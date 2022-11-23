Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Marcos Mexican Grill Pier Park Panama City Beach

review star

No reviews yet

101 Bluefish Drive

Suite 105

Panama City, FL 32413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

24. Burrito Supreme
Beef Dip

Drinks

Water

Kids Drink

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Coke

$3.19

Diet Coke

$3.19

Sprite

$3.19

Mr Pibb

$3.19

Fanta Orange

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Coffee

$3.19

Milk

$3.19

Jarritos

$3.29

Mexican Coke

$3.29

Horchata

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.99

Red Bull

$3.29

TOGO DRINKS

$3.49

Cocktails

Rocks House Margarita

$8.99

Frozen House Margarita

$9.99

Skinny Margarita

$8.99

Pitcher House Margarita

$18.99

San Marcos Margarita Rocks

$8.99

San Marcos Margarita Frozen

$9.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.99

Margarita Flights

$11.99

Paloma

$7.99

Top Shelf Paloma

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Tequila Sunset

$6.99

Don Julio Margarita

$13.99

Casa Amigos Margarita

$15.99

Margarona on the Rocks

$13.99

Frozen Margarona

$14.99

Screwdriver

$6.99

Vodka Cranberry

$6.99

White Russian

$7.99

Black Russian

$7.99

Sex on the Beach

$6.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.99

Rum and Coke

$6.99

Russian Mule

$6.99

Tito's and Soda

$6.99

San Marcos Relaxer

$7.99

Amaretto Sour

$7.99

Crown and Coke

$7.99

Bacardi and Coke

$6.99

Jack and Coke

$7.99

Jim and Coke

$7.99

Michelada

$12.99

Bloody Mary

$12.99

Cantarito

$8.99

Cantarito Top Shelf

$10.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.99

Mango Daiquiri

$12.99

Pina Colada

$12.99

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$7.99

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.99

Beer

DRAFT Bud Light

$4.99

DRAFT Michelob Ultra

$4.99

DRAFT Dos Equis Amber

$5.99

ELYSIAN

$5.99

DRAFT Corona Premier

$5.99

DRAFT 30A

$4.99

DRAFT Modelo Especial

$5.99

DRAFT Modelo Negro

$5.99

Corona Extra

$5.99

Corona Light

$5.99

32oz. Corona Familiar

$11.99

Negra Modelo

$5.99

Modelo Especial

$5.99

32oz Modelo Especial

$11.99

XX Lager

$5.99

XX Amber

$5.99

Heineken

$5.99

Budweiser

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Miller Light

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Stella

$5.99

Tecate

$5.99Out of stock

Oyster City

$4.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.99

Absolute Vodka

$7.99

Tito's

$8.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

Ciroc

$8.99

New Amsterdam Pink

$6.99

Well Rum

$4.99

Malibu

$6.99

Bacardi

$6.99

Captain Morgan

$6.99

Bacardi Superior

$6.99

Well Tequila

$5.99

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.99

Cazadores

$8.99

Casamigos Silver

$12.99

Casamigos Gold

$13.99

Cuervo Silver

$6.99

Cuervo Reposado

$8.99

Cuervo Tradicional

$7.99

Don Julio Anejo

$8.99

Don Julio 70

$12.99

Don Julio 1942

$18.99

Patron Anejo

$10.99

Patron Silver

$9.99

Maestro Dobel Silver

$8.99

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$9.99

1800 Silver

$9.99

1800 Reposado

$10.99

1800 Coconut

$8.99

Corazon de Agave

$8.99

Ghost Spicy

$8.99

Corralejo reposado

$8.99

Corralejo Silver

$7.99

Sauza

$8.99

Hornitos

$6.99

Milagro

$11.99

Herradura Silver

$9.99

Herradura Reposado

$10.99

Los Rijos Mezcal

$8.99

Montetoros Mezcal

$8.99

Well Whiskey

$4.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Crown Apple

$8.99

Crown Peach

$8.99

Jim Bean

$7.99

Jack Daniel's

$8.99

Johnny Walker

$8.99

Buchanan Special Premiere

$12.99

Buchannan's Deluxe

$9.99

Wild Turkey

$5.99

Hennessy

$9.99

Gran Gala

$5.99

Los Rijos

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$6.99

Makers Mark Whiskey

$9.99

Tongueray Dry Gin

$6.99

Jameson

$6.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.99

Knob Creek

$9.99

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.99

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$6.99

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$8.99

Kahlua

$4.99

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Baileys

$4.99

Kamora

$4.99

E&J

$6.99

Presidente

$8.99

Don Pedro

$9.99

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Moscato

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

Riesling

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Sangria

$6.99

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.29

GLS Merlot (Copa Wine)

$5.29

GLS Merlot (Wood Bridge)

$5.29

BTL Merlot (Wood Bridge)

$21.99

GLS Pinot Grigio (Copa Wine)

$5.29

GLS Moscato (Copa Wine)

$5.29

GLS Chardonnay (Copa Wine)

$5.29

GLS Riesling (Copa Wine)

$5.29

GLS White Zinfandel (Copa Wine)

$5.29

GLS Chardonnay (Wood Bridge)

$5.29

GLS White Zinfandel (Wood Bridge)

$5.29

BTL Chardonnay (Wood Bridge)

$21.99

BTL White Zinfandel (Wood Bridge)

