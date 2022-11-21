Sandbar Lounge 1861 N Highway 191 #9623
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come for the view, stay for the food! Sandbar lounge is a full service restaurant committed to serving food your whole family will love! Located in the tower of the Canyonlands by Night building, we truly do have some of the most beautiful views in Moab!
Location
1861 N Highway 191 #9623, Moab, UT 84532
Gallery
