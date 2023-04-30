Main picView gallery

Sand Bar Station - NEW

59 Potter St

Delaware, OH 43015

Sandbar Pizza

Sandbar PIZZA

$8.00

Build your own

Subs

ITALIAN

$11.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and station vinaigrette.

HAM & CHEESE

$9.00

Ham, 3 cheese blend, mayo, and lettuce.

BLT

$9.00

Smoked pulled chicken, topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, bbq sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Smoked pulled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, pineapple, and mango habanero sauce.

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Meat Torpedo (hot dog)

$5.00

APPS

Beer cheese and Pretzles

$9.00

White corn tortilla chips, Mexican beef, melted cheese, topped with green pepper, dice tomatoes jalapeños. served with sour cream and salsa.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

12" Garlic bread with melted pizza cheese.

Gluten free Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Bavarian Soft Pretzel served with Haypenny spiked wasabi honey mustard.

Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Half Pound Boneless Wings

$9.00

Full Pound Boneless Wings

$13.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
DRINKS-VOLLYBALL-LIVE MUSIC

Website

Location

59 Potter St, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Main pic

