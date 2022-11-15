Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Pedro Cafe

979 Reviews

$$

426 2nd St

Hudson, WI 54016

Order Again

Popular Items

*Chicken Chile Penne
Chicken Nachos
San Pedro Street Tacos

Appetizers- Online Ordering

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Cheddar & Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Green Chiles, Avocado Salsa & Lemon Habanero Aioli

Duck Nachos

Duck Nachos

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Tropical Mango Salsa & Lemon Habanero Aioli

Fire Kissed Nachos

Fire Kissed Nachos

$13.00

Cheddar & Mozzarella, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Pico De Gallo, Green Chiles, Fire-Kissed Salsa, Avocado Salsa & Lemon Habanero Aioli

Hot Pepper & Garlic Shrimp Appetizer

Hot Pepper & Garlic Shrimp Appetizer

$14.00

Shrimp Sauteed With Habanero, Garlic, Onion, Allspice & Lime, Served With Ciabatta & Pina Colada Sauce

San Pedro Ceviche

San Pedro Ceviche

$14.00

Lime Marinated Shrimp & Lobster, Fresh Cilantro, Carrot, Red Onion & Habanero Peppers Served With White Tortilla Chips

Chips & Salsas

Chips & Salsas

$10.00

Chips & Choice Of Two Salsas

Rasta Dip

Rasta Dip

$14.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Chiles, Garlic & Fiery Spices In A Baked Cream Cheese Dip, Served With Flatbread

Jerk Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Jerk Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Build Your Own With Jerk Chicken, Butter Lettuce, Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo & Lemon Habanero Aioli

Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Build Your Own With Seared Ahi Tuna, Butter Lettuce, Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo & Lemon Habanero Aioli

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$15.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Fire-Kissed Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro & LIme on a Crispy Tortilla.

PEI Mussels

$14.00

Soup/Salad/Sides- Online Ordering

Posole Cup

Posole Cup

$6.00

Pulled Pork & Hominy In A Spicy Tomato Broth

Posole Bowl

Posole Bowl

$8.00

Pulled Pork & Hominy In A Spicy Tomato Broth

Chowder Cup

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Conch, Sweet Corn, Clam Broth, Coconut Milk

Chowder Bowl

Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Conch, Sweet Corn, Clam Broth, Coconut Milk

Hearts of Palm Salad

Hearts of Palm Salad

$14.00

Butter Lettuce, Hearts Of Palm, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Queso Fresco & Chipotle Dressing

Side Hearts of Palm Salad

Side Hearts of Palm Salad

$6.00

Butter Lettuce, Hearts Of Palm, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Queso Fresco & Chipotle Dressing

Large Mango Vinaigrette Salad

Large Mango Vinaigrette Salad

$10.00

Greens, Carrots, Jicama & Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Mango Vinaigrette Salad

Side Mango Vinaigrette Salad

$4.00

Greens, Carrots, Jicama & Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Banana Mash Potatoes

Side Banana Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Creamy Banana Mashed Potatoes

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Caribbean Rice & Red Beans

Side Seasonal Vegetables

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Wood-Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

Side Beans

$3.00

Red Beans

Side Rice

$3.00

Caribbean Rice

Smokey Island Salad

$12.00

Side Smokey Island Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches- Online Ordering

San Pedro Street Tacos

San Pedro Street Tacos

$14.00

Choice Of Beef Barbacoa, Jerk Chicken, Pulled Pork, Veggies, Or Shrimp With Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Green Chiles & Sides Of Tortillas, Cheddar, Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa, Caribbean Rice & Red Beans.

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Fish Of The Day With Corn Tortillas, Chipotle Cabbage, Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa & Tropical Mango Salsa, Served With Caribbean Rice & Red Beans

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Marinated Flank Steak & Mojo Sauce With Sides Of Avocado Salsa, Chipotle Cabbage & Radish, Served With Caribbean Rice & Red Beans

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$16.00

Choice Of Shrimp Or Jerk Chicken With Charred Cabbage, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Tropical Salsa & Red Onion With Avocado Salsa, Cilantro Crema & Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa

Mango Chicken Wrap

Mango Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Jerk Chicken & Mango Salad With Red Onion, Celery, Apricot Chutney Mayo & Field Greens In A Flour Tortilla, Served With A Mango Vinaigrette Salad

Smoked Barbecue Pork

Smoked Barbecue Pork

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Rum-Pineapple Bbq Sauce, Caramelized Onions & Chipotle Cabbage On Ciabatta Bread, Served With A Mango Vinaigrette Salad

Mole Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Corn Tortillas layered with Caribbean Jerk Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Queso Fresco, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro & Cilantro Crema. Served with Caribbean Red Beans & Rice.

Cast Iron Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Jerk Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Asiago Cheese, Herb Mayo & Spinach in a Warm Flour Tortilla, served with a Mango Vinaigrette Salad.

Pizza- Online Ordering

Martinique Pizza

Martinique Pizza

$11.00

Fresh Basil | Mozz | Olive Oil

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pomodora Sauce | Mozz

Jamaican Pizza

Jamaican Pizza

$13.00

Jerk Chicken | Rosemary | Onions |Mozz | Goat Cheese

El Pato Loco Pizza

El Pato Loco Pizza

$14.00

Duck Breast | Pepperoni | Sweet Corn | Jalapenos Cheddar | Mozz | Lemon Habanero Aioli

Virgin Gorda Pizza

Virgin Gorda Pizza

$13.00

Roasted Veggies | Spinach | Mozz | Roasted Tomato | Mushroom |Sweet Corn | Goat Cheese

Aruba Pizza

Aruba Pizza

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce or Tomato Pomodoro Sauce | Marinated Shrimp & Lobster |Spicy Peppers | Mozz

Donnie & Johnnie Pizza

Donnie & Johnnie Pizza

$13.00

Mozz | Sausage | Pepperon

The Johnnie Pizza

The Johnnie Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni | Mozz

The Donnie Pizza

The Donnie Pizza

$13.00

Sausage | Mozz

Puerco Diablo Pizza

Puerco Diablo Pizza

$13.00

Pulled Pork | Mango Salsa | Mozz | Lemon Habanero Aioli | Cilantro

WEEKLY Pizza Feature (De Pollo Ennegrecido)

$14.00

Kids- Online Ordering

Kids Tacos

$6.00
Kids Sausage Pizza

Kids Sausage Pizza
$6.00

$6.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza
$6.00

$6.00
Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza
$6.00

$6.00
Kids Chix Breast

Kids Chix Breast
$6.00

$6.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers
$6.00

$6.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00
Kids Breakfast Pizza

Kids Breakfast Pizza
$6.00

$6.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00

Specialties- Online Ordering

*Jamaican Jerk Chicken

*Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Jerk Rubbed Airline Chicken Breast, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetables & Caribbean Rice & Red Beans

*Kamayan Feast for Two

*Kamayan Feast for Two

$40.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Sausage, Vegetables, Coconut Rice & Accompaniments

*Ginger Stir Fry

*Ginger Stir Fry

$14.00

Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Sweet Corn, Onions, Carrots & Rice In A Ginger Soy Sauce

*Ropa Vieja

*Ropa Vieja

$20.00

Braised Pork, Roasted Pepper & Morita Chile Broth, Sweet Corn, Peppers, Onions, Fresh Herbs, Caribbean Rice & Red Beans

*Curry Salmon

$25.00

Pasta- Online Ordering

*Chicken Chile Penne

*Chicken Chile Penne

$16.00

Jerk Chicken & Penne Pasta In A Spicy Red Chile Cream Sauce Finished With Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetables

*Shrimp St Croix

*Shrimp St Croix

$19.00

Black Tiger Shrimp, Serrano Peppers, Garlic, Key Lime Butter & Linguine Pasta Finished With Pico De Gallo & Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetalbes

Chile Arroz GF

$16.00

Jerk Chicken & Rice In A Spicy Red Chile Cream Sauce Finished With Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetables

St. Croix Arroz GF

$19.00

Black Tiger Shrimp, Serrano Peppers, Garlic, Key Lime Butter & Rice Finished With Pico De Gallo & Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetalbes

Del Mar Arroz GF

$23.00

Sea Scallops, Black Tiger Shrimp, Fresh Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Spinach & Rice In A Lobster Cream Sauce Finished With Asiago Cheese

*Linguini del Mar

$23.00

Dessert- Online Ordering

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00

Vanilla-scented sponge cake, tres leches (three milk) blend, fresh berries, house-made whip.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Tart key lime filling, graham cracker and macadamia nut crust, house-made whip.

Chocolate Habanero Torte

Chocolate Habanero Torte

$8.00

Dense chocolate cake with a habanero pepper finish, served warm with chocolate sauce and house-made whip.

GF Dessert Option

GF Dessert Option

$8.00

Milk chocolate pot de crème with caramel and coconut. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate-coconut garnish.

Retail- Online Ordering

1/2 Pint Mango Ving

$8.00

House Made Mango Vinaigrette

1/2 Pint Aioli

$6.00

Our Famous Lemon-Habanero Aioli

Pint Aioli

$10.00

Our Famous Lemon-Habanero Aioli

1/2 Pint Pico Salsa

$6.00

Choice Of Our House Made Salsas

Pint Pico Salsa

$10.00

Choice Of Our House Made Salsas

1/2 Pint House Seasoning

$10.00

Pint House Seasoning

$20.00

Marie Sharps

$6.00

Pint Mango Ving

$14.00

House Made Mango Vinaigrette

Loaf Ciabatta Bread

$10.00

Fresh Baked Ciabatta Bread

Loaf Cranberry Bread

$10.00

Cranberry & Wild Rice Bread

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Leinies Honeyweiss

$5.00

Mich Golden Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Omission

$5.00

Moon Man

$6.00

Becks

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Cinco 2x1 Beer

$5.00

Canned Beer

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Hairless Dog IPA (n/a)

$4.00

Dominga Mimosa Sour

$5.00

Spare Time Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Oliphant Sour

$7.00

Red Wine Bottle

Juggernaut BTL

$34.00

Brassfield Red Blend BTL

$42.00

Angel's Ink Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Wente Merlot BTL

$34.00

Dreaming Tree Crush Red Blend BTL

$34.00

Earthquake Zinfandel BTL

$42.00

Four Virtues Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Freakshow Blend BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Alma De Los Andes BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Red Feature BTL-

$38.00

Unshackled Cabernet BTL

$54.00

Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir BTL

$62.00

En Route Pinot Noir BTL

$98.00

Rutherford Hill Merlot BTL

$48.00

The Prisoner Red Blend BTL

$112.00

BV Tapestry Red Blend BTL

$98.00

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$54.00

Mount Vedeer Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$94.00

Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$112.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$148.00

Liars Dice Zinfandel BTL

$68.00

White Wine Bottle

Alverdi Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Koyle Costa BTL

$34.00

Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

False Bay Chenin Blanc BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Wente Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Miner Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Starshower Riesling BTL

$30.00

White Feature BTL-

$44.00Out of stock

La Crema Pinot Gris BTL

$46.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$58.00

Far Niente Chardonnay BTL

$88.00

Cocktail Mixes

Golden Margarita Mix (NA)

$12.00

Jalapeno Blood Orange Margarita Mix (NAM)

$12.00Out of stock

Dos Margarita, Golden

$18.00

Dos Margarita, Blood Orange

$18.00Out of stock

Dos Margarita, Mango

$18.00

Dos Margarita, Blackberry

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
A taste of the Caribbean in downtown Hudson, WI. Join us for a little taste of Island Time.

426 2nd St, Hudson, WI 54016

426 2nd St, Hudson, WI 54016

