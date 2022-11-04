Indian
Sana's Curry Bowl Restaurant
170 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sana's Curry Bowl is a family owned restaurant, open since 2016. The menu includes a variety of dishes from all over India including Tandoori (barbeque) Kebabs, Masala & Curry delicacies, and offers "HALAL MEAT". They pride themselves on using only the best, freshest ingredients, by sourcing local, and organic products.
Location
27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Gallery