$21.99

GLS Pink Moscato

$5.29

BTL Pink Moscato

$40.00

Drink Specials

Mangonada

$10.99

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Large Cheese Dip

$11.99

Beef Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Choriqueso

$5.99

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Guacamole Especial

$8.99

Trio Dip

$12.99

San Marcos Dip

$10.99

Steak, Chicken Shrimp in cheese dip with Tortillas on the side

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$11.99

San Marcos Sampler

$11.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Beans Nachos

$7.99

Beef or Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Beef and Bean Nachos

$7.99

Nachos Grilled

$9.99

Nachos Locos

$14.99

Mini Chicken Chimis

$10.99

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Ensaladas

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

San Marcos Salad

$10.99

Mahi Salad

$13.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

Kids Meal

M. Tacos, Rice, and Beans

$7.99

N. Burrito, Rice, and Beans

$7.99

O. Enchilada, Rice, and Beans

$7.99

P. Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans

$7.99

Q. Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.99

R. Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.99

S. Hotdogs and Fries

$7.99

T. Pieces of Grilled Chicken, Rice and Beans

$7.99

U. Corn Dog and Fries

$7.99

Guarniciones (Side Dishes)

1. Enchilada

$3.99

2. Chile con Carne

$5.99

3. Burrito

$4.99

4. Beef Tostada

$3.99

5. Chalupa

$3.99

6. Chile Relleno

$4.99

7. Soft Taco

$3.25

8. Crispy Taco

$2.99

9. Poblano with Cheese

$5.99

10. Tamal

$3.75Out of stock

11. Flauta

$3.99

12. Quesadilla

$4.99

13. Beans

$2.99

14. Rice

$2.99

15. Tortillas

$1.99

Black Beans

$3.29

Lg Black Beans

$6.99

French Fries

$2.29

Extras

Lettuce

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Onions

$0.99

Bell Pepper

$0.99

Muchroom

$0.99

Spinach

$0.99

1/2 Avocado Slices

$2.25

Pico De Gallo

$1.59

Chile Toreados

$2.09

Grilled Jalapeno Slices

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Lg Sour Cream

$1.99

Shredded Chesse

$0.99

Side Cheese Dip

$1.29

Salsa verde

$1.59

Hot Salsa

$1.59

Small Salsa To-Go

$1.25

Lg Salsa To-Go 160z

$6.99

XL Salsa To-Go 32oz

$11.99

Lg Cheese Dip To-Go 16oz

$11.59

Small Togo Chips

$1.79

Pollo

16. Chicken Enchilada

$9.99

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with guacamole salad.

17. Flautas Mexicanas

$11.99

Four corn tortillas filled with chicken and fried. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

18. 3 Chicken or Beef Tacos

$8.99

19. Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Two flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, then grilled in butter. Served with guacamole salad

20. Burrito Deluxe

$12.29

Two Chicken and Bean burritos, topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

21. Quesadilla Dinner

$11.89

Two Shredded Chicken quesadillas. Served with rice and beans

22. Mole

$12.99

Pieces of Chicken cooked with Chile salsa with a touch of Mexican Chocolate. Served with rice and tortillas.

23. Melania's Favorita

$11.99

Two chicken breast, served with rice or fries

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Grilled Chicken cooked with onions and creamy chipotle cheese sauce. Serve with rice.

Mexican Chicken

$11.99

Freshly sliced Chicken Breast to order and covered with pico de gallo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

San Marcos Chicken Fingers

$11.25

Tropical Chicken

$19.99

Pineapple Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Carne Y Cerdo (Beef and Pork)

24. Burrito Supreme

$12.99

One flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken and a little bit of beans, with sour cream, lettuce and guacamole.

25. San Marcos Steak and Shrimp

$18.99

Rib-eye steak with 5 Shrimp with melted shredded cheese on top, served with rice and toss salad.

26. Bistec a la Mexicana

$15.99

Pieces of steak, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, cooked with Mexican spices, served with rice and beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

27. Taco Loco

$12.99

Served in a flour tortilla Shell with steak or chicken, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, muchrooms, chipotle sauce, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole

28. Burrito Caliente

$12.99

A big flour tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and beans toppped with chile con carne and shredded cheese

29. Burritos de Bistec

$12.99

Two flour tortillas filled with steak and beans, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese dip.

30. Tacos de Bistec

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with steak, cooked with grilled onions and mexican spices. Served with Rice and Beans

31. Carne Asada

$16.99

Grilled steak cooked with onion and Mexican Spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

32. Carnitas

$14.99

Fried pork cooked with grilled onions served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Slices of steak cooked with onions and covered with red hot salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.99

Three pork tacos marinated in chipotle sauce and pineapple

Carnita Tacos

$11.99

Fajitas

38. Steak Fajitas

$15.99+

All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

39. Chicken Fajitas

$14.99+

All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

40. Steak and Chicken Fajita

$15.99+

All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

41. Fajitas Mixtas

$18.59+

All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

42. Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99+

All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Alambres

$18.99

All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Fajita Sandwich

$12.99

Steak or Chicken with grilled onions and bell peppers, and topped with melted cheese. Served with fries.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$18.99

All Fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Onion

Bell Pepper

Rice

Beans

Lettuce

Guacamole

Pico

Sour Cream

Rice

Beans

Guacamole

Pico

Sour Cream

Lettuce

Onions

$0.99

Bell Pepper

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Guacamole

$0.99

Pico

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Cheese Dip

$1.29

Grill Jalapeno

$0.99

Rice

Beans

Lettuce

Guacamole

Pico

Sour Cream

Platos San Marcos

43. Enchiladas Supremas

$12.49

One Chicken, one bean, one che