San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria
200 Hoffman St.
Alexandria, VA 22314
Popular Items
Appetizers
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with pico de gallo, and sour cream
Gambas al Ajillo
Sautéed shrimp in olive oil, garlic, red pepper, and white wine. Served with toasted Artisan bread
Guacamole
Freshly mashed avocados with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lemon Juice
Chile con Queso
Homemade spicy cheese dip. served with tortilla chips.
Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with refried beans, your choice of protein, melted Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Jalapenos.
Santa Fe Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, dipped in our homemade citrus juice, served with Mango salsa and green tomatillo sauce.
Fried Plantains
Sweet Fried Plantains, served with sour cream.
Fried Calamary and Shrimp
Lightly Breaded calamari and shrimp, deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade Peruvian Style Tartar Sauce
Mussels Andaluz
Steam Mussels in white wine, garlic, ginger, and crushed bell pepper. Served with Bread
Fajitas
Beef Fajita
Half pound of grilled skirt marinated steak All fajitas are served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled marinated chicken breast on a hot skillet in a Chorrelana bed. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.
Combo Fajita (beef and chicken)
Grilled skirt steak and chicken breast. Served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Camarones Diablo ( Spicy Shrimp)
Spicy grilled shrimp marinated in our blend of Latin spices. All fajitas are served on a hot skillet. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Veggie Fajita
Sauteed Seasoned Veggies. Served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, and Grated Cheese. All fajitas are served on a hot skillet. Served with black beans, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.
Plato Conzumel
Combo Fajita. Served with Seasoned grilled Shrimp, your choice of Beef or Grilled Chicken, and Chorrellana. Served with three tortillas, rice, bean, sour cream, grated chees, and pico de gallo.
Carna Asada
8oz grilled marinated skirt steak on a hot skillet in a Chorrelana bed. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice, flour or corn tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.
House Specials
Pollo Asado
Half-roasted chicken in creole sauce, served with sautéed onions, rice & steamed veggies
Cajun Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, andouille sausage, and chicken cooked in Cajun spices and tossed with penne pasta and cream.
Asado Puertoriqueño
Grilled marinated flank steak with fresh rosemary, garlic, cilantro, and olive oil. Served with rice, fried plantains, and black beans or a side Caesar salad.
Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef stewed with tomato sauce. Served with rice, black beans & fried plantains
Pechuga de Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, topped with fresh spinach and melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with white rice and veggies.
Jambalaya
Cajun-style rice cooked with chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers, celery, and homemade Cajun spices.
Masitas De Puerco
Roasted Cuban-style morsels of pork, marinated in mojo criollo, cooked till fall of the bone tender. Served with rice, plantains and black beans
New York Steak
8 oz grilled sirloin steak. Served with fries and steamed veggies
Pepper Steak
8 oz sirloin steak, topped with homemade creamy sauteed mushroom brandy sauce. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
Salmon Andaluz
8oz salmon grilled to perfection, topped with homemade seafood sauce. Served with veggies and rice.
Lomo Saltado
Peruvian-style sirloin tips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños. Served with rice and over fries.
Entree
Burritos
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice, and re-fried beans and your choice of Protein. Served with Pico de Gallo, refried beans, and sour cream.
Chimichangas
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice, your choice of protein, and refried beans. Quickly deep-fried and served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Enchiladas
Two rolled corn tortillas smothered in homemade sauce with your choice of protein. Served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
Tex-Mex Tacos
Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in soft or crispy tortillas. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, and sour cream
Braised Beef Short Rib Tacos
The King of Tacos! Short rib braised with guajillo & ancho chili sauce resulting in perfect tenderness - rich in flavor & spicy
Birria
Shredded beef slow-cooked in Mexican spices and broth. Combined with cheese in a corn tortilla, fried until crunchy. served with beef stew for dipping
Shrimp Tacos
Deep-fried, Breaded shrimp, topped with our signature slaw and avocado sauce
Baja Fish Tacos
Breaded & fried Tilapia topped with our signature slaw and avocado sauce
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled marinated Skirt Steak, smothered in a guajillo sauce. Served with corn tortillas and topped with pickled onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Pollo
Grilled marinated Chicken Breast, smothered in a guajillo sauce. Served with corn tortillas and topped with pickled onions and cilantro.
