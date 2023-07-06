Main picView gallery

Sand Hill Kitchen 491 Sardis Rd

No reviews yet

491 Sardis Rd

Asheville, NC 28806

Breakfast

Breakfast

SHK Special Burrito

$8.50

Your choice of bacon or sausage with potatoes, eggs, cheddar, herbed mayo.

Burrito Picante

$7.50

Eggs, cheddar, spinach, pico de gallo, hot sauce spiked sour cream.

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$8.50

Our notorious freid chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with cajun honey.

Bowl of Goodness

$9.25

Two eggs, homemade sausge, cheddar cheese, hot sauce spiked sour cream and pico de gallo over either grit cakes or homefries.

Bowl of Freshness

$8.25

Two eggs, homemade sausge, cheddar cheese, hot sauce spiked sour cream and pico de gallo over a bed of spinach.

Double Egg Plate

$8.00

Two eggs your way, choice of toast of biscuit, choice of grit cakes or homefries. Add protein, if you'd like.

Breakfast BLT

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, egg your way.

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Have it your way

Build Your Own Breakfast Plate

Have what you'd like.

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.50

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$2.00

2 Slices

Side of Sausage

$2.25

Side Homefries

$3.25

Side Grit Cakes

$3.75

8 Ounce Sausage Gravy

$3.25

16 Ounce Sausage Gravy

$6.50

Biscuit

$3.50

Toast

$1.50

Side of Eggs

Side Grilled Pork Belly

$3.50

Lunch

SHK Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Buttermilk soaked, crispy fried chicken with our homemade dilly pickles, cheddar cheese, and herbed Duke's mayo.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Buttermilk soaked fried chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens, dilly pickles, pickled jalapenos and ranch dressing.

The Love Cheeseburger

$10.50

6 oz Burger with Swiss, Cheddar or Pepper Jack, Havarti, or Pimento Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled onions, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Have it how you like it!

The Winner Burger

$12.75

Our award winning 6 oz. burger with pepper jack pimento cheese, pickled jalapeño, bacon, tomatoes and herbed Duke's mayo.

Reuben

$11.75

The classic with corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, grilled on rye. Some folks say it's the best in town.

Pork Belly BLT

$11.25

Tender but crispy pork belly with baby greens, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of bread.

Classic BLT

$10.25

Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and Duke's Mayo on your choice of bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75

Made with celery, onions, pecans, red grapes and baby greens on your choice of bread.

Roasted Red Beet Sandwich

$10.50

Thinly sliced beets roasted with pastrami spices with Swiss cheese, baby greens, grilled onions, and lemony whole grain mustard sauce on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Your choice of Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack or pimento cheese. Add bacon, ham or pork belly, if you'd like. Add tomatoes, grilled onions, jalapeños.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Four Strips of our scrumptious buttermilk fried chicken, with one dipping sauce and your choice of side.

Kids Tenders

$6.25

Two of our fried chicken fingers, with one dipping sauce and house fried chips and dilly pickles.

Peanut Butter and Honey

$6.75

Grilled on white or wheat.

Kitchen Sink Salad

$9.00

Daily selection of fresh veggies and toppings on a bed of greens. Add chicken salad, grilled or fried chicken, make it buffalo if you'd like.

Special Today

$10.50

Grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, fresh basil, roasted cherry tomatoes, on focaccia

Drinks

1/2 Gallon Tea

$5.75

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$6.50

Shanti

$4.95

Half and Half Tea

$2.50

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick Service restaurant serving up Asheville's favorite Fried Chicken Sandwich since 2017!

Location

491 Sardis Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Directions

Main pic

