizo fajitas cooked with onion,bell pepper,pineapple,and mushrooms,topped with cheese served with rice,beans,lettuce,guacamole,and tortillas
queso flameado
protein
Burrito
#44 Burrito Caliente
Burrito filled with rice, beans, chile con carne, topped with enchilada sauce.
#45 steak burrito dinner
two steak buritos cooked with onion with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of beans
#26 burrito supreme
burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice
#32 burrito delux
two burritos topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole
#53 Fajita burrito dinner
Burrito cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes with a side of rice and beans.
#62 Fajita burito supreme
Fajita burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice
#58 burrito especial
Burrito filled with rice, beans, cilantro, onion topped with cheese dip.
California burrito
burrito stuffed with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and fries.
Azada Burrito
Burrito stuffed with with rice, black beans, cilantro, onion.
street tacos
tacos
#46 steak taco dinner
four steak tacos cooked with onion and a side of pico de gallo.
#47 tacos especiales
four steak and chorizo tacos topped with cilantro, avocado and a grilled onion.
#36 three tacos
hree tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
#37 taco dinner
two tacos with a side of rice and beans.
#7 fajita tacos
fajita taco cooked with onion, bell peper and tomatoes topped with lettuce cheese and tomatoes
#66. fajita tacos
two tacos cooked with onion bell pepper and tomatoes with a side of rice and beans.
combinations
A. Taco, Enchilada rice and beans.
B. Chile Relleno, rice and beans
C. Chalupa, Cheese taco, enchilada and taco
D. Burrito, enchilada and Taco
E. Chile Relleno, Enchilada, rice, beans and a taco
F. Two tamales rice and beans
G. Two Enchiladas, rice, tamale and taco
H. Taco, enchilada and quesadilla
I. Chile Con Carne rice, beans and tortillas
J. Burrito rice and beans
K. Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, and taco
L. Burrito, Flauta, and tostada
LL. Quesadilla rice and beans
side orders
1. Enchilada
2. chile con carne
3 burrito
4. tostada
5. chalupa
6. chille relleno
7. soft taco
8. crispy taco
9. guacamole taco
10. tamale
11. flauta
12. quesadilla
13. beans
14. rice
15. black beans
16. mushrooms
Tortillas
fries
sliced aguacate
side of steak
side of grilled chicken
side of shrimp
side of ground beef
Orden de Chile's toreados
Raw bell pepper
Taco salad shell
Grilled onion
Charola arroz
Sautéed Onion, Bell Pepper & Mushroom
dips and side
lunch
sp.1 fajitas
sp. 2chile con carne burrito and rice
sp.3burrito supreme
sp.4 taco salad
sp 5 san marcos salad
sp 6 chimichanga
sp 7 quesadilla supreme
sp 8 burrito, enchilada, taco and chalupa
sp 9 fajita quesadilla
sp 10 shrimp quesadilla
sp 11 fajita quesadilla supreme
sp 12 chicken burrito special
chicken burrito topped with chille con carne, lettuce, tomatoes,sour cream and guacamole
sp 13 fried pollo loco
fried chcken strips on top of rice and cheese sauce
sp 14 chicken soup
sp 15 huevos con chorizo
sp 16 huevos rancheros
two fried eggs topped with hot sauce served withaside of rice, beans and tortillas
sp 17 chilaquiles
pick two lunch items
pick three lunch items
pick four lunch items
San Marcos Plates :)
# 20 plato vegetariano
guacamole tostada, cheese enchilada, rice and beans
# 21 enchiladas rancheras
four cheese and onion enchiladas topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
# 22 torta
Mexican sandwich with your choice of Chicken,Steak,Carnitas filled with lettuce,tomatoes,onion,Queso Fresco,jalapenos,avocado,refried beans and a side of french fries.
#16 chicken enchiladas
three chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce guacamole and tomatoes
#17 flautas mexicanas
four flautas served on top of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
#18 chori pollo
chicken breast topped with chorizo, cheese dip with a side of rice, beans and tortillas
#19 quesadilla dinner
two quesadillas with a side of rice and beans
#24 Enchilada Supreme
Beans,Cheese,Beef,and Chicken Enchilada topped with lettuce and sour cream
#25 Chile Rellenos
#27 Enchilada Dinner
Two beef enchiladas with a side of rice and beans
#28 Mexican Bowl
Grilled chicken on rice, pico de gallo,black beans,corn,cheese and sour cream
#29 Molcajete
Carnitas,Chicken,Steak,Shrimp,Chorizo,Queso Fresco,Sateed onion and bell pepper with a side of Rice,Beans,Lettuce,Guacamole,and Tortilla
#30 Enchilada Burrito dinner
Burrito,Enchilada, Rice and Beans
#31 Mexican Dinner
Enchilada,Rice,Beans,Taco,and Guacamole salad
#33 Plato San Marcos
One Chile Relleno,Beef tostada,Enchilada,Taco,Burrito,and flauta
#34 Bistec a la Tampiquena
A delicious steak served with a side of Rice,Beans,Tortilla and a salad
#35 Bistec a la Mexican
Pieces of steak cooked with Onion,Tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with a side of Rice, Beans,Tortillas and a salad
#43 Chimichanga Dinner
Beef or Chicken topped with Cheese,Guacamole Salad and a side of Rice and Beans
#48 Quesadilla Supreme
Quesadilla cut in four pieces served with Lettuce,Sour cream,guacamole, tomate and jalapenos with a side of rice or beans
#49 Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla Dinner
Two shrimp quesdaillas served with Rice and Beans
#50 Fajita Quesadilla Dinner
Two chicken or steak quesadilla served with rice and beans
#51 shrimp cocktail
#52 Shrimp Fajita Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas served with rice and beans
#54 fish dinner
three catfish filtes with rice and a side salad
#55 pollo con crema
chicken strips cooked in our special cream sauce with a rice
#56 Plato de carnitas
shredded pork served with lettuce,tomatoes,jalapenos,lime and a side of rice and beans
#57 Enchiladas Verde
Four steak enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce with a side of lettuce,sour cream,and pico de gallo
#59 Puerco verde
pork pieces cooked in tomatillo sauce,cilantro,onion,and a side of rice and beans and tortillas
#60 steak and shrimp
steak topped with shrimp,red sauce and a side of rice,beans and tortilla
#61 Enchiladas especiales
one chicken enchilada,one cheese topped with chile con carne, and rice and beans
#63 chile poblano dinner
two poblano peppers filled with chicken and steak. Cooked with onion,bell pepper,and tomatoes served with rice and beans
#64 pollo loco
grilled chicken breast,steak or shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
#65 fajita quesadilla supreme
quesadilla quarters cooked with vegetables and a side of lettuce,tomtatoes,guacamole,jalapeno and sour cream and a side of rice or beans
Adult Chicken Fingers
Chilaquiles
Fajita quesadilla rice and beans
soups and salad
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
