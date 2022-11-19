Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sanchos 6505 Nieman Rd

6505 Nieman Rd

Shawnee, KS 66203

3-Taco Sampler
-- ala carte -- Baja Chicken Taco
MAS NACHO

**SPECIALS**

ONLINE SPECIAL

$12.00

Nacho Fries

$10.00

TUES TACO SPECIAL

$100.00

FRI NACHO SPEC

$100.00

WED APP SPECIAL

$100.00

Dinner Special

$12.00

APPS

QUESO APP

$7.00

GUAC APP

$7.00

CORN APP

$7.00

TRES HOMBRES

$15.00

SALSA APP

$6.00

SALSA SAMPLER

$12.00

Our three hand crafted salsas to include our Smokey Rojo, Grilled Verde, and Fresh cut Pico de Gallo. Served with a healthy portion of corn tortilla chips.

**BOWLS**

**BOWL**

$12.00

**BOWL QUESO**

$12.50

**BOWL BELLY**

$12.50Out of stock

**BURRITO**

**BURRITO -- QUESO**

$12.50

**BURRITO -- BELLY**

$12.50

**DILLAS**

O.G. DILLA

$11.50

**KID MENU**

Kid Taco

$5.50

Kid Dilla

$6.50

Kid Nacho

$5.50

Kid Burrito

$5.50

**NACHOS**

MAS NACHO

$13.00

KC BBQ

$13.00Out of stock

**TACOS**

2- Taco Basket

$11.00

3-Taco Sampler

$13.00

**ALA CARTE TACO**

-- ala carte -- Asada el Carbon

$5.25

-- ala carte -- Baja Chicken Taco

$4.50

-- ala carte -- Beef Picante

$4.75

-- ala carte -- Apple Jackfruit

$4.50

-- ala carte -- Jerk Chicken

$4.50

-- ala carte -- Smoked Carnitas

$4.50Out of stock

-- ala carte -- Luau Pork

$4.50Out of stock

- ala carte- Tijuana Taco

$4.75

-ala carte- Puffy Taco

$3.25

**SIDES**

ala carte -- Side of Rice

$2.00

ala carte -- Side of Beans

$2.00

ala carte -- 3oz Queso

$2.50

ala carte -- Side of Rojo

$1.00

ala carte -- Side of Chip Crema

$0.75

ala carte -- Side of CL Crem

$0.75

ala carte -- Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

ala carte -- Side of Melba Crema

$0.75

ala carte -- Side of Chips

$1.00

ala carte -- Side of sour cream

$0.50

ala carte -- Side of Guac

$1.00

ala carte -- Side of Corn Salsa

$1.00

Extra Basket

Extra Chips

Green Verde

$1.00

**Soup**

Bowl of Soup

$9.95

Cup of Soup

$6.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We're not exactly Mexican food but we're not really BBQ either. We are the other guy, you know... Sancho's. A unique blend of not so traditional Mexican street fare with our own KC BBQ twist. Teamed with our hand crafted cocktails and locally Famous Margaritas. We pride ourselves in being unlike any other place you've been before.

Location

6505 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

