Sanborn Golf and Country Club

Pizza

Cheese Pizza SM

$4.99

Cheese Pizza LG

$13.99

Pepperoni Pizza SM

$5.99

Pepperoni Pizza LG

$15.99

Sausage Pizza SM

$5.99

Sausage Pizza LG

$15.99

Beef Pizza SM

$5.99

Beef Pizza LG

$15.99

Canadian Bacon Pizza SM

$5.99

Canadian Bacon Pizza LG

$15.99

Hawaiian Pizza SM

$6.99

MARINARA, CANADIAN BACON SLICES, PINEAPPLE CHUNKS, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE

Hawaiian Pizza LG

$18.99

MARINARA, CANADIAN BACON SLICES, PINEAPPLE CHUNKS, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE

BBQ Chicken Pizza SM

$7.99

BBQ SAUCE WITH SMOTHERED CHUNKS OF BBQ CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BBQ Chicken Pizza LG

$19.99

BBQ SAUCE WITH SMOTHERED CHUNKS OF BBQ CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Chicken Alfredo Pizza SM

$7.99

CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE

Chicken Alfredo Pizza LG

$19.99

CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza SM

$8.99

CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza LG

$20.99

CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza SM

$8.99

OUR SPECIAL SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF BEEF, DICED ONIONS, MOZARELLA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH BACON CRUMBLES AND PICKLE CHUNKS

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza LG

$20.99

OUR SPECIAL SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF BEEF, DICED ONIONS, MOZARELLA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH BACON CRUMBLES AND PICKLE CHUNKS

Taco Pizza SM

$8.99

TACO SAUCE, BEEF, MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATOES, AND NACHO CHIPS

Taco Pizza LG

$19.99

TACO SAUCE, BEEF, MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATOES, AND NACHO CHIPS

Supreme Pizza SM

$8.99

MARINARA SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED MUSHROOMS, PEPPER MIX, BLACK OLIVES, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE

Supreme Pizza LG

$19.99

MARINARA SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED MUSHROOMS, PEPPER MIX, BLACK OLIVES, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE

All Meat Pizza SM

$9.99

MARINARA SAUCE, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED CANADIAN BACON, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND BACON CRUMBLES

All Meat Pizza LG

$22.99

MARINARA SAUCE, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED CANADIAN BACON, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND BACON CRUMBLES

Kitchen Sink Pizza SM

$10.99

MARINARA SAUCE WITH BEEF, SAUSAGE, GARLIC CHICKEN, SLICED PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, PEPPER MIX, PINEAPPLE, BLACK OLIVES, JALEPENOS, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Kitchen Sink Pizza LG

$22.99

MARINARA SAUCE WITH BEEF, SAUSAGE, GARLIC CHICKEN, SLICED PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, PEPPER MIX, PINEAPPLE, BLACK OLIVES, JALEPENOS, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Buffalo Chix SM

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken LG

$19.99

SM Philly Steak Cheese.

$8.99

LG Philly Steak Cheese

$19.99

Pator Jessie Special

$6.99

Appetizer

Bone in wings

$1.50

each

Boneless wings

$1.00

each

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.49

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chips n Queso

$6.99

Chix Bacon Ranch Tots Large

$13.99

Chix Bacon Ranch Tots Small

$6.49

Garlic Cheese Balls

$8.99

SM Breadsticks

$4.99

LG Breadsticks

$6.99

Gizzards

$6.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Nachos- Beef

$8.99

Beef taco meat on fresh tortilla shells with shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, black olives, sour cream, shredded cheese and jalapenos, served with fresh salsa on the side.

Nachos-Pork

$8.99

Pork taco meat on fresh tortilla shells with shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, black olives, sour cream, shredded cheese and jalapenos, served with fresh salsa on the side.

Onion Rings

$6.49

Philly Cheese Fries

Pickle Chips

$6.49

Sidewinders

$5.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.99

Pizza Bites

$7.99

Chix Philly Tots

$7.99

Philly Skins

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Skins

$8.99

Brisket Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Loaded Philly Wedges

$7.99

Tator Kegs

$5.99

Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

Deep Cut Shrimp

$10.49

Fish Basket

$9.99

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$8.99

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Sirloin Tips

$14.99

Burger

1/3 lb. Hamburger

$8.99

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/3 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

Hawk Burger

$10.99

Budda Burger

$10.99

Burnin Bogey

$11.99

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.99

Tator Smash Burger

$10.49

Entrees

8-10oz Sirloin

$17.49

12-14 oz Ribeye

$23.99

NY Strip

$16.99Out of stock

Pork Chop

$11.49Out of stock

Hamburger steak 9oz.

