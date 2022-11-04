Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Sana's Curry Bowl Restaurant

170 Reviews

$$

27741 Crown Valley Parkway

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Roti
Buttered Naan

Appetizers

Freshly made hummus , served with warm pita chips.
Samosas

Samosas

$9.80

Two fried crispy patties stuffed with potatoes and peas. (Vegan, Vegetarian)

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$9.80

Two shallow fried, potato patties cooked with special masala flavor. (Vegan, Vegetarian)

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$13.20

Fries served with creamy masala sauce, optionally garnished with cilantro, green onions, and red cabbage. Sauce comes prepared mild, let us know your spice level).

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$11.40

Cubes of whole milk cheese coated in chickpeas flour and deep fried. ( let us know your spice level - mild, med. or spicy).

Assorted Pakora

Assorted Pakora

$9.80

Florets of cauliflower, potatoes, onions, spinach, and zucchini deep fried in chickpea flour. (comes with 7 pieces). ~ Vegan, gluten fee, vegetarian~ l

Grilled Chicken Tikka

Grilled Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Boneless chicken coated in a special yogurt marinade served with onions and green peppers on a sizzler. ( let us know your spice level - mild , med., or spicy)

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$18.00

Boneless deep-fried chicken cooked with green peppers, onions and chili sauce with a hint of lemon/soy sauce flavor.

Chicken Tikka Salad

Chicken Tikka Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Tikka served over spring salad with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and house dressing. ( mild , medium, or spicy).

Grilled Chicken Tikka Wrap

Grilled Chicken Tikka Wrap

$15.80

Chicken grilled in a Tandoor, served on a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, and creamy mint chutney.

Seekh Kebab Wrap

Seekh Kebab Wrap

$15.80

Ground chicken on skewers cooked in the Tandoor. Served on a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, and creamy mint chutney.

Grilled Chicken Tikka Roll

Grilled Chicken Tikka Roll

$16.00

Grilled chicken tikka served on tandoori naan bread with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and creamy mint chutney sauce.

Seekh Kebab Roll

Seekh Kebab Roll

$16.00

Ground chicken on skewers cooked in a tandoor, served on naan bread with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, and creamy mint chutney.

Keema Samosa

Keema Samosa

$12.00

Two fried patties stuffed with seasoned ground beef.

Hummus Bowl & Pita

Hummus Bowl & Pita

$12.00

Fresh chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice, fresh garlic , and Kosher salt, served with pita bread.

Entrees

Curry

Curry

$18.00

Chunks of white meat chicken cooked in a special Indian spices. Served with aromatic Basmati rice. ( Curry is made mild, let us know your spice level ).

Korma Curry

Korma Curry

$18.00

Chunks of white meat chicken cooked in a creamy curry sauce with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with Basmati rice. ( made mild, please let us know you spice level).

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken (white meat) cooked in a creamy onion tomato based masala sauce. Served with Basmati rice.

Biryani

Biryani

$18.00

Rice Specialty cooked with special herbs and spices, layered in chicken or your choice of protein for additional charge. Served with raita ( yogurt sauce).

Lamb Chop Masala

Lamb Chop Masala

$42.00

Lamb chops cooked in a creamy masala sauce with a special blend of spices. Served with Basmati rice.

Sweet & Sour Chili Garlic Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Breaded chicken cooked in a garlic Chili sauce. Served with Basmati Rice.

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$15.80

Assorted fresh vegetables cooked in a curry sauce. Served with Basmati rice. (Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free)

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$15.80

Vegetable dumpling cooked in a rich creamy tomato gravy. Served with Basmati rice. ( Vegetarian & gluten free).

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$15.80

Chickpeas cooked in a tomato sauce with a special blend of Indian spices. Served with Basmati rice. ( vegetarian, vegan & gluten free).

Daal Tadka

Daal Tadka

$15.80

Yellow lentil curry, tempered with special spices and herbs. Served with Basmati rice. ( vegan, vegetarian & gluten free ).

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Spinach cooked with cubes of paneer cheese Served with Basmati rice. ( vegetarian & gluten free).

Buttered Chicken

Buttered Chicken

$18.00

Grilled marinated chicken that is served in a rich curry gravy made with tomato, butter, and a special spice blend as a base.

Chana Chicken

Chana Chicken

$22.00

High protein dish with morsels of chicken marinated in a variety of spices and grilled in a tandoori oven. Served with specialty Chana Chaat salad (chickpea salad).

Shahi Paneer

$17.80

Paneer cheese cooked in a tomato based sauce with special spices.

Saag

$15.80

Punjabi vegetarian (spinach) dish.

Tandoori Fish ( Mahi Mahi)

Tandoori Fish ( Mahi Mahi)

$24.00

Mahi Mahi Fish seasoned with special spices and cooked in Tandoori oven. Served with basmati rice or salad.

Masala Mahi mahi

$24.00

Fresh from the Tandoor

Seekh Kebab

Seekh Kebab

$20.00

Ground chicken enriched with ginger, garlic, onion and flavored with Indian spices and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). Served with Basmati rice.

Tandoori Lamb Chops

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$42.00

Lamb chops marinated overnight in a special blend of herbs and spices in a yogurt sauce. Served with Basmati rice.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Marinated chicken bone, flavored with Indian spices & herbs. Served with Basmati rice.

Chicken Tikka Punjabi

Chicken Tikka Punjabi

$19.00

Morsels of chicken marinated in a variety of special spices, & grilled in a tandoor oven. Served with Basmati Rice.

Seekh Kebab Platter

Seekh Kebab Platter

$29.00

4 Seekh Kebabs, basmati rice & naan.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$22.60

Shrimp enriched with ginger, garlic and Indian spices. ( 6 pieces ). Served with Basmati rice.

Specialty Bread

Roti

Roti

$3.95

Whole wheat bread.

Buttered Naan

Buttered Naan

$3.95

Indian leavened flat bread cooked in a tandoor oven.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Indian leavened bread, infused with an irresistible garlic flavor.

Aloo Naan

Aloo Naan

$6.00

Naan bread stuffed with potatoes, peas, herbs & spices.

Keema Naan

Keema Naan

$6.00

Naan bread stuffed with spiced ground chicken.

Onion Naan

Onion Naan

$5.00

Naan Bread stuffed with onion and spices.

Chicken Naan

Chicken Naan

$6.00

Bread stuffed with grilled chicken.

Paneer Bread

Paneer Bread

$8.99

Naan bread filled with Paneer cheese and cooked in a clay oven.

KIDS

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 Piece breaded or grilled Chicken Tenders, Fries, & Small Drink.

Kids burger

Kids burger

$12.00

Fresh ground 100% pure lean beef. Served on a freshly toasted artisan bun. Served with kids size fries and small beverage.

Grilled Cheese Meal

$12.00

Grilled cheese sandwhich served with fries and a regular drink.

EXTRAS

WHITE RICE

$6.00

INIDAN BASMATI RICE.

Raita 8oz

$4.30

RAITA, TAMARIND OR MINT CHUTNEY.

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Spring mix salad made with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes , red cabbage, sprinkle of cilantro. Served with a house dressing.

Single Kebab

$7.25

1 small ground chicken kebab enriched with ginger, garlic, onion and flavored with Indian spices.

Single Beef Kebab

$8.25Out of stock

1 small beef kebab enriched with ginger, garlic, onion and flavored with special herbs and spices.

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$8.00

Fried dumplings made from milk and cottage cheese in a flavored syrup.

Kheer

Kheer

$8.00

Rice pudding simmered gently with almonds and pistachios.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$9.00

Cottage cheese dumplings poached in sweetened cream milk served chilled.

BEVERAGES

MANGO LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$8.00

Refreshing yogurt based mango smoothie.

Coke

Coke

$3.50

Your choice of coke, diet coke, sprite or coke zero.

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$3.50

Bottle water.

Indian Chai

Indian Chai

$5.80

Black tea that has been simmered along with milk, & sugar.

Arabica Coffee

Arabica Coffee

$5.80

Arabica, smooth coffee blend served with cream and sugar.

Lemonade

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sana's Curry Bowl is a family owned restaurant, open since 2016. The menu includes a variety of dishes from all over India including Tandoori (barbeque) Kebabs, Masala & Curry delicacies, and offers "HALAL MEAT". They pride themselves on using only the best, freshest ingredients, by sourcing local, and organic products.

Website

Location

27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Directions

Gallery
Sana's Curry Bowl image
Sana's Curry Bowl image
Sana's Curry Bowl image
Main pic

Map
