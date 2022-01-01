Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

San Marcos

review star

No reviews yet

3599 hwy 14

Millbrook, AL 36054

Order Again

Popular Items

12. quesadilla
cheese dip
#64 pollo loco

Appetizers!

Guacamole

$4.00

Mexican Guacamole

$6.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.25

Mexican Deviled shrimp

Steak Fries

Fries topped with your choice of protein ,onion,bell pepper and tomato, covered in cheese

Bean Dip

$5.25

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Wings 8 Pieces

$8.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.25

Soups and salads

23. Chicken Soup

$8.50

Tossed salad

$4.25

Guacamole salad

$4.75

Taco Salad

$8.25

Beef or chicken

Carla salad

$8.25

Grilled chicken salad

Cancun salad

$8.25

Grilled shrimp salad

Steak Salad

$8.00

Fajita taco salad

San Marcos salad

$9.50

New Favorites

Fajita Quesadilla

$6.50

Fajita Chimichanga Dinner

$10.50

Chile Colorado

$11.75

Pork Chop Dinner

$11.50

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Mojarra Frita

$11.75

Queso fundido

$12.00

a mixture of chile colorado, puerco verde and chile relleno

Loaded Pollo Fundido

$12.75

chicken breast on top of onion, bellpeppers and tomatoes topped with cheese

Elote

$3.25

Tostada de Tinga

$4.00

Huarache

$4.99

baked potato

Chilaquiles

$7.75

Nachos

Fajita nachos especiales

choice of protein cooked with onion, bell pepperand tomatoes, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream jalapeno and tomatoes

Nachos Especiales

Choice of Protein topped with lettuce,tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos

Nachos

fajitas

Vegetarian Fajitas

onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas

#38 Steak Fajitas

steak cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.

#39 Chicken Fajitas

chicken cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.

#40 Chicken and Steak fajitas

chicken and steak cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.

#41 Mixed Fajitas

chicken, Steak and shrimp, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.

#42 Shrimp Fajitas

shrimp cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side or rice, beans, lettuce, guacmole and tortillas.

Cheesy fajitas

$14.75

chicken,steak,and chorizo fajitas cooked with onion,bell pepper,pineapple,and mushrooms,topped with cheese served with rice,beans,lettuce,guacamole,and tortillas

queso flameado

$12.25

protein

Burrito

#44 Burrito Caliente

$8.50

Burrito filled with rice, beans, chile con carne, topped with enchilada sauce.

#45 steak burrito dinner

$10.25

two steak buritos cooked with onion with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of beans

#26 burrito supreme

$8.50

burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice

#32 burrito delux

$9.75

two burritos topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole

#53 Fajita burrito dinner

$10.00

Burrito cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes with a side of rice and beans.

#62 Fajita burito supreme

$9.50

Fajita burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and a side of rice

#58 burrito especial

$11.25

Burrito filled with rice, beans, cilantro, onion topped with cheese dip.

California burrito

$9.50

burrito stuffed with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and fries.

Azada Burrito

$9.75

Burrito stuffed with with rice, black beans, cilantro, onion.

street tacos

Taco al pastor

$3.25

Taco de carnitas

$3.25

azada

$3.25

tinga

$3.25

chorizo

$3.25

steak and chorizo

$3.25

fish taco

$3.25

lengua

$3.25

spicy shrimp

$3.25

4 street taco meal

$9.75

3 street tacos with rice & beans

$10.25

three street tacos with a side of rice and beans.

tacos

#46 steak taco dinner

$9.75

four steak tacos cooked with onion and a side of pico de gallo.

#47 tacos especiales

$10.75

four steak and chorizo tacos topped with cilantro, avocado and a grilled onion.

#36 three tacos

$6.75

hree tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

#37 taco dinner

$9.00

two tacos with a side of rice and beans.

#7 fajita tacos

$3.25

fajita taco cooked with onion, bell peper and tomatoes topped with lettuce cheese and tomatoes

#66. fajita tacos

$10.25

two tacos cooked with onion bell pepper and tomatoes with a side of rice and beans.

combinations

A. Taco, Enchilada rice and beans.

$8.50

B. Chile Relleno, rice and beans

$8.25

C. Chalupa, Cheese taco, enchilada and taco

$8.75

D. Burrito, enchilada and Taco

$8.50

E. Chile Relleno, Enchilada, rice, beans and a taco

$9.50

F. Two tamales rice and beans

$8.25

G. Two Enchiladas, rice, tamale and taco

$9.25

H. Taco, enchilada and quesadilla

$9.25

I. Chile Con Carne rice, beans and tortillas

$8.75

J. Burrito rice and beans

$8.75

K. Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, and taco

$9.25

L. Burrito, Flauta, and tostada

$8.50

LL. Quesadilla rice and beans

$8.45

side orders

1. Enchilada

$2.99

2. chile con carne

$3.99

3 burrito

$3.99

4. tostada

$3.75

5. chalupa

$3.50

6. chille relleno

$3.25

7. soft taco

$2.65

8. crispy taco

$2.40

9. guacamole taco

$3.00

10. tamale

$3.00

11. flauta

$2.75

12. quesadilla

$3.99

13. beans

$2.35

14. rice

$2.35

15. black beans

$3.10

16. mushrooms

$3.25

Tortillas

$1.00

fries

$2.25

sliced aguacate

$2.25

side of steak

$6.25

side of grilled chicken

$6.50

side of shrimp

$6.25

side of ground beef

$3.25

Orden de Chile's toreados

$1.00

Raw bell pepper

$2.00

Taco salad shell

$1.25

Grilled onion

$1.00

Charola arroz

$25.00

Sautéed Onion, Bell Pepper & Mushroom

$2.99

dips and side

chips

$1.50

cheese dip

sour cream

guacamole

jalapenos

onion

$0.90

pico de gallo

bean Dip

$4.75

cheese dip mixed with beans

cheese dip with ground beef

$5.50

chorizo dip

$5.50

cheese dip mixed with chorizo

shreaded cheese

$1.00

tomatoes

$1.00

salsa

cabbage

$0.75

taco sauce

$0.35

salsa verde

$1.00

2oz Nacho cheese

$0.35

lunch

sp.1 fajitas

$9.50

sp. 2chile con carne burrito and rice

$7.00

sp.3burrito supreme

$6.50

sp.4 taco salad

$6.75

sp 5 san marcos salad

$7.50

sp 6 chimichanga

$6.00

sp 7 quesadilla supreme

$7.50

sp 8 burrito, enchilada, taco and chalupa

$7.75

sp 9 fajita quesadilla

$8.50

sp 10 shrimp quesadilla

$9.25

sp 11 fajita quesadilla supreme

$9.50

sp 12 chicken burrito special

$9.25

chicken burrito topped with chille con carne, lettuce, tomatoes,sour cream and guacamole

sp 13 fried pollo loco

$7.00

fried chcken strips on top of rice and cheese sauce

sp 14 chicken soup

$7.50

sp 15 huevos con chorizo

$7.00

sp 16 huevos rancheros

$7.00

two fried eggs topped with hot sauce served withaside of rice, beans and tortillas

sp 17 chilaquiles

$7.00

pick two lunch items

$6.25

pick three lunch items

$7.50

pick four lunch items

$8.25

San Marcos Plates :)

# 20 plato vegetariano

$9.25

guacamole tostada, cheese enchilada, rice and beans

# 21 enchiladas rancheras

$8.75

four cheese and onion enchiladas topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes

# 22 torta

$10.50

Mexican sandwich with your choice of Chicken,Steak,Carnitas filled with lettuce,tomatoes,onion,Queso Fresco,jalapenos,avocado,refried beans and a side of french fries.

