Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria

review star

No reviews yet

200 Hoffman St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burritos
Birria
Beef Fajita

Appetizers

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with pico de gallo, and sour cream

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$14.99

Sautéed shrimp in olive oil, garlic, red pepper, and white wine. Served with toasted Artisan bread

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.99

Freshly mashed avocados with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lemon Juice

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$9.99

Homemade spicy cheese dip. served with tortilla chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla Chips topped with refried beans, your choice of protein, melted Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Jalapenos.

Santa Fe Shrimp

Santa Fe Shrimp

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, dipped in our homemade citrus juice, served with Mango salsa and green tomatillo sauce.

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$5.99

Sweet Fried Plantains, served with sour cream.

Fried Calamary and Shrimp

Fried Calamary and Shrimp

$14.99

Lightly Breaded calamari and shrimp, deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade Peruvian Style Tartar Sauce

Mussels Andaluz

$18.99

Steam Mussels in white wine, garlic, ginger, and crushed bell pepper. Served with Bread

Fajitas

Beef Fajita

$22.99

Half pound of grilled skirt marinated steak All fajitas are served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

Chicken Fajita

$20.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast on a hot skillet in a Chorrelana bed. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.

Combo Fajita (beef and chicken)

$23.99

Grilled skirt steak and chicken breast. Served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

Camarones Diablo ( Spicy Shrimp)

$24.99

Spicy grilled shrimp marinated in our blend of Latin spices. All fajitas are served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

Veggie Fajita

$19.99

Sauteed Seasoned Veggies. Served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, and Grated Cheese. All fajitas are served on a hot skillet. Served with black beans, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.

Plato Conzumel

$28.99

Combo Fajita. Served with Seasoned grilled Shrimp, your choice of Beef or Grilled Chicken, and Chorrellana. Served with three tortillas, rice, bean, sour cream, grated chees, and pico de gallo.

Carna Asada

$22.99

8oz grilled marinated skirt steak on a hot skillet in a Chorrelana bed. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.

House Specials

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$19.99

Half-roasted chicken in creole sauce, served with sautéed onions, rice & steamed veggies

Cajun Seafood Pasta

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$23.99

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, andouille sausage, and chicken cooked in Cajun spices and tossed with penne pasta and cream.

Asado Puertoriqueño

$22.99

Grilled marinated flank steak with fresh rosemary, garlic, cilantro, and olive oil. Served with rice, fried plantains, and black beans or a side Caesar salad.

Ropa Vieja

$20.99

Shredded beef stewed with tomato sauce. Served with rice, black beans & fried plantains

Pechuga de Pollo

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with fresh spinach and melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with white rice and veggies.

Jambalaya

$23.99

Cajun-style rice cooked with chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers, celery, and homemade Cajun spices.

Masitas De Puerco

$16.99

Roasted Cuban-style morsels of pork, marinated in mojo criollo, cooked till fall of the bone tender. Served with rice, plantains and black beans

New York Steak

$22.99

8 oz grilled sirloin steak. Served with fries and steamed veggies

Pepper Steak

$23.99

8 oz sirloin steak, topped with homemade creamy sauteed mushroom brandy sauce. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.

Salmon Andaluz

Salmon Andaluz

$23.99

8oz salmon grilled to perfection, topped with homemade seafood sauce. Served with veggies and rice.

Lomo Saltado

$21.99

Peruvian-style sirloin tips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños. Served with rice and over fries.

Entree

Burritos

Burritos

$13.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice, and re-fried beans and your choice of Protein. Served with Pico de Gallo, refried beans, and sour cream.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$13.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice, your choice of protein, and refried beans. Quickly deep-fried and served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Enchiladas

$12.99

Two rolled corn tortillas smothered in homemade sauce with your choice of protein. Served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.

Tex-Mex Tacos

$11.99

Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in soft or crispy tortillas. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, and sour cream

Braised Beef Short Rib Tacos

$18.99

The King of Tacos! Short rib braised with guajillo & ancho chili sauce resulting in perfect tenderness - rich in flavor & spicy

Birria

$16.99

Shredded beef slow-cooked in Mexican spices and broth. Combined with cheese in a corn tortilla, fried until crunchy. served with beef stew for dipping

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Deep-fried, Breaded shrimp, topped with our signature slaw and avocado sauce

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.99

Breaded & fried Tilapia topped with our signature slaw and avocado sauce

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.99

Grilled marinated Skirt Steak, smothered in a guajillo sauce. Served with corn tortillas and topped with pickled onions and cilantro.

Tacos de Pollo

$13.99

Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, smothered in a guajillo sauce. Served with corn tortillas and topped with pickled onions and cilantro.

Chorizo Tacos

$13.99

Locally made (Logans) Spicy Mexican chorizo mixed with potatoes and topped with queso fresco, pickle onions, and avocado slices.

Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

Pork shoulder slowly cooked and simmered until it falls apart. seasoned with chili peppers, orange, and lemon juice

Peruvian Special

Ceviche

$14.99

Marinated slices of tilapia filet with lime juice, celery, and Cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes and corn

Jalea De Mariscos Mixta

$22.99

Jalea mixta is a mixture of shrimp, scallops, and tilapia. Served with a salsa criolla and yuca

Pescado a lo Macho

$21.99

Peruvian seafood dish made of fried tilapia fillet in a cream base seafood sauce made w/ Peruvian spices.

Parihuela

$24.99

Peruvian savory broth, made with shrimp, mussels, calamari, and scallops. served with rice and cancha

Sudado De Pescado

$20.99

A delicious, and flavorful stew of steamed Tilapia, Peruvian peppers, and vegetables

Seco De Norteña

$20.99

Stew of short beef in a cilantro sauce with peas, carrots, and potatoes. Served with rice and pinto beans.

Burgers

American Burger

$12.99

8oz Angus beef with American cheese, bacon, iceberg, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served with fries

San Antonio Burger

$13.99

8oz Angus beef with American cheese & Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and a fried egg. Served with fries

Cajun Burger

$12.99

8oz Angus beef with Cajun spices, Pepper Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with fries

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, choice of protein, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Seasoned tortilla chips and Parmesan Cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.99

A large tortilla bowl stuffed with refried beans, lettuce, Monterey jack or cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Tossed with homemade house dressing and your choice of Protein

Tropical Salad

Tropical Salad

$13.99

Grilled shrimp with romaine lettuce, spinach, avocados, mango, apples, pears, hearts of palm, dried cranberries, and chopped sugar-covered walnuts. Topped with homemade vinaigrette dressing

Avocado Salad

$12.99

Slices of Hass Avocado, fresh chopped Iceberg lettuce, hearts of palm, tomatoes, and topped with homemade vinaigrette dressing

Soups/Chips

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Oaxaca-style tortilla soup, made with our homemade chicken broth, guajillo, chicken, chopped onions, cilantro, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, and tortilla chips

Seafood Soup

$16.99

Slightly creamy homemade fish broth with shrimp, scallops, mussels, and topped with chopped red peppers

Chips and Salsa (For Two)

$3.99

Chips and Salsa (For Four)

$6.99

Chips and Salsa (For Six)

$10.99

SODAS

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.99
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Club Soda

$2.99
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$3.99

Tonic Water

$2.99
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Pineapple Juice

$5.99

Orange Juice

$4.99
Jarrito Lima

Jarrito Lima

$3.99
Jarrito Madarina

Jarrito Madarina

$3.99
Jarrito Tamarindo

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.99

Juice/Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.99
Tea

Tea

$2.99
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$6.99

Piña Colada Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Lime Smoothie

$6.99

Kid's Menu

Quesadillitas

$8.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and your choice of Protein. Served with rice, fries, or veggies.

Taquitos

$8.99

Two rolled, deep-fried flour tortillas with cheddar cheese and grilled chicken. Served with Rice, Fries, or veggies

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Large Flour tortilla stuffed with Refried Beans, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Rice, Fries or veggies

Enchiladita

$8.99

Corn Tortilla rolled with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of protein, Topped with Guajillo Sauce and more Melted cheese.

MAC and CHEESE

$8.99

Home-made Macaroni and Cheese made

SIDE ORDERS

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Rice (White)

$2.99

Rice (Mexican)

$2.99

Grated Cheese

$1.99

Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Steam Veggies

$4.99

Totillas (flour)

$2.99

Salad

$4.99

Your choice of Caesar or House Garden Salad

Beans

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Chorrelana

$1.99

Sauteed onions, tomatoes, green and red pepper

Avocado

$3.50

Egg

$1.99

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.99

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.99

Guacamole 2oz

$2.99

Guacamole 4oz

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Desserts

Flan

$7.99

A delicious creamy vanilla-flavored custard with a homemade caramel topping

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Vanilla ice cream covered with our special crunchy cereal coating, fried, and served over a flaky flour tortilla covered with cinnamon sugar. Topped with chocolate syrup.

Tres Leches

$8.99

A popular Latin American sponge cake, made with a warm mixture of three types of milk.

Sopapillas

$8.99

Puffed Mexican pastries. Topped with honey, cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tex-Mex and Latin Kitchen

Location

200 Hoffman St., Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ada's on the River
orange starNo Reviews
3 Pioneer Mill Way Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
BARCA Pier & Wine Bar
orange star4.3 • 399
2 Pioneer Way Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
orange star4.4 • 2,332
1404 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Vermilion
orange starNo Reviews
1120 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
orange starNo Reviews
1106 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (440 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston