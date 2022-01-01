Sanborn Golf and Country Club
901 Sanborn Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
Pizza
Cheese Pizza SM
Cheese Pizza LG
Pepperoni Pizza SM
Pepperoni Pizza LG
Sausage Pizza SM
Sausage Pizza LG
Beef Pizza SM
Beef Pizza LG
Canadian Bacon Pizza SM
Canadian Bacon Pizza LG
Hawaiian Pizza SM
MARINARA, CANADIAN BACON SLICES, PINEAPPLE CHUNKS, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE
Hawaiian Pizza LG
MARINARA, CANADIAN BACON SLICES, PINEAPPLE CHUNKS, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE
BBQ Chicken Pizza SM
BBQ SAUCE WITH SMOTHERED CHUNKS OF BBQ CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
BBQ Chicken Pizza LG
BBQ SAUCE WITH SMOTHERED CHUNKS OF BBQ CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Chicken Alfredo Pizza SM
CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE
Chicken Alfredo Pizza LG
CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza SM
CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza LG
CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF GARLIC CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZARELLA AND SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza SM
OUR SPECIAL SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF BEEF, DICED ONIONS, MOZARELLA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH BACON CRUMBLES AND PICKLE CHUNKS
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza LG
OUR SPECIAL SAUCE WITH CHUNKS OF BEEF, DICED ONIONS, MOZARELLA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH BACON CRUMBLES AND PICKLE CHUNKS
Taco Pizza SM
TACO SAUCE, BEEF, MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATOES, AND NACHO CHIPS
Taco Pizza LG
TACO SAUCE, BEEF, MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATOES, AND NACHO CHIPS
Supreme Pizza SM
MARINARA SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED MUSHROOMS, PEPPER MIX, BLACK OLIVES, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE
Supreme Pizza LG
MARINARA SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED MUSHROOMS, PEPPER MIX, BLACK OLIVES, AND MOZARELLA CHEESE
All Meat Pizza SM
MARINARA SAUCE, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED CANADIAN BACON, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND BACON CRUMBLES
All Meat Pizza LG
MARINARA SAUCE, BEEF, SAUSAGE, SLICED CANADIAN BACON, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND BACON CRUMBLES
Kitchen Sink Pizza SM
MARINARA SAUCE WITH BEEF, SAUSAGE, GARLIC CHICKEN, SLICED PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, PEPPER MIX, PINEAPPLE, BLACK OLIVES, JALEPENOS, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Kitchen Sink Pizza LG
MARINARA SAUCE WITH BEEF, SAUSAGE, GARLIC CHICKEN, SLICED PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, PEPPER MIX, PINEAPPLE, BLACK OLIVES, JALEPENOS, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Buffalo Chix SM
Buffalo Chicken LG
SM Philly Steak Cheese.
LG Philly Steak Cheese
Pator Jessie Special
Appetizer
Bone in wings
each
Boneless wings
each
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms
Cheese Curds
Chips n Queso
Chix Bacon Ranch Tots Large
Chix Bacon Ranch Tots Small
Garlic Cheese Balls
SM Breadsticks
LG Breadsticks
Gizzards
Jalapeno Poppers
Nachos- Beef
Beef taco meat on fresh tortilla shells with shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, black olives, sour cream, shredded cheese and jalapenos, served with fresh salsa on the side.
Nachos-Pork
Pork taco meat on fresh tortilla shells with shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, black olives, sour cream, shredded cheese and jalapenos, served with fresh salsa on the side.
Onion Rings
Philly Cheese Fries
Pickle Chips
Sidewinders
Spicy Cheese Curds
Pizza Bites
Chix Philly Tots
Philly Skins
Bacon Cheese Skins
Brisket Fries
Loaded Philly Wedges
Tator Kegs
Basket
Burger
Entrees
Kids
Kids 1/4 lb. Hamburger
1/4 lb. burger on gourmet bun served with french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.
Kids 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
1/4 lb. burger with choice of cheese on a gourmet bun served with choice of french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.
Kids Chicken Strips. 3
2 breaded chicken strips served with french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.
Kids Chicken Bites
Popcorn chicken with choice of dipping sauce served with choice of french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese sandwich served with choice of french fries, cottage cheese or applesauce.
Kids Salad Bar
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED ON A GOURMET BUN WITH CHEESE
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST SERVED ON A GOURMET BUN WITH CHEESE
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
BREADED TENDERLOIN ON A BUN WITH PICKLES ON THE SIDE
Chicken Philly Sandwich
SHAVED CHICKEN WITH PEPPER MIX AND CHEESE ON A HOAGIE BUN
Steak Philly Sandwich
SHAVED PRIME RIB WITH PEPPER MIX AND CHEESE ON A HOAGIE BUN
Fish Sandwich
BATTERED COD ON A BUN WITH PICKLES ON THE SIDE
Pulled Pork
PULLED PORK ON A BUN WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE ON THE SIDE
Reuben
CORNED BEEF, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS CHEESE, AND THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING ON RYE BREAD
French Dip With FF
SHAVED PRIME RIB ON A HOAGIE BUN WITH A SIDE OF AU JUS
Patty Melt
1/3 LB BURGER, PROVOLONE AND SWISS CHEESE, SAUTEED ONIONS SERVED ON TEXAS TOAST
BLT Sandwich
Club Sandwich
SHAVED TURKEY AND HAM WITH BACON, CHEESE, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO
Sandwich Of The Week
Mc Rib Sandwich
Clubhouse
Chix Bacon Ranch Sand
Lunch Sand Special
Brisket
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Pizza Burger W/wedges
Sides
Wraps
BLT Wrap
4 strips of chopped bacon, shredded lettuce and chopped tomato with a layer of mayo all rolled up in warm tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Club Wrap
2 slices each of shaved ham, turkey along with bacon, shredded cheese, and mayo perfectly rolled in warm tortilla shell.
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Wrap
Your choice of our grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomato served on warm tortilla shell.
Oriental Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken served with Asian greens, crunchy rice noodles and almonds all rolled up in a warm tortilla shell. Served with oriental dressing on the side.
Philly Cheese Wrap
Our famous philly steak with peppers and onions covered in queso cheese all rolled up in a warm tortilla shell.
Chicken Philly
Salads
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Salad
choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese, chopped onion and tomato. Served with choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Sliced deli ham on shredded lettuce with cheese, chopped onion, cheese and tomato with choice of dressing.
Beef Taco Salad
Beef taco meat served on bed of shredded lettuce with tomatoes, chopped onion, and cheese. Served with fresh salsa on the side and choice of dressing.
Pork Taco Salad
Pork taco meat served on bed of shredded lettuce with tomatoes, chopped onion, and cheese. Served with fresh salsa on the side and choice of dressing.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Grikked Buffalo Chix Sakad
Misc.
DEALS
Camping Fees
Old Fart Green Fee/rental
10/20 Club Meal
Swinging Chicks
Outside Food Sales - Tournaments
Lunch Special
Iowa Corn Growers
Chix Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Spagetti
Add Shrimp
Lasagna,salad,garlic Toast
Desert
Hot Beef W/potatoes
Meatloaf
Camping Fees
Shaved Prime Rib With Potato/salad Bar
Catering Food
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
901 Sanborn Street, Sanborn, IA 51248