#16 chicken enchiladas

$8.75

three chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce guacamole and tomatoes

#17 flautas mexicanas

$8.50

four flautas served on top of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

#18 chori pollo

$11.75

chicken breast topped with chorizo, cheese dip with a side of rice, beans and tortillas

#19 quesadilla dinner

$9.75

two quesadillas with a side of rice and beans

#24 Enchilada Supreme

$9.75

Beans,Cheese,Beef,and Chicken Enchilada topped with lettuce and sour cream

#25 Chile Rellenos

$8.50

#27 Enchilada Dinner

$8.75

Two beef enchiladas with a side of rice and beans

#28 Mexican Bowl

$10.75

Grilled chicken on rice, pico de gallo,black beans,corn,cheese and sour cream

#29 Molcajete

$21.25

Carnitas,Chicken,Steak,Shrimp,Chorizo,Queso Fresco,Sateed onion and bell pepper with a side of Rice,Beans,Lettuce,Guacamole,and Tortilla

#30 Enchilada Burrito dinner

$9.25

Burrito,Enchilada, Rice and Beans

#31 Mexican Dinner

$9.50

Enchilada,Rice,Beans,Taco,and Guacamole salad

#33 Plato San Marcos

$11.75

One Chile Relleno,Beef tostada,Enchilada,Taco,Burrito,and flauta

#34 Bistec a la Tampiquena

$14.50

A delicious steak served with a side of Rice,Beans,Tortilla and a salad

#35 Bistec a la Mexican

$11.50

Pieces of steak cooked with Onion,Tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with a side of Rice, Beans,Tortillas and a salad

#43 Chimichanga Dinner

$9.25

Beef or Chicken topped with Cheese,Guacamole Salad and a side of Rice and Beans

#48 Quesadilla Supreme

$9.75

Quesadilla cut in four pieces served with Lettuce,Sour cream,guacamole, tomate and jalapenos with a side of rice or beans

#49 Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla Dinner

$12.75

Two shrimp quesdaillas served with Rice and Beans

#50 Fajita Quesadilla Dinner

$11.75

Two chicken or steak quesadilla served with rice and beans

#51 shrimp cocktail

$13.25

#52 Shrimp Fajita Enchiladas

$10.25

Two shrimp enchiladas served with rice and beans

#54 fish dinner

$10.00

three catfish filtes with rice and a side salad

#55 pollo con crema

$9.75

chicken strips cooked in our special cream sauce with a rice

#56 Plato de carnitas

$12.00

shredded pork served with lettuce,tomatoes,jalapenos,lime and a side of rice and beans

#57 Enchiladas Verde

$11.00

Four steak enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce with a side of lettuce,sour cream,and pico de gallo

#59 Puerco verde

$11.25

pork pieces cooked in tomatillo sauce,cilantro,onion,and a side of rice and beans and tortillas

#60 steak and shrimp

$15.99

steak topped with shrimp,red sauce and a side of rice,beans and tortilla

#61 Enchiladas especiales

$9.00

one chicken enchilada,one cheese topped with chile con carne, and rice and beans

#63 chile poblano dinner

$11.75

two poblano peppers filled with chicken and steak. Cooked with onion,bell pepper,and tomatoes served with rice and beans

#64 pollo loco

$9.75

grilled chicken breast,steak or shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce

#65 fajita quesadilla supreme

$10.75

quesadilla quarters cooked with vegetables and a side of lettuce,tomtatoes,guacamole,jalapeno and sour cream and a side of rice or beans

Adult Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$8.00

Fajita quesadilla rice and beans

$9.50

soups and salad

san marcos salad

$9.00

fried tortilla bowl filled with chicken or beef,lettuce,cheese,tomatoes,sour cream,guacamole and beans

Kids

M Taco, Rice and Beans

$3.10

N Burrito, Rice and Beans

$3.99

O Enchilada Rice and Beans

$3.50

P Quesadilla Rice and Beans

$4.25

Q Chicken Fingers and Fries

$4.25

R Cheeseburger and Fries

$4.25

S Grilled Cheese and Fries

$4.00

T Corn Dog and Fries

$4.25

Just the kids quesadilla

$2.99

Desserts

fried ice cream

$3.25

flan

$3.25

sopapilla

$1.75

chimichanga

$4.95
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
3599 hwy 14, Millbrook, AL 36054

San Marcos Mexican Restaurant image
San Marcos Mexican Restaurant image

