- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Voodoo Doughnut - Alamo
Voodoo Doughnut San Antonio
No reviews yet
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee Bags
Dozens
Voodoo Dozen
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Vegan Dozen
Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Classic Dozen
Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Holiday Half Dozen
Holiday Half Dozen includes Gingerbread Doll, Christmas Tree, Wreath, Gingerbread Cake, Star of David, and Sprinkle Cake
Limited Time Doughnuts
Peppermint Cocoa Cannolo
Dusted with powdered sugar and filled with velvety peppermint chocolate
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cannolo
Classic Fall flavor combo - loaded with pumpkin cream cheese and rolled in cinnamon sugar
Gingerbread Doll
Voodoo Doll (with legs), filled with Christmas spiced Bavarian crème, dipped in maple, piped with vanilla + M&M button
Caramel Macchiato
Filled with Bavarian cream, dipped in espresso vanilla frosting, and topped with a caramel drizzle