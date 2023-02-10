Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Remo Pizzeria

7575 Buckley Road

North Syracuse, NY 13212

Appetizer

Cheesy Pesto Garlic Sticks

$8.99

Pesto, garlic, and mozzarella.

Chicken Tenders (5-6)

$8.99

Served with your choice of sauce

Deep Dish Potato Skins

$9.99

Deep dish crust, potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with a side of sour cream.

French Fries

$5.99

Served with a side of ketchup

Fried Cheese Curd

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Served with a side of Ranch

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Garlic Knots (8)

$7.99

Served with a side of marinara

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Fries, cheese sauce, bacon, chives, served with sour cream on side

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Served with a side of marinara

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Baked and Stuffed

3 Meat Stromboli

$11.49

Sauce, sausage, pepperoni, and meatballs

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Pasta, garlic, chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Cheesy Baked Ziti

$12.99

Pasta, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Large Calzone

$15.29

Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, garlic sauce, and served with a side of marinara.

Small Calzone

$10.29

Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, garlic sauce, and served with a side of marinara.

Three Meat Pasta Bake

$14.99

Pasta, red sauce, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Veggie Stromboli

$10.49

Sauce, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, broccoli and mozzarella cheese

Desserts

Brownies / Bars

$2.75

Scratch made

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.50

Drizzled w/Chocolate

Cookies

$2.25

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Fried Dough

$5.00

Funnel Cake (1)

$3.00

Dusted with confectionary sugar

Gourmet Cookie by the each

$0.65

Gourmet Cookies (3)

$1.95

Scratch made

Italian Lemon Lehe Cake

$5.99

Layered Double Fudge Cake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Dunkin Mocha

$3.59

Dunkin Original

$3.59

Dunkin Vanilla

$3.59

Peak Ice Tea - Sweetened

$2.25

Peak Ice Tea - unsweetened

$2.25

Soda

$2.75

Sport Drink - Fruit Punch

$2.25

Sport Drink - Mountain Berry Blast

$2.25

Strawberry Smart Water

$2.25

Extras

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Large Gourmet Pizzas

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.

Large Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.

Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.99

Garlic base, marinated chicken, and ranch.

Large Chicken Florentine Pizza

$25.99

Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.

Large Garlic Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Garlic, basil, ricotta, and tomatoes.

Large Hawaiian Pie Pizza

$25.99

Ham, bacon, and pineapple.

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.

Large Ricotta Spinaci Pizza

$25.99

Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

Large Supreme Pizza

$25.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.

Large Taco Pizza - Deal of the Day

$20.99

Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$25.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta

Medium Gourmet Pizzas

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.

Medium Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.99

Garlic base, marinated chicken, and ranch.

Medium Chicken Florentine Pizza

$19.99

Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.

Medium Garlic Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Garlic, basil, ricotta, and tomatoes.

Medium Hawaiian Pie Pizza

$19.99

Ham, bacon, and pineapple.

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.

Medium Ricotta Spinaci Pizza

$19.99

Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

Medium Supreme Pizza

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.

Medium Taco Pizza

$19.99

Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta

Pizza

Gourmet Pizza Slice

$3.39

Large Pizza

$16.99

Cheese pizza

Medium Pizza

$14.99

Cheese pizza

Sheet Pizza

$29.99Out of stock

Cheese pizza

Slice of Pizza

$2.99

Cheese

Small Pizza

$11.99

Cheese pizza

X-Large Pizza

$19.99

Cheese pizza

Pizza and Wing Specials

Large Pizza and 20 wings

$39.99

Pretzels

Pizza Pretzel

$2.50

Jalopeno pretzel

$3.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, provolone, salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, croutons and a choice of dressing.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, shredded cheddar cheese, buffalo tenders, and choice of dressing. We recommend blue cheese.

Chef Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, croutons and a choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, chicken tenders, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, black olives, taco meat, taco sauce, sour cream and choice of dressing. We recommend chipotle ranch.

Sheet Gourmet Pizzas

Garlic base, marinated chicken, and ranch.

Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.

Sheet Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.

Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.

Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Garlic base, marinated chicken, bacon

Sheet Chicken Florentine Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.

Sheet Garlic Lovers Pizza

$29.99Out of stock

Garlic, basil, ricotta and tomatoes

Sheet Hawaiian Pie

$44.99Out of stock

Ham, bacon, and pineapple.

Sheet Ricotta Spinaci Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

Sheet Supreme Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.

Sheet Taco Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.

Sheet Vegetarian Pizza

$44.99Out of stock

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta

Small Gourmet Pizzas

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.

Small Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella, and bacon.

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Garlic base, mozzarella, marinated chicken, and ranch.

Small Chicken Florentine Pizza

$16.99

Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes and garlic.

Small Garlic Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, and tomatoes.

Small Hawaiian Pie Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.

Small Ricotta Spinaci Pizza

$16.99

Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

Small Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.

Small Taco Pizza

$16.99

Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta

Subs and Sandwiches

BBQ Meatball Sub

$13.99

Meatballs, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, sliced red onion, and fresh spinach.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast, buffalo sauce, provolone and blue cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce.

Buffalo Meatball Sub

$13.99

Meatballs, buffalo sauce, provolone, and blue cheese.

Cheeseburger Sub

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese sauce, dill pickles, hot pepper relish, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast, red sauce, provolone and mozzarella.

Chicken Pizza Sandwich

$13.99

Brioche roll, fried chicken breast, provolone, marinara, pepperoni, fresh basil and mozzarella. Comes with fries.

Fried Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$13.99

Fried chicken breast, mushrooms, peppers, onions, garlic sauce, mayo, and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$13.99

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, fresh spinach, rst red peppers, provolone, mayo and balsamic vinegrette. Comes with sweet potato fries.

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.99

Meatballs, sauce, provolone, and mozzarella.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Brioche roll, fried chicken breast, pesto mayo, fresh spinach, mozzarella and tomato. Served with a side of fries.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$13.99

Philly meat, mushrooms, peppers, onions with white queso cheese sauce

Tender BLT Sub

$12.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Super Bowl Sunday

20 wings

$25.99

Super Bowl Sunday Combos

Large Pizza, 10 wings, and 2 Liter of Soda

$34.99

Party Pack - Sheet Pizza, 20 wings, 2 liter bottle soda, 1 dozen assorted cookies

$79.99

Weekly Specials

Meatball Monday

$10.99

Any meatball sub

Tender Tuesday

$6.99

Friday Fun Day (2 pasta dishes)

$25.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Served with side of blue cheese We do not split sauces on an order of 10

Char-Grilled Wings

$17.99

Served with side of blue cheese We do not split sauces on an order of 10

Wing Special (1/2 bnls 1/2 bone-in) (20)

$30.99

Served with side of blue cheese

Wings (Bone-in) (10)

$10.99

Served with side of blue cheese We do not split sauces on an order of 10

X-Large Gourmet Pizzas

X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.99

BBQ sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, sliced red onions, and a mixture of cheddar, parsley and mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$27.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic sauce, chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, and bacon.

X-Large Buffalo Chicken

$27.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, parsley and blue cheese.

X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$27.99

Garlic base, marinated chicken, and ranch.

X-Large Chicken Florentine Pizza

$27.99

Garlic base with marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes and garlic.

X-Large Garlic Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Garlic, basil, ricotta, and tomatoes.

X-Large Hawaiian Pie Pizza

$27.99

Ham, bacon, and pineapple.

X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham.

X-Large Ricotta Spinaci Pizza

$27.99

Garlic base, roasted red peppers, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

X-Large Supreme Pizza

$27.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and onions.

X-Large Taco Pizza

$27.99

Taco sauce base, taco meat, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and black olives.

X-Large Vegetarian Pizza

$27.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best pizza made with our own dough with our delicious sauce & premium cheese. Char-grilled wings are our specialty! Stop in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Directions

