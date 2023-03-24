A map showing the location of Sand Bar Marco - SMB 826 East Elkcam CircleView gallery

Sand Bar Marco - SMB 826 East Elkcam Circle

review star

No reviews yet

826 East Elkcam Circle

Marco Island, FL 34145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Basket
8 Oz Burger
Grouper Sand

Breakfast

Eggs

2 Eggs Meat

$15.00

2 Egg Combo platter

$19.00

2 eggs no meat

$13.00

Full pancacke

$12.00

Half Pancake

$8.00

Breakfast Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$14.00

Western Omelete

$14.00

Omelete of the Day

$15.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Bacon and Cheddar skillet

$15.00

Sides

Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00Out of stock

Grits

$4.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash Side

$6.00Out of stock

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Side SOS

$4.00Out of stock

Side Home Fries

$5.00

Side Hash Browns

$5.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

KIWANIS BREAKFAST

2 Eggs Meat (Copy)

$15.00

2 Egg Combo platter (Copy)

$15.00

Veggie Skillet (Copy)

$15.00

Bacon cheddar skillet (Copy)

$15.00

Mexican Skillet (Copy)

$15.00

Dinner

Starters

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$14.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.00
1\2 Lb U Peel Shrimp COLD

1\2 Lb U Peel Shrimp COLD

$17.00
1 LB U Peel Shrimp COLD

1 LB U Peel Shrimp COLD

$28.00
1\2 LB U Peel Shrimp HOT

1\2 LB U Peel Shrimp HOT

$17.00
1 LB U Peel Shrimp HOT

1 LB U Peel Shrimp HOT

$28.00

Fingers and Toes

$16.00
Fully Loaded Nachos

Fully Loaded Nachos

$12.00
Loaded Steak Fries

Loaded Steak Fries

$14.00

Meatballs

$13.00
Oyster Rockefeller

Oyster Rockefeller

$19.00
5 Wings

5 Wings

$10.00
10 Wings

10 Wings

$17.00
20 Wings

20 Wings

$27.00
50 Wings

50 Wings

$68.00

4 Chicken Strips

$12.00

8 Chicken Strips

$16.00

Sandbar Fingers

$12.00

Steamed Clams

$16.00
Beach Bread

Beach Bread

$12.00
Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$12.00
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$17.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Salads/Soups

Ty Cobb Salad

$17.00

Hail Caesar

$13.00
Nacho Salad

Nacho Salad

$17.00
House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Classic Wedge

$14.00

Home Run Chili

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Sandwiches

Burger Sliders

Burger Sliders

$11.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$11.00

Blackened Prime Rib Sand

$18.00
BBQ Pork Sand

BBQ Pork Sand

$14.00
Reuben

Reuben

$17.00
Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$18.00
Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$17.00

Grouper Sand

$20.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Sand

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.00
French Dip

French Dip

$17.00
Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.00
Homewrecker

Homewrecker

$16.00

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Burgers/Wraps

8 Oz Burger

8 Oz Burger

$18.00

Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

Steak Philly Wrap

$17.00
Mojo Pork

Mojo Pork

$14.00

Kitchen Sink Burger

$17.00

Entrees

Smoked Brisket Hoagie

$22.00

Hot Turkey

$18.00

Meatloaf Entree

$20.00

Pot Roast

$21.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00
Ravioli

Ravioli

$19.00

Grouper Platter

$29.00
Frog Legs

Frog Legs

$21.00

Grouper Piccata

$30.00Out of stock

Fried Basket

$19.00
BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

BYO Catch

$18.00

Fish Platter

$23.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Beef Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Pizza/Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Chicken BBQ Flatbread

$18.00

Veggie Flatbread

$17.00

Meat Lover Flatbread

$20.00

Supreme Flatbread

$19.00

Hawaii Flatbread

$16.00

BYO Flatbread

$15.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

Beans and Rice

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Kids Menu

KID CHICKEN TENDER

$7.99

KID MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

KID MINI BURGER

$7.99

KID CHICKEN WINGS

$7.99

KID FISH FINGERS

$7.99

KID QUESADILLA

$7.99

KID PB&J

$7.99

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Gelato

$7.00
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$7.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Birthday cake

$0.01

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Condiments

~Ranch

$0.50

~Bleu Cheese

$0.50

~Mayo

~1000 Island

$0.50

~Cocktail Sauce

~Balsalmic

~French

Out of stock

~Italian

Drinks

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mt Dew

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Btl Water

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pelegrino

$3.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

826 East Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL 34145

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Margarita's
orange starNo Reviews
1069 N Collier Blvd,Ste 221 Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
orange starNo Reviews
760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109 Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Island Cheese Company
orange starNo Reviews
740 North Collier Blvd Suite 112 Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Italian Deli and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,038
902 Park Ave Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Doreen's Cup of Joe- Marco - 267 N Collier Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
267 N Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Joey's Pizza & Pasta House - 257 N Collier Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
257 N Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marco Island

Dolphin Tiki Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,623
1021 Anglers Cove Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Italian Deli and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,038
902 Park Ave Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Italian Deli and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,038
247 North Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
STONEWALLS
orange star4.6 • 677
551 S Collier Blvd Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Bistro Soleil
orange star4.5 • 636
100 Palm St Marco Island, FL 34145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marco Island
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (26 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston