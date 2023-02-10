San Remo Pizzeria
No reviews yet
7575 Buckley Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizer
Cheesy Pesto Garlic Sticks
Pesto, garlic, and mozzarella.
Chicken Tenders (5-6)
Served with your choice of sauce
Deep Dish Potato Skins
Deep dish crust, potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with a side of sour cream.
French Fries
Served with a side of ketchup
Fried Cheese Curd
Fried Mushrooms
Served with a side of Ranch
Fried Zucchini
Garlic Knots (8)
Served with a side of marinara
Loaded Fries
Fries, cheese sauce, bacon, chives, served with sour cream on side
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with a side of marinara
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked and Stuffed
3 Meat Stromboli
Sauce, sausage, pepperoni, and meatballs
Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
Pasta, garlic, chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Cheesy Baked Ziti
Pasta, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Large Calzone
Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, garlic sauce, and served with a side of marinara.
Small Calzone
Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, garlic sauce, and served with a side of marinara.
Three Meat Pasta Bake
Pasta, red sauce, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Veggie Stromboli
Sauce, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, broccoli and mozzarella cheese
Desserts
Brownies / Bars
Scratch made
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Drizzled w/Chocolate
Cookies
Fried Cheesecake
Fried Dough
Funnel Cake (1)
Dusted with confectionary sugar
Gourmet Cookie by the each
Gourmet Cookies (3)
Scratch made
Italian Lemon Lehe Cake
Layered Double Fudge Cake
Tiramisu
Drinks
Extras
Large Gourmet Pizzas
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.
Large Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.
Large Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Garlic base, marinated chicken, and ranch.
Large Chicken Florentine Pizza
Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.
Large Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic, basil, ricotta, and tomatoes.
Large Hawaiian Pie Pizza
Ham, bacon, and pineapple.
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.
Large Ricotta Spinaci Pizza
Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.
Large Supreme Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.
Large Taco Pizza - Deal of the Day
Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta
Medium Gourmet Pizzas
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.
Medium Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Garlic base, marinated chicken, and ranch.
Medium Chicken Florentine Pizza
Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.
Medium Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic, basil, ricotta, and tomatoes.
Medium Hawaiian Pie Pizza
Ham, bacon, and pineapple.
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.
Medium Ricotta Spinaci Pizza
Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.
Medium Supreme Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.
Medium Taco Pizza
Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta
Pizza
Pizza and Wing Specials
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, provolone, salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, croutons and a choice of dressing.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, shredded cheddar cheese, buffalo tenders, and choice of dressing. We recommend blue cheese.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, croutons and a choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, tomato, chicken tenders, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, black olives, taco meat, taco sauce, sour cream and choice of dressing. We recommend chipotle ranch.
Sheet Gourmet Pizzas
Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.
Sheet Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.
Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.
Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Garlic base, marinated chicken, bacon
Sheet Chicken Florentine Pizza
Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.
Sheet Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic, basil, ricotta and tomatoes
Sheet Hawaiian Pie
Ham, bacon, and pineapple.
Sheet Ricotta Spinaci Pizza
Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.
Sheet Supreme Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.
Sheet Taco Pizza
Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.
Sheet Vegetarian Pizza
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta
Small Gourmet Pizzas
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.
Small Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella, and bacon.
Small Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Garlic base, mozzarella, marinated chicken, and ranch.
Small Chicken Florentine Pizza
Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic.
Small Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, and tomatoes.
Small Hawaiian Pie Pizza
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.
Small Ricotta Spinaci Pizza
Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.
Small Supreme Pizza
Mozzarella, Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.
Small Taco Pizza
Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella, Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta
Subs and Sandwiches
BBQ Meatball Sub
Meatballs, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, sliced red onion, and fresh spinach.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Breaded chicken breast, buffalo sauce, provolone and blue cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce.
Buffalo Meatball Sub
Meatballs, buffalo sauce, provolone, and blue cheese.
Cheeseburger Sub
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese sauce, dill pickles, hot pepper relish, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast, red sauce, provolone and mozzarella.
Chicken Pizza Sandwich
Brioche roll, fried chicken breast, provolone, marinara, pepperoni, fresh basil and mozzarella. Comes with fries.
Fried Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Fried chicken breast, mushrooms, peppers, onions, garlic sauce, mayo, and mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, fresh spinach, rst red peppers, provolone, mayo and balsamic vinegrette. Comes with sweet potato fries.
Meatball Parm Sub
Meatballs, sauce, provolone, and mozzarella.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Brioche roll, fried chicken breast, pesto mayo, fresh spinach, mozzarella and tomato. Served with a side of fries.
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Philly meat, mushrooms, peppers, onions with white queso cheese sauce
Tender BLT Sub
Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl Sunday Combos
Weekly Specials
Wings
Boneless Wings
Served with side of blue cheese We do not split sauces on an order of 10
Char-Grilled Wings
Served with side of blue cheese We do not split sauces on an order of 10
Wing Special (1/2 bnls 1/2 bone-in) (20)
Served with side of blue cheese
Wings (Bone-in) (10)
Served with side of blue cheese We do not split sauces on an order of 10
X-Large Gourmet Pizzas
X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.
X-Large Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.
X-Large Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.
X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Garlic base, marinated chicken, and ranch.
X-Large Chicken Florentine Pizza
Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.
X-Large Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic, basil, ricotta, and tomatoes.
X-Large Hawaiian Pie Pizza
Ham, bacon, and pineapple.
X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.
X-Large Ricotta Spinaci Pizza
Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.
X-Large Supreme Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.
X-Large Taco Pizza
Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.
X-Large Vegetarian Pizza
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The best pizza made with our own dough with our delicious sauce & premium cheese. Char-grilled wings are our specialty! Stop in and enjoy!
7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212