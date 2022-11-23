- Home
- Panama City Beach
- San Marcos Mexican Grill Pier Park - Panama City Beach
San Marcos Mexican Grill Pier Park Panama City Beach
No reviews yet
101 Bluefish Drive
Suite 105
Panama City, FL 32413
Popular Items
Drinks
Cocktails
Rocks House Margarita
Frozen House Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Pitcher House Margarita
San Marcos Margarita Rocks
San Marcos Margarita Frozen
Top Shelf Margarita
Margarita Flights
Paloma
Top Shelf Paloma
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Don Julio Margarita
Casa Amigos Margarita
Margarona on the Rocks
Frozen Margarona
Screwdriver
Vodka Cranberry
White Russian
Black Russian
Sex on the Beach
Long Island Ice Tea
Rum and Coke
Russian Mule
Tito's and Soda
San Marcos Relaxer
Amaretto Sour
Crown and Coke
Bacardi and Coke
Jack and Coke
Jim and Coke
Michelada
Bloody Mary
Cantarito
Cantarito Top Shelf
Strawberry Daiquiri
Mango Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Virgin Mango Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Beer
DRAFT Bud Light
DRAFT Michelob Ultra
DRAFT Dos Equis Amber
ELYSIAN
DRAFT Corona Premier
DRAFT 30A
DRAFT Modelo Especial
DRAFT Modelo Negro
Corona Extra
Corona Light
32oz. Corona Familiar
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
32oz Modelo Especial
XX Lager
XX Amber
Heineken
Budweiser
Bud Light
Miller Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Stella
Tecate
Oyster City
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolute Vodka
Tito's
Grey Goose
Ciroc
New Amsterdam Pink
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Superior
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cazadores
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Gold
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Reposado
Cuervo Tradicional
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Maestro Dobel Silver
Maestro Dobel Reposado
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
1800 Coconut
Corazon de Agave
Ghost Spicy
Corralejo reposado
Corralejo Silver
Sauza
Hornitos
Milagro
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Los Rijos Mezcal
Montetoros Mezcal
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jim Bean
Jack Daniel's
Johnny Walker
Buchanan Special Premiere
Buchannan's Deluxe
Wild Turkey
Hennessy
Gran Gala
Los Rijos
Grand Marnier
Makers Mark Whiskey
Tongueray Dry Gin
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Knob Creek
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Baileys
Kamora
E&J
Presidente
Don Pedro
Wine
Pinot Grigio
Moscato
Chardonnay
Riesling
White Zinfandel
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Sangria
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Merlot (Copa Wine)
GLS Merlot (Wood Bridge)
BTL Merlot (Wood Bridge)
GLS Pinot Grigio (Copa Wine)
GLS Moscato (Copa Wine)
GLS Chardonnay (Copa Wine)
GLS Riesling (Copa Wine)
GLS White Zinfandel (Copa Wine)
GLS Chardonnay (Wood Bridge)
GLS White Zinfandel (Wood Bridge)
BTL Chardonnay (Wood Bridge)
BTL White Zinfandel (Wood Bridge)
GLS Pink Moscato
BTL Pink Moscato
Drink Specials
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Beef Dip
Bean Dip
Choriqueso
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Especial
Trio Dip
San Marcos Dip
Steak, Chicken Shrimp in cheese dip with Tortillas on the side
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Wings
San Marcos Sampler
Cheese Nachos
Beans Nachos
Beef or Chicken Nachos
Beef and Bean Nachos
Nachos Grilled
Nachos Locos
Mini Chicken Chimis
Chicken Soup
Ensaladas
Kids Meal
Guarniciones (Side Dishes)
1. Enchilada
2. Chile con Carne
3. Burrito
4. Beef Tostada
5. Chalupa
6. Chile Relleno
7. Soft Taco
8. Crispy Taco
9. Poblano with Cheese
10. Tamal
11. Flauta
12. Quesadilla
13. Beans
14. Rice
15. Tortillas
Black Beans
Lg Black Beans
French Fries
Extras
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Jalapenos
Onions
Bell Pepper
Muchroom
Spinach
1/2 Avocado Slices
Pico De Gallo
Chile Toreados
Grilled Jalapeno Slices
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Lg Sour Cream
Shredded Chesse
Side Cheese Dip
Salsa verde
Hot Salsa
Small Salsa To-Go
Lg Salsa To-Go 160z
XL Salsa To-Go 32oz
Lg Cheese Dip To-Go 16oz
Small Togo Chips
Pollo
16. Chicken Enchilada
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with guacamole salad.
17. Flautas Mexicanas
Four corn tortillas filled with chicken and fried. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
18. 3 Chicken or Beef Tacos
19. Chicken Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, then grilled in butter. Served with guacamole salad
20. Burrito Deluxe
Two Chicken and Bean burritos, topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
21. Quesadilla Dinner
Two Shredded Chicken quesadillas. Served with rice and beans
22. Mole
Pieces of Chicken cooked with Chile salsa with a touch of Mexican Chocolate. Served with rice and tortillas.
23. Melania's Favorita
Two chicken breast, served with rice or fries
Pollo Loco
Grilled Chicken cooked with onions and creamy chipotle cheese sauce. Serve with rice.
Mexican Chicken
Freshly sliced Chicken Breast to order and covered with pico de gallo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
San Marcos Chicken Fingers
Tropical Chicken
Pineapple Chicken
Chicken Soup
Carne Y Cerdo (Beef and Pork)
24. Burrito Supreme
One flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken and a little bit of beans, with sour cream, lettuce and guacamole.
25. San Marcos Steak and Shrimp
Rib-eye steak with 5 Shrimp with melted shredded cheese on top, served with rice and toss salad.
26. Bistec a la Mexicana
Pieces of steak, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, cooked with Mexican spices, served with rice and beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
27. Taco Loco
Served in a flour tortilla Shell with steak or chicken, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, muchrooms, chipotle sauce, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole
28. Burrito Caliente
A big flour tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and beans toppped with chile con carne and shredded cheese
29. Burritos de Bistec
Two flour tortillas filled with steak and beans, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese dip.
30. Tacos de Bistec
Three corn tortillas filled with steak, cooked with grilled onions and mexican spices. Served with Rice and Beans
31. Carne Asada
Grilled steak cooked with onion and Mexican Spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
32. Carnitas
Fried pork cooked with grilled onions served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Slices of steak cooked with onions and covered with red hot salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos Al Pastor
Three pork tacos marinated in chipotle sauce and pineapple
Carnita Tacos
Fajitas
38. Steak Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
39. Chicken Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
40. Steak and Chicken Fajita
All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
41. Fajitas Mixtas
All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
42. Shrimp Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Alambres
All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Fajita Sandwich
Steak or Chicken with grilled onions and bell peppers, and topped with melted cheese. Served with fries.
Hawaiian Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas