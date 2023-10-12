San Pedro Brewing Company
331 W 6th St
San Pedro, CA 90731
Menu
Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches
Daily Specials
$14.95 Special
$14.95
$15.95 Special
$15.95
$16.95 Special
$16.95
Brisket Tots
$16.95
Chicken Picatta
$17.95
Churros
$8.95
Crispy Green Beans
$10.95
Dumplings
$16.95
Gaffey Tots
$15.95
Jalapeno Smoked Brisket Sandwich
$16.95
Mahi Mahi Tacos
$17.95Out of stock
Mango Habanero Wings
$13.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$11.95
New York Steak
$29.95
Chili Queso Dip
$12.95
Desserts
House Favorites
NFL Sunday Brunch
Pastas
Salads
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
$16.95
Pepper Seared Ahi Sandwich
$16.95
South Bay Tuna Melt
$15.95
Corned Beef Ruben
$16.95
B.L.T.A
$15.95
Swordfish Sandwich
$17.95
Grilled Fresh Veggie Sandwich
$14.95
Patty Melt
$16.95
Salmon Sandwich
$17.95
Tri Tip Sandwich
$16.95
Soup, 1/2 sandwich, salad
$13.95
Impossible Burger
$15.95
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
$16.95
Turkey Ruben
$16.95
Side Dish
Burger Patty
$4.00
Chicken Breast
$4.00
Cole Slaw
$3.95
Creamed Corn
$4.95
Curly Fries
$4.95
Fries
$3.95
Fruit
$3.95
Garlic Fries
$4.95
Garlic Toast
$1.00
Grilled Veggies
$4.95
Mac & Cheese
$4.95
Onion Rings
$4.95
Pasta Salad
$3.95
Petite Salad
$4.95
Potato Salad
$3.95
Roasted Potatoes
$4.95
Sauteed Veggies
$4.95
Side Gaffey Fries
$4.95
Soup Cup
$4.95
Sticky Rice
$3.95
Sweet Potatoes Fries
$4.95
Soups
Baked Potato
$5.95+
Beef Veggie
$5.95+
Broccoli Cheddar
$5.95+
Chicken Gnocchi
$5.95+
Chicken Lime
$5.95+
Chicken Noodle
$5.95+
Chicken Tequila
$5.95+
Chicken Tortilla
$5.95+
Chicken Veggie
$5.95+
Chili
$5.95+
Clam Chowder
$5.95+
French Onion
$5.95+
Lentil
$5.95+
Lobster Chowder
$5.95+
Meatball
$5.95+
Potsticker
$5.95+
Tomato Basil
$5.95+
Starters
Artichoke Spinach Dip
$14.95
Brisket Fries
$16.95
Bruschetta
$11.95
Calamari
$14.95
Chicken Filets
$13.95
Gaffey Fries
$14.95
Giant Hot Pretzel
$12.95
J.B's Wings
$13.95
Nachos
$12.95
Potstickers
$12.95
Quesadilla
$11.95
Sausage Bites
$12.95
Sesame & Pepper Seared Ahi Appetizer
$17.95
Shrimp & Avo Ceviche
$14.95
Sliders Ahi
$14.95
Sliders Cheeseburger
$12.95
Sliders Pulled Pork
$12.95