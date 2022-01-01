Sand House Kitchen Sand House Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9 Beach Road, Ocean City, NJ 08244
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company - 940 Boardwalk. Only accepting Cash for payment
No Reviews
940 Boardwalk Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurant