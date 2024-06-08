- Home
6220 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87109
FOOD
SOMETHING TO SHARE
- BACON-GREEN CHILE QUESO FRIES
A heaping mound of french fries smothered in house-made queso, bacon, and green chile. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3.$11.50
- BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS
Seasoned with sea salt or red chile salt. Served with a side of lime crema and Asian sauce.$10.75
- CHICKEN BITES
Beer battered chicken bites, tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Asian sauce. Served with a side of house-made ranch dressing.$9.25
- CHICKEN ELOTE NACHOS
Tortilla chips with queso, shredded chicken, sautéed elote, red bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, house-made guacamole, and lime crema topped with a dusting of flaming hot Cheetos® powder.$16.50
- CHIPS & SALSA
Tortilla chips with our house-made salsa.$7.00
- FRIED PICKLES
Beer battered pickle chips. Served with a side of house-made ranch dressing.$8.50
- GREEN CHILE FALAFEL PLATE
3 falafel bites over a bed of spring mix, served with house-made hummus, pita, and a side of house-made Tzatziki sauce.$13.50
- HUMMUS
House-made hummus, served with pita wedges, carrots, cucumbers, and red bell peppers.$8.50
- PRETZEL BITES
Salty pretzel bites, served with our house-made queso.$8.00
- QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, pico-de-gallo and lime crema. Served with chips and house-made salsa.$10.50
- RIVERWALKER IPA-BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
Crispy cheese curds served with sriracha aioli.$8.50
- WINGS
Sweet and spicy Asian sauce, BBQ sauce, or traditional Buffalo sauce) Served with carrots, celery, and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.$13.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- CUP OF GREEN CHILE PORK STEW
Cup of our green chile pork stew, served with a flour tortilla.$5.75
- BOWL OF GREEN CHILE PORK STEW
A bowl of our green chile pork stew, served with a flour tortilla.$8.75
- SMALL HOUSE SALAD$5.00
- SMALL SOUTHBOUND CAESAR SALAD$6.25
- LARGE SOUTHBOUND CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, sourdough croutons, and house Caesar dressing.$10.25
- SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD
Spiced grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa and cilantro served over fresh greens, topped with tortilla strips$15.50
TACOS PLATES
- BEEF BIRRIA TACO PLATE
Four white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa. Slow-cooked pot roast and Monterey Jack cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro.$14.50
- CHICKEN TACO PLATE
Four white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa. Pulled red chile marinated chicken breast, topped with pico de gallo and lime crema.$13.50
- JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa. Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema.$13.50
BURGERS & HANDHELDS
- BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on a brioche bun with jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles.$14.50
- BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled or beer battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Served with fries.$15.75
- BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order. Includes two toppings. Choose from: cheddar, blue cheese, green chile, fresh jalapeños, pickled jalapeños, and bacon. Additional toppings $1. Served with fries.$16.00
- CLASSIC BRATWURST
A classic bratwurst, featuring our Scotia Bratwurst, served on a toasted pretzel bun with stone ground mustard, diced onions, and sauerkraut. Served with Bosque House Fries.$13.50
- MEXICANO DOG BRATWURST
Our Scotia Bratwurst, served on a toasted pretzel bun, with caramelized onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, fire roasted jalapenos, and drizzled with our lime crema sauce. Served with Bosque House Fries.$13.50
ENTREES
- CHICKEN POUTINE FRIES
A heaping mound of french fries topped with green chile cream gravy, cheddar cheese curds, and pulled marinated chicken.$15.00
- FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.$17.75
- THAI-STYLE MUSSELS
Mussels in a spicy coconut milk broth, with ginger, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro. Served with a baguette to sop up the juicy goodness.$17.75
- GREEN CHILE MAC & CHEESE$14.00
SWEET TOOTH
- FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream$8.25
- DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
Served with a chocolate drizzle$8.25
- MEYER LEMON 3-LAYER CAKE W/ RASPBERRY SORBET
Served with a scoop of raspberry sorbet$8.25
- VANILLA ICE CREAM CUP
Vanilla, with choice of caramel or Scotia fudge sauce.$3.50
- RASPBERRY SORBET CUP
Scoop of raspberry sorbet$3.50
PACKAGE
- 6pk WEEKEND TRAILS$10.99
- 6pk UP NORTH$10.99
- 6Pk 1888 HARD SELTZER
This is a cranberry hard seltzer made for NMSU. This isn’t your typical 100 calorie seltzer, its heavy on the cranberry with a refreshing touch of green tea! HARD SELTZER 5.5% ABV | 12 fl. oz.$10.99
- 6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE
Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.$10.99
- 6Pk JETTY JACK
A modern American craft beer style developed as a variation from American Pale Ales. Known simply as Red Ales in some regions, our American Amber Ale is made with Crystal and Cascade hops that bring spicy, floral, woody notes with a little bit of citrus. Available in taprooms only. AMERICAN AMBER ALE 5.8% ABV | 30 IBU | 12 fl. oz.$10.99
- 6Pk MR. MELON GOSE TO WORK
An ode to one of our favorite New Mexican summertime snacks, fresh watermelon with a dash of salt. This year-round beer is a perfect combination of sweet, salty, and sour and is best enjoyed after returning home from a long day's work. WATERMELON GOSE 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.$10.99
- 6Pk PISTOL PETE'S 1888 BLONDE ALE
Where IPAs are skewed toward hops being front and center, blonde ales are a study in balance, refreshment, and malt profiles. 1888 is a brilliant pale straw-colored ale with a light malt sweetness and just enough late-addition hops to add flavor and aromatic nuance. Whether you’re new to craft beer or a seasoned connoisseur, this beer is sure to quench your thirst. BLONDE ALE 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF BRONZE MEDAL WINNER 2018$10.99
- 6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA
Few things are as uniquely New Mexico as our world-class IPAs. Riverwalker IPA starts with a light copper base of pale, caramel, and wheat malts, providing a medium-bodied backbone for our flagship IPA. But that’s just setting the stage for the hops where myriad aromatics and flavors are coaxed out of a blend of our favorite hop varieties. INDIA PALE ALE 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.$10.99
- 6Pk SALT MONEY
Salt Money is a beer inspired by the unique culture of New Mexico Lagers, flavored perfectly with just the right amount of lime and a pinch of salt that captures the vibrance of the Springtime in the Southwest. LAGER WITH SALT AND LIME 4.8% ABV | 13 IBU | 12 fl. oz.$10.99
- 6Pk SCOTIA
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness. SCOTCH ALE 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.$10.99
- 6pk BOSQUE FESTBIER$10.99
- 6pk BUSINESS CASUAL$10.99
- 6pk FRESH START$10.99
- 4Pk MASHING QUEEN$12.00
- 6Pk PERPETUAL SUNSET$10.99
- 6Pk THUNDER MOUTH$10.99
- 12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE
Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.$16.99
- CASE (MIX OR MATCH) YEAR-ROUND BEERS
Need a case? You're in luck...Bosque Brewing proudly offers a case price for any four, 6 packs of any of our year-round beers. This includes Jetty Jack, Scotia, Riverwalker, Salt Money, Elephants on Parade, Mr. Melon Gose To Work, Weekend Trails, Pistol Pete's 1888 Blonde Ale, Up North, or 1888 Seltzer.$32.00
- SPIRIT BOX- GIN$35.00
- SPIRIT BOX- VODKA$30.00
- SPIRIT BOX- VODKA & GIN$50.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