Chorizo Tacos
Locally made (Logans) Spicy Mexican chorizo mixed with potatoes and topped with queso fresco, pickle onions, and avocado slices.
Carnitas Tacos
Pork shoulder slowly cooked and simmered until it falls apart. seasoned with chili peppers, orange, and lemon juice
Peruvian Special
Ceviche
Marinated slices of tilapia filet with lime juice, celery, and Cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes and corn
Jalea De Mariscos Mixta
Jalea mixta is a mixture of shrimp, scallops, and tilapia. Served with a salsa criolla and yuca
Pescado a lo Macho
Peruvian seafood dish made of fried tilapia fillet in a cream base seafood sauce made w/ Peruvian spices.
Parihuela
Peruvian savory broth, made with shrimp, mussels, calamari, and scallops. served with rice and cancha
Sudado De Pescado
A delicious, and flavorful stew of steamed Tilapia, Peruvian peppers, and vegetables
Seco De Norteña
Stew of short beef in a cilantro sauce with peas, carrots, and potatoes. Served with rice and pinto beans.
Burgers
American Burger
8oz Angus beef with American cheese, bacon, iceberg, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served with fries
San Antonio Burger
8oz Angus beef with American cheese & Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and a fried egg. Served with fries
Cajun Burger
8oz Angus beef with Cajun spices, Pepper Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with fries
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, choice of protein, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Seasoned tortilla chips and Parmesan Cheese
Taco Salad
A large tortilla bowl stuffed with refried beans, lettuce, Monterey jack or cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Tossed with homemade house dressing and your choice of Protein
Tropical Salad
Grilled shrimp with romaine lettuce, spinach, avocados, mango, apples, pears, hearts of palm, dried cranberries, and chopped sugar-covered walnuts. Topped with homemade vinaigrette dressing
Avocado Salad
Slices of Hass Avocado, fresh chopped Iceberg lettuce, hearts of palm, tomatoes, and topped with homemade vinaigrette dressing
Soups/Chips
Tortilla Soup
Oaxaca-style tortilla soup, made with our homemade chicken broth, guajillo, chicken, chopped onions, cilantro, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, and tortilla chips
Seafood Soup
Slightly creamy homemade fish broth with shrimp, scallops, mussels, and topped with chopped red peppers
Chips and Salsa (For Two)
Chips and Salsa (For Four)
Chips and Salsa (For Six)
SODAS
Juice/Coffee/Tea
Kid's Menu
Quesadillitas
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and your choice of Protein. Served with rice, fries, or veggies.
Taquitos
Two rolled, deep-fried flour tortillas with cheddar cheese and grilled chicken. Served with Rice, Fries, or veggies
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with Refried Beans, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Rice, Fries or veggies
Enchiladita
Corn Tortilla rolled with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of protein, Topped with Guajillo Sauce and more Melted cheese.
MAC and CHEESE
Home-made Macaroni and Cheese made
SIDE ORDERS
Pico de Gallo
Rice (White)
Rice (Mexican)
Grated Cheese
Grilled Veggies
Steam Veggies
Totillas (flour)
Salad
Your choice of Caesar or House Garden Salad
Beans
French Fries
Chorrelana
Sauteed onions, tomatoes, green and red pepper
Avocado
Egg
Sour Cream 2oz
Sour Cream 4oz
Guacamole 2oz
Guacamole 4oz
Garlic Bread
Side Shrimp
Desserts
Flan
A delicious creamy vanilla-flavored custard with a homemade caramel topping
Mexican Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered with our special crunchy cereal coating, fried, and served over a flaky flour tortilla covered with cinnamon sugar. Topped with chocolate syrup.
Tres Leches
A popular Latin American sponge cake, made with a warm mixture of three types of milk.
Sopapillas
Puffed Mexican pastries. Topped with honey, cinnamon, and powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tex-Mex and Latin Kitchen
200 Hoffman St., Alexandria, VA 22314