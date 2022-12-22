Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Doughnut San Antonio

review star

No reviews yet

400 E Houston St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee Bags

Magic Roast Coffee Retail Bag

Magic Roast Coffee Retail Bag

$20.00

12 oz package of whole bean coffee. Rich chocolate notes Hints of Honeycrisp apple Dark caramel and chocolate covered fruits

Dozens

Voodoo Dozen

Voodoo Dozen

$25.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Vegan Dozen

Vegan Dozen

$28.00

Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Classic Dozen

Classic Dozen

$19.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Holiday Half Dozen

Holiday Half Dozen

$15.00

Holiday Half Dozen includes Gingerbread Doll, Christmas Tree, Wreath, Gingerbread Cake, Star of David, and Sprinkle Cake

Limited Time Doughnuts

Peppermint Cocoa Cannolo

Peppermint Cocoa Cannolo

$3.25

Dusted with powdered sugar and filled with velvety peppermint chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cannolo

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cannolo

$3.25

Classic Fall flavor combo - loaded with pumpkin cream cheese and rolled in cinnamon sugar

Gingerbread Doll

Gingerbread Doll

$4.50

Voodoo Doll (with legs), filled with Christmas spiced Bavarian crème, dipped in maple, piped with vanilla + M&M button

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Filled with Bavarian cream, dipped in espresso vanilla frosting, and topped with a caramel drizzle

Star of David