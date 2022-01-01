Sand House Kitchen imageView gallery

Sand House Kitchen Sand House Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

9 Beach Road

Ocean City, NJ 08244

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap
Avocado Toast
Old Bay Mac & Cheese

Carbs

French Toast

$15.00

Pineapple Coconut French Toast

$17.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

Banana Foster Pancakes

$17.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$16.00

Pineapple Pancakes

$16.00

Banana Pancakes

$16.00

Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$17.00

Handfuls

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

CYO Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00

Hawaiian Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

Eggies

Veggie Omelette

$17.00

Meatlover's Omelette

$19.00

Seafood Omelette

$25.00

Mediterranean Omelette

$18.00

Beachside Two Egg Platter

$16.00

CYO Omlette

$17.00

Cheese Omlette

$15.00

Bennies on the Beach

Lobster Eggs Benedict

$25.00

Old Bay Crab Cake Benedict

$23.00

Hawaiian Benedict

$16.00

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Lobster Avocado Toast

$24.00

Salmon Avocado Toast

$18.00

Breakfast Sides

Homefries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Porkroll

$5.00

Side SPAM

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

1 Egg on Side

$2.50

SIDE OF TOAST

$2.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Side Bagel Toasted w/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

One Small Pancake

$6.00

Kid's Menu Breakfast

Kid's Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Kid's French Toast

$11.00

Kid's Pancake

$11.00

Kid's 2 Scrambled Eggs and Homefries

$10.00

Beach Snacks

Chicken Tenders (5)

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Tropical Hawaiian Dog

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp Platter (5)

$17.00

Salads

Ceaser Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Seafood Cobb Salad

$25.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$24.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$25.00

Brunch Handfuls

Crab Cake Sandy

$19.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Crab Avocado Wrap

$19.00

Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap

$16.00

Sandhouse Burger

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Cheddar Wrapper

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

BLTA

$14.00

Beachside Tacos

Hawaiian Chicken Tacos (3)

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (3)

$18.00

Blackened Mahi Tacos (3)

$18.00

Lunch Sides

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Waffle Fries

$7.00

Cheese Waffle Fries

$8.00

Old Bay Cheese Fries

$9.00

Dirty Fries

$16.00

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Old Bay Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Hamburger

$13.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$13.50

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Birch Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Smart Water

$3.50

Essentia Bottled Water

$4.50

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Snapple

$3.50

Nectar Juice

$3.50

Vita Coco

$4.50

Bubbly

$2.00

Life Water

$4.50

Juice Bottle

$3.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Bottle

$3.50

Aquafina

$3.00

Naked Smoothies

$4.50

Starbucks Frappacino

$4.50

Retail Items

Tshirt

$16.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Beach Towel

$25.00

Straw hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 Beach Road, Ocean City, NJ 08244

Directions

Gallery
Sand House Kitchen image
Sand House Kitchen image

