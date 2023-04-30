Sand Bar Station - NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
DRINKS-VOLLYBALL-LIVE MUSIC
Location
59 Potter St, Delaware, OH 43015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Son Of Thurman - Delaware - 5 N. Sandusky St.
No Reviews
5 North Sandusky Street Delaware, OH 43015
View restaurant