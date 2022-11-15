San Pedro Cafe
979 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A taste of the Caribbean in downtown Hudson, WI. Join us for a little taste of Island Time.
Location
426 2nd St, Hudson, WI 54016
Gallery