$11.99

Ribeye Surf N Turf

$31.96

Kids

Kids 1/4 lb. Hamburger

$7.99

1/4 lb. burger on gourmet bun served with french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.

Kids 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/4 lb. burger with choice of cheese on a gourmet bun served with choice of french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.

Kids Chicken Strips. 3

$6.99

2 breaded chicken strips served with french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.99

Popcorn chicken with choice of dipping sauce served with choice of french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled American cheese sandwich served with choice of french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.

Kids Salad Bar

$6.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED ON A GOURMET BUN WITH CHEESE

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST SERVED ON A GOURMET BUN WITH CHEESE

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.49

BREADED TENDERLOIN ON A BUN WITH PICKLES ON THE SIDE

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.99

SHAVED CHICKEN WITH PEPPER MIX AND CHEESE ON A HOAGIE BUN

Steak Philly Sandwich

$9.99

SHAVED PRIME RIB WITH PEPPER MIX AND CHEESE ON A HOAGIE BUN

Fish Sandwich

$9.49

BATTERED COD ON A BUN WITH PICKLES ON THE SIDE

Pulled Pork

$9.49

PULLED PORK ON A BUN WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE ON THE SIDE

Reuben

$9.99

CORNED BEEF, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS CHEESE, AND THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING ON RYE BREAD

French Dip With FF

$8.99

SHAVED PRIME RIB ON A HOAGIE BUN WITH A SIDE OF AU JUS

Patty Melt

$9.99

1/3 LB BURGER, PROVOLONE AND SWISS CHEESE, SAUTEED ONIONS SERVED ON TEXAS TOAST

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

Club Sandwich

$8.49

SHAVED TURKEY AND HAM WITH BACON, CHEESE, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO

Sandwich Of The Week

$8.99

Mc Rib Sandwich

$7.99

Clubhouse

$11.99

Chix Bacon Ranch Sand

$9.49

Lunch Sand Special

$8.49

Brisket

$8.99

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Pizza Burger W/wedges

$8.99

Sides

French fries

$2.59

Beer Fries

$2.99

Sweet potato

$3.49

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Tator Tots

$2.99

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Side Winders

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

Steamed Cali Blend

$2.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Unlimited Salad Bar

$8.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Bowl Of Soup

$4.49

Cup Of Soup

$2.99

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$8.49

4 strips of chopped bacon, shredded lettuce and chopped tomato with a layer of mayo all rolled up in warm tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Club Wrap

$8.49

2 slices each of shaved ham, turkey along with bacon, shredded cheese, and mayo perfectly rolled in warm tortilla shell.

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Your choice of our grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomato served on warm tortilla shell.

Oriental Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken served with Asian greens, crunchy rice noodles and almonds all rolled up in a warm tortilla shell. Served with oriental dressing on the side.

Philly Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Our famous philly steak with peppers and onions covered in queso cheese all rolled up in a warm tortilla shell.

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Salads

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese, chopped onion and tomato. Served with choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$8.99

Sliced deli ham on shredded lettuce with cheese, chopped onion, cheese and tomato with choice of dressing.

Beef Taco Salad

$9.99

Beef taco meat served on bed of shredded lettuce with tomatoes, chopped onion, and cheese. Served with fresh salsa on the side and choice of dressing.

Pork Taco Salad

$9.99

Pork taco meat served on bed of shredded lettuce with tomatoes, chopped onion, and cheese. Served with fresh salsa on the side and choice of dressing.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grikked Buffalo Chix Sakad

$9.49

Misc.

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Baby Ray's

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Asian Zing

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Frank's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Waddy Bloody Mix

$12.00

DEALS

Camping Fees

$85.00

Old Fart Green Fee/rental

$5.00

10/20 Club Meal

$14.00

Swinging Chicks

$14.00

Outside Food Sales - Tournaments

$469.00

Lunch Special

$8.99

Chix Alfredo

$10.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.49

Spagetti

$12.49

Add Shrimp

$5.99

Lasagna,salad,garlic Toast

$8.99

Desert

$1.50

Hot Beef W/potatoes

$11.99

Meatloaf

$8.99

Camping Fees

$119.00

Shaved Prime Rib With Potato/salad Bar

$14.99

Catering Food

$270.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 Sanborn Street, Sanborn, IA 51248

Directions

Banner pic

