Sandbar Lounge 1861 N Highway 191 #9623

No reviews yet

1861 N Highway 191 #9623

Moab, UT 84532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Mozz Sticks
Kids Cheeseburger

Non Alcoholic

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Orange, Apple, Cranberry

Appetizers

Mozz Sticks

$11.00

6 breaded & deep fried. Served with ranch and marinara sauce

Sandbar Wings

$16.00

One pound of chicken wings, lightly fried and tossed with your choice of Tangy BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki, or Garlic Sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and veggies

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Soft, bite-sized pretzels baked and tossed with your choice of salt or cinnamon and sugar. Served with cheese sauce or cream cheese dipping sauce

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Beer battered and fried, drizzled with truffle oil and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Served with garlic aioli dipping sauce

Loaded French Fries

$10.00

Beer battered French fries, topped with lots of shredded, melted cheddar, crispy bacon bits, sour cream, and chives. Add shredded chicken for $3

Small Plates

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips + black beans + shredded chicken + shredded cheese + jalapeños + pico de Gallo + black olives + green onions + sour cream + guac

TexMex Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce + grilled or crispy chicken breast + tomato + corn + green onions + black beans + cheddar cheese + cilantro + lime + baked tortilla strips + tex-mex ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce + cucumber + tomato + bleu cheese crumbles + grilled or crispy chicken breast + bacon crumbles + hard boiled egg + avocado Served with your choice of dressing and dinner roll

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/3 lb ground chuck + American cheese + tomato + onion + lettuce + pickle Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, or a side salad

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb ground chuck + cheddar cheese + bbq sauce + bacon + tomato + onion + lettuce + pickle Served with choice of fries, onion rings, or side salad

Red, White, and Bleu Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb ground chuck + bacon + tomato slices + bleu cheese crumbles + mayo Served with French fries, onion rings, or side salad

Dang Gouda Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb ground chuck + gouda cheese + tomato onion jam + paprika aioli Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, or side salad

Nacho Average Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb ground chuck + queso blanco + pico de gallo + tortilla chips Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, or side salad

Club Sandwich

$15.00

triple stacked sourdough toast + turkey + ham + cheddar cheese +bacon + tomato + lettuce + mayo served with fries, onion rings, or French fries

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.00

sourdough bread + cream cheese + sliced cheddar cheese + shredded cheddar cheese + gouda cheese + garlic aioli Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, or side salad

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$17.00

brioche bun + grilled chicken breast + sliced ham + swiss cheese + sliced mushrooms + tomato + dijon mustard Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, or side salad

Classic Reuben

$15.00

marbled rye bread + sliced corned beef + swiss cheese + sauerkraut + russian dressing Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, or side salad

California Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

brioche bun + grilled chicken breast + bacon + guac + tomato + red onion + lettuce + mayo Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, or side salad

Other Good Stuff

Steak Fingers

$15.00

tenderized angus beef, breaded and fried. Served with white gravy, choice of mashed potatoes, French fries, onion rings, or a side salad, and a roll

Super Logan Bowl

$14.00

Our son's special! Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, shredded cheddar, white gravy, and a roll

Popcorn Chicken

$15.00

A bowl of crispy popcorn chicken tossed with your choice of sauce (BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic, Buffalo) or plain. Served with fries, onion rings, or a side salad

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served with French fries, fresh fruit, and a small drink. Add on a kid's sundae for $3!

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Served with French fries, fresh fruit, and a small drink. Add on a kid's Sundae for $3!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

White or wheat toast grilled with American cheese. Served with French fries, fresh fruit, and a small drink. Add on a kid's sundae for $3!

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta with creamy cheese sauce Served with a roll, fresh fruit, and a small drink Add a kid's Sundae for $3!

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

6 mini corn dogs fried to perfection Served with fries, fresh fruit, and a small drink Add on a kid's sundae for $3!

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Traditional New York Cheesecake made fresh in house! Choose from plain or cherry topping

Ice cream sundae

$5.00

Chocolate or Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, crushed peanuts, whipped topping, and a maraschino cherry

Cookies & Milk

$6.00

Two freshly baked cookies & a glass of milk. Ask your server for the flavor of the day

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Side of fries

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side of onion rings

Side salad

$4.00

Side salad with choice of dressing

Meat

$3.00

Two slices of bacon, two sausage patties, or one slice of ham

Green Chili

$4.00

small cup of our green chili with pork

Merch

Hat

$25.00

Specials

Pastrami Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$18.00Out of stock

1/3 lb ground chuck on a brioche bun, smothered with green chili and cheddar cheese. Served with onion rings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come for the view, stay for the food! Sandbar lounge is a full service restaurant committed to serving food your whole family will love! Located in the tower of the Canyonlands by Night building, we truly do have some of the most beautiful views in Moab!

Location

1861 N Highway 191 #9623, